|Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by LatestAmebo: 9:12am
Cossy took to her Instagram page some hours ago to share her encounter with a certain reverend father while she was still an undergraduate, reacting to Kemi Olunloyo's arrest, she said
She wrote
"Don't judge A book by its cover.... Story....story ....story... Ok this is a one off... I had a girlfriend in university of Nigeria Enugu campus.. She is very fair and super cute.
Her name is Oge....but I can't mention her surname because it is the same with her uncle who is a reverend father.... We went to visit this Reverend father somewhere in Enugu state during the thanks giving day... I ended up not going to church that day thou. Because I didn't have something very covering to wear.. Well I was by the window looking at the various activities going on in the church premises because the reverend father live within the church. Then this average dark man entered the room I was in.. And grabbed me from behind...his hand rested on my bosom and he squeezed them.....I have learnt my lesson never to fight off men when they are in need ...but to talk my way out peacefully.... Well..... I did a good job...I accepted to come back for the action and he gave me money....the money the type u know...the offering ... tithe paid by a church member .. The way it was squeeze different denomination of cash.. as seen in offering box. There goes the hopes and prayers made by some poor church goer ..well ... I took the money....I spent it in school but never went back.... For this I will never mention the reverend father name...i told oge about this. She said the Reverend father have girlfriends and even kids. Well .... sweeties... For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God... God said. ALL ...he did not exclude PASTORS and REVEREND FATHERS.. They are just men. The are weak. They are tempted by evil and sometimes they fall. Let's pray for them... They need deliverance too. .... from angelic faces and useless bitches and delila that have sold their conscience.... Kemi is annoying thou. I know she may get arrested one day...but.... What happens to #forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.. Jesus was prosecuted yet he forgive. Pastor David. Pls read ur Bible.."
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by Tenkobos(m): 9:18am
Next
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by LatestAmebo: 9:18am
holy Moses. See the boobs dat were squeezed in this raunchy photos she released SEE PHOTOS
OPEN with care if u n the office
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by okosodo: 9:28am
Story
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by WenysAD(f): 9:28am
May God have mercy on dis generation
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by Smellymouth: 9:29am
GOD is truly merciful..All these ladies get mind sha..
Our fore fathers nor get time for long talk; enter shrine and swear to Amadioha.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by Young03: 9:39am
cossy even if na angel Michael enter room where only u de
him go still squeeze ur boobs
who no like better thing make I see
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by Everblazinggg(f): 9:43am
God actually spoke through her mouth. Pastor David read your Bible
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by hobermener: 10:42am
Cossy u day mad, devil use u go seduce rev. father so tey e pack church money give you and u day here day form victim. May God deliver us from all these otOBO bitches.
Looking at cossy like...
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by frankloloko: 10:42am
Someone just said that Jesus didn't go to school . I know Mohammed graduate from Cambridge without WAEC result. See what buhari is telling Muslims . No wonder!!!
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by Naughtytboy: 10:43am
This one tire me
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by JustinSlayer69: 10:44am
...and the priest started speaking in tongues before he erupted NAFDAC yogurt
He gave her transport fare out of our tithes...#BringBackOurTithes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by marltech: 10:44am
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by Naughtytboy: 10:44am
Young03:
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by jakandeola(m): 10:44am
Hahahaha if is me I will worst dan dat I will suck it till it come down
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by Primusinterpares(m): 10:45am
Everybody is confessing one after the other... For ALL have sinned... and FORGIVE...I like the bolded in her write up
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by Abalado: 10:45am
orisirisi sha,waiting all diz evil gelz won turn diz life to self,e just tire me
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by marltech: 10:45am
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by henrydadon(m): 10:45am
maybe the government should have passed that social media bill
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by Piercy(m): 10:46am
lol hahahahaha..when thou seeth thy bosom.. Thy shall I repeat thy shall man handle the bosom...
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by Stevoohlicent(m): 10:46am
it can be okija or ifa priest...just saying anyway ..I tire self the rate at which olosho dey accuse men of God no be here ooooo....
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by Olasco93: 10:46am
To whom it may concern.
You don't have to liter our streets and environments with Non-Sense topics, thereby polluting our immediate environment and minds.
Please be warned. I didn't mention any homosapien, before you barn me.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 10:47am
LatestAmebo:eleyi gidi gan
bring d holy cane
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by Gifted4all(m): 10:47am
E don tay you for this olosho game
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by Benekruku(m): 10:47am
Church goers tithe has been used to touch breast?
I just pity Cossy, if Apostle Suleman reason her matter. All those her boobs go less after licky licky and from the back things.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by mekasyns: 10:47am
Sensible and well said for the first time....
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by Gloryfox: 10:49am
reasons why somepeople are athiests. when u see the so called men of God screaming jesus but are doing rabbish behind. had a sprikoko campus pastor as a room mate in school. most times i could not sleep in the room because d so called sisters usually came for anointing. Kosy we all know u came back abeg and got more money.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by lordcornel(m): 10:49am
So u scam d rev father after him scam the church. Issokay.
Leme come n be going.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by albacete(m): 10:50am
If my calculations are right, then I think am in the front page
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by kinibigdeal(m): 10:50am
The story is not complete, the reverend father actually did it A man that successfully squeeze your boobs is already in spirit, he wont leave you. Complete the story
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" by iamdynamite(m): 10:51am
this so called men of GOD sha........pastor david release aunty kemi
