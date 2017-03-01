₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by Japhet1(f): 5:52pm
Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Shekau, has reportedly reappeared in a new video saying his sect will take over the whole of Africa.
He claimed responsibility over the recent bombings in Northeast after President Muhammadu Buhari returned from medical leave abroad.The last attack in Maiduguri on Wednesday saw four suicide bombers and two other persons killed.
Shekau also denied reports that most of his members have been killed. Shekau released a 27-minute video in which he spoke for about 20 minutes in Hausa and Kanuri, criticising the countries in the Lake Chad area fighting the group under the Multinational Joint Task Force.
The Boko Haram leader reportedly described as a lie the claim by Cameroon which reportedly announced on Wednesday that its soldiers killed about 60 Boko Haram fighters and arrested scores of others, while freeing about 5000 hostages.
He insisted that his so-called caliphate was ‘running smoothly’.
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by Teacher1776(m): 5:57pm
They are arranging an amnesty programme for Bokoharam who allegedly surrendered, yet the bombing and killing continues..
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by stephleena(f): 5:58pm
mtcheew... taking.over northern Nigeria entirely... not Africa..brain washed peeps.
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by SexyKaycee(m): 6:05pm
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by Nne5(f): 6:13pm
Then your end has come Idiot.
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by TheShopKeeper(m): 6:27pm
How many times has this guy been killed in the past 3 years..he keeps coming back alive...his potents are really powerful...
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by EastGold(m): 6:53pm
Those who give a fvck have gone that way
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by ExAngel007(f): 6:59pm
this man must be eliminated
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by alignacademy(m): 7:10pm
Japhet1:
I like how this is filed under "Crime" and not, say, "Politics"
Good job
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by ObikeNkem: 7:12pm
The picture u there isn't recent ...... The two hooded militants standing as Shekau's either side, are wielding a 9K28 Igla Soviet Man Portable Infrared huming Surface to Air Missile
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by sarrki(m): 7:19pm
Shekau come out from hiding
N show your mettle
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by madridguy(m): 7:44pm
Buratai please I need Shekau head as soon as possible.
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by okonja(m): 8:00pm
Try more...BH is gone for ever
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by lepasharon(f): 8:00pm
Islam is a religion of peace
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by jswas: 8:01pm
no room for terror... go away
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by ednut1(m): 8:01pm
Ode
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by Justbeingreal(m): 8:01pm
g
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by Thisis2raw(m): 8:01pm
Somebody needs to wake this idiot up
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by seunny4lif(m): 8:02pm
this na spirit ooooh
Nigeria military be killing this man since the days of Elijah
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by Iamwrath: 8:02pm
Shekau must be on a new strain of weed
I wish I can have some too, I'll. Just take over the world
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by gift01: 8:02pm
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by Nathan2016: 8:03pm
MAD GOAT#
Abeg, make I sleep jare.
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by Ihateafonja: 8:03pm
post=54685768:
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by tonio2wo: 8:03pm
Nne5:
How many times will his end come?
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by Swiftlee(m): 8:03pm
I thought this Idiota has died?
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by bedspread: 8:04pm
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by GlorifiedTunde(m): 8:04pm
Idiot
|Re: Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa by iSufferFools: 8:05pm
Once upon a time in Nigeria, things like kidnapping and terrorism are as foreign an alien like Mars.
Gosh! What went wrong?
