₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,731 members, 3,424,582 topics. Date: Friday, 17 March 2017 at 08:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) (3599 Views)
Halliburton: Dr Ibe Kachikwu And I Know The Real Aisha Buhari-u S Based Attorney / I Did Not Fight Wit El-Rufai, Kaduna Deputy Governor Says / See The Gift A Child Gave 2 Buhari 2day In Kaduna At NDA Passing Out Parade(Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by broseme: 5:45pm
Nigerians no dey dull.Na everything we go use make money
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/el-rufai-alleged-letter-to-buhari-hits.html?m=1
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by Nne5(f): 5:50pm
Has el rufai turned wailer?
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by stephleena(f): 6:00pm
lol...any how wey,the thing be,pesin must chop..it's good.. the hustle is real..
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by marltech: 6:00pm
Over 5,000 sold
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by SexyKaycee(m): 6:02pm
If you got iTunes Gift Cards of 10, 15, 25, 50 or 100$... Call or message me on whatsapp 08096013571...... Lets talk business.... NO PERCENTAGE, just 200naira per dollars(negotiable)..... FAST and get your CASH OUT before 30mins.
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by drss(m): 6:03pm
smart business.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by AtlanticBreeze: 6:36pm
this is like a demon writing to satan
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by mich24(m): 7:16pm
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:18pm
It's clear Mamman Daura is onto Elrufai
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by obailala(m): 7:27pm
broseme:Dont you just love the business acumen of our people?..
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by adeadeyera(m): 7:55pm
Toh
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by Justbeingreal(m): 7:56pm
Nawa
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by frankloloko: 7:56pm
adeadeyera:in the real sense Buhari has failed . It's clear even the blind can feel it . Only if the Yorubas would support Peter Obi " this country will be a better place for us all .
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by omenkaLives: 7:56pm
:Where some people see chaos, others see opportunity.
Good one.
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by UnknownT: 7:56pm
They sold OBJ's letter to GEJ and also Iyabo's letter to OBJ
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 7:56pm
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by adebayo201: 7:56pm
i dont seems to have anything to say... so, if you think El-Rufai is right, lick like, but if you think otherwise, lick both like and share
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by Realist5: 7:56pm
Buhari himself knew he failed but a typical sturbbon man like him will never agree.
Dear 2019, when will you come to pass?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by VcStunner(m): 7:56pm
Isn't that funny
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by weedtheweeds: 7:56pm
Buhari is a disgrace. He came tough and mute and people got scared believing that his silence had volume. Little did they know that hi silence was as a resulted of deafness from untreated Gonorrhea. I have no hate for him but he should keep his campaign promise. Acting unconcerned to the killings of xtians is just the height of evil. Buhari has not spoken or addressed this issue, but they have soldiers to attack innocent people in Delta state with their operation crocodile smile. detaining Nnamdi Kanu for this long means disrespect for the judicial system of the constitution that he swore to honor. No one seems to be able to say anything, cos he has appointed his faithful slaves in key positions.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by edlion57(m): 7:57pm
We the youths are the cause of all this problems....this men don't care about our future... letz blame ourselves by taking over ...we are smarter...der are experienced in corruption
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by SoftP: 7:57pm
that short mallam dared GOD'' this is the beginning of his end
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by Kingso23(m): 7:58pm
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by Zabilon007(m): 7:58pm
SexyKaycee:350/$
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by metallisc(m): 7:58pm
stephleena:
how many copies you don sell so far?
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by Lusola15: 7:58pm
A documentary on that will soon be made
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by okonja(m): 7:58pm
Naija for show
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by sekundosekundo: 7:59pm
omenkaLives:
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by Dabigbroda(m): 7:59pm
ok
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:59pm
So easy for politicians to fall out with each other.
Elrufai!
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by okonja(m): 7:59pm
SexyKaycee:
I will pay you N230 for that
|Re: Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) by oloriooko(m): 8:00pm
Things have started falling apart, the center can no longer hold
1 Like
Bakare Again! / No News Today / Police Deploy Apcs, Bomb Equipment For Elections
Viewing this topic: cybaj09, evesdon4u, remcoface, Leebeedo(m), Emassive(m), Joshcoli(m), franudi, browndre, Ttrrffyyghuuh, Fyno, darkhorse4ward(m), jbonito(m), swagagolic01, edlion57(m), INTROVERT1, Acetyl(m), Jetleeee, preciousmaro, sanky346, Cousim(m), Pebcrown(m), curiousmind11, chukwubyk, gbosaa(m), GodblessNig247(m), Mrjo(m), yubarbs(m), Dukejaja, VictorAB, jideflows(m), Nerica(m), Ibyno(m), weedtheweeds, lynton101, donmatin(m), aisha2008(m), shaddoww, SaadAdors, Nathan2016, Rakiticbarca, MARKETfund, uwajeh(m), lasdas100(m), biggy26, MrTeCO(m), ikennafort(m), areteox(m), Harrymig1(m), LogicStatement, godwinelijah(m), TRUTHTOPOWER, gudnex22(m), omololu251, chiefsaif, austine4real(m), confluence, Justbeingreal(m), fasterwell(m), lotannam, drealgbejewoh, Patrickker(m), biafrasun, Babateemd, eph123, maurizjavah(m), konfused, topuje(m), henryblaze25(m), iykejackchree, Teenaba(f), Kingso23(m), Theyrem, theguy12, homotayo11(m), saracus(f), Benisconi(m), alpacino2014(m), Adamsdelrio(m), viv070, Gashakachocho(m), comsheidu, pearly1, catlova2, kayceejoe2005, HumanistMike, huspace, palatable01, kingdave(m), Rockyrascal(m), josh123(m), thinkdip(m), Breakdbond, Kennyodinye(m), DrVictor(m), Triplehawkeyes, newman1, Onuh22, ITAB, Rubymagic(m), TruthisOut, PapaBrowne(m), Clarinett(m), LugarT, zicoraads(m), DSSHQ, yhellow(m), opius, anastaciam, omobemi, Tee999, Drummerboy15, Obainoneandonly(m), comfy16(f), nameoh, Seehow, omooba969, Chron1cle, Ramtzy, dan55, smartty68(m), themonk, janefarms2015, MeezPat(f), opad(m), akereconfi, Akshow, happybrother, rheether(f), ivili(m), highskies(m), joansteff(m), Sadrey1(m), Chukwu94, chukzy007(m), Benjom(m), axeman10(m), samkay3g(m), dearsly(m), JIGGERNAPPY(m), highrise07(m), Aryordeji, uzna(m), driversconnect, StainlessH(m), obivictor(m), MrTochukwu, AlexJ1(m), olajay86(m), phemmi1, jeffmyson(m), GambaOsaka, doublewisdom, odiereke(m), fablani(m), taiyey, Vatod, sagacious2016, thebest1210 and 298 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16