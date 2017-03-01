₦airaland Forum

Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by PapiNigga: 2:58pm
This Man Can't Get Enough Of His Wife's Bum In These Pre-wedding Photos

Adedolapo is truly giving her man, Okunola some sexual healings in these lovely pre-wedding photos and Okunola just can't get enough of it...

See more below:



http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/this-man-can-get-enough-of-his-wife-bum.html?m=1

Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by stephleena(f): 3:08pm
you go tire for the ass...see beyond that Mr man.

Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by Cutehector(m): 3:08pm
Worship d ass

Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by Splinz(m): 3:08pm
Generation of yansh lovers and threes*me enthusiasts. shocked

Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by youngberry001(m): 3:10pm
fvcking cute asss mehnn tongue

Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by obiorathesubtle: 3:13pm
Well, the ass is nice.. I. Don't blame him.

Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by REIIGN(m): 3:14pm
Wise men hold on to the good things of life cool

Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by stevealibi: 3:33pm
Sheet box on display' yuck

Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by alexialin: 3:35pm
stephleena:
you go tire for the ass...see beyond that Mr man.




In reality men don't see beyond assz or boobbss.. That's how they are wired undecided
Nothing we can do about their desires.

Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by Kingxway: 3:39pm
Enjoy yourself man

Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by Kingxway: 3:42pm
alexialin:





In reality men don't see beyond assz or boobbss.. That's how they are wired undecided
Nothing we can do about their desires.
You are right to some extent. Inasmuch as men can be crazy over ass and boobs, they are cases where they look beyond it

Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by alexialin: 3:46pm
Kingxway:
You are right to some extent. Inasmuch as men can be crazy over ass and boobs, they are cases where they look beyond it






Well in some area cases.. Or the face.. undecided

But if she's intelligent join ?. Some will virtually worship her.

Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by TINALETC3(f): 3:50pm
kiss wow kiss, can't wait........
Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by Goldenheart(m): 3:50pm
Here is a fine ass tongue

Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by 9jatatafo(m): 3:51pm
Rubbish
Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by seuncyrus(m): 3:51pm
This stupid craze of pre wedding pictures is just getting out of hand day by day .. undecided

Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by Nizguy(m): 3:51pm
Tomorrow now u hear divorce marriage grin
Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by Danialuone: 3:51pm
Mr hole hole hole
Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by ichommy(m): 3:51pm
undecided
Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by askYomi(m): 3:52pm
Pre Wedding pictures?
I give up!!!
Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by amiablesystems: 3:52pm
stephleena:
you go tire for the ass...see beyond that Mr man.

for your mind. The guy talk anytin ?

Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by JustinSlayer69: 3:52pm
Don't these people doing lewd wedding preshoots have parents?

Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by Scream(m): 3:52pm
Ass anal fan...

Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by HomoSapiien: 3:52pm
Beautiful kiss
Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by uzoexcel(m): 3:52pm
Some of us value intelligence and intellectual capability than d aforementioned

alexialin:





Well in some area cases.. Or the face.. undecided

But if she's intelligent join ?. Some will virtually worship her.

Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by Anthony0094(m): 3:52pm
All these pre wedding without date and venue don too much

Mod do something abt t
Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by last35: 3:53pm
Poo factory

Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by jimcaddy(m): 3:53pm
According to a revered Man of God, the Ass is also called a Sewage disposal Unit... So he must be insane for loving Sewage. LOOOL grin grin grin
Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by burkingx(f): 3:53pm
shocked

Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by sylvar02(m): 3:53pm
The guy like yansh
Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by ajalawole(m): 3:54pm
To marry dey hungry me i swear. But dollar just dey raise back to back sad. Buhari why sad

