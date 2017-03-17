Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt (11730 Views)

A lot of people have been writing me about Kemi or HnnAfrica arrest.. Everyone knows my perception of her.. her lies, falsehood and misinformation to the general public of events that never happened. Yes I fought her vigorously to protect and defend my image is was trying hard to tarnish with lies maliciously. However, we are all flawed and imperfect. She is an opinionated writer and steps out of bounds most often. Yet, I will plead to the Pastor of the church she accused and Nigerian police Port-Harcourt Branch to please show mercy and release her. She is a mum and needs to be home with her kids.

I call on all well meaning Nigerians to please forgive her and lend your voices towards her release. I beg of you all.

Please free Kemi

God bless you all.

To err is human; To forgive is Divine https://www.instagram.com/p/BRvQrWejPR4/?hl=en



Despite their war of words on social media in the past weeks, Georgina Onuoha, seems to have gotten over it all as she took to IG to plead for Kemi Olunloyo's release.

Nice one.

A true daughter of igbo land representing her people.

Igbos are passionate, helpful and always defend their neigbours even when these neighbors treats them as enemies.

FTC things, oga Seun i never see the alert o

She wan take this one make Kemi forgive am for names way she call am, Kemi no send you ooooooo, she don say she want make law take its course for the matter, wetin be your own? 2 Likes 1 Share

She wan take this one make Kemi forgive am for names way she call am, Kemi no send you ooooooo, she don say she want make law take its course for the matter, wetin be your own? as in ehn ..aunty kemi that I know will yabb her over and over again..she does not need anybody's pity.. as in ehn..aunty kemi that I know will yabb her over and over again..she does not need anybody's pity.. 3 Likes

The Aunty Kemi I know won't fall for this

Kemi needs to be flogged to get her brain formatted properly, you dont go on social media to defame & malign people, she needs to be in jail for atleast 6 months so that the demons that held her captive will leave her, nonsense, she deserves what she got, oya, olokpa do your job on kemi 18 Likes 1 Share

At last, d parrot lands in d cage...mak she dey tok tok for cell na 2 Likes

Nice move but what will Kemi say about this

How e take conzain me?

She will come out and abuse her again. 1 Like

this woman seem to have a heart of gold. .



women like her are very rare these days



i hope aunty kemi learn some lesson before she release.. 3 Likes 1 Share

How pathetic.



Goes to show what shallow and spiteful nonentities they are. The same idiots that espouse the concept of "freedom of speech" were/are ironically those celebrating Kemi's travails.How pathetic.Goes to show what shallow and spiteful nonentities they are. 1 Like





Madam hnn Africa I hope this teaches you that you don't defame some people and 'go free'.



Anyways I like you and hope you're freed soonest so as to continue your ever true 'investigative journalism'.



Now they are all begging. They think defamation of character na beans abi? Kemi has to pay the price of her actions and very soon the Otobo prostitute will join her in prison 9 Likes

thats the IGBO SPIRIT we forgive and go ahead to show love. but enemies of progress keep hating.

Aunty Kemi go calm down. Police is your friend. 1 Like

