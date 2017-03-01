₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by habgito: 5:19pm
Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido II 's daughter Princess Maryam turned a year older today.
"Happy birthday to you (Inna), my little pea!" the monarch captioned a photo of the young princess "My wish is for you to love life and to never cease dreaming. May you always be surrounded with beauty and happiness!"
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by dacovajnr: 5:41pm
To think this pretty girl don already get some old maggots wey dey prepare to bid for Her is baffling..as she won't be the one to chose her suitor when the time comes
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by lovelygurl(f): 7:36pm
Awwww
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by Noblesoul123: 7:36pm
Very soon, a paedophile will come to ask for her hand in marriage.
The pleasure they derive from such repulsive acts still baffles me.
Oga Emir, pls let her graduate from university before you entertain any lustful suitor.
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by collinsJn(m): 7:36pm
Wow
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by dhamstar(m): 7:36pm
she looks so innocent
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by freshness2020(m): 7:37pm
Bring her for marriage I guess she is of marriageable age.
Hypocrites.
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by TabletMan: 7:37pm
Fine fulani girl....
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by iSufferFools: 7:37pm
Hope you won't marry her off when she's 13? Nahhh you way too educated for that.
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by shaydeenamz(m): 7:38pm
fine geh
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by sashx(m): 7:38pm
Beautiful young lady. Allah Ya raya cikin RahmarSa. Long live the Emir
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by dadavivo: 7:38pm
Fine girl, meanwhile she will go to school abroad, while some zombies are roaming the streets like animals waiting for election time
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by himselfmaji(m): 7:39pm
She's so cute am sorry she's pretty
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by beyooooni1(m): 7:39pm
she looks cute...I pray she fulfil her dreams, and not end up in the other room of one of his fathers cronies
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by naijarates2017: 7:39pm
HBD Little Girl.
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by 7Alexander(m): 7:40pm
Hypocrite Sanusi. I hope fate visits you the same way you visit other underaged girls
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by saheedbadmus(m): 7:40pm
He won't give his daughter out @ a tender age but a rich hausa can marry a small girl..chaiii see culture...to me I believe only d poor suffer dis fate...
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by omoiyalayi(m): 7:41pm
I hope dey won't give her out in marriage soon
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by HisSexcellency(m): 7:41pm
Waiting for her wedding pictures with some 56 years old governor in the next 6 months.
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 7:41pm
How are we sure that little girl is not his wife
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by Pavore9: 7:41pm
iSufferFools:
Northern elites don't marry off their underage daughters or have you read anywhere Yerrima giving out his 14 year old daughter out in marriage?
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by Sanchez01: 7:42pm
The girl should be married already. What is she still doing in her father's house?
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by modsfucker: 7:43pm
Fine girl
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by last35: 7:43pm
In few months time this will be maryam the "little pea"
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by smark61: 7:44pm
dacovajnr:
That won't happen, the monarch is educated he won't marry his daughter out at a young age
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by chiddyok(f): 7:46pm
smark61:True. But he will marry someone's little kiddy
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by Codes151(m): 7:47pm
I hope he will willingly donate her for marriage when she's 12!!
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by POTUS07(m): 7:47pm
Y'all be saying the man should take a chill pill on his daughters settlement choice,,,buh the question is how many chill pills oga sanusi take before I'm take all dose small shima to ze oza room
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by fortunes0215(m): 7:48pm
dacovajnr:
E gbe enu soun sir.
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by POTUS07(m): 7:49pm
In dis issue karma is bae In dis issue karma is bae
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by jiddodo: 7:50pm
dacovajnr:
Says who? Do u think he wud marry her off just like dat? I bet u she would attain the highest standards before he gives her out.
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) by eph123: 7:51pm
dadavivo:
Fine girl, meanwhile she will go to school abroad, while some zombies are roaming the streets like animals waiting for election time
That's the difference between the rich elites and the poor in the North unfortunately.
One rule for the poor, a different one for the rich.
