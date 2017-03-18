₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by dre11(m): 10:57am
• EFCC traces 29 Dubai choice properties to senator
• Magu, Daura join Buhari in Aso Villa mosque
Strong indications emerged yesterday that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), might have re-invigorated a team of detectives investigating some serving senators and former governors.
http://newtelegraphonline.com/news/magu-fights-back/
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by Nne5(f): 11:01am
Good
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by Gbengais(m): 11:01am
......ghgh
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by Jabioro: 11:04am
Tsunamis winds would blow open many cans of worm.. the game of chess had just started. Let me see the best knight user.. the two queens has been cancelled ...
2 Likes
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by ndaman25: 11:06am
make d guy bite dem nah
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by EastGold(m): 11:12am
Who is fighting back?
You mean Magu who couldn't account for the money efcc has realised under him in the last 1 year is asking Governors to give 8 years accountability?
Mehn, Nigeria is a joke
3 Likes
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by OlujobaSamuel: 11:12am
time for magu to fire from all angles, no spare any of them.
dey are one in protecting their stupeed ego but seek for division in answering the masses.
1 Like
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by DozieInc(m): 11:13am
That's why Saraki, Dino and co wants to frustrate him. Magu is a dogged fighter but it's time he invites the (APC) saint to his anti corruption match.
1 Like
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by Jayson1: 11:13am
Let them expose themselves.
God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori.
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by destinysaid(m): 11:18am
Jayson1:for doing what? For stealing money from delta state for years? For putting that stooge uduagan in power for 8 years? Delta has nt seen substantial growth for a long time, yet we celebrate a theif. The whole world saw that ibori was corrupt, yet we celebrate him.
Maybe he dn dey hand money out again na e make una dey yarn nonsense.
1 Like
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by Jayson1: 11:26am
destinysaid:If you're not satisfied with his jail term which he completed successfully, then kindly use acid to take a warm bath.
Bloo.dy Hypocrite, are you perfect?
God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori.
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by rottennaija(m): 11:26am
EFCC under Magu that has seized the school belonging to Akpabio's wife? Why them go confirm am?
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by hisgrace090: 11:28am
Good move!
Also remember ta orji of abia state.
I really pity that state.
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by omenkaLives: 11:31am
dre11:These are the set of crooks we expect to confirm a character such as Magu, impossible.
It is such a shame those who insist they want nothing too do with our dear country always seem to be the first to arrive the scene whenever matters of national importance are raised; even more shameful is that they always tend to take positions that make nonsense of whatever it is they have upstairs.
I have no idea how Daura got to release such a report knowing quite well it constitutes a drag on our anticorruption crusade.
Just hope Baba finds a way around this, otherwise these thieves just might realise their objective of finding someone alot more amenable and pliable for the job, and that would spell doom to all this admin stands for.
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by cktheluckyman: 12:45pm
As long as the senators are united, there is virtually nothing Magu can do to any of them
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by glight1: 1:14pm
Jayson1:man, if nobody had told u u have little issue with thyself let me frankly say it sir, u are dealing with one... if it was a thief now, your type will b d first to throw tyre...
1 Like
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by tonio2wo: 1:41pm
The ones traced to buratai nko?
What came out of it?
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by furname1: 1:41pm
Nne5:
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by yeyeboi(m): 1:42pm
Ok
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by Burger01(m): 1:42pm
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by comradeodunze: 1:42pm
Useless country.
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by Tazdroid(m): 1:42pm
Magu's no longer the Acting Chairman, he's the Life Chairman of EFCC.
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by EmekaBlue(m): 1:42pm
RUBBISH to me
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by AngelicBeing: 1:43pm
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by Elnino4ladies: 1:43pm
I stand with Magu
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by Tazdroid(m): 1:44pm
cktheluckyman:That may be true.... but like a bundle of broomsticks, all you need to do is untie the rope and break them piece by piece. It plays out nicely in my head though
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by QuietHammer(m): 1:44pm
Good. I'm in Kwara presently abd believe me when I say saraki should rot in jail. Bastards
|Re: MAGU FIGHTS BACK: Intensifies Probe Of Senators, Ex-govs by oviejnr(m): 1:46pm
Good move
