Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) (17653 Views)

FCSC 2016 Recruitment: FCSC Releases Batch A List For Interview! / 120,000NAIRA Salary Job With A Private Firm Or Salary Below 100,000 With FCSC / Australia Government MSc Scholarship For Nigerians- 3rd Class Can Apply (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

I woke up this morning with the news that FCSC has shortlisted lists of successful candidates in the ongoing recruitment exercise by the Commission in various Federal Ministries.



Succinctly, I have a friend who studied Business Administration with 3rd Class, while I have Msc and Bsc (2.1) all in Economics. Both of us applied for the same position (SGL 09) in the Ministry of Trade & Investment. Perhaps, to my greatest perplexity, this guy's name was shortlisted while mine was conspicuously missing. Just a few minutes ago he opened up to me that the father made "some calls" on his behalf prior to this time.



For your information, we are of the same age bracket, applied for same position, from the same State. So what criteria could have been used to disqualify someone with Msc and Bsc (2.1) and someone with a 3rd Class was selected.



Holding other factors constant, I am so happy for him and I am so expectant that mine is coming. But this has kept me in an awe position, as the whole scenario depicts lack of correlation between merit and success in this entity called Nigeria.



WHAT A COUNTRY? So help us God! 97 Likes 11 Shares

Welcome to Nigeria 32 Likes 2 Shares

My brother, I feel ur pain. But remember that we are not one and may not be in the nearest future. We all are in one way or the other divided along political, tribal, social status and class, religious, cultural and regional lines.



To my fellow citizens,

If you are a son of just an average man or worst still a poor man and u are busy preaching, believing or fighting over "one Nigeria", My dear wake up cos you are only dreaming.



One Nigeria is only being practised among politicians and rich class irrespective of their tribes, religion or geopolitical zone. They share their juicy jobs and appointments among themselves but some very poor people will be here fighting each other over them. 128 Likes 9 Shares

They don't need your grade at FCSC. Is who you know 35 Likes 1 Share





Una see am....wen I say 9ja will neva progress dey will day im cursing. Una see am....wen I say 9ja will neva progress dey will day im cursing. 10 Likes

Mehn even if one fortunately gets the interview invite #omo without the connection,you just waste your time and effort #but still be hopeful bro cause all my nuclear and extended family we apply#none see their name for the interview 6 Likes 1 Share

You my friend, look into your hands, what do u see?





FREEDOM



as long as u are a youth of this country, it is illegal to wail, revolution is the key!



A word.





#zanga 54 Likes 3 Shares

Welcome to Nigeria my brother 3 Likes 1 Share

The matter tire me.... I look the list like 3times as I no see my name,I shake head comot.... Just bcoz I don't know one politician or the other, it is well 4 Likes

Tyviv:

The matter tire me.... I look the list like 3times as I no see my name,I shake head comot.... Just bcoz I don't know one politician or the other, it is well It is unfortunate It is unfortunate 3 Likes

Tyviv:

The matter tire me.... I look the list like 3times as I no see my name,I shake head comot.... Just bcoz I don't know one politician or the other, it is well

God will take care of you.



If you don't have a job, apply for private jobs because govt Jobs in Nigeria is like trekking to America with one leg!! God will take care of you.If you don't have a job, apply for private jobs because govt Jobs in Nigeria is like trekking to America with one leg!! 44 Likes 1 Share

neoclassical:

I woke up this morning with the news that FCSC has shortlisted lists of successful candidates in the ongoing recruitment exercise by the Commission in various Federal Ministries.



Succinctly, I have a friend who studied Business Administration with 3rd Class, while I have Msc and Bsc (2.1) all in Economics. Both of us applied for the same position (SGL 09) in the Ministry of Trade & Investment. Perhaps, to my greatest perplexity, this guy's name was shortlisted while mine was conspicuously missing. Just a few minutes ago he opened up to me that the father made "some calls" on his behalf prior to this time.



For your information, we are of the same age bracket, applied for same position, from the same State. So what criteria could have been used to disqualify someone with Msc and Bsc (2.1) and someone with a 3rd Class was selected.



Holding other factors constant, I am so happy for him and I am so expectant that mine is coming. But this has kept me in an awe position, as the whole scenario depicts lack of correlation between merit and success in this entity called Nigeria.



WHAT A COUNTRY? So help me God!



Bobo look into what u can offer with ur MSc/Bsc(2.1) and not what u can gain...I tell u in naija connect works faster than brains. be ur own boss. Bless Bobo look into what u can offer with ur MSc/Bsc(2.1) and not what u can gain...I tell u in naija connect works faster than brains. be ur own boss. Bless 13 Likes

Hmmm...it is well. And here in Canada, I got a part time government job (still doing my MSc) without knowing anybody (but God).



It is well with my country, Nigeria. 28 Likes 2 Shares

The mind boggling question is what criteria was used in the selection process?

