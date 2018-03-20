₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by AutoJoshNG: 6:17pm
Have you ever seen a luxurious and expensive monster? Here is one if not. This is the most expensive SUV in the world with its price ranging from N666m ($1.85m) to N1.3b ($3.8m).
The stealth fighter jet lookalike was launched in Dubai with carbon fiber body upgradable to bulletproof. It is powered by a 6.8 liter V10 petrol engine sending power to the four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. It gets a maximum speed of 140 km/h
The Karlmann King comes with independent front/rear air-conditioning, coffee machine, LCTV, electric table, refrigerator, PS4 etc.
Is this the meanest SUV you've ever seen? Will you take it over a Bentley Bentayga? Tell us in the comment section and don't forget to like, rate and share.
https://autojosh.com/karlmann-king/
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by AutoJoshNG: 6:18pm
more
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by AutoJoshNG: 6:19pm
more photos
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by AutoJoshNG: 6:27pm
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by OrestesDante: 6:28pm
☣ ☠
∆ Max. speed 140km/h. It is not about speed. It is all about luxury
Dino Melaye food is ready!!!∆
☣ ☠
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by marshalldgreat: 6:28pm
Nice ride
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by heendrix(m): 6:41pm
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by Papiikush: 7:38pm
I will curse my pastor the next time he opens that his dirty mouth to say money is vanity.
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by timilehin007(m): 7:38pm
I'm not buoyant enough...wouldn't have mind getting it...
Me that in here looking for who will buy my golf 4 in other to upgrade to big daddy or muscle
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by MrRhymes101(m): 7:38pm
Is ur money o! I'm not gonna argue... Wedding MC
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by ollah2: 7:38pm
The beast have been waiting for. Gonna pre order one soonest
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by SweetJoystick(m): 7:39pm
Nice design
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by Kotodoctor: 7:39pm
I go soon go village leave all you for town. Those of una weh wan inherit the earth, make una add my share join.
Owinam ke" kpon kanam mi"
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by OrestesDante: 7:39pm
Papiikush:
☣ ☠
∆ easy o Bros!!! ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by Donald3d(m): 7:40pm
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 7:40pm
So far the motor nor go quick spoil because I cannot buy that car for that amount and it would enter mechanic workshop.
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by MillionDollars: 7:41pm
Okay, somethings in life are misplaced priorities
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by CuriousMynd: 7:41pm
Beast
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by Papiikush: 7:42pm
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by Austinoiz(m): 7:42pm
OK ooo.
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by iluvpomo(m): 7:42pm
...Don't forget to like, rate and share....
That feature is coming to NL in the year 2039
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by Papiikush: 7:42pm
OrestesDante:
Bro, my blood is hot. See ride
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by Kotodoctor: 7:42pm
ollah2:
You wan sell your Keke add money join shea? Nice plan.
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by Oyindidi(f): 7:43pm
Papiikush:Osinbajo is a Pastor
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by OrestesDante: 7:43pm
Papiikush:
☣ ☠
∆ God dey ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by olufemijason: 7:44pm
A beast with a different.
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by CuriousMynd: 7:44pm
ollah2:
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by lovelylad(m): 7:45pm
I bet blacks would be their most buyers
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by gulfer: 7:45pm
The Nigerian panel beater (body works) won't go near this or else those shapes will be gone
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by kelib: 7:45pm
will use a minute fraction of d money to buy d ps4 n a big plasma, furnish my house n also invest a large portion of it n still have change for my G-wagon n savings.
Chai see calculation for unseen Figures
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by BabyApple(m): 7:45pm
I need it as birthday gift
|Re: N1.3billion Karlmann King: The Most Expensive SUV In The World by OrestesDante: 7:46pm
Oyindidi:
☣ ☠
∆ So he can curse him abi. continue ∆
☣ ☠
