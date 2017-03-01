Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerians Selling El-Rufai's Letter To Buhari, 'You Have Failed' (Photos) (3599 Views)

Source: Nigerians no dey dull.Na everything we go use make money

Has el rufai turned wailer? 5 Likes

lol...any how wey,the thing be,pesin must chop..it's good.. the hustle is real.. 4 Likes





Over 5,000 sold Over 5,000 sold

smart business. 1 Like

this is like a demon writing to satan 2 Likes 1 Share

It's clear Mamman Daura is onto Elrufai

Nigerians no dey dull.Na everything we go use make money



Dont you just love the business acumen of our people?..

in the real sense Buhari has failed . It's clear even the blind can feel it . Only if the Yorubas would support Peter Obi " this country will be a better place for us all .





Where some people see chaos, others see opportunity.

They sold OBJ's letter to GEJ and also Iyabo's letter to OBJ





i dont seems to have anything to say... so, if you think El-Rufai is right, lick like, but if you think otherwise, lick both like and share





i dont seems to have anything to say... so, if you think El-Rufai is right, lick, but if you think otherwise, lick both

Buhari himself knew he failed but a typical sturbbon man like him will never agree.



Dear 2019, when will you come to pass? 2 Likes

Buhari is a disgrace. He came tough and mute and people got scared believing that his silence had volume. Little did they know that hi silence was as a resulted of deafness from untreated Gonorrhea. I have no hate for him but he should keep his campaign promise. Acting unconcerned to the killings of xtians is just the height of evil. Buhari has not spoken or addressed this issue, but they have soldiers to attack innocent people in Delta state with their operation crocodile smile. detaining Nnamdi Kanu for this long means disrespect for the judicial system of the constitution that he swore to honor. No one seems to be able to say anything, cos he has appointed his faithful slaves in key positions. 1 Like

We the youths are the cause of all this problems....this men don't care about our future... letz blame ourselves by taking over ...we are smarter...der are experienced in corruption 1 Like

that short mallam dared GOD'' this is the beginning of his end

lol...any how wey,the thing be,pesin must chop..it's good.. the hustle is real..





how many copies you don sell so far? how many copies you don sell so far?





A documentary on that will soon be made

Where some people see chaos, others see opportunity.



Good one.

So easy for politicians to fall out with each other.



































I will pay you N230 for that