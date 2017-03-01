₦airaland Forum

Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by broseme: 5:45pm
Nigerians no dey dull.Na everything we go use make money


Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by Nne5(f): 5:50pm
Has el rufai turned wailer?

5 Likes

Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by stephleena(f): 6:00pm
lol...any how wey,the thing be,pesin must chop..it's good.. the hustle is real..

4 Likes

Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by marltech: 6:00pm
sad

Over 5,000 sold grin
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by SexyKaycee(m): 6:02pm
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by drss(m): 6:03pm
smart business.

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by AtlanticBreeze: 6:36pm
this is like a demon writing to satan

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by mich24(m): 7:16pm
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:18pm
It's clear Mamman Daura is onto Elrufai
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by obailala(m): 7:27pm
Dont you just love the business acumen of our people?.. grin
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by adeadeyera(m): 7:55pm
Toh
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by Justbeingreal(m): 7:56pm
Nawa

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by frankloloko: 7:56pm
in the real sense Buhari has failed . It's clear even the blind can feel it . Only if the Yorubas would support Peter Obi " this country will be a better place for us all .
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by omenkaLives: 7:56pm
:Where some people see chaos, others see opportunity. cheesy

Good one. smiley
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by UnknownT: 7:56pm
They sold OBJ's letter to GEJ and also Iyabo's letter to OBJ

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 7:56pm
tongue
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by adebayo201: 7:56pm
undecided

i dont seems to have anything to say... so, if you think El-Rufai is right, lick like, but if you think otherwise, lick both like and share


wink
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by Realist5: 7:56pm
Buhari himself knew he failed but a typical sturbbon man like him will never agree.

Dear 2019, when will you come to pass?

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by VcStunner(m): 7:56pm
Isn't that funny
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by weedtheweeds: 7:56pm
Buhari is a disgrace. He came tough and mute and people got scared believing that his silence had volume. Little did they know that hi silence was as a resulted of deafness from untreated Gonorrhea. I have no hate for him but he should keep his campaign promise. Acting unconcerned to the killings of xtians is just the height of evil. Buhari has not spoken or addressed this issue, but they have soldiers to attack innocent people in Delta state with their operation crocodile smile. detaining Nnamdi Kanu for this long means disrespect for the judicial system of the constitution that he swore to honor. No one seems to be able to say anything, cos he has appointed his faithful slaves in key positions.

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by edlion57(m): 7:57pm
We the youths are the cause of all this problems....this men don't care about our future... letz blame ourselves by taking over ...we are smarter...der are experienced in corruption

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by SoftP: 7:57pm
that short mallam dared GOD'' this is the beginning of his end
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by Kingso23(m): 7:58pm
wink
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by Zabilon007(m): 7:58pm
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by metallisc(m): 7:58pm
how many copies you don sell so far? grin grin
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by Lusola15: 7:58pm
A documentary on that will soon be made

grin grin grin
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by okonja(m): 7:58pm
Naija for show grin
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by sekundosekundo: 7:59pm
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by Dabigbroda(m): 7:59pm
ok
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:59pm
So easy for politicians to fall out with each other.

















Elrufai!
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by okonja(m): 7:59pm
Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by oloriooko(m): 8:00pm
Things have started falling apart, the center can no longer hold cry

1 Like

