• EFCC traces 29 Dubai choice properties to senator



• Magu, Daura join Buhari in Aso Villa mosque





Strong indications emerged yesterday that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), might have re-invigorated a team of detectives investigating some serving senators and former governors.



The move, Saturday Telegraph’s investigation revealed, may be a fallout to the fact that the development “will further demonstrate the refusal of the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, to be cowed by powerful elements.”



On the heels of this, the anti-graft agency yesterday said Magu, despite the Senate’s rejection, had been invited by Transparency International (TI) and Global Witness, to address a conference in London on March 21. But speaking on the latest crackdown, a highlyplaced security source, who spoke in confidence with Saturday Telegraph yesterday, said investigation into the tenure of a former governor, who is also an influential Senator, had reached an advanced stage.



The source further revealed that the alleged involvement or otherwise of a former state’s chief executive in the Paris Club funds’ scandal, would soon be established, “as the probe is progressing professionally and satisfactorily.”



Saturday Telegraph’s findings showed that about 29 choice properties in the United Arab Emirate (UAE), had been traced to the said influential Senator.



“From all indication, it is instructive to note that the EFCC’s crackdown has started yielding dividends as investigations revealed that an influential serving senator has about 29 choice properties somewhere in Dubai and this is authoritative.



“In the coming days, I am very sure Nigerians will be informed about the status of the serving senator, which might be instrumental in some respect to the developments in the Senate Chamber this week,” the source added. Each of the assets located in the highbrow areas of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the UAE, is estimated at about $2 million.



“In the coming weeks and months, the public will get to know outcomes of some of these investigations, some of which will reveal why some forces are bent on not having Magu confirmed,” the source said. Unconfirmed reports had claimed that staved-off pressures to back down on some cases initiated against high-profile politicians by the anti-graft agency. It will be recalled that the Senate, on Wednesday, rejected the nomination of Magu for appointment as substantive chairman of the EFCC.



The Red Chamber had predicated its decision to reject President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee on a report by the Department of State Services (DSS), which allegedly called Ma-gu’s integrity into question.



The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, had yet to respond to a text message Saturday Telegraph forwarded to his phone as at the time the newspaper went to bed. Meanwhile, a statement issued by Uwujaren, said Magu would deliver a pa-per entitled: “Give Us Our Money Back – Nigeria’s Fight Against Corruption: A Critical Conversation”.



Uwujaren said: “Days after the Senate rejected his nomination, Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been invited by two leading anti-corruption organisations, the Transparency International and Global Witness to speak at an international conference on money laundering and assets recovery on March 21, 2017 in London.”



http://newtelegraphonline.com/news/magu-fights-back/

Tsunamis winds would blow open many cans of worm.. the game of chess had just started. Let me see the best knight user.. the two queens has been cancelled ... 2 Likes

make d guy bite dem nah

Who is fighting back?





You mean Magu who couldn't account for the money efcc has realised under him in the last 1 year is asking Governors to give 8 years accountability?









Mehn, Nigeria is a joke 3 Likes

time for magu to fire from all angles, no spare any of them.

dey are one in protecting their stupeed ego but seek for division in answering the masses. 1 Like

That's why Saraki, Dino and co wants to frustrate him. Magu is a dogged fighter but it's time he invites the (APC) saint to his anti corruption match. 1 Like

Let them expose themselves.









God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

Let them expose themselves.









God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori. for doing what? For stealing money from delta state for years? For putting that stooge uduagan in power for 8 years? Delta has nt seen substantial growth for a long time, yet we celebrate a theif. The whole world saw that ibori was corrupt, yet we celebrate him.



Maybe he dn dey hand money out again na e make una dey yarn nonsense. for doing what? For stealing money from delta state for years? For putting that stooge uduagan in power for 8 years? Delta has nt seen substantial growth for a long time, yet we celebrate a theif. The whole world saw that ibori was corrupt, yet we celebrate him.Maybe he dn dey hand money out again na e make una dey yarn nonsense. 1 Like

for doing what? For stealing money from delta state for years? For putting that stooge uduagan in power for 8 years? Delta has nt seen substantial growth for a long time, yet we celebrate a theif. The whole world saw that ibori was corrupt, yet we celebrate him.



Maybe he dn dey hand money out again na e make una dey yarn nonsense. If you're not satisfied with his jail term which he completed successfully, then kindly use acid to take a warm bath.







Bloo.dy Hypocrite, are you perfect?









God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori. If you're not satisfied with his jail term which he completed successfully, then kindly use acid to take a warm bath.Bloo.dy Hypocrite, are you perfect?God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

EFCC under Magu that has seized the school belonging to Akpabio's wife? Why them go confirm am?

Good move!

Also remember ta orji of abia state.

I really pity that state.

These are the set of crooks we expect to confirm a character such as Magu, impossible.



It is such a shame those who insist they want nothing too do with our dear country always seem to be the first to arrive the scene whenever matters of national importance are raised; even more shameful is that they always tend to take positions that make nonsense of whatever it is they have upstairs.



I have no idea how Daura got to release such a report knowing quite well it constitutes a drag on our anticorruption crusade.



Just hope Baba finds a way around this, otherwise these thieves just might realise their objective of finding someone alot more amenable and pliable for the job, and that would spell doom to all this admin stands for. These are the set of crooks we expect to confirm a character such as Magu, impossible.It is such a shame those who insist they want nothing too do with our dear country always seem to be the first to arrive the scene whenever matters of national importance are raised; even more shameful is that they always tend to take positions that make nonsense of whatever it is they have upstairs.I have no idea how Daura got to release such a report knowing quite well it constitutes a drag on our anticorruption crusade.Just hope Baba finds a way around this, otherwise these thieves just might realise their objective of finding someone alot more amenable and pliable for the job, and that would spell doom to all this admin stands for.

As long as the senators are united, there is virtually nothing Magu can do to any of them

If you're not satisfied with his jail term which he completed successfully, then kindly use acid to take a warm bath.







Bloo.dy Hypocrite, are you perfect?









God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori. man, if nobody had told u u have little issue with thyself let me frankly say it sir, u are dealing with one... if it was a thief now, your type will b d first to throw tyre... man, if nobody had told u u have little issue with thyself let me frankly say it sir, u are dealing with one... if it was a thief now, your type will b d first to throw tyre... 1 Like

The ones traced to buratai nko?

What came out of it?

Useless country.

Magu's no longer the Acting Chairman, he's the Life Chairman of EFCC.

I stand with Magu

As long as the senators are united, there is virtually nothing Magu can do to any of them That may be true.... but like a bundle of broomsticks, all you need to do is untie the rope and break them piece by piece. It plays out nicely in my head though

Good. I'm in Kwara presently abd believe me when I say saraki should rot in jail. Bastards