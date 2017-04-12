₦airaland Forum

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by nerdfrost(m): 9:20pm
angry angry benzema

I hate that guy

1 Like

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by captainbangz(m): 9:20pm
Ronaldo!!!!!!!!

7 Likes

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by mightyleks(m): 9:20pm
Manuel Neuer is a wizard
Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by aieromon(m): 9:21pm
CR7 their father grin grin grin

BAY 1-2 RMA

11 Likes

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by blackjack21(m): 9:21pm
Ororo

4 Likes

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by mightyleks(m): 9:21pm
RONALDOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!





My over 2.5 has click

8 Likes

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by Unlimited22: 9:21pm
optional1:



make i dey begin dey go before ina go kukuma carry d remaining heart.
No naa. Don't leave naa. We still roff u oo.
grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by oviejnr(m): 9:21pm
Chaii!!! sad
Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 9:22pm
Ororooooooooooooo




Barca and messi fans right now...

26 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by januzaj(m): 9:22pm
Goàaaal
Their fadaaaa

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by ILoveToFuCcK: 9:22pm
obiorathesubtle:
Useless Bayern


Partial referee..

Can't even score 2 past Madrid.. Smh

Young man... Bayern is not responsible for your Barcelona misfortune yesterday...

just calm down and find pussÿ to fuçk...This life is too short

27 Likes

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by Dqueenzy(f): 9:22pm
Goalllll!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by obiorathesubtle: 9:22pm
Useless Bayern


Partial referee..

Can't even score 2 past Madrid.. Smh

1 Like

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by Mediapace: 9:22pm
optional1:



don't mind them dey will fall like barca..




No chat u jst leave my area like dat no bye bye.

Seun gave me 4 months leave tongue
Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by Zedoo(m): 9:22pm
obiorathesubtle:
Unreliable Bayern..


Xabi Alonso should've taken that penalty..

Mehn... Vidal has done this before and robben stated clearly that its muller first, him (robben) second, Alonso third......
But Vidal dun do strong head... Oya Na....see rubbish

4 Likes

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by Edenoscar(m): 9:23pm
Oboy ticket don cut oo
Which kind human being born ronaldo sef

6 Likes

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by mikkypel(m): 9:23pm
Politicalapathy:
I see ronlado netting two goals
quote me if he didn't

Broz... U be winsh?

13 Likes

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by MetaHuman: 9:23pm
mtchew ojoro win
Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by optional1(f): 9:23pm
Martinez19:
wetin he do you.

e r@pe me some years ago nd he denial am...
Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by Hahdi(m): 9:23pm
Goallllllllll up madrid

3 Likes

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by teeezy00: 9:23pm
Ronaldo grin grin

6 Likes

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by SuperSuave(m): 9:24pm
optional1:



i detest dat guy wearing no7.. He made me hate dat club like kilode..
hala madid!! Up CR7!! Ororo for life!! tongue

22 Likes

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by teeezy00: 9:24pm
MetaHuman:
mtchew ojoro win
Issit ur ojoro

1 Like

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by yhemsy62(m): 9:24pm
Ronaldoooooooooooooo

5 Likes

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by seunlly(m): 9:24pm
Politicalapathy:
I see ronlado netting two goals
quote me if he didn't
whoa this guy said it..

11 Likes

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by blackjack21(m): 9:24pm
Shot on goal , no contest.

2 Likes

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by Unlimited22: 9:24pm
RONALDO!!!

2 Likes

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by optional1(f): 9:24pm
nerdfrost:
Who ur hate help oo cheesy grin

forest oya come nd be goin.. Tell them u no see me this night..
Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by Mediapace: 9:24pm
E be like say this final go be repitition of last year

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by Sanchez01: 9:25pm
It's official! Ronaldo, the first player ever to score 100 goals in the Champions League cool

24 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by leksmedia: 9:25pm
Wow this is so interesting , nice one guys super goal

Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by emperor272(m): 9:25pm
Haters were u dey...Rinaldo thumbs up

5 Likes

