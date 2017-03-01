Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abubakar Shekau Reappears In New Video, Says Boko Haram Will Take Over Africa (1307 Views)

He claimed responsibility over the recent bombings in Northeast after President Muhammadu Buhari returned from medical leave abroad.The last attack in Maiduguri on Wednesday saw four suicide bombers and two other persons killed.



Shekau also denied reports that most of his members have been killed. Shekau released a 27-minute video in which he spoke for about 20 minutes in Hausa and Kanuri, criticising the countries in the Lake Chad area fighting the group under the Multinational Joint Task Force.



The Boko Haram leader reportedly described as a lie the claim by Cameroon which reportedly announced on Wednesday that its soldiers killed about 60 Boko Haram fighters and arrested scores of others, while freeing about 5000 hostages.



He insisted that his so-called caliphate was ‘running smoothly’.





They are arranging an amnesty programme for Bokoharam who allegedly surrendered, yet the bombing and killing continues..

mtcheew... taking.over northern Nigeria entirely... not Africa..brain washed peeps. 2 Likes

Then your end has come Idiot. 1 Like

How many times has this guy been killed in the past 3 years..he keeps coming back alive...his potents are really powerful... 1 Like

Those who give a fvck have gone that way 1 Like

this man must be eliminated 1 Like

I like how this is filed under "Crime" and not, say, "Politics"



