|Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by CastedDude: 4:19pm
A female trader was knocked down and killed in a horrible accident which happened few hours ago at Sango toll gate, Lagos. A commercial bus popularly known as 'Danfo' ran into the lady selling bread and other traders by the roadside -knocking her down and scattering her goods all over the road. She apparently died on the spot. May her soul rest in peace.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/commercial-bus-knocks-down-and-kills.html
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by CastedDude: 4:21pm
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Keneking: 4:22pm
RIP
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by CastedDude: 4:23pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by sarrki(m): 4:26pm
Painful
Looking for her daily bread
Wicked politician looting us dry always
I dislike Nigerian politicians
They lack the fear of God
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by josephine123: 4:34pm
WATCH THE VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=buKpPI9vVOs
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by newyorks(m): 4:43pm
its a pity.met her death while hustling,rip dr.
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 4:50pm
Hmmm... Sad
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Buharimustgo: 4:54pm
This is wickedness at its peak
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by nepapole(m): 5:35pm
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by 247NaijaGist: 5:43pm
OMG! R.I.P
Meanwhile;
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by holluwai(m): 5:43pm
Why now?
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by kstyle2(m): 5:44pm
May the good lord protect us as we go about our daily hustle. RIP
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Oremilekuni: 5:44pm
hum
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by dammytosh: 5:44pm
sarrki:
I dnt blame the politicians stealing.
I blame the NEVER DO GOODS who after evidence of the Theft still say it is WITCH HUNT.
Everything she was hawking might not be up to 20 thousand naira.
RIP
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by olurich01(m): 5:44pm
Poverty is a curse!! PMB. Hope u dey see. RIP to the dead
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by debbie(f): 5:45pm
While i sympathize with the family of this young lady...i must say, we dont take advice,we dont listen and we neglect orders.I have come across several women who sell and hawk items along the busy roads,cross the road randomly and shade their markets close to the roads and even take over the roads.When the government decides to pursue them....we shout they are wicked.But no one will tell these people that they are exposing themselves to serious danger and hazards.
1.I see pregnant women hawking and running after a car.
2.I see nursing mothers chasing a moving vehicle.
3.I see petty traders dragging the roads with cars and heavy duty motors
4.I see young people crushed regularly on lagos roads
5.I see tragedy knocking all around us and we still develop deaf ears
Yes this woman may not have done anything to deserve this cruel death, she may even be the breadwinner for her family or a support to the family...but we must learn to avoid danger?
We have reckless demons as drivers,no training and no fear for human lives...please avoid them,they dont care and dont have a conscience in them.....even road safety is not checking them.I have never seen them stop these danfo drivers..always looking out for who to milk dry his money.Many of them dont have brakes yet they carry people daily and cause untimely death for innocent people.
Please no matter how bad things are in Nigeria,how poverty rate is increasing and the level of hardship we are facing in this country.....biko dont endanger your life.you can sell your market but look for a safe place....yes you can still make a living out of it..Ignorance is terrible run from it.
Nigeria is not developed,it is not even developing and i dont know when we will get it right.
May her soul rest in peace...and God comfort those she left behind.
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by slimfit1(m): 5:45pm
RIP please this was what Oshomole was talking about when he said go and die. Keep want to earn money with their lives at risk.
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Allosaurus: 5:45pm
sarrki:Including Buhari?
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by marltech: 5:45pm
RIP
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by DollarAngel(m): 5:45pm
RIP
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Philinho(m): 5:46pm
After all d stress just to survive .....oh Rest In Peace blessed child
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Dexpro: 5:47pm
sarrki:Christ!
Ogbeni......
You dislike Nigerian politicians.
Gradually, its dawning on you.
To the topic:
That lady was out to hustle her daily bread. Her children may be at home, waiting for their mother to arrive. Hmmmm.
As you exit this country to the great beyond, may you find absolute peace.
Ma je kin rin ni ojo ti ebi n pa ona.
Amen.
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by slimfit1(m): 5:47pm
Ambode please put barriers around those pavement
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by allrightsir: 5:48pm
sarrki:
what has this got to do with politicians? when they try and control Danfos, you are the same people that will complain, when they try and ban street sellers, you are the same people that will complain.
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by dayleke(m): 5:48pm
RIP lady....
Na ur daily bread you dey look for (no pun intended), before you met your untimely death...
May baba God never let us meet untimely death while looking for our daily bread o,AMIN.
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Waspy(m): 5:49pm
Her death is on all those kleptomaniac and corrupt rulers in high places who have in one way or the other made it impossible for each and every Nigerian to live a wonderful life and leave poverty behind.
May she rest.
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Rebeccababy(f): 5:49pm
RIP
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by dayleke(m): 5:49pm
Ohun ti a ma je la a ma wa, a ko ni pade ohun ti o ma je wa o.
Amin.
|Re: Commercial Bus Knocks Down And Kills Lady Selling Bread In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Risenakel(m): 5:49pm
RIP
