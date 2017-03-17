₦airaland Forum

Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by information1: 7:21pm
Despite their war of words on social media in the past weeks, Georgina Onuoha, seems to have gotten over it all as she took to IG to plead for Kemi Olunloyo’s release.

She wrote:

A lot of people have been writing me about Kemi or HnnAfrica arrest.. Everyone knows my perception of her.. her lies, falsehood and misinformation to the general public of events that never happened. Yes I fought her vigorously to protect and defend my image is was trying hard to tarnish with lies maliciously. However, we are all flawed and imperfect. She is an opinionated writer and steps out of bounds most often. Yet, I will plead to the Pastor of the church she accused and Nigerian police Port-Harcourt Branch to please show mercy and release her. She is a mum and needs to be home with her kids.
I call on all well meaning Nigerians to please forgive her and lend your voices towards her release. I beg of you all.
Please free Kemi
God bless you all.
To err is human; To forgive is Divine
Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by MrBen10(m): 7:28pm
Nice one.
A true daughter of igbo land representing her people.
Igbos are passionate, helpful and always defend their neigbours even when these neighbors treats them as enemies.
.
.
FTC things, oga Seun i never see the alert o

Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by Came: 8:44pm
She wan take this one make Kemi forgive am for names way she call am, Kemi no send you ooooooo, she don say she want make law take its course for the matter, wetin be your own?

Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by goldbim(f): 9:11pm
Came:
She wan take this one make Kemi forgive am for names way she call am, Kemi no send you ooooooo, she don say she want make law take its course for the matter, wetin be your own?
as in ehn grin..aunty kemi that I know will yabb her over and over again..she does not need anybody's pity..

Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by IamAirforce1: 9:14pm
The Aunty Kemi I know won't fall for this cheesy
Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by AngelicBeing: 9:17pm
Kemi needs to be flogged to get her brain formatted properly, you dont go on social media to defame & malign people, she needs to be in jail for atleast 6 months so that the demons that held her captive will leave her, nonsense, she deserves what she got, oya, olokpa do your job on kemisad

Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by jbreezy: 9:18pm
At last, d parrot lands in d cage...mak she dey tok tok for cell na

Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by Snowpikin: 9:18pm
IamAirforce1:
The Aunty Kemi I know won't fall for this cheesy

I swear
Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by prettyzee11: 9:19pm
Funny
Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by DollarAngel(m): 9:19pm
Who is Kemi

Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by Ireboya(m): 9:19pm
Lemme laff small
Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by toocoded: 9:19pm
Nice move but what will Kemi say about this
Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by adeadeyera(m): 9:19pm
How e take conzain me?
Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by priceaction: 9:20pm
She will come out and abuse her again.

Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by henrydadon(m): 9:20pm
this woman seem to have a heart of gold. .

women like her are very rare these days

i hope aunty kemi learn some lesson before she release..

Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by LilNetty(f): 9:20pm
Cool
Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by idbami2(m): 9:21pm
Na which 1 come bi the goobble wey she carry put fr face? She no see prsn tell her say the thing no fit am? Aiggoo
Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by omenkaLives: 9:22pm
The same idiots that espouse the concept of "freedom of speech" were/are ironically those celebrating Kemi's travails.

How pathetic. cheesy

Goes to show what shallow and spiteful nonentities they are. smiley

Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by Nne5(f): 9:23pm
lool

Madam hnn Africa I hope this teaches you that you don't defame some people and 'go free'.

Anyways I like you and hope you're freed soonest so as to continue your ever true 'investigative journalism'.

grin grin

Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by Katier00: 9:23pm
why was she arrested
Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by dragonking3: 9:23pm
Now they are all begging. They think defamation of character na beans abi? Kemi has to pay the price of her actions and very soon the Otobo prostitute will join her in prison cool

Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by mykelmeezy: 9:24pm
click like if you know who this is

Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by amanikondo: 9:28pm
MrBen10:
Nice one.
A true daughter of igbo land representing her people.
Igbos are passionate, helpful and always defend their neigbours even when these neighbors treats them as enemies.
.
.
FTC things, oga Seun i never see the alert o

What about Dilector is he Igbo or Biafra?

Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by oluwasheun94(m): 9:28pm
MrBen10:
Nice one.
A true daughter of igbo land representing her people.
Igbos are passionate, helpful and always defend their neigbours even when these neighbors treats them as enemies.
.
.
FTC things, oga Seun i never see the alert o
that is wht they carried out the first coup abi? isi-ewu

Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by Karlman: 9:28pm
thats the IGBO SPIRIT we forgive and go ahead to show love. but enemies of progress keep hating.
Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by amanikondo: 9:28pm
Aunty Kemi go calm down. Police is your friend.

Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by Samot4life(m): 9:29pm
Good for them..... I ain't gonna give a Bleep though.
Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by b3llo(m): 9:29pm
MrBen10:
Nice one.
A true daughter of igbo land representing her people.
Igbos are passionate, helpful and always defend their neigbours even when these neighbors treats them as enemies.
.
.
FTC things, oga Seun i never see the alert o
Must u show sentiment

Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by Samirana360(m): 9:29pm
we dnt use 2 hav light again here in ijesha surulere....plz is buhari back? if yes i comment my reserve
Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by Ontarget: 9:30pm
oSVGkq4 why do you keep sending me mails? What can I do for you?
Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by Richy4(m): 9:31pm
She will come after you later for saying something that doesn't concern you grin

