To those young women on Instagram:



You might be beautiful. You might be built. You might love your body and have the confidence to show it proudly…and that’s great. Seriously, I’m happy for you (no sarcasm). In today’s fast-food, overindulged, carbohydrate-addicted world, maintaining a hot figure is challenging, so you get full marks for your efforts and workout regimen. But let’s get real for a minute or two, shall we?



Let’s not kid ourselves. You can look in the mirror and feel proud of your body. You can walk down the street and receive looks and compliments on your beauty. That’s not the reason you’re on Instagram, and it certainly isn’t the reason you’re posing half-Unclad. If you think that posting these pics is how to be happy with yourself, think again!



Posing in a lace bra and a G-string on Instagram doesn’t give the perception that you are a “lingerie model,” it makes you look cheap, like the only value you offer is your body. The psychology behind your behavior in taking these nude pics is very straight-forward: you’re suffering from a lack of self-esteem and are looking externally to make yourself feel good about you. But you’re kidding yourself. It’s called self-esteem because it emanates from the self.



And while we’re talking, let’s make something crystal clear: what you’re doing isn’t “modeling.” Victoria Secret models pose on a professional photo set to sell lingerie and associated products for a company. In short, they get paid for modeling. They don’t bare their pink parts dancing to Usher under a fluorescent bathroom light, sporting a pouty duckface with a Toy Story shower curtain as a backdrop. Models work. What the hell are you doing? I’ll tell you: giving peeks of your Unclad self away to random lurkers/stalkers/pedophiles, that’s what.



A reality check: Any picture of a Unclad/half-Unclad woman will get LOTS of views online. It doesn’t make you special, it makes you an adult film star, but without the paycheck. Nothing wrong with posing nude for kicks or paychecks, if that’s what you want to do. But please stop fooling yourself into thinking that the “likes” and “shares” you get are because they like you. They like the show you are giving them; they don’t care who you are.



My advice: If you want to be a model, DO IT! Put together a portfolio, pay your dues, and follow your dream. Otherwise, you are shaking your stuff for someone else’s cheap thrill, while pretending it boosts your self-esteem as you get views on your pics. You can choose to be whatever you want to be: a doctor, model, business woman, adult film star, whatever you want. Just do it with some dignity. Don’t sell your integrity and self-esteem for the price of an affirmative “click here if you think my pink parts are pretty!” You will only attract the wrong kind of guy that way, and you are selling out women everywhere



True true. We pray they hear 1 Like

If you like preach from now till God knows when. I'll still do what suit me and not be bothered about what you term it.



Let me go and upload some biniki pics on my instagram page.



*walks out of thread*. 4 Likes 2 Shares

The dog that will get lost in the jungle will never hear the hunters whistle...Need I say more. 9 Likes

Like it or not, what we dress in is a direct reflection of who we are. 2 Likes 1 Share

Aderola15:

Like it or not, what we dress in is a direct reflection of who we are. Aderola omo mummy Aderola omo mummy

kimbra:

If you like preach from now till God knows when. I'll still do what suit me and not be bothered about what you term it.



Let me go and upload some biniki pics on my instagram page.



*walks out of thread*. aunty mi, don't forget to tag your home-boy aunty mi, don't forget to tag your home-boy

deathstroke:

aunty mi, don't forget to tag your home-boy I'm not even on instagram. Time killers!. I'm not even on instagram. Time killers!. 1 Like

I like this.

But they won't listen, OP just dey waste saliva nih.

I can see one of those that won't listen already.

She thinks just because she has an extremely uglee face, her dirry bumbum wee attract men nd give her a sorta confidence.

Oniranu. 3 Likes

kimbra:

If you like preach from now till God knows when. I'll still do what suit me and not be bothered about what you term it.



Let me go and upload some biniki pics on my instagram page.



*walks out of thread*. Benny, when you are done, forward them to my mail...





I dey wait Benny, when you are done, forward them to my mail...I dey wait

TheSlyone2:



Benny, when you are done, forward them to my mail...





I dey wait Lmao, you go wait tire. Lmao, you go wait tire. 1 Like

kimbra:

I'm not even on instagram. Time killers!. bet why? bet why?

deathstroke:

bet why? Have got better things to do. Have got better things to do.





Quote me when you've had air in that oxygen deprived brain of yours.



Cowards make indirect comments!. To the idiot bitc.hing indirectly up there.Quote me when you've had air in that oxygen deprived brain of yours.Cowards make indirect comments!.

kimbra:

Lmao, you go wait tire. Hehe... Thought you wanted to brighten up my weekend with a sexy bikini pics... Ain't nothing like seeing it raw Hehe... Thought you wanted to brighten up my weekend with a sexy bikini pics... Ain't nothing like seeing it raw



That's nice. The shoe fitsThat's nice. 2 Likes

TheSlyone2:



Hehe... Thought you wanted to brighten up my weekend with a sexy bikini pics... Ain't nothing like seeing it raw Meet me in the other room. Meet me in the other room.

kimbra:

Meet me in the other room. Correct bae... Le go Correct bae... Le go

Pukes!, and the ape looking thing on her profile thinks she's pretty. I give up on Nl giving ugly bitc.ches hope.

kimbra:

Have got better things to do. Like? Like?

deathstroke:

Like? A lot. You want me to be specific?. A lot. You want me to be specific?.

kimbra:

A lot. You want me to be specific?. Of course yes now tell me. Of course yesnow tell me.

deathstroke:

Of course yes now tell me. No, that's confidential. No, that's confidential.

kimbra:

No, that's confidential. I think I know now I think I know now

kimbra:

If you like preach from now till God knows when. I'll still do what suit me and not be bothered about what you term it.



Let me go and upload some biniki pics on my instagram page.



*walks out of thread*. am still waiting for u to post ur bikini pics am still waiting for u to post ur bikini pics

Cutehector:

am still waiting for u to post ur bikini pics Don't worry, once I get some shots I'll use them. Don't worry, once I get some shots I'll use them.

deathstroke:

I think I know now What could that be?. What could that be?.

kimbra:

What could that be?. It's confidential It's confidential

Dem nor go hear.