Real Madrid will face FC Bayern in the next round of the 2016-2017 UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos definitely have the quality to prevail and earn their ticket to the Semifinals, but they will need to play with intensity and convert their chances. Their first half against Napoli proves that most teams in the competition can be very hard to beat if Zidane's men don't match their intensity.



Carlo Ancelotti will be back at the Santiago Bernabeu and the fans will surely welcome him after what he achieved in the Spanish capital. Bayern have a very strong team with players like Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba or Arturo Vidal. It will be very important for coach Zinedine Zidane to prepare this match tactically, as right now both teams could have the possession of the ball.



Casemiro will be a very important player in this round if Madrid want to disrupt Bayern's efforts in the midfield.



The Spanish Champions have a busy schedule and would seek to manage the team ahead of their clash with Atletico, Bayern and Barcelona.



Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid



Two of the biggest names in European football, with a combined 16 titles and a long history of success. Bayern had a tricky start to the season, but thrashed Arsenal to kick-start their year, and are just coming to the boil at the right time. Real on the other hand have begun to fall away after their long unbeaten run, but are still incredibly hard to beat under Zinedine Zidane.



Head to head: Played 22: Real 9 Draw 2 Bayern 11



Unsurprisingly two of Europe's biggest clubs have played against each other a number of times over the years, their first meeting coming in 1976 (Bayern triumphed 3-1 over two legs). Few will forget their most recent meeting, when Angel Di Maria orchestrated the complete destruction of Pep Guardiola's Bayern, a 4-0 away win securing Real's progress on their way to La Decima.



Key clash: Carlo Ancelotti vs Zinedine Zidane



Carlo Ancelotti spent two seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2013 and 2015, winning the UEFA Champions League in his first season.



Bayern Team News



- The German club have handed Real Madrid a huge boost ahead of their first leg encounter following Robert Lewandowski's injury. The former Borussia Dortmund striker was seen limping out of the training pitch on Thursday while preparing with the team against his former club.



- Bayern are already struggling, with fitness concerns over Thomas Muller and goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer.



Modified: Mats Hummels have been confirmed injured and would be unavailable for the clash at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.



Real Madrid Team News



- Real would be playing both legs without defender, Raphael Varane who has been sidelined for three weeks after limping out early against Alaves.



Modified: Pepe would also be missing in action over collision with team mate, Toni Kroos, during the Madrid derby.

Bayern: story so far, key players, why they can win



The Bundesliga champions made a slow start to the UEFA Champions League but, settled under Carlo Ancelotti, exploded into life in the last 16 by demolishing Arsenal.



Story so far: Bayern

The German champions never really got out of second gear in the group stage, advancing with two games to spare despite a 1-0 loss at Atlético. A shock 3-2 defeat by Rostov had fans of bigger rivals sensing weakness, but a thumping 10-2 aggregate victory against Arsenal in the last 16 summarily banished such thoughts. Next up: Real Madrid.



Record this season: P8 W6 D0 L2 F24 A8



Pivotal moment

For all their success in recent years, Bayern's lacklustre performances on their travels in Europe have been an obvious weakness for others to exploit. They journeyed to Eindhoven in November without an away win in 11 months and that looked like being extended when they went behind. Two Robert Lewandowski goals broke the spell; a 5-1 victory at Arsenal made sure.



Why this is Bayern's year

Real Madrid: story so far, key players, why they can win



Real Madrid made a sluggish start, with late goals a theme (to their benefit and not), but the dream of becoming the first team to retain the UEFA Champions League is alive and well.



Story so far

For just the second time in eight seasons Real Madrid had to settle for second in their group – and as in 2012/13, it was Dortmund who finished above them. The German team profited from late equalisers in both encounters, though Madrid were grateful for one of their own at Legia and twice against Sporting CP. The holders blew away the cobwebs in the last 16, though, overpowering an impressive Napoli side 6-2 on aggregate. Next up: Bayern.



