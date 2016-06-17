₦airaland Forum

Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by RisMas(m): 8:15pm
President Buhari and Controller General of Customs, Col. Hammed Ali in 90s.

Col. Ali's face though grin grin grin

Caption: Senators, Do i look like i give a Fvck?

23 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by RisMas(m): 8:17pm
dragonking3:
undecided undecided undecided
Guy? You no dey tire? undecided undecided undecided undecided
Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by okenwa(m): 8:18pm
Can I trust you - Buhari

I will show them - Ali

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by Nne5(f): 8:20pm
Buhari looks better in old age.

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by unclezuma: 8:22pm
This looks like a clear case of the hibbyjibbies...#Cronyism
Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by maryjan8(f): 8:23pm
How time flies
Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by ApenaEde: 8:33pm
Northerners ar. always principled . don't know y

19 Likes

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by SalamRushdie: 8:35pm
ApenaEde:
Northerners ar. always principled . don't know
y

They are not principled with our National cake ooooo

73 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by bejeiodus(m): 8:36pm
Col Ali was a Military Police officer; little wonder he is as obstinate as a goat.

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by ObikeNkem: 8:38pm
How I wish Hammed Ali can rule us in Igboland. Hammed Ali is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive. Infact Hammed Ali must rule us in Igboland in Jesus name.


Hammed Ali is greater than ojukwu.

Hammed Ali is greater than chinua achebe.

Hammed Ali is greater than nnamdi azikiwe

Hammed Ali is greater than nnamdi kanu

62 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by Jcob(m): 8:38pm
No wonder! Na red beret

10 Likes

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by marltech: 8:38pm
tongue
Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by EVILFOREST: 8:39pm
BUHARI is really Handsome, no doubt.

Comparing OBJ's beauty to BUHARI'S is like comparing the Man O war to the Nigerian Naval service.

But no be beauty, we go chop....
Na Just common sense we need....

9 Likes

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by seunlayi(m): 8:39pm
Who he epp
Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by softwerk(f): 8:39pm
This guy really looks like a decamped Biafran Soldier grin

I know IPODS will want to react to this one!

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by sarrki(m): 8:40pm
Two wonderful creature

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by soberdrunk(m): 8:40pm
Add Magu to this picture and you have the 'three wise men' that will clean up Nigeria..... angry

15 Likes

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by jbhill(m): 8:40pm
MP=OLOKPA,EVEN SOLDIERS FEAR THEM.

1 Like

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by thinkdip(m): 8:40pm
He's better off being a military man
Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by vicflexzy(m): 8:40pm
Death that cannot kill common president Buhari is that one Death
mtcheww

2 Likes

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by naijarates2017: 8:40pm
Uniform don tire the man.

2 Likes

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by dragonking3: 8:40pm
undecided undecided undecided

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by Mantain(m): 8:41pm
no wonder. Ashe him be military police

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by omenkaLives: 8:41pm
Stoburn man. cheesy cheesy

See him head like cashew. grin

Doesn't matter though, he ain't gonna wear that uniform. The crooks in the Senate can go see Oshiomole for a good advice on what to do with their lives.

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by chrisbaby24(m): 8:41pm
Ok
Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by babyfaceafrica: 8:41pm
Hmmmm.....thisbguy dey show our sinators

1 Like

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by Soteriahascome: 8:41pm
Same recycled leaders ruling this nation since 1960...

3 Likes

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by weedtheweeds: 8:41pm
the children born at the times this picture was taken now have kids and in 10 years some will have grandkids. These men remain unshaken at their positions. I pity some students spending their parents money in school. No way for the children of this nation o. President's daughter marry billionaires son, governors marry president's daughter, the system is so locked up. The only way for poor man na violence oh. When something like wetin happen for sierra Leone happen there will be a shake up. Our papa dem don serve this people sotay na we day serve dem now. the only way forward is solidarity. if not na nothing o. person steal battery dem burn am. politician steal billions bur them supporters day get mouth to defend them. by the time supporters begin to die for supporting thieves, their support go reduce.
these big men are very bad oh. what this country needs is a neutral and young president in his 30ies

12 Likes

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by seunlayi(m): 8:41pm
ApenaEde:
Northerners ar. always principled . don't know
y
yes, while targeting the national yam

3 Likes

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by WiserPrince(m): 8:41pm
I good to be loyal to ur boss, it pays one day

2 Likes

Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by babyfaceafrica: 8:41pm
Hmmmm.....thisb guy dey show our sinators
Re: Throwback Picture Of Buhari & Hameed Ali In Military Uniform by lonelydora(m): 8:42pm
Everyone is crying wolf about Hamid not wearing uniform, and you guys forgot that he was begged twice to accept the position when he initially refused

17 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

