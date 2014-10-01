₦airaland Forum

Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by haymekus: 9:23am
To those young women on Instagram:

You might be beautiful. You might be built. You might love your body and have the confidence to show it proudly…and that’s great. Seriously, I’m happy for you (no sarcasm). In today’s fast-food, overindulged, carbohydrate-addicted world, maintaining a hot figure is challenging, so you get full marks for your efforts and workout regimen. But let’s get real for a minute or two, shall we?

Let’s not kid ourselves. You can look in the mirror and feel proud of your body. You can walk down the street and receive looks and compliments on your beauty. That’s not the reason you’re on Instagram, and it certainly isn’t the reason you’re posing half-Unclad. If you think that posting these pics is how to be happy with yourself, think again!

Posing in a lace bra and a G-string on Instagram doesn’t give the perception that you are a “lingerie model,” it makes you look cheap, like the only value you offer is your body. The psychology behind your behavior in taking these nude pics is very straight-forward: you’re suffering from a lack of self-esteem and are looking externally to make yourself feel good about you. But you’re kidding yourself. It’s called self-esteem because it emanates from the self.

And while we’re talking, let’s make something crystal clear: what you’re doing isn’t “modeling.” Victoria Secret models pose on a professional photo set to sell lingerie and associated products for a company. In short, they get paid for modeling. They don’t bare their pink parts dancing to Usher under a fluorescent bathroom light, sporting a pouty duckface with a Toy Story shower curtain as a backdrop. Models work. What the hell are you doing? I’ll tell you: giving peeks of your Unclad self away to random lurkers/stalkers/pedophiles, that’s what.

A reality check: Any picture of a Unclad/half-Unclad woman will get LOTS of views online. It doesn’t make you special, it makes you an adult film star, but without the paycheck. Nothing wrong with posing nude for kicks or paychecks, if that’s what you want to do. But please stop fooling yourself into thinking that the “likes” and “shares” you get are because they like you. They like the show you are giving them; they don’t care who you are.

My advice: If you want to be a model, DO IT! Put together a portfolio, pay your dues, and follow your dream. Otherwise, you are shaking your stuff for someone else’s cheap thrill, while pretending it boosts your self-esteem as you get views on your pics. You can choose to be whatever you want to be: a doctor, model, business woman, adult film star, whatever you want. Just do it with some dignity. Don’t sell your integrity and self-esteem for the price of an affirmative “click here if you think my pink parts are pretty!” You will only attract the wrong kind of guy that way, and you are selling out women everywhere


http://thoughtcatalog.com/charles-j-orlando/2014/10/ladies-please-stop-doing-this-on-instagram/

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by Vhicthorade(m): 9:44am
True true. We pray they hear

1 Like

Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by McBrooklyn(m): 9:53am
cry
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by kimbra(f): 10:00am
If you like preach from now till God knows when. I'll still do what suit me and not be bothered about what you term it.

Let me go and upload some biniki pics on my instagram page.

*walks out of thread*.

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by ShinyJay22(m): 10:17am
The dog that will get lost in the jungle will never hear the hunters whistle...Need I say more.

9 Likes

Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by Aderola15(f): 10:21am
Like it or not, what we dress in is a direct reflection of who we are. smiley

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by TheSlyone2(m): 10:28am
Aderola15:
Like it or not, what we dress in is a direct reflection of who we are. smiley
Aderola omo mummy
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by deathstroke(m): 10:34am
kimbra:
If you like preach from now till God knows when. I'll still do what suit me and not be bothered about what you term it.

Let me go and upload some biniki pics on my instagram page.

*walks out of thread*.
grin grin aunty mi, don't forget to tag your home-boy wink
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by kimbra(f): 10:38am
deathstroke:
grin grin aunty mi, don't forget to tag your home-boy wink
I'm not even on instagram. Time killers!. grin cheesy

1 Like

Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by Lawlahdey(f): 10:38am
I like this.
But they won't listen, OP just dey waste saliva nih.
I can see one of those that won't listen already.
She thinks just because she has an extremely uglee face, her dirry bumbum wee attract men nd give her a sorta confidence.
Oniranu.

3 Likes

Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by TheSlyone2(m): 10:39am
kimbra:
If you like preach from now till God knows when. I'll still do what suit me and not be bothered about what you term it.

Let me go and upload some biniki pics on my instagram page.

*walks out of thread*.
Benny, when you are done, forward them to my mail...


I dey wait
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by kimbra(f): 10:41am
TheSlyone2:

Benny, when you are done, forward them to my mail...


I dey wait
Lmao, you go wait tire. grin

1 Like

Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by deathstroke(m): 10:41am
kimbra:
I'm not even on instagram. Time killers!. grin cheesy
angry angry bet why?
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by kimbra(f): 10:44am
deathstroke:
angry angry bet why?
Have got better things to do.
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by kimbra(f): 10:47am
To the idiot bitc.hing indirectly up there.

Quote me when you've had air in that oxygen deprived brain of yours.

Cowards make indirect comments!. grin
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by TheSlyone2(m): 10:47am
kimbra:
Lmao, you go wait tire. grin
Hehe... Thought you wanted to brighten up my weekend with a sexy bikini pics... Ain't nothing like seeing it raw
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by Lawlahdey(f): 10:48am
The shoe fits grin grin
That's nice. grin

2 Likes

Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by kimbra(f): 10:48am
TheSlyone2:

Hehe... Thought you wanted to brighten up my weekend with a sexy bikini pics... Ain't nothing like seeing it raw
Meet me in the other room. grin
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by TheSlyone2(m): 10:50am
kimbra:
Meet me in the other room. grin
Correct bae... Le go
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by kimbra(f): 10:51am
Pukes!, and the ape looking thing on her profile thinks she's pretty. I give up on Nl giving ugly bitc.ches hope. grin cheesy
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by deathstroke(m): 10:53am
kimbra:
Have got better things to do.
Like? tongue
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by kimbra(f): 10:57am
deathstroke:
Like? tongue
A lot. You want me to be specific?. grin
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by deathstroke(m): 11:00am
kimbra:
A lot. You want me to be specific?. grin
Of course yes cheesy now tell me.
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by kimbra(f): 11:03am
deathstroke:
Of course yes cheesy now tell me.
No, that's confidential. grin
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by deathstroke(m): 11:14am
kimbra:
No, that's confidential. grin
I think I know now cheesy
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by Cutehector(m): 11:19am
kimbra:
If you like preach from now till God knows when. I'll still do what suit me and not be bothered about what you term it.

Let me go and upload some biniki pics on my instagram page.

*walks out of thread*.
am still waiting for u to post ur bikini pics
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by kimbra(f): 11:25am
Cutehector:
am still waiting for u to post ur bikini pics
Don't worry, once I get some shots I'll use them.
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by kimbra(f): 11:26am
deathstroke:
I think I know now cheesy
What could that be?. grin
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by deathstroke(m): 11:27am
kimbra:
What could that be?. grin
It's confidential tongue
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by Justbeingreal(m): 11:28am
Dem nor go hear.
Re: Ladies, Please Stop Doing This On Instagram by kimbra(f): 11:30am
deathstroke:
It's confidential tongue
Lmao.