Sigh damn I hate this country. 6 Likes

Most people with third class won't be employed a lot of names on that list was just to appease the middle men... 4 Likes

neoclassical:

I woke up this morning with the news that FCSC has shortlisted lists of successful candidates in the ongoing recruitment exercise by the Commission in various Federal Ministries.



Succinctly, I have a friend who studied Business Administration with 3rd Class, while I have Msc and Bsc (2.1) all in Economics. Both of us applied for the same position (SGL 09) in the Ministry of Trade & Investment. Perhaps, to my greatest perplexity, this guy's name was shortlisted while mine was conspicuously missing. Just a few minutes ago he opened up to me that the father made "some calls" on his behalf prior to this time.



For your information, we are of the same age bracket, applied for same position, from the same State. So what criteria could have been used to disqualify someone with Msc and Bsc (2.1) and someone with a 3rd Class was selected.



Holding other factors constant, I am so happy for him and I am so expectant that mine is coming. But this has kept me in an awe position, as the whole scenario depicts lack of correlation between merit and success in this entity called Nigeria.



WHAT A COUNTRY? So help me God!





Oga op, you're over qualified that's why they went for a lower grade whom they will pay less. With your MSC I advise you look for job even in a private company tp gain some experience so as to secure employment as a mature candidate. Entry point employers will always go for the lower certificate. Oga op, you're over qualified that's why they went for a lower grade whom they will pay less. With your MSC I advise you look for job even in a private company tp gain some experience so as to secure employment as a mature candidate. Entry point employers will always go for the lower certificate. 15 Likes 1 Share

My dear it is a shame. I graduated with a first class and have all the documents needed for this recruitment. To my greatest suprise my name did not come out too. In fact only 2 first class candidates where successful in my state out of over 70 shortlisted names. I weep for the country. This is a big time blow!!! 18 Likes

Ogbeni shey 3rd nobi result nii. Abeg park well sidon dia dey wail on top ur 2.1 no go find connect 68 Likes 1 Share

heywhyangel:

You are hereby invited for an aptitude test Scheduled to hold on Sat. 18th March 2017 at the Lagoon restaurant,1C Ozumba Mbadiwe str,victoria island,lagos.

Time: 8am. Please come along with original copy of the ffg:

1. Nysc/exemption letter (compulsory)

2. Bsc

3. O'level

4. Birth cert & passport photograph

5. CV and a valid means of ID. Globacom HR



Please who else got this message Please who else got this message

I don't understand......Are you guyz now saying those who graduated with first class should be preffered over third class? Haba!! Where una wan make 2nd class and 3rd class people go? Everyone cannot be as bright as those who are graduated with 1st class. Abi 3rd class no be result?

Employment is not only meant for 1st class graduates, it is for everybody.

THIS IS NIGERIA!!! 73 Likes 2 Shares

Let's look at the bright side...... They've saved us the cost of coming to Abuja, because at the end, if your connection no strong, na waste you dey waste your time. 2 Likes

Connections aside, BSc alone normally starts with Grade level 8 while MSc is grade level 9.There might have had enough vacancies for level 8 alone and few for level 9. I've seen instances where people hide their degrees just to get into the system with a lower degree like ND. Once they are employed and confirmed they apply for conversion with their BSc. 25 Likes 1 Share

I don't understand something here are you saying a third class shouldn't have a chance at all in Nigerian? or third class should totally condemned out of any recruitment in Nigeria? pls elucidate more... 41 Likes 2 Shares

Op you are not alone. A guy with 2.2 got shortlisted, we applied for the same post , same age, same local government but with my 2.1 and other professional qualification is not on the list. Naija I hail o





Genius J 1 Like

BiafraBushBoy:





God will take care of you.



If you don't have a job, apply for private jobs because govt Jobs in Nigeria is like trekking to America with one leg!! Amen, thanks... Amen, thanks...

idee91:

Let's look at the bright side...... They've saved us the cost of coming to Abuja, because at the end, if your connection no strong, na waste you dey waste your time. Exactly

saipn:

I don't understand something here are you saying a third class shouldn't have a chance at all in Nigerian? or third class should totally condemned out of any recruitment in Nigeria? pls elucidate more... 3rd or 2.1 apart, so in your thinking a 3rd Class holder should be selected ahead of a Masters degree holder ? 3rd or 2.1 apart, so in your thinking a 3rd Class holder should be selected ahead of a Masters degree holder ? 16 Likes

BiafraBushBoy:





govt Jobs in Nigeria is like trekking to America with one leg!!





You didn't even stop at trekking to USA, you come add "with one leg" again. You didn't even stop at trekking to USA, you come add "with one leg" again. 30 Likes 1 Share

neoclassical:

3rd or 2.1 apart, so in your thinking a 3rd Class holder should be selected ahead of a Masters degree holder ? why stating the obvious? Wat were u expecting? Dis is Nigeria where ppl without olevel certificate rule as president. why stating the obvious? Wat were u expecting? Dis is Nigeria where ppl without olevel certificate rule as president. 7 Likes

This just shows how screwed the country is and a place where things that defers simple ideology are done. 1 Like