Record this season: P8 W5 D3 L0 F22 A12



Pivotal moment

There probably isn't one key instance but rather several moments which, together, illustrate Madrid's ability to conjure the goals that change or define games. In the round of 16 against Napoli, Karim Benzema equalised within ten minutes of the hosts falling behind at the Bernabéu. When Real's eventual 3-1 lead looked under threat following Dries Mertens' opener in the Naples return, the visitors summoned the perfect response.



Why this is Madrid's year

Simply put: they have the stuff of champions. The same pervasive self-belief that got Madrid through the 2014 and 2016 finals against a redoubtable Atlético side makes it impossible to write off Zinédine Zidane's men. If they can overcome Bayern, then the portents will be especially good considering the Munich club were defeated along the way to Madrid becoming European champions in 2014 (semi-finals), 2002 (quarters) and 2000 (semis).



Main attraction: Cristiano Ronaldo – To survive and prosper against the mighty Bayern, Real may well need Ronaldo to reprise the vintage scoring form of UEFA Champions League campaigns past. The recently bronze-cast forward has netted only twice this European season, though you would never bet against him.



Rising star: Casemiro – Benzema and Álvaro Morata are important support acts in attack yet Brazilian midfield anchor Casemiro has become a particularly central performer for this Madrid team. The 25-year-old even weighed in with the rubber-stamping third goal at home to Napoli.



Unsung hero: Sergio Ramos – The captain possibly doesn't get the credit he deserves for his match-winning (or at least turning) goals. His header soon after the break in Naples removed his side from a sticky situation and followed similarly decisive scoring interventions in two recent UEFA Champions League finals as well as last year's UEFA Super Cup.

Players' Update



Bayern Munich

Mats Hummels - Out

Manuel Neuer - Doubtful (Unfit)

Robert Lewandowski - Out

Douglas Costa - Doubtful

Thomas Müller - Doubtful



Real Madrid

Raphael Varane - Out

Pepe - Out

Fábio Coentrão - Doubtful

Daniel Carvajal - Doubtful

Abeg, who know any app I can stream this match on? I really need to watch the match

Halamadrid

cant wait cant wait

wishing Real Madrid all the best tonight.. but i see draw!!!! Hallamadrid

Ghen ghen

Both sides seem evenly matched...

Messi chop him own yesterday...

cld it b Ronaldo's turn 2day?...

Who do u tink will come out 2day in top..



Like for Bayern..

Share for Real Madrid 2 Likes 5 Shares

May the best team win, but this game is really gonna be interesting. For your website design visit www.leksmediaconcept.com

Youngs:

Abeg, who know any app I can stream this match on? I really need to watch the match Mobdro would do. Mobdro would do.

Hala Madrid...Today today,no be tomorrow Bayern go hear am today today

kaycyor:

wishing Real Madrid all the best tonight.. but i see draw!!!! Hallamadrid Draw or not, so long we get an away goal or goals, I'm good. Draw or not, so long we get an away goal or goals, I'm good.

HalaMadrid

Under 2.5

it promises to be an interesting match.

ShakurM:

Under 2.5 This is a match filled with so much goals. We are talking about the two most lethal sides in the Champions League.



I just hope Barcelona fans would not come in here to cry tonight This is a match filled with so much goals. We are talking about the two most lethal sides in the Champions League.I just hope Barcelona fans would not come in here to cry tonight

Today's match

Sanchez01:



This is a match filled with so much goals. We are talking about the two most lethal sides in the Champions League. Oga mi, Sey na true say u wan comot Arsenal?

the bafarians oh lord.....

Munich

Barcelona fans,I know you have created hundreds of memes to troll us, guess what,we are r*ping Bayern tonight

Monaco is presently schooling Dortmund (0-2)

ShakurM:

Oga mi, Sey na true say u wan comot Arsenal? LMAO!



The dude would leave for sure, most likely to Manchester City. LMAO!The dude would leave for sure, most likely to Manchester City. 1 Like

Bayern Beta Win Either half ooo ,D

januzaj:

Barcelona fans,I know you have created hundreds of memes to troll us, guess what,we are r*ping Bayern tonight I think they've been humbled. They're yet to recover for the thump. I think they've been humbled. They're yet to recover for the thump.

I'm for Bayern tonight..





Go Bayern!!! I'm for Bayern tonight..Go Bayern!!!