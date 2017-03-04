Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "I Heard EFCC Is Cooking Up A Surprise For Me, I Ready For Una" - Dino Melaye (8288 Views)

In regards to that information, Sen. Dino via his twitter handle have accepted the challenge and he also used that medium to inform the commission that he is ready for what ever they intent to cook up against him.



But to be honest and blunt, whoever wrote Nigerias constitution didn't write to make Nigeria prosperous. Nigeria constitution as it stands today is a faulty. How can majority of people who are suppose to confirm an anti-corruption head (Magu) as chairman are being investigated for one looting or fraud or the other. Is so illogical and you can't expect them to firm you will jail them in turn. Is pathetic.



In Sen. Dino's words:



I have credible information that EFCC is trying to cook up allegations against me. Forensic check on all my accounts. I ready for una.



See tweets and people's reactions below...





Trust Dino, he will give them fire for fire! EFCC under Magu is nothing but a vengeful and personal vendetta fighting arm. 17 Likes 3 Shares

Clown.

Anyways its better to be ready for una than to be caught off guard. Anyways its better to bethan to be caught off guard. 9 Likes

Fear Fear Man 4 Likes 1 Share

Cook up u say? Nor wory. D food go soon don. Honestly, i feel so ashamed 4 dis same Dino dat once stood up against corruption 3 Likes

This Dino busy body too much. 2 Likes

Splinz:

Trust Dino, he will give them fire for fire! EFCC under Magu is nothing but a vengeful and personal vendetta fighting arm. And your types would be ready to look for Tyre to burn a thief that steals #100. And your types would be ready to look for Tyre to burn a thief that steals #100. 28 Likes



Dino Melaye was my anti-corruption partner — Magu 1 Like

Splinz:

Trust Dino, he will give them fire for fire! EFCC under Magu is nothing but a vengeful and personal vendetta fighting arm.



Learn to coment sensibly next time.... this should restore some cerebral cells back Learn to coment sensibly next time.... this should restore some cerebral cells back 23 Likes 1 Share

This man(dinno or whatever he calls himself) is too controversial. I don't like people like that. Smh 4 Likes 1 Share

Dino





If you have skeletons





You will definitely do the time





Buhari no dey joke 3 Likes





But who go scrape am?



The Senate? The yeye immunity clause needs to be scrapped!!!But who go scrape am?The Senate? 1 Like

Splinz:

Trust Dino, he will give them fire for fire! EFCC under Magu is nothing but a vengeful and personal vendetta fighting arm. ok u don Begin the love dino abi lol ok u don Begin the love dino abilol 3 Likes





All those vintage cars and bling blings. Na so Senator. God help you they should find yam inside that your potty belle after dissection.All those vintage cars and bling blings. 1 Like

Rogue and thief and wife beater 1 Like

ghen ghen. It's show time! ghen ghen. It's show time!

U beta B. By d time Magu is through wt u ,u go dey c apostle SULE -licking-sontin. 2 Likes 1 Share

News for the zombies. Wetin be my own? Na dem dem

Childish as expected from Melaye. When this baby man grow up for God sake, what a Shame to have him as a Senator of a great country called Nigeria!!! 2 Likes

There is nothing wrong with the EFCC bringing the net down on any corrupt senator but it has to be driven by the right constitutional anti corruption reasons and not a vendetta witch hunt ..As a fair Nigerian I believe Dino has questions to answer as regards living above his means which he clearly documents on social media for all to see..If Magus humiliation is the spark he needs to sincerely turn on the heat on corruption then so be it

Thief.



Where is that wistle whe you need m Nice 1.....blow the wistle alreadyWhere is that wistle whe you need m

Otunba Dino is baddo, saraki is baddosneh. Ike ekeremadu is baddest guy ever liveth.



So, let wait and see



But nothing go hapuni

mehn! dis senator can act childish ehn 1 Like

efcc ..... do the needful

