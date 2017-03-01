Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) (3434 Views)

Umahi Gives Innoson Jeeps To Traditional Rulers In Ebonyi. PICS / "Nigerian Lawmakers In Sexual Misconduct" - Entwistle, US Ambassador To Nigeria / Peace Ibekwe, A Crime Bursting Female Commissioner Of Police Of Ebonyi(Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Check out his outfit to the event





Source: US Ambassador to Nigeria Amb. Stuart W. Symington and his team paid a visit to Gov. David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi state.He was hosted to a state banquet on Friday at Ebonyi State Banquet Hall, Government house, Abakaliki.He was also served kolanut by Gov. Umahi.Surprisingly, the oyinbo took the Kola and said " Idike " to Gov. Umahi who spoke to the kola in Igbo language as he explained to the Oyinbo man that the kola doesn't hear English.Check out his outfit to the eventSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/us-ambassador-to-nigeria-stuart.html?m=1 1 Like

zoba88:

More more more 1 Like



Even dem so called Indigene sef be like Cocoyam

I'm in my house, Coman beat me See as he slaysEven dem so called Indigene sef be like CocoyamI'm in my house, Coman beat me



MEANWHILE Watch cossy display her massive oranges in new video MEANWHILE 1 Like 1 Share

And so... Who him dress epp shey na today, we dey wear suite go oversea shey dem hype us.... . I tire 4 nairaland news nowadays.... Mtcheeew make i go drink sprite wit vitamin c jare 3 Likes

Wow! Our past will always be part of us. See how our father's open dem 32, it's time to Sell (slaves) Our wealth to the white man. Just put a funny looking hat on him n tell ur youth (the white man has brought wonders) den ship our wealth (modern slavery) to them for peanuts. These old men will forever be know as the greatest failure of any generation. History will remember you all with hate in it, your greed will be echoed in time and you will forever be kn as "A GENERATION WITHOUT HONOUR". "A DISGRACE AND A WASTEFUL GENERATION". We the youth promise to make sure all history carry you inability to sustain a country, we promise to tell all generation unborn how your generation sold our future, kept us in poverty, and the only thing u left for us to inherit are Religious hate, tribal bigotry, corruption, prostitution, and all round failure. We will build monuments of failure for history to remember such a failed generation. 1 Like

ali igbo amaka wunne m... if only SE people will accept us rivers igboid as they did with delta igbo.... igbo mekaa o! 2 Likes

Igbo amaka 1 Like

Nwokém

Igbo attire always beautiful.... 1 Like





Ko kanye And so whatKo kanye

All these Biafra people self..OK next

leksymaxy:

And so... Who him dress epp shey na today, we dey wear suite go oversea shey dem hype us.... . I tire 4 nairaland news nowadays.... Mtcheeew make i go drink sprite wit vitamin c jare



hajajhahahahahahajahajajaha hajajhahahahahahajahajajaha

DollarAngel:

KCEE MY GUY wannabe oshi.make e no go shave up wannabe oshi.make e no go shave up

We wear suits everyday, is dis suppose to be news?

Them try

Why do we give these white folks unnecessary attention when they wear our native attire





You don't see anything news worthy when an African wears suit

And so fvcking what? Who are the retards saying igbo amaka?

God bless Igbo land

enjoy d rich igbo culture

leksymaxy:

And so... Who him dress epp shey na today, we dey wear suite go oversea shey dem hype us.... . I tire 4 nairaland news nowadays.... Mtcheeew make i go drink sprite wit vitamin c jare Greet folks in the other side for me

Will join soon after PMB go Greet folks in the other side for meWill join soon after PMB go

joeprince23:

ali igbo amaka wunne m... if only SE people will accept us rivers igboid as they did with delta igbo.... igbo mekaa o! Did anybody reject you guys ?



Your brothers are the ones pushing the greater Igbo nation away... Did anybody reject you guys ?Your brothers are the ones pushing the greater Igbo nation away... 1 Like

alldbest:

We wear suits everyday, is dis suppose to be news? suits is normal worldwide now....Wear scottish skirt or chinese traditional wear in their land and see if u wont be appreciated in a way....Stop having another complex type of inferiority complex in u suits is normal worldwide now....Wear scottish skirt or chinese traditional wear in their land and see if u wont be appreciated in a way....Stop having another complex type of inferiority complex in u

Phiniter:

Them try

Nwannedinamba

EmekaBlue:

suits is normal worldwide now....Wear scottish skirt or chinese traditional wear in their land and see if u wont be appreciated in a way....Stop having another complex type of inferiority complex in u

He's not the first white man to dress in Nigerian native wear, so it's not more important, educative or entertaining than many useful posts begging to be pushed to the front page.....your last statement, I just feel like insulting you, but this sun is too much. Let it just end here, don't quote me again Mr Complex Superiority complex . He's not the first white man to dress in Nigerian native wear, so it's not more important, educative or entertaining than many useful posts begging to be pushed to the front page.....your last statement, I just feel like insulting you, but this sun is too much. Let it just end here, don't quote me again Mr Complex Superiority complex .