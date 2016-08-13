₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,385 members, 3,426,433 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 March 2017 at 10:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) (6181 Views)
Pictures Every Nigeria Student Can Relate To About Exams (+pics) / Answer Script Of University Of Uyo Student / Secondary School Students Kiss And Smooch After Writing Final Exams (PHOTOS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by broseme: 8:14pm
According to Rita who shared the sad news, Ofonime Etim,a Uniuyo student died 2weeks after finishing exams.She wrote...
'I can't believe u are no more, just two weeks u finished ur last exams, I expected u to resume on the 27 of this Month along side with ur 015 colleagues, only to see a post on the departmental group, that u are death, comrade, Ofonime Etim, were are u going to? Wat kind of a brief illness is that. Tell me is a lie. Rest in peace, a great religious scholar, the entire Cussa, religious and cultural studies, 015, faculty of education and Uniuyo students mourn for your demise'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/uniuyo-student-dies-2-weeks-after.html?m=1
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by vikkimimi(f): 8:18pm
Rest in peace young soul.
what a loss to the family
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by segebase(m): 8:32pm
rip
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by emeijeh(m): 10:00pm
broseme:
Which one is you are death again?
Our education standard is fast declining.
**I'm not referring to Op, but the Facebook post.
RIP to the dead
2 Likes
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by freddie82(m): 10:01pm
Rest in peace
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by Jalubarika(m): 10:02pm
RIPP
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by Pvin: 10:02pm
RIP
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by holysainbj(m): 10:03pm
My alma mater
Rest on Tuskite
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by jakpowa: 10:03pm
Sad
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:03pm
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by economania(m): 10:03pm
This life is full of ups and downs. RIP.
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by crackhouse(m): 10:03pm
The writer though. rest in peace young nigga
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by Dom2020: 10:04pm
Rest in peace
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by JehanEddy07(m): 10:04pm
R.I.P
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by LAFO(f): 10:04pm
Chai!
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by IYANGBALI: 10:05pm
Op your grammar follow kill you friend the second time
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by BicxBrother: 10:05pm
I'm a student there and I know this girl... God why her soul? Who am I to ask.
R.I.P...will miss the smile you give me when we pass each other
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by mejorhofficial: 10:07pm
Noting dey dis life sha [sub][/sub]
Eyen eka RIP
1 Like
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by odimbannamdi(m): 10:08pm
...
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by ipobarecriminals: 10:09pm
.*Principality/Force of wickedness @ work.Dem don swear for her say her parents nor go reap /Eat her fruit. Dem mama,Sigh!!
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by abdulaz: 10:09pm
Such is death.
It is inevitable.
Though it's never the end....
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by mazizitonene(m): 10:14pm
"that you are death..."
RIP
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by SirWere(m): 10:15pm
This is bleeping sad. Bleep the reaper
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by bro4u: 10:16pm
mehn 0'15 datz my colleague ooo, she wont see her GST result...rest in peace dear
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by SirWere(m): 10:17pm
emeijeh:That's the graduate of today; A person who passed through school but school left no mark on them.
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by kimbra(f): 10:22pm
emeijeh:The accent comes into play here. Don't forget they're Akwa Iboms.
RIP to the young lady!.
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by emeijeh(m): 10:26pm
kimbra:
If you say so
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by policy12: 10:30pm
Life..like a vapour appear for a moment and disappear.
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by terrence12(m): 10:31pm
BicxBrother:
Daddy yo!! She dey smile for u?
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by januli(f): 10:35pm
RIP.
The heading thoo..0p
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by asuustrike2009: 10:35pm
Why all these publicity of someone dying? Is she a celebrity or was her death cause unknown?
|Re: Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) by sekeforeal: 10:37pm
Today's game just dropped and ready to be cashed out. A big Congrats to me and my friends for today's big win. contact me to subscribe to be part of my next big win and thank me later..
Nasarawa State University 2nd Match Admission For 2009/2010 Academic Session / KEN 08137952044 For Uniben Admission 2012|2013 First Batch / Admission List Of Kaduna Polytechnic.
Viewing this topic: DrSugury1(m), sirlaykeens(m), greatmen, abbey2812(m), golor(m), ut47(m), timokoko(f), HenryThegreat1(m), Larryfest(m), Odobaone, Blessmira, sekeforeal, Keneth1(m), nuela100(f), Eaa247(m), JohnQueen(m), Clemsworld(m), imma2(m), cryingp, MisteerConcord(m), UniQuegrACE(f), Brownbarbie97(f), Nwanieke(m), Ini22(f), Idyvalour(m), Sylverbox(m), Heywhizzy(m), aycapri(m), madgoat(m), amahthelma(f), mymoon123, Okakanu, Zikdochi(m), Dzekoby, Nedumadrid(m), sylviaeo(f), twonji, bladeAnders(m), KingWale99, bobnatlo and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12