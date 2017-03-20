₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by AutoReportNG: 1:17pm
The Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet has officially debuted, following in the footsteps of the G63 AMG 6x6 and G500 4x42 and it costs a whopping $500,000 that is about N238 Million making it the most expensive SUV in the world.
This beastly off-roader is only the fifth model to be created by Mercedes’ new overhauled Maybach division and its very first SUV. Just 99 examples will be produced with each perfectly combining extreme off-road ability with uncompromised luxury.
Beneath the bodywork, the G650 Landaulet features AMG’s biturbo 6.0-liter V12 engine delivering 630 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. To give the model exceptional abilities off the beaten path, it includes similar portal axles to its siblings. Additionally, it is fitted with 100 per cent differential locks as well as a low off-road ratio transfer case. There’s also a remarkable 450 mm of ground clearance and a set of huge 325/55 R22 wheels.
As the name of the vehicle suggests, it features a retractable fabric section for the second half of the roof. This provides rear seat passenger with an open cockpit experience bolstered by the same rear seats as the S-Class. Passengers at the rear can therefore enjoy a host of massaging features including a hot-stone massage. There are also thermal cup holders and two tables that fold out of the center console.
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by AutoReportNG: 1:19pm
Mercedes Benz, a brand you can trust..
1 Like
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by Bashnigga(m): 1:20pm
Cool ride
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by 48noble(m): 1:29pm
Terry G can buy 2 of this SUV and still be feeling broke from his account balance
13 Likes
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by LOGDAN(m): 1:39pm
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by recievesense: 1:40pm
choi
chai jaguar jeep, Range Rover 2017 and Bentley bentayga go dey heart broken with this release.
Mercedes-Benz and others.
#benzlife
2 Likes
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by kennosklint(m): 1:40pm
I have it already
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by Kingxway: 1:40pm
Maybe I should order four of it... Thinking out loud
13 Likes
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by kanicorp9(m): 1:40pm
mmm
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by abdulahi001: 1:40pm
Owo jen nie jaburata
2 Likes
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by emmachukwu99(m): 1:40pm
FP sharpally
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by Hades2016(m): 1:40pm
God pls answer my prayers make I buy this one for mallee
16 Likes
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by Movingcoil(m): 1:41pm
Hej
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by Daniel058(m): 1:41pm
Somebody call me Idiot if I buy such expensive car with my money.... I don't need it no matter how rich I become , na life proof?
4 Likes
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by Adaowerri111: 1:41pm
not much info
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by toocoded: 1:42pm
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by Jeffboi(m): 1:42pm
The ride is ugly
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by handsam(m): 1:42pm
.....
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by Ijobalupe(m): 1:42pm
[color=#000099][/color] this car is so sweet!! oh baby!!!!!
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by Princess4ng(f): 1:43pm
My boyfriend go buy am for me
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by 7Alexander(m): 1:43pm
This life is just soo unfair!!!
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by zlantanfan: 1:43pm
Mercedes-Benz even for the next life
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by DuBLINGreenb(m): 1:43pm
Where I stay almost everyone owns the previous version I'm sure they'll be upgrading to this soon enough
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by yinkzzboy: 1:43pm
Cool Ride!
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by donbenz: 1:43pm
I must buy this
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by taiyesoul(m): 1:43pm
Obokun Oloye!
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by Moneytize: 1:44pm
God please answer me now.
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by udemedia3(m): 1:44pm
all na vanity
1 Share
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by kimacent(m): 1:44pm
Question pls.
1.Is it bullet proof
2.is dere food in the SUV all year round.
3.dose the car give long live?
1 Like
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by maxiuc(m): 1:45pm
i must contest for a political office come 2019
no be only them sabi chop yam
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by superfelix: 1:45pm
Re: 2018 Mercedes-maybach G650 Landaulet Is The Most Expensive SUV Ever Made by Drsheddy(m): 1:46pm
K
