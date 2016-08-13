Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Female University Of Uyo Student Dies 2 Weeks After Writing Her Last Exams(pics) (6181 Views)

Source: According to Rita who shared the sad news, Ofonime Etim,a Uniuyo student died 2weeks after finishing exams.She wrote...'I can't believe u are no more, just two weeks u finished ur last exams, I expected u to resume on the 27 of this Month along side with ur 015 colleagues, only to see a post on the departmental group, that u are death, comrade, Ofonime Etim, were are u going to? Wat kind of a brief illness is that. Tell me is a lie. Rest in peace, a great religious scholar, the entire Cussa, religious and cultural studies, 015, faculty of education and Uniuyo students mourn for your demise'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/uniuyo-student-dies-2-weeks-after.html?m=1

Rest in peace young soul.

what a loss to the family

Which one is you are death again?



Our education standard is fast declining.



**I'm not referring to Op, but the Facebook post.



RIP to the dead 2 Likes

My alma mater

Rest on Tuskite

Sad

This life is full of ups and downs. RIP.

The writer though. rest in peace young nigga

Op your grammar follow kill you friend the second time

I'm a student there and I know this girl... God why her soul? Who am I to ask.



R.I.P...will miss the smile you give me when we pass each other

Eyen eka RIP Noting dey dis life sha[sub][/sub]Eyen eka RIP 1 Like

.*Principality/Force of wickedness @ work.Dem don swear for her say her parents nor go reap /Eat her fruit. Dem mama,Sigh!!

Such is death.



It is inevitable.



Though it's never the end....

"that you are death..."



This is bleeping sad. Bleep the reaper

mehn 0'15 datz my colleague ooo, she wont see her GST result...rest in peace dear

RIP to the dead That's the graduate of today; A person who passed through school but school left no mark on them. That's the graduate of today; A person who passed through school but school left no mark on them.

RIP to the dead The accent comes into play here. Don't forget they're Akwa Iboms.



RIP to the young lady!. The accent comes into play here. Don't forget they're Akwa Iboms.RIP to the young lady!.

Life..like a vapour appear for a moment and disappear.

I'm a student there and I know this girl...

God why her soul? Who am I to ask.





R.I.P...will miss the smile you give me when we pass each other

The heading thoo..0p

Why all these publicity of someone dying? Is she a celebrity or was her death cause unknown?