



CDT- Kindly tell us a bit about yourself.



Sola- I’m IjilanaFadeshola Cynthia, the second child and only girl in a family of 5. I hail from Ondo state, had my primary and secondary education in Ogun State before I proceeded to ObafemiAwolowo University, Ile-Ife, where I obtained my BSc. Degree in Accounting with a first class honours to the glory of God. I’m also a Chartered Accountant (To the Glory of God) and I’m looking forward to more opportunities in life because I believe the best in me is yet to be seen. I am a serving Corps member in Ogun state.



CDT- Why the Choice of Accounting in the University?



Sola- It’s a long story… I’ve always wanted to be a lawyer. I had this dream from the primary school but when I got to JSS3, I changed my mind to become an actress, but my dad wouldn’t allow me and instead he said I should study Accounting. So all through my Senior Secondary School days, I took both Art and Commercial courses, and I also did the same in WAEC and NECO Examinations because I couldn’t make a choice. But before my WAEC results were released, I prayed to God to make me fail either Financial Accounting or Literature, so I can know what He really wanted for me and as God will have it, I failed just Literature and passed Financial Accounting, so I knew from then that Accounting was God’s plan for me and I love it like that.



CDT- So far, you have undergone all your Education phases in Nigeria, what’s your view of the Nigeria Educational sector?



Sola- There are really a lot wrong with the system. I’ll say that the Nigerian Educational system is too theoretical. The system gives little room for practical which I feel we can improve on. Also, the evaluation of performance can be frustrating sometimes because during Examinations, most lecturers would want to be given back exactly what they gave while in class, i.e. No room for creativity and innovation. For most students in Nigeria today, going to school means nothing more than passing Examinations and getting good grades, because their ideas are not welcomed and Examinations are only the way performance can be evaluated and judged.



CDT- So what are the possible solutions to these problems?



Sola- I’ll recommend more Practical Studies from the Primary School level, so a child would be challenged to use his/her own initiatives and theoretical examinations should not be the only way of evaluating a child’s performance. I also believe that general courses should only be at the Primary level and from the start of the Secondary level, there should be departmentalization.



Fadeshola Cynthia Ijilana







CDT- Despite all these problems in the Education sector, you were still able to graduate with a First class, how were you able to do this?



Sola- Hmm… Let me just say my life is an evidence of God’s grace. But then, I was able to adapt to the system and develop myself on my own, there was also the place of hard work, determination and also the willingness to learn on my part, all these coupled together made my first class possible.



CDT- Were you able to engage in some social activities in school at all? Graduating with a First class from OAU surely requires full dedication to academics



Sols- Well, not really. Though I was involved in other things aside academics, my social life wasn’t too bad, I attended few parties, went for some entertainment shows and social trips.



CDT- 7 months into NYSC, how has the journey been?



Sola- Very good, I’ve learnt a lot and I’ve met lots of wonderful people even though I think it can be better.



CDT- It can be better? In what aspect



Sola- The remuneration from my employer



CDT- So after NYSC, what next?



Sola- Get a good job, go for my Master’s degree, and then marriage.



CDT- You recently became a Chartered Accountant, how does that feel?



Sola- It feels good… It feels like I’m in for something great.



CDT- This is probably your greatest achievement so far, is that so?



Sola- You can say that for now, because my greatest achievement is yet to come.



CDT- Okay, do you mind sharing some of what you are setting your mind on currently that could be greater and better than being a Chartered Accountant?



Sola- Just watch out….



CDT- You were a prize winner in ICAN for a total of 7 times, how were you able to do this?



Sola- Like I will always say, it was the grace of God, I’ve always believed I’m doing what God wants me to do and that’s the reason why I’m excelling and I know I’m on d right path, so everything have to work together for my good



CDT- What is (are) your advice to ICAN students and aspiring Accountants?



Sola- Be focused and determined and also try to do some personal developments too.



