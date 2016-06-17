₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by RisMas(m): 8:15pm
President Buhari and Controller General of Customs, Col. Hammed Ali in 90s.
Col. Ali's face though
Caption: Senators, Do i look like i give a Fvck?
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by RisMas(m): 8:17pm
dragonking3:Guy? You no dey tire?
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by okenwa(m): 8:18pm
Can I trust you - Buhari
I will show them - Ali
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by Nne5(f): 8:20pm
Buhari looks better in old age.
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by unclezuma: 8:22pm
This looks like a clear case of the hibbyjibbies...#Cronyism
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by maryjan8(f): 8:23pm
How time flies
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by ApenaEde: 8:33pm
Northerners ar. always principled . don't know y
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by SalamRushdie: 8:35pm
ApenaEde:
They are not principled with our National cake ooooo
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by bejeiodus(m): 8:36pm
Col Ali was a Military Police officer; little wonder he is as obstinate as a goat.
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by ObikeNkem: 8:38pm
How I wish Hammed Ali can rule us in Igboland. Hammed Ali is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive. Infact Hammed Ali must rule us in Igboland in Jesus name.
Hammed Ali is greater than ojukwu.
Hammed Ali is greater than chinua achebe.
Hammed Ali is greater than nnamdi azikiwe
Hammed Ali is greater than nnamdi kanu
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by Jcob(m): 8:38pm
No wonder! Na red beret
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by marltech: 8:38pm
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by EVILFOREST: 8:39pm
BUHARI is really Handsome, no doubt.
Comparing OBJ's beauty to BUHARI'S is like comparing the Man O war to the Nigerian Naval service.
But no be beauty, we go chop....
Na Just common sense we need....
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by seunlayi(m): 8:39pm
Who he epp
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by softwerk(f): 8:39pm
This guy really looks like a decamped Biafran Soldier
I know IPODS will want to react to this one!
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by sarrki(m): 8:40pm
Two wonderful creature
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by soberdrunk(m): 8:40pm
Add Magu to this picture and you have the 'three wise men' that will clean up Nigeria.....
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by jbhill(m): 8:40pm
MP=OLOKPA,EVEN SOLDIERS FEAR THEM.
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by thinkdip(m): 8:40pm
He's better off being a military man
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by vicflexzy(m): 8:40pm
Death that cannot kill common president Buhari is that one Death
mtcheww
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by naijarates2017: 8:40pm
Uniform don tire the man.
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by dragonking3: 8:40pm
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by Mantain(m): 8:41pm
no wonder. Ashe him be military police
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by omenkaLives: 8:41pm
Stoburn man.
See him head like cashew.
Doesn't matter though, he ain't gonna wear that uniform. The crooks in the Senate can go see Oshiomole for a good advice on what to do with their lives.
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by chrisbaby24(m): 8:41pm
Ok
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by babyfaceafrica: 8:41pm
Hmmmm.....thisbguy dey show our sinators
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by Soteriahascome: 8:41pm
Same recycled leaders ruling this nation since 1960...
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by weedtheweeds: 8:41pm
the children born at the times this picture was taken now have kids and in 10 years some will have grandkids. These men remain unshaken at their positions. I pity some students spending their parents money in school. No way for the children of this nation o. President's daughter marry billionaires son, governors marry president's daughter, the system is so locked up. The only way for poor man na violence oh. When something like wetin happen for sierra Leone happen there will be a shake up. Our papa dem don serve this people sotay na we day serve dem now. the only way forward is solidarity. if not na nothing o. person steal battery dem burn am. politician steal billions bur them supporters day get mouth to defend them. by the time supporters begin to die for supporting thieves, their support go reduce.
these big men are very bad oh. what this country needs is a neutral and young president in his 30ies
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by seunlayi(m): 8:41pm
ApenaEde:yes, while targeting the national yam
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by WiserPrince(m): 8:41pm
I good to be loyal to ur boss, it pays one day
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by babyfaceafrica: 8:41pm
Hmmmm.....thisb guy dey show our sinators
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by lonelydora(m): 8:42pm
Everyone is crying wolf about Hamid not wearing uniform, and you guys forgot that he was begged twice to accept the position when he initially refused
