|Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by PapiNigga: 2:58pm
This Man Can't Get Enough Of His Wife's Bum In These Pre-wedding Photos
Adedolapo is truly giving her man, Okunola some sexual healings in these lovely pre-wedding photos and Okunola just can't get enough of it...
See more below:
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/this-man-can-get-enough-of-his-wife-bum.html?m=1
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by stephleena(f): 3:08pm
you go tire for the ass...see beyond that Mr man.
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by Cutehector(m): 3:08pm
Worship d ass
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by Splinz(m): 3:08pm
Generation of yansh lovers and threes*me enthusiasts.
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by youngberry001(m): 3:10pm
fvcking cute asss mehnn
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by obiorathesubtle: 3:13pm
Well, the ass is nice.. I. Don't blame him.
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by REIIGN(m): 3:14pm
Wise men hold on to the good things of life
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by stevealibi: 3:33pm
Sheet box on display' yuck
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by alexialin: 3:35pm
stephleena:
In reality men don't see beyond assz or boobbss.. That's how they are wired
Nothing we can do about their desires.
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by Kingxway: 3:39pm
Enjoy yourself man
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by Kingxway: 3:42pm
alexialin:You are right to some extent. Inasmuch as men can be crazy over ass and boobs, they are cases where they look beyond it
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by alexialin: 3:46pm
Kingxway:
Well in some area cases.. Or the face..
But if she's intelligent join ?. Some will virtually worship her.
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by TINALETC3(f): 3:50pm
wow , can't wait........
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by Goldenheart(m): 3:50pm
Here is a fine ass
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by 9jatatafo(m): 3:51pm
Rubbish
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by seuncyrus(m): 3:51pm
This stupid craze of pre wedding pictures is just getting out of hand day by day ..
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by Nizguy(m): 3:51pm
Tomorrow now u hear divorce marriage
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by Danialuone: 3:51pm
Mr hole hole hole
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by ichommy(m): 3:51pm
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by askYomi(m): 3:52pm
Pre Wedding pictures?
I give up!!!
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by amiablesystems: 3:52pm
stephleena:
for your mind. The guy talk anytin ?
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by JustinSlayer69: 3:52pm
Don't these people doing lewd wedding preshoots have parents?
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by Scream(m): 3:52pm
Ass anal fan...
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by HomoSapiien: 3:52pm
Beautiful
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by uzoexcel(m): 3:52pm
Some of us value intelligence and intellectual capability than d aforementioned
alexialin:
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by Anthony0094(m): 3:52pm
All these pre wedding without date and venue don too much
Mod do something abt t
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by last35: 3:53pm
Poo factory
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by jimcaddy(m): 3:53pm
According to a revered Man of God, the Ass is also called a Sewage disposal Unit... So he must be insane for loving Sewage. LOOOL
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by burkingx(f): 3:53pm
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by sylvar02(m): 3:53pm
The guy like yansh
|Re: Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos by ajalawole(m): 3:54pm
To marry dey hungry me i swear. But dollar just dey raise back to back . Buhari why
