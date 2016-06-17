Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform (30006 Views)

Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today / Senators Hold Close Door Meeting With Customs Boss Hameed Ali. Photos / Senate Issues Warrant Of Arrest On Hameed Ali (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Col. Ali's face though



Caption: Senators, Do i look like i give a Fvck? President Buhari and Controller General of Customs, Col. Hammed Ali in 90s.Col. Ali's face thoughCaption: Senators, Do i look like i give a Fvck? 23 Likes 4 Shares

dragonking3:

Guy? You no dey tire? Guy? You no dey tire?

Can I trust you - Buhari



I will show them - Ali 19 Likes 1 Share

Buhari looks better in old age. 7 Likes 2 Shares

This looks like a clear case of the hibbyjibbies...#Cronyism

How time flies

Northerners ar. always principled . don't know y 19 Likes

ApenaEde:

Northerners ar. always principled . don't know

y

They are not principled with our National cake ooooo They are not principled with our National cake ooooo 73 Likes 2 Shares

Col Ali was a Military Police officer; little wonder he is as obstinate as a goat. 27 Likes 1 Share

How I wish Hammed Ali can rule us in Igboland. Hammed Ali is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive. Infact Hammed Ali must rule us in Igboland in Jesus name.





Hammed Ali is greater than ojukwu.



Hammed Ali is greater than chinua achebe.



Hammed Ali is greater than nnamdi azikiwe



Hammed Ali is greater than nnamdi kanu 62 Likes 7 Shares

No wonder! Na red beret 10 Likes

BUHARI is really Handsome, no doubt.



Comparing OBJ's beauty to BUHARI'S is like comparing the Man O war to the Nigerian Naval service.



But no be beauty, we go chop....

Na Just common sense we need.... 9 Likes

Who he epp

Biafran Soldier



I know IPODS will want to react to this one! This guy really looks like a decampedI know IPODS will want to react to this one! 8 Likes 2 Shares

Two wonderful creature 5 Likes 1 Share

Add Magu to this picture and you have the 'three wise men' that will clean up Nigeria..... 15 Likes

MP=OLOKPA,EVEN SOLDIERS FEAR THEM. 1 Like

He's better off being a military man

Death that cannot kill common president Buhari is that one Death

mtcheww 2 Likes

Uniform don tire the man. 2 Likes

8 Likes 1 Share

no wonder. Ashe him be military police 2 Likes 1 Share





See him head like cashew.



Doesn't matter though, he ain't gonna wear that uniform. The crooks in the Senate can go see Oshiomole for a good advice on what to do with their lives. Stoburn man.See him head like cashew.Doesn't matter though, he ain't gonna wear that uniform. The crooks in the Senate can go see Oshiomole for a good advice on what to do with their lives. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

Hmmmm.....thisbguy dey show our sinators 1 Like

Same recycled leaders ruling this nation since 1960... 3 Likes

the children born at the times this picture was taken now have kids and in 10 years some will have grandkids. These men remain unshaken at their positions. I pity some students spending their parents money in school. No way for the children of this nation o. President's daughter marry billionaires son, governors marry president's daughter, the system is so locked up. The only way for poor man na violence oh. When something like wetin happen for sierra Leone happen there will be a shake up. Our papa dem don serve this people sotay na we day serve dem now. the only way forward is solidarity. if not na nothing o. person steal battery dem burn am. politician steal billions bur them supporters day get mouth to defend them. by the time supporters begin to die for supporting thieves, their support go reduce.

these big men are very bad oh. what this country needs is a neutral and young president in his 30ies 12 Likes

ApenaEde:

Northerners ar. always principled . don't know

y yes, while targeting the national yam yes, while targeting the national yam 3 Likes

I good to be loyal to ur boss, it pays one day 2 Likes

Hmmmm.....thisb guy dey show our sinators