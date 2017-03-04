₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by bumi10: 1:39pm
Following what can be called the final rejection of Economic and Financial Crime Commission Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu which was mainly championed by Senator Dino Melaye, A reliable source has informed Sen. Melaye that EFCC is coming for him sooner than later.
In regards to that information, Sen. Dino via his twitter handle have accepted the challenge and he also used that medium to inform the commission that he is ready for what ever they intent to cook up against him.
But to be honest and blunt, whoever wrote Nigerias constitution didn't write to make Nigeria prosperous. Nigeria constitution as it stands today is a faulty. How can majority of people who are suppose to confirm an anti-corruption head (Magu) as chairman are being investigated for one looting or fraud or the other. Is so illogical and you can't expect them to firm you will jail them in turn. Is pathetic.
In Sen. Dino's words:
I have credible information that EFCC is trying to cook up allegations against me. Forensic check on all my accounts. I ready for una.
See tweets and people's reactions below...
http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/03/i-heard-efcc-is-cooking-up-surprise-for.html
1 Like
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by Splinz(m): 1:41pm
Trust Dino, he will give them fire for fire! EFCC under Magu is nothing but a vengeful and personal vendetta fighting arm.
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by Nne5(f): 1:52pm
Clown.
Anyways its better to be ready for una than to be caught off guard.
9 Likes
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by Amarabae(f): 2:15pm
Fear Fear Man
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by couragekebs: 2:45pm
Cook up u say? Nor wory. D food go soon don. Honestly, i feel so ashamed 4 dis same Dino dat once stood up against corruption
3 Likes
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by MisterGrace: 2:49pm
This Dino busy body too much.
2 Likes
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by GeniusDavid(m): 2:51pm
Splinz:And your types would be ready to look for Tyre to burn a thief that steals #100.
28 Likes
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by Horus(m): 2:51pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MI2AxRJ1FVo
Dino Melaye was my anti-corruption partner — Magu
1 Like
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by vedaxcool(m): 3:18pm
Splinz:
Learn to coment sensibly next time.... this should restore some cerebral cells back
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by fiizznation(m): 3:22pm
This man(dinno or whatever he calls himself) is too controversial. I don't like people like that. Smh
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by Iamwrath: 3:50pm
Dino
If you have skeletons
You will definitely do the time
Buhari no dey joke
3 Likes
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by KINGwax007(m): 3:56pm
The yeye immunity clause needs to be scrapped!!!
But who go scrape am?
The Senate?
1 Like
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by fakeprophet(m): 3:59pm
Splinz:ok u don Begin the love dino abi lol
3 Likes
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by teelaw4life(m): 4:17pm
Na so Senator. God help you they should find yam inside that your potty belle after dissection.
All those vintage cars and bling blings.
1 Like
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by Jengem: 4:17pm
Rogue and thief and wife beater
1 Like
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by marltech: 4:18pm
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by sweatlana: 4:18pm
ghen ghen. It's show time!
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by ApenaEde: 4:18pm
U beta B. By d time Magu is through wt u ,u go dey c apostle SULE -licking-sontin.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by shammah1(m): 4:19pm
News for the zombies. Wetin be my own? Na dem dem
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by sammyj: 4:19pm
Childish as expected from Melaye. When this baby man grow up for God sake, what a Shame to have him as a Senator of a great country called Nigeria!!!
2 Likes
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by kidman96(m): 4:19pm
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by shaboti(m): 4:19pm
Lol, is tinubu still hurting?
1 Like
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by 247NaijaGist: 4:19pm
His big business
Meanwhile;
Meanwhile;
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by SalamRushdie: 4:19pm
There is nothing wrong with the EFCC bringing the net down on any corrupt senator but it has to be driven by the right constitutional anti corruption reasons and not a vendetta witch hunt ..As a fair Nigerian I believe Dino has questions to answer as regards living above his means which he clearly documents on social media for all to see..If Magus humiliation is the spark he needs to sincerely turn on the heat on corruption then so be it
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by dammytosh: 4:19pm
Thief.
Using tell the story urself strategy.
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by nNEOo(m): 4:20pm
Nice 1.....blow the wistle already
Where is that wistle whe you need m
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by datopaper(m): 4:20pm
Otunba Dino is baddo, saraki is baddosneh. Ike ekeremadu is baddest guy ever liveth.
So, let wait and see
But nothing go hapuni
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by asuaiclive(m): 4:20pm
mehn! dis senator can act childish ehn
1 Like
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by Aydot97: 4:20pm
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by highrise07(m): 4:20pm
efcc ..... do the needful
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by Wiseandtrue(f): 4:20pm
Ok
|Re: "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye by johnjay4u2u(m): 4:21pm
Bushmeat don dey chase hunter now.
I stand with EFCC
2 Likes
Viewing this topic: ben1daEbiri(m), GENIUS18, Temptee101(m), RebelChip, Curdlebug(m), bryght4u(m), AprilSmallWoman(f), oyienootieno, babs2aroks, chuksze, LONGFELLOW02(m), dacovajnr, jaxxy(m), peter1994(m), chakula(m), alagba333(m), GodsSon5(m), gentl01, akeweje, DOABABA1, opeyemi2015, austino100(m), Lordsocrates, bizgynbala(m), Aderemi575(m), Sabay02(m), Xlyad, iambijo(m), dreamchazer, conyema12(m), Timmycarter(m), ernie1234(m), ghenghen23(m), oduneja, clerc(m), Almuscckpz, sdkalu, dannytoe(m), brainpower(m), larrymoore1(m), rhemahills(m), Babsnip, fisher82, Kirl, tboycares, Reference(m), lawrenzi, sirclemzy, VerAzriel, sp2002(m), agriboom, Santino1(m), Thedruggist, Itafen, afonomics(m), PeterObi2019(m), ZoneBslayer(m), press005, sheriff777(m), Weselion(m), beckplanet, kestine(m), DrCee(m), adem30, mike1994reds, classical15(m), Raymondfayowole(m), Turktman05(m), ajani27(m), obinoral1179(m), african2, chosby(m), ChopDeMoney(m), Kaellivi(m), olu30p, CAPTAINBLACK01(m), Badgers14, Nesso(m), Decypher, NgeneUkwenu(f), clemclem(m) and 152 guest(s)
