₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,026 members, 3,474,358 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 10:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 (15944 Views)
Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 / Bayern Munich Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (2 - 1) On 3rd May 2016 / Manchester United Vs Manchester City (4 - 2) On 12th April 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) ... (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by nerdfrost(m): 9:20pm
benzema
I hate that guy
1 Like
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by captainbangz(m): 9:20pm
Ronaldo!!!!!!!!
7 Likes
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by mightyleks(m): 9:20pm
Manuel Neuer is a wizard
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by aieromon(m): 9:21pm
CR7 their father
BAY 1-2 RMA
11 Likes
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by blackjack21(m): 9:21pm
Ororo
4 Likes
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by mightyleks(m): 9:21pm
RONALDOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!
My over 2.5 has click
8 Likes
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by Unlimited22: 9:21pm
optional1:No naa. Don't leave naa. We still roff u oo.
2 Likes
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by oviejnr(m): 9:21pm
Chaii!!!
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 9:22pm
Ororooooooooooooo
Barca and messi fans right now...
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by januzaj(m): 9:22pm
Goàaaal
Their fadaaaa
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by ILoveToFuCcK: 9:22pm
obiorathesubtle:
Young man... Bayern is not responsible for your Barcelona misfortune yesterday...
just calm down and find pussÿ to fuçk...This life is too short
27 Likes
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by Dqueenzy(f): 9:22pm
Goalllll!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by obiorathesubtle: 9:22pm
Useless Bayern
Partial referee..
Can't even score 2 past Madrid.. Smh
1 Like
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by Mediapace: 9:22pm
optional1:
Seun gave me 4 months leave
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by Zedoo(m): 9:22pm
obiorathesubtle:
Mehn... Vidal has done this before and robben stated clearly that its muller first, him (robben) second, Alonso third......
But Vidal dun do strong head... Oya Na....see rubbish
4 Likes
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by Edenoscar(m): 9:23pm
Oboy ticket don cut oo
Which kind human being born ronaldo sef
6 Likes
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by mikkypel(m): 9:23pm
Politicalapathy:
Broz... U be winsh?
13 Likes
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by MetaHuman: 9:23pm
mtchew ojoro win
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by optional1(f): 9:23pm
Martinez19:
e r@pe me some years ago nd he denial am...
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by Hahdi(m): 9:23pm
Goallllllllll up madrid
3 Likes
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by teeezy00: 9:23pm
Ronaldo
6 Likes
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by SuperSuave(m): 9:24pm
optional1:hala madid!! Up CR7!! Ororo for life!!
22 Likes
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by teeezy00: 9:24pm
MetaHuman:Issit ur ojoro
1 Like
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by yhemsy62(m): 9:24pm
Ronaldoooooooooooooo
5 Likes
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by seunlly(m): 9:24pm
Politicalapathy:whoa this guy said it..
11 Likes
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by blackjack21(m): 9:24pm
Shot on goal , no contest.
2 Likes
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by Unlimited22: 9:24pm
RONALDO!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by optional1(f): 9:24pm
nerdfrost:
forest oya come nd be goin.. Tell them u no see me this night..
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by Mediapace: 9:24pm
E be like say this final go be repitition of last year
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by Sanchez01: 9:25pm
It's official! Ronaldo, the first player ever to score 100 goals in the Champions League
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by leksmedia: 9:25pm
Wow this is so interesting , nice one guys super goal
For your website design, blog design , Ecommerce website visit www.leksmediaconcept.com or call 08173091370
|Re: Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 by emperor272(m): 9:25pm
Haters were u dey...Rinaldo thumbs up
5 Likes
(0) (1) (2) ... (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (Reply)
Chelsea Vs West Brom (2 - 2) On 13th January 2016 / Xavi Vs Lampard Who's Better / Arsenal Vs Galatasaray : UCL (4 - 1) On 1st October 2014
Viewing this topic: Yonce, BeeBeeOoh(m), angelo5uk(m), Fabulous0019(m), bammoo316(m), odiboo(m), sonofmanj3(m), swagagolic01, Subconscious(m), crixlight2(m), enitanpopoola(m), steppins, espn(m), Neldrizzy(m), numerouno01(m), senoreetah(f), LANDLORD72, moshine20, Bahddo(m), OlaSpeaker(m), funjy, fof1, Odney(m), Dharnnie(m), Raalsalghul, psalm68(m), xcelmind(m), KOBI8(m), eyekaynoble(m), teeezy00, devilsdouble00(m), barneystinson(m), sabifrankolo(m), lolawilliams(f), ogbongenet, Politicowizard, Chrismario(m), omniwater, Professordi, Sterix10(m), Prodigy4ever, Femolacaster(m), apata(m), Topestbilly(m), DeeCherry(f), ThaPatriot(m), Ugosample(m), plainmirror(m), jobd, RasTafariI, NNAMDICE, Saxokez(m), Segnel, luminouz(m), Aufbauh(m), scoobs, pixey(m), Ephraimatic(m), qudusayinla, Dannidom(m), geodemainguy(m), gdonj1(m), obainojazz(m), aleeyujibia(m), Ellidude(m), okpeho, cnwamo(m), uyibenidahosa(m), ELIJAHARMONICA(m), sawacha(m), bartho77(m), Nafizzey(m), vinsilva, Pvibe007, caprini1, dschools, Mrhaven(m), LibertyRep, freegaza(m), loved21(m), CaptGroin(m), Olamyyde(m), DeCamer(m), GoldenJAT(m), iotstudent(m), princy80(m), chally02(m), AnthonioAlsaid, walexsho(m), Martinez19(m), kingsilly(m), maxiuc(m), Sultty(m), Whobedatte(m), fergie001(m), Tolaword, eni4real(m), Amabeast, oluwashola4me(m), shootsight(m), Oreoo(m), amicdan(m), ponti93(m), trappatoni(m), oko4lucky(m), APCPDP and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6