₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,778 members, 3,424,745 topics. Date: Friday, 17 March 2017 at 10:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt (11730 Views)
Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" / Daddy Freeze Shades Cossy Orjiakor, questions Kemi Olunloyo Arrest / Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by information1: 7:21pm
Despite their war of words on social media in the past weeks, Georgina Onuoha, seems to have gotten over it all as she took to IG to plead for Kemi Olunloyo’s release.
She wrote:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRvQrWejPR4/?hl=en
https://informationengine.wordpress.com/2017/03/17/everyone-knows-my-perception-of-her-but-please-free-kemi-georgina-onuoha/
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by MrBen10(m): 7:28pm
Nice one.
A true daughter of igbo land representing her people.
Igbos are passionate, helpful and always defend their neigbours even when these neighbors treats them as enemies.
.
.
FTC things, oga Seun i never see the alert o
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by Came: 8:44pm
She wan take this one make Kemi forgive am for names way she call am, Kemi no send you ooooooo, she don say she want make law take its course for the matter, wetin be your own?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by goldbim(f): 9:11pm
Came:as in ehn ..aunty kemi that I know will yabb her over and over again..she does not need anybody's pity..
3 Likes
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by IamAirforce1: 9:14pm
The Aunty Kemi I know won't fall for this
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by AngelicBeing: 9:17pm
Kemi needs to be flogged to get her brain formatted properly, you dont go on social media to defame & malign people, she needs to be in jail for atleast 6 months so that the demons that held her captive will leave her, nonsense, she deserves what she got, oya, olokpa do your job on kemi
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by jbreezy: 9:18pm
At last, d parrot lands in d cage...mak she dey tok tok for cell na
2 Likes
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by Snowpikin: 9:18pm
IamAirforce1:
I swear
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by prettyzee11: 9:19pm
Funny
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by DollarAngel(m): 9:19pm
Who is Kemi
2 Likes
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by Ireboya(m): 9:19pm
Lemme laff small
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by toocoded: 9:19pm
Nice move but what will Kemi say about this
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by adeadeyera(m): 9:19pm
How e take conzain me?
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by priceaction: 9:20pm
She will come out and abuse her again.
1 Like
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by henrydadon(m): 9:20pm
this woman seem to have a heart of gold. .
women like her are very rare these days
i hope aunty kemi learn some lesson before she release..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by LilNetty(f): 9:20pm
Cool
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by idbami2(m): 9:21pm
Na which 1 come bi the goobble wey she carry put fr face? She no see prsn tell her say the thing no fit am? Aiggoo
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by omenkaLives: 9:22pm
The same idiots that espouse the concept of "freedom of speech" were/are ironically those celebrating Kemi's travails.
How pathetic.
Goes to show what shallow and spiteful nonentities they are.
1 Like
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by Nne5(f): 9:23pm
lool
Madam hnn Africa I hope this teaches you that you don't defame some people and 'go free'.
Anyways I like you and hope you're freed soonest so as to continue your ever true 'investigative journalism'.
1 Like
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by Katier00: 9:23pm
why was she arrested
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by dragonking3: 9:23pm
Now they are all begging. They think defamation of character na beans abi? Kemi has to pay the price of her actions and very soon the Otobo prostitute will join her in prison
9 Likes
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by mykelmeezy: 9:24pm
click like if you know who this is
8 Likes
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by amanikondo: 9:28pm
MrBen10:
What about Dilector is he Igbo or Biafra?
2 Likes
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by oluwasheun94(m): 9:28pm
MrBen10:that is wht they carried out the first coup abi? isi-ewu
2 Likes
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by Karlman: 9:28pm
thats the IGBO SPIRIT we forgive and go ahead to show love. but enemies of progress keep hating.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by amanikondo: 9:28pm
Aunty Kemi go calm down. Police is your friend.
1 Like
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by Samot4life(m): 9:29pm
Good for them..... I ain't gonna give a Bleep though.
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by b3llo(m): 9:29pm
MrBen10:Must u show sentiment
1 Like
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by Samirana360(m): 9:29pm
we dnt use 2 hav light again here in ijesha surulere....plz is buhari back? if yes i comment my reserve
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by Ontarget: 9:30pm
oSVGkq4 why do you keep sending me mails? What can I do for you?
|Re: Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt by Richy4(m): 9:31pm
She will come after you later for saying something that doesn't concern you
Tonto Dike's New Tattoo / DJ Cuppy Says She Has A Crush On Korede Bello [PICS] / Who Are The Top Nigerian Celebrity Weddings Of 2012?
Viewing this topic: Sincerelyme(f), FcMilan, lumzybo, iamjuniho(m), holardemoranky(f), proudlyND(m), botad(m), jerryweb2, PheezyLee(m), Appliedmaths(m), woodboi(m), exbash, Randy100, mygeeZ(m), Princewill1(m), luglio, drtee247(m), pablito21, gigtom, mrvictor, Theflint1(m), drsugar, kretoz, omoplaycool(m), 18wheeler, skeletine(m), VictorAB, Yomit2(m), Rotime1(m), Rexleo(m), richieroxy(f), elegantslayer, Clobis(m), agriboom, petrich10(m), uduoyibo(f), papadee93(m), Splinz(m), PrincessBilly, Ojukwu24(m), sylviaeo(f), rali123(f), justmhe1, Princedaniel, JANK23H(m), chimerase2, arcbaba, babatunx(m), SIRKAY98(m), guy30stainless(m), PresidentT(m), tuak(f), EzigboNwanma(f), Eddiecute86(m), Emmyemmy1, fav444(f), bienimac, WealthPhillips(m), strongboi(m), policy12, otitokoroleti, despam(m), jbreezy, gbogzy1, solalal36(m), shigoawesu(m), blackweaver(m), fatdick(m), moeazy, Paschal60, Olamilec(m), mescanap, uduak2016, Ndjw, icon8, Betdey, nuelzy, Ladyzinny, Xkriz, arinzeejikonye(m), diva2011(f), OAM4J, Nofuckgiven, massingale(m), Abbe88, Xzevian(m), marelmedia, freelancer10, talk2dmc(m), unclepach, Kolawoleblgn, Esetim(f), Trut(m), Kizment(m), JoNach, rydow(m), dejive, alvan06(m) and 152 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13