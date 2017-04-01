₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by Jeus: 2:55pm
Ace Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, who once had a face-off with arrested controversial Nigerian Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, who made a public post that Seyi Law's daughter is obese, has disclosed that he was very happy to hear that Kemi was arrested.
According to him, this will serve as deterrent to people who put out things on social media, to malign others. He went further to disclose that he will be suing an
Abuja-based blogger, Emmanuel Oko Ekpo Bricks for writing and trying to defame him for popularity.
The comedian who shared a photo he took with Kemi, wrote;
"PLEASE READ THROUGH.
I was one of the few who was happy when they heard Madam Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo was arrested as I believed it will serve as deterrent to others who will just put out things to malign others. I was also particularly happy that there is a cybercrime law as I was going to sue a blogger, Emmanuel Oko Ekpo Bricks in Abuja for writing and trying to defame my personality for popularity and even went as far as touring radio stations and granting video interviews claiming I was threatening his life despite the fact that I haven't spoken with him before up till now.
Then, I thought of the mistakes I have made in life that could have kept me behind bars if the victims have decided to pursue the case(s) and I decided to take the path of forgiveness. Madam Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo has never been entirely right and we must acknowledge that and instead of just going after the Pastor, we must ask that he should be kind enough to forgive.
I don't know if what Madam Kemi wrote about the Pastor was true, but what if it is not, we know what it means to have your character questioned, nonetheless we plead for his forgiveness. We can't force it and so we plead for his forgiveness.
I have read from people shouting hell on the Pastor and I just laughed as I know what some would have done if it was them. Please don't forget that we are Humans first before Pastoral call. I therefore, plead with whoever is behind the case against Madam Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo to forgive for Christ's sake.
Thanks.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSVj-7_BQJf/?taken-by=seyilaw1
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/kemi-olunloyos-arrest-made-me-happy.html
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by sekundosekundo: 3:22pm
Shut up, you comedians speaks ill of people most.
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by spartan117(m): 3:27pm
True talk, but she should be allowed to give a public apology before she is released
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by darioNaharis: 3:35pm
So you're happy she was arrested because she said the truth about your daughter! !!SMH
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by jeeqaa7(m): 3:53pm
monky..face your obese dota
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by IamAirforce1: 3:53pm
Lol
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by jzaina: 3:53pm
If only she go get sense
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by dragonking3: 3:54pm
I also support her arrest. You don't just wake up everyday and defame someone just to make more money on your blog and think you will get away with it.
Let aunty Kemi rot there, very soon Stephenie Otobo and uncle freeze will soon join her in prison .
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by merits(m): 3:54pm
. .
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by lifestyle1(m): 3:54pm
Other desperate bloggers will learn not to post rubbish online.
Let her serve as a scapegoat
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by Saheed9: 3:54pm
darioNaharis:pls read through
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by Oyind18: 3:54pm
She can stay another year there. No time
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by Lesky3(m): 3:55pm
Same here
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by martineverest(m): 3:55pm
Idiot.. Your daughter face like ondo pounded yam
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by elganzar(m): 3:55pm
I totally agree... Bloggers need to be put in check, it's not a good thing to tarnish hard earned nd built reputation over cheap rumor or popularity...it really hurts...u should know d number one thing a blogger needs is your ATTENTION, "some" will go to any lent to get it...If however EVERYTHING she says is true, I pray God will vindicate her...
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by Hiccups: 3:55pm
Will it change the fact his baby is fat?
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by Donkaz(m): 3:55pm
abeg make I rest.
kemi this, kemi that.
una no dey tire?
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by MrTypist: 3:55pm
As soon as kemi gets out of prison, she is going to be like a wounded lioness ready to devour any prey.
I know Kemi's PA is online keeping records.
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by Dandsome: 3:56pm
Speaking from both sides of his mouth
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by darioNaharis: 3:56pm
Saheed9:
If she didn't insult his daughter then, he wouldn't have made this comment
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by buoye1(m): 3:56pm
Yes... I was happy too... Let her go learn some lessons
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by scarffield(m): 3:57pm
where ar d science students??...izit true dat when a lady is on her period nd she sits on a table...d table becomes a periodic table??
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by ZUBY77(m): 3:57pm
Kid
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by AnthonioAlsaid: 3:57pm
na Chelsea game cosine me now
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by modelmike7(m): 3:57pm
Lol
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by Mophasa: 3:58pm
#FreeKemi
In Rick Ross' s voice- GOD FORGIVES, I DON'T
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by danbrowndmf(m): 3:58pm
one of the funniest guy around! SEYI!!!!
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by teemanbastos(m): 3:58pm
I swear I badly need a new phone... Who'll help
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by Oyind18: 3:58pm
scarffield:Not funny
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by ojun50(m): 3:59pm
That woman will never change even if u free her 2mro
|Re: Seyi Law: "Kemi Olunloyo's Arrest Made Me Happy" by brownies1: 4:00pm
:Da
