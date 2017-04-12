Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid : UCL (1 - 2) On 12th April 2017 (15944 Views)

Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 / Bayern Munich Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (2 - 1) On 3rd May 2016 / Manchester United Vs Manchester City (4 - 2) On 12th April 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) ... (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (Reply) (Go Down)

benzema



I hate that guy benzemaI hate that guy 1 Like

Ronaldo!!!!!!!! 7 Likes

Manuel Neuer is a wizard





BAY 1-2 RMA CR7 their fatherBAY 1-2 RMA 11 Likes

Ororo 4 Likes

RONALDOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!











My over 2.5 has click 8 Likes

optional1:







make i dey begin dey go before ina go kukuma carry d remaining heart. No naa. Don't leave naa. We still roff u oo.

No naa. Don't leave naa. We still roff u oo. 2 Likes

Chaii!!!

Ororooooooooooooo









Barca and messi fans right now... 26 Likes 2 Shares

Goàaaal

Their fadaaaa 14 Likes 1 Share

obiorathesubtle:

Useless Bayern





Partial referee..



Can't even score 2 past Madrid.. Smh

Young man... Bayern is not responsible for your Barcelona misfortune yesterday...



just calm down and find pussÿ to fuçk...This life is too short Young man... Bayern is not responsible for your Barcelona misfortune yesterday...just calm down and find pussÿ to fuçk...This life is too short 27 Likes

Goalllll! 2 Likes 1 Share

Useless Bayern





Partial referee..



Can't even score 2 past Madrid.. Smh 1 Like

optional1:







don't mind them dey will fall like barca..









No chat u jst leave my area like dat no bye bye.

Seun gave me 4 months leave Seun gave me 4 months leave

obiorathesubtle:

Unreliable Bayern..





Xabi Alonso should've taken that penalty..

Mehn... Vidal has done this before and robben stated clearly that its muller first, him (robben) second, Alonso third......

But Vidal dun do strong head... Oya Na....see rubbish Mehn... Vidal has done this before and robben stated clearly that its muller first, him (robben) second, Alonso third......But Vidal dun do strong head... Oya Na....see rubbish 4 Likes

Oboy ticket don cut oo

Which kind human being born ronaldo sef 6 Likes

Politicalapathy:

I see ronlado netting two goals

quote me if he didn't

Broz... U be winsh? Broz... U be winsh? 13 Likes

mtchew ojoro win

Martinez19:

wetin he do you.

e r@pe me some years ago nd he denial am... e r@pe me some years ago nd he denial am...

Goallllllllll up madrid 3 Likes

Ronaldo 6 Likes

optional1:







i detest dat guy wearing no7.. He made me hate dat club like kilode.. hala madid!! Up CR7!! Ororo for life!! hala madid!! Up CR7!! Ororo for life!! 22 Likes

MetaHuman:

mtchew ojoro win Issit ur ojoro Issit ur ojoro 1 Like

Ronaldoooooooooooooo 5 Likes

Politicalapathy:

I see ronlado netting two goals

quote me if he didn't whoa this guy said it.. whoa this guy said it.. 11 Likes

Shot on goal , no contest. 2 Likes

RONALDO!!! 2 Likes

nerdfrost:

Who ur hate help oo

forest oya come nd be goin.. Tell them u no see me this night.. forest oya come nd be goin.. Tell them u no see me this night..

E be like say this final go be repitition of last year 2 Likes 1 Share

It's official! Ronaldo, the first player ever to score 100 goals in the Champions League 24 Likes 1 Share





For your website design, blog design , Ecommerce website visit Wow this is so interesting , nice one guys super goalFor your website design, blog design , Ecommerce website visit www.leksmediaconcept.com or call 08173091370