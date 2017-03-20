







This beastly off-roader is only the fifth model to be created by Mercedes’ new overhauled Maybach division and its very first SUV. Just 99 examples will be produced with each perfectly combining extreme off-road ability with uncompromised luxury.



Beneath the bodywork, the G650 Landaulet features AMG’s biturbo 6.0-liter V12 engine delivering 630 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. To give the model exceptional abilities off the beaten path, it includes similar portal axles to its siblings. Additionally, it is fitted with 100 per cent differential locks as well as a low off-road ratio transfer case. There’s also a remarkable 450 mm of ground clearance and a set of huge 325/55 R22 wheels.







As the name of the vehicle suggests, it features a retractable fabric section for the second half of the roof. This provides rear seat passenger with an open cockpit experience bolstered by the same rear seats as the S-Class. Passengers at the rear can therefore enjoy a host of massaging features including a hot-stone massage. There are also thermal cup holders and two tables that fold out of the center console.



Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/03/2018-mercedes-maybach-g650-landaulet-is.html The Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet has officially debuted, following in the footsteps of the G63 AMG 6x6 and G500 4x42 and it costs a whopping $500,000 that is about N238 Million making it the most expensive SUV in the world.This beastly off-roader is only the fifth model to be created by Mercedes’ new overhauled Maybach division and its very first SUV. Just 99 examples will be produced with each perfectly combining extreme off-road ability with uncompromised luxury.Beneath the bodywork, the G650 Landaulet features AMG’s biturbo 6.0-liter V12 engine delivering 630 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. To give the model exceptional abilities off the beaten path, it includes similar portal axles to its siblings. Additionally, it is fitted with 100 per cent differential locks as well as a low off-road ratio transfer case. There’s also a remarkable 450 mm of ground clearance and a set of huge 325/55 R22 wheels.As the name of the vehicle suggests, it features a retractable fabric section for the second half of the roof. This provides rear seat passenger with an open cockpit experience bolstered by the same rear seats as the S-Class. Passengers at the rear can therefore enjoy a host of massaging features including a hot-stone massage. There are also thermal cup holders and two tables that fold out of the center console.Source: