While i sympathize with the family of this young lady...i must say, we dont take advice,we dont listen and we neglect orders.I have come across several women who sell and hawk items along the busy roads,cross the road randomly and shade their markets close to the roads and even take over the roads.When the government decides to pursue them....we shout they are wicked.But no one will tell these people that they are exposing themselves to serious danger and hazards.

1.I see pregnant women hawking and running after a car.

2.I see nursing mothers chasing a moving vehicle.

3.I see petty traders dragging the roads with cars and heavy duty motors

4.I see young people crushed regularly on lagos roads

5.I see tragedy knocking all around us and we still develop deaf ears



Yes this woman may not have done anything to deserve this cruel death, she may even be the breadwinner for her family or a support to the family...but we must learn to avoid danger?







We have reckless demons as drivers,no training and no fear for human lives...please avoid them,they dont care and dont have a conscience in them.....even road safety is not checking them.I have never seen them stop these danfo drivers..always looking out for who to milk dry his money.Many of them dont have brakes yet they carry people daily and cause untimely death for innocent people.





Please no matter how bad things are in Nigeria,how poverty rate is increasing and the level of hardship we are facing in this country.....biko dont endanger your life.you can sell your market but look for a safe place....yes you can still make a living out of it..Ignorance is terrible run from it.



Nigeria is not developed,it is not even developing and i dont know when we will get it right.



May her soul rest in peace...and God comfort those she left behind. 31 Likes 6 Shares