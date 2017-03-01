Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Emir Sanusi Celebrates His Daughter, Maryam On Her Birthday (Photos) (4936 Views)

Stella Damasus Celebrates Her 16-Year-Old Daughter On Instagram (Photos) / Fans Blast Femi Adebayo For Kissing His Daughter On The Lips / Charly Boy Celebrates His Grand Daughter On AIT (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





"Happy birthday to you (Inna), my little pea!" the monarch captioned a photo of the young princess "My wish is for you to love life and to never cease dreaming. May you always be surrounded with beauty and happiness!"



http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/emir-of-kano-celebrates-his-young.html Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido II 's daughter Princess Maryam turned a year older today."Happy birthday to you (Inna), my little pea!" the monarch captioned a photo of the young princess "My wish is for you to love life and to never cease dreaming. May you always be surrounded with beauty and happiness!" 1 Like

To think this pretty girl don already get some old maggots wey dey prepare to bid for Her is baffling..as she won't be the one to chose her suitor when the time comes

Awwww 1 Like

Very soon, a paedophile will come to ask for her hand in marriage.



The pleasure they derive from such repulsive acts still baffles me.



Oga Emir, pls let her graduate from university before you entertain any lustful suitor. 6 Likes

Wow

she looks so innocent

Bring her for marriage I guess she is of marriageable age.

Hypocrites. 1 Like

Fine fulani girl.... 1 Like

Hope you won't marry her off when she's 13? Nahhh you way too educated for that.

fine geh

Beautiful young lady. Allah Ya raya cikin RahmarSa. Long live the Emir 3 Likes

Fine girl, meanwhile she will go to school abroad, while some zombies are roaming the streets like animals waiting for election time 7 Likes 1 Share

She's so cute am sorry she's pretty

she looks cute...I pray she fulfil her dreams, and not end up in the other room of one of his fathers cronies

HBD Little Girl.

Hypocrite Sanusi. I hope fate visits you the same way you visit other underaged girls

He won't give his daughter out @ a tender age but a rich hausa can marry a small girl..chaiii see culture...to me I believe only d poor suffer dis fate...





Here is job opportunity

ExamMate is Hiring!!

Interested applicants should please visit:



((Tell a friend to tell a friend!)) I hope dey won't give her out in marriage soonHere is job opportunityExamMate is Hiring!!Interested applicants should please visit: http://eepurl.com/cGN4Y5 ((Tell a friend to tell a friend!))

Waiting for her wedding pictures with some 56 years old governor in the next 6 months.

How are we sure that little girl is not his wife 2 Likes

iSufferFools:

Hope you won't marry her off when she's 13? Nahhh you way too educated for that.

Northern elites don't​ marry off their underage daughters or have you read anywhere Yerrima giving out his 14 year old daughter out in marriage? Northern elites don't​ marry off their underage daughters or have you read anywhere Yerrima giving out his 14 year old daughter out in marriage? 1 Like

The girl should be married already. What is she still doing in her father's house? 1 Like

Fine girl

In few months time this will be maryam the "little pea" 1 Like

dacovajnr:

To think this pretty girl don already get some old maggots wey dey prepare to bid for Her is baffling..as she won't be the one to chose her suitor when the time comes



That won't happen, the monarch is educated he won't marry his daughter out at a young age That won't happen, the monarch is educated he won't marry his daughter out at a young age

smark61:





That won't happen, the monarch is educated he won't marry his daughter out at a young age True. But he will marry someone's little kiddy True. But he will marry someone's little kiddy

I hope he will willingly donate her for marriage when she's 12!!

Y'all be saying the man should take a chill pill on his daughters settlement choice,,,buh the question is how many chill pills oga sanusi take before I'm take all dose small shima to ze oza room

dacovajnr:

To think this pretty girl don already get some old maggots wey dey prepare to bid for Her is baffling..as she won't be the one to chose her suitor when the time comes

E gbe enu soun sir. E gbe enu soun sir.

In dis issue karma is bae In dis issue karma is baeIn dis issue karma is bae

dacovajnr:

To think this pretty girl don already get some old maggots wey dey prepare to bid for Her is baffling..as she won't be the one to chose her suitor when the time comes

Says who? Do u think he wud marry her off just like dat? I bet u she would attain the highest standards before he gives her out. Says who? Do u think he wud marry her off just like dat? I bet u she would attain the highest standards before he gives her out.