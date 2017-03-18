₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by neoclassical: 5:05pm On Mar 17
I woke up this morning with the news that FCSC has shortlisted lists of successful candidates in the ongoing recruitment exercise by the Commission in various Federal Ministries.
Succinctly, I have a friend who studied Business Administration with 3rd Class, while I have Msc and Bsc (2.1) all in Economics. Both of us applied for the same position (SGL 09) in the Ministry of Trade & Investment. Perhaps, to my greatest perplexity, this guy's name was shortlisted while mine was conspicuously missing. Just a few minutes ago he opened up to me that the father made "some calls" on his behalf prior to this time.
For your information, we are of the same age bracket, applied for same position, from the same State. So what criteria could have been used to disqualify someone with Msc and Bsc (2.1) and someone with a 3rd Class was selected.
Holding other factors constant, I am so happy for him and I am so expectant that mine is coming. But this has kept me in an awe position, as the whole scenario depicts lack of correlation between merit and success in this entity called Nigeria.
WHAT A COUNTRY? So help us God!
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by Tenkobos(m): 5:10pm On Mar 17
Welcome to Nigeria
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by fav444(f): 5:15pm On Mar 17
My brother, I feel ur pain. But remember that we are not one and may not be in the nearest future. We all are in one way or the other divided along political, tribal, social status and class, religious, cultural and regional lines.
To my fellow citizens,
If you are a son of just an average man or worst still a poor man and u are busy preaching, believing or fighting over "one Nigeria", My dear wake up cos you are only dreaming.
One Nigeria is only being practised among politicians and rich class irrespective of their tribes, religion or geopolitical zone. They share their juicy jobs and appointments among themselves but some very poor people will be here fighting each other over them.
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by abtywo(m): 5:15pm On Mar 17
They don't need your grade at FCSC. Is who you know
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by yomi007k(m): 5:15pm On Mar 17
Una see am....wen I say 9ja will neva progress dey will day im cursing.
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by kayusre: 5:22pm On Mar 17
Mehn even if one fortunately gets the interview invite #omo without the connection,you just waste your time and effort #but still be hopeful bro cause all my nuclear and extended family we apply#none see their name for the interview
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by daewoorazer(m): 5:24pm On Mar 17
You my friend, look into your hands, what do u see?
FREEDOM
as long as u are a youth of this country, it is illegal to wail, revolution is the key!
A word.
#zanga
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by Senipapa(m): 5:36pm On Mar 17
Welcome to Nigeria my brother
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by Tyviv(f): 5:39pm On Mar 17
The matter tire me.... I look the list like 3times as I no see my name,I shake head comot.... Just bcoz I don't know one politician or the other, it is well
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by neoclassical: 5:59pm On Mar 17
Tyviv:It is unfortunate
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by BiafraBushBoy(m): 6:07pm On Mar 17
Tyviv:
God will take care of you.
If you don't have a job, apply for private jobs because govt Jobs in Nigeria is like trekking to America with one leg!!
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by Phinity318(m): 6:14pm On Mar 17
neoclassical:Bobo look into what u can offer with ur MSc/Bsc(2.1) and not what u can gain...I tell u in naija connect works faster than brains. be ur own boss. Bless
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by sholay2011(m): 6:23pm On Mar 17
Hmmm...it is well. And here in Canada, I got a part time government job (still doing my MSc) without knowing anybody (but God).
It is well with my country, Nigeria.
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by Rilwan20(m): 6:24pm On Mar 17
The mind boggling question is what criteria was used in the selection process?
Sigh damn I hate this country.
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by nkwako: 6:29pm On Mar 17
Most people with third class won't be employed a lot of names on that list was just to appease the middle men...
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by greenmonk: 6:29pm On Mar 17
neoclassical:
Oga op, you're over qualified that's why they went for a lower grade whom they will pay less. With your MSC I advise you look for job even in a private company tp gain some experience so as to secure employment as a mature candidate. Entry point employers will always go for the lower certificate.
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by UcheDA(f): 6:30pm On Mar 17
My dear it is a shame. I graduated with a first class and have all the documents needed for this recruitment. To my greatest suprise my name did not come out too. In fact only 2 first class candidates where successful in my state out of over 70 shortlisted names. I weep for the country. This is a big time blow!!!
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by ofeshe(m): 6:39pm On Mar 17
Ogbeni shey 3rd nobi result nii. Abeg park well sidon dia dey wail on top ur 2.1 no go find connect
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by elderbros(m): 6:40pm On Mar 17
heywhyangel:
Please who else got this message
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by deanoffaculty: 6:41pm On Mar 17
I don't understand......Are you guyz now saying those who graduated with first class should be preffered over third class? Haba!! Where una wan make 2nd class and 3rd class people go? Everyone cannot be as bright as those who are graduated with 1st class. Abi 3rd class no be result?
Employment is not only meant for 1st class graduates, it is for everybody.
THIS IS NIGERIA!!!
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by idee91: 6:44pm On Mar 17
Let's look at the bright side...... They've saved us the cost of coming to Abuja, because at the end, if your connection no strong, na waste you dey waste your time.
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by kevoh(m): 6:50pm On Mar 17
Connections aside, BSc alone normally starts with Grade level 8 while MSc is grade level 9.There might have had enough vacancies for level 8 alone and few for level 9. I've seen instances where people hide their degrees just to get into the system with a lower degree like ND. Once they are employed and confirmed they apply for conversion with their BSc.
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by saipn: 7:05pm On Mar 17
I don't understand something here are you saying a third class shouldn't have a chance at all in Nigerian? or third class should totally condemned out of any recruitment in Nigeria? pls elucidate more...
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by Jerryojozy(m): 7:09pm On Mar 17
Op you are not alone. A guy with 2.2 got shortlisted, we applied for the same post , same age, same local government but with my 2.1 and other professional qualification is not on the list. Naija I hail o
Genius J
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by Tyviv(f): 7:19pm On Mar 17
BiafraBushBoy:Amen, thanks...
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by kayusre: 7:22pm On Mar 17
Exactly
idee91:
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by neoclassical: 7:24pm On Mar 17
saipn:3rd or 2.1 apart, so in your thinking a 3rd Class holder should be selected ahead of a Masters degree holder ?
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by austinosita(m): 7:31pm On Mar 17
BiafraBushBoy:
You didn't even stop at trekking to USA, you come add "with one leg" again.
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by oyeludef(m): 7:32pm On Mar 17
neoclassical:why stating the obvious? Wat were u expecting? Dis is Nigeria where ppl without olevel certificate rule as president.
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by karkinase(m): 7:32pm On Mar 17
This just shows how screwed the country is and a place where things that defers simple ideology are done.
|Re: FCSC: A Country Where 3rd Class Is Considered Above Msc + Bsc (2.1) by saipn: 7:38pm On Mar 17
neoclassical:listen I was referring to the way some people see it here as a taboo for 3rd class to get a job in Nigerian besides I have seen where some them performed excellently well than 2.1 and second degree holders..nevertheless federal govt recruitment are mostly base on connection....
