The stealth fighter jet lookalike was launched in Dubai with carbon fiber body upgradable to bulletproof. It is powered by a 6.8 liter V10 petrol engine sending power to the four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. It gets a maximum speed of 140 km/h



The Karlmann King comes with independent front/rear air-conditioning, coffee machine, LCTV, electric table, refrigerator, PS4 etc.



Is this the meanest SUV you've ever seen? Will you take it over a Bentley Bentayga? Tell us in the comment section and don't forget to like, rate and share.



https://autojosh.com/karlmann-king/ Have you ever seen a luxurious and expensive monster? Here is one if not. This is the most expensive SUV in the world with its price ranging from N666m ($1.85m) to N1.3b ($3.8m).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_T8AsjPgOBU





∆ Max. speed 140km/h. It is not about speed. It is all about luxury

Dino Melaye food is ready!!!∆







Nice ride

I will curse my pastor the next time he opens that his dirty mouth to say money is vanity. 11 Likes



Me that in here looking for who will buy my golf 4 in other to upgrade to big daddy or muscle I'm not buoyant enough...wouldn't have mind getting it...Me that in here looking for who will buy my golf 4 in other to upgrade to big daddy or muscle 1 Like

Is ur money o! I'm not gonna argue... Wedding MC

The beast have been waiting for. Gonna pre order one soonest

Nice design

I go soon go village leave all you for town. Those of una weh wan inherit the earth, make una add my share join.





Owinam ke" kpon kanam mi" 4 Likes

I will curse my pastor the next time he opens that his dirty mouth to say money is vanity.





∆ easy o Bros!!! ∆







So far the motor nor go quick spoil because I cannot buy that car for that amount and it would enter mechanic workshop. 1 Like

Okay, somethings in life are misplaced priorities

Beast

OK ooo.

...Don't forget to like, rate and share....

That feature is coming to NL in the year 2039

∆ easy o Bros!!! ∆





Bro, my blood is hot. See ride

The beast have been waiting for. Gonna pre order one soonest

You wan sell your Keke add money join shea? Nice plan. You wan sell your Keke add money join shea? Nice plan.

I will curse my pastor the next time he opens that his dirty mouth to say money is vanity. Osinbajo is a Pastor Osinbajo is a Pastor

Bro, my blood is hot. See ride





∆ God dey ∆







A beast with a different.

The beast have been waiting for. Gonna pre order one soonest

I bet blacks would be their most buyers

The Nigerian panel beater (body works) won't go near this or else those shapes will be gone

will use a minute fraction of d money to buy d ps4 n a big plasma, furnish my house n also invest a large portion of it n still have change for my G-wagon n savings.

Chai see calculation for unseen Figures 1 Like

I need it as birthday gift