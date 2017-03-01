₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by zoba88: 9:38am
US Ambassador to Nigeria Amb. Stuart W. Symington and his team paid a visit to Gov. David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi state.He was hosted to a state banquet on Friday at Ebonyi State Banquet Hall, Government house, Abakaliki.He was also served kolanut by Gov. Umahi.Surprisingly, the oyinbo took the Kola and said " Idike " to Gov. Umahi who spoke to the kola in Igbo language as he explained to the Oyinbo man that the kola doesn't hear English.
Check out his outfit to the event
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by zoba88: 9:39am
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by zoba88: 9:39am
zoba88:more
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by marltech: 9:46am
See as he slays
Even dem so called Indigene sef be like Cocoyam
I'm in my house, Coman beat me
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by leksymaxy(m): 9:51am
And so... Who him dress epp shey na today, we dey wear suite go oversea shey dem hype us.... . I tire 4 nairaland news nowadays.... Mtcheeew make i go drink sprite wit vitamin c jare
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by gerald09(m): 11:54am
Wow! Our past will always be part of us. See how our father's open dem 32, it's time to Sell (slaves) Our wealth to the white man. Just put a funny looking hat on him n tell ur youth (the white man has brought wonders) den ship our wealth (modern slavery) to them for peanuts. These old men will forever be know as the greatest failure of any generation. History will remember you all with hate in it, your greed will be echoed in time and you will forever be kn as "A GENERATION WITHOUT HONOUR". "A DISGRACE AND A WASTEFUL GENERATION". We the youth promise to make sure all history carry you inability to sustain a country, we promise to tell all generation unborn how your generation sold our future, kept us in poverty, and the only thing u left for us to inherit are Religious hate, tribal bigotry, corruption, prostitution, and all round failure. We will build monuments of failure for history to remember such a failed generation.
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by joeprince23(m): 1:03pm
ali igbo amaka wunne m... if only SE people will accept us rivers igboid as they did with delta igbo.... igbo mekaa o!
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by brunofarad(m): 1:21pm
Igbo amaka
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by hardywaltz(m): 1:21pm
Nwokém
Igbo attire always beautiful....
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by dangotesmummy: 1:23pm
And so what
Ko kanye
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by FunnyDude: 1:23pm
All these Biafra people self..OK next
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by TRUEPATRIOTLOVE: 1:23pm
leksymaxy:
hajajhahahahahahajahajajaha
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by dangotesmummy: 1:23pm
DollarAngel:wannabe oshi.make e no go shave up
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by alldbest: 1:23pm
We wear suits everyday, is dis suppose to be news?
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by Phiniter(m): 1:25pm
Them try
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by ALAYORMII: 1:26pm
Why do we give these white folks unnecessary attention when they wear our native attire
You don't see anything news worthy when an African wears suit
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by SonOfAfonja: 1:27pm
And so fvcking what? Who are the retards saying igbo amaka?
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by Felimore: 1:27pm
God bless Igbo land
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by EmekaBlue(m): 1:30pm
enjoy d rich igbo culture
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by cashreport: 1:30pm
leksymaxy:Greet folks in the other side for me
Will join soon after PMB go
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by ghostmist: 1:32pm
joeprince23:Did anybody reject you guys ?
Your brothers are the ones pushing the greater Igbo nation away...
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by EmekaBlue(m): 1:33pm
alldbest:suits is normal worldwide now....Wear scottish skirt or chinese traditional wear in their land and see if u wont be appreciated in a way....Stop having another complex type of inferiority complex in u
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by furname1: 1:36pm
Phiniter:
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by Kakamorufu(m): 1:36pm
Nwannedinamba
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by alldbest: 1:39pm
EmekaBlue:
He's not the first white man to dress in Nigerian native wear, so it's not more important, educative or entertaining than many useful posts begging to be pushed to the front page.....your last statement, I just feel like insulting you, but this sun is too much. Let it just end here, don't quote me again Mr Complex Superiority complex .
|Re: US Ambassador, Stuart Symington's Outfit To A Party In Ebonyi (pics) by EmekaBlue(m): 1:42pm
alldbest:*don't quote me again*
