We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo.

We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Ugomba(m): 9:14pm On Mar 18
The Ijaws have denounced and rejected the alleged infusion and inclusion of the ethnic nationality into the proposed map of Yoruba’s Oduduwa Republic.



A national daily had, last weekend, published an interview with elder statesman and chieftain of the Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, stating that the Yoruba were ready to break away from the Nigerian contraption if the country is not restructured.

But this disclosure as well as the alleged annexation of some parts of Ijaw territories in the proposed map of the Oduduwa Republic did not go down well with the acting secretary of the Gbaramatu Traditional Council, Chief Godspower Gbenekama and a coalition of civil society groups, the Pan Niger Delta Civil Society Groups.

In separate statements issued by Chief Gbenekama and the coalition of the rights groups and made available to journalists in Warri on Tuesday, they said Ijaws should be excluded from the proposed map of Oduduwa Republic.

In an angry tone, Chief Gbenekama retorted, “…we are not and cannot be part of any Oduduwa Republic.

As Izon people, we are distinct and uniquely different from the Yoruba people.

In a bid to break away from Nigeria, no tribe or group no matter how well connected and powerful it is should think they can annex us to make themselves economically viable should there be a break-up in Nigeria.

A careful study of the said Oduduwa Republic map shows that most Izon land from Ondo State to the boundary of Bayelsa State has been included in the Oduduwa Republic map.

This is an insult to the Izon nation which has its own distinct identity with no affiliation with Oduduwa people except for the Lord Lugard’s forced union or contraption called Nigeria which brought us together.”

While describing the publications as malicious, wicked and capable of causing disharmony among neighbouring ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta, Gbenekama declared that “we are not breaking away from Nigeria with any other group or nationality.”

According to him, in the event of the dissolution of the federation, the Izon people, given their population and land mass, will stand on their own.

Speaking in the same vein, Dickson Bekederemo, President, NIGER-DELTA Security Watch organization (NDSWON); Comrade Austin Ozobo, National President, Ijaw People’s Development Initiative, (IPDI) and Alaowei Cleric Esq., National President, Foundation For Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade, (FHRACC), in the joint statement, described the purported inclusion of some Niger Delta territories in the map as a misapplication of facts.

“While we do not oppose anybody seeking to break away from Nigeria as such is our unalienable rights, we wish to question the rationale behind annexing other people’s territories to form your republic?

The map therein captured the various kingdoms in Delta State, Warri precisely and part of Bayelsa State.

We believe that this is a misapplication of fact as Niger Delta region was never and can never be part of the purported Oduduwa Republic.

We will not allow anybody seeking to secede from Nigeria to use the Niger Delta as the battle ground to prosecute his intention.

We have clear and undisputed boundaries with our neighbours in the country and we are able and up to the task to assert our rights when the need arises.

Niger Deltans will resist with all vigour, any move to use the region as the launch pad by the Yorubas or any other region to secure their aims.

Our people have made our points known to the Nigerian government through the declarations of the various ethnic nationalities in the region.

Niger Deltans pledge their allegiance to the Ogoni Bill of Right, the Kaiama Declaration, the Ikwerres, Isokos, Uhrobos, Itsekiris and all other Declarations by the various ethnic groups in the region.

We say no to the Yorubas’ forceful annihilation and annexation of the Niger Delta region,” the groups vowed.

http://tribuneonlineng.com/not-part-oduduwa-republic-ijaws-reply-adebanjo/

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by IJOBA2: 9:17pm On Mar 18
THIS Z GONNA BE INTERESTING grin

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Ugomba(m): 9:19pm On Mar 18
IJOBA2:
THIS Z GONNA BE INTERESTING grin
.

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by HiddenShadow: 9:20pm On Mar 18
Yorubas should be sure before including other ethnic groups into Oduduwa republic


They should review their map after consultations. kiss

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by marltech: 9:20pm On Mar 18
Long lines!
Just say You're not part the Afonjawas republic undecided

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Chiboyz40(m): 9:23pm On Mar 18
But come oooo, how will an "IJAW" man be in "ODUDUWA" Republic? What a wow!

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by koladebrainiac(m): 9:23pm On Mar 18
its a mAtter of choice now

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Ugomba(m): 9:25pm On Mar 18
Chiboyz40:
But come oooo, how will an "IJAW" man be in "ODUDUWA" Republic? What a wow!
ijaw lands are in ondo state.

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Ugomba(m): 9:27pm On Mar 18
HiddenShadow:
Yorubas should be sure before including other ethnic groups into Oduduwa republic


They should review their map after consultations. kiss
they should consult other non-yorubas like Eguns,Ilajes, Ijebus etc

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Ugomba(m): 9:28pm On Mar 18
koladebrainiac:
its a mAtter of choice now
yes o

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by HiddenShadow: 9:29pm On Mar 18
kiss
Ugomba:
they should consult other non-yorubas like Eguns,Ilajes, Ijebus etc


Yes undecided


Yes

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by NormalCodes: 9:33pm On Mar 18
cheesy cheesy cheesy grin grin

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Ugomba(m): 9:34pm On Mar 18
marltech:
Long lines!
Just say You're not part the Afonjawas republic undecided
.

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Ugomba(m): 9:38pm On Mar 18
NormalCodes:
cheesy cheesy cheesy grin grin
y laughing
Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Ugomba(m): 9:41pm On Mar 18
Cc: Lalasticlala
Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by KINGOFTHEEAST: 9:45pm On Mar 18
this is a bad time to be an afonja

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by cheruv: 9:46pm On Mar 18
The name would be something like

ohaneze amaoha ala ofe mmanu (socialist republic of the oil soup land)

otuaku izoduwa (oduduwa commonwealth)

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by thuggCheetah(m): 9:51pm On Mar 18
I regret being yoruba

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by afonjaheadhunt: 10:13pm On Mar 18
Afonja the map mender's dey haff come again to draw ijaw map after drawing Ipob map grin oil, oil,oil...

i thought they have found oil in lagos, afonja no be so una talk am? cheesy

Uncle afonja you can lie o shocked

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Guestlander: 10:14pm On Mar 18
Ugomba:
they should consult other non-yorubas like Eguns,Ilajes, Ijebus etc

Ilaje and Ijebu are not Yorubas right? How come Awolowo, an Ijebu man founded the Egbe Omo Oduduwa?

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by afonjaheadhunt: 10:18pm On Mar 18
Well i know this is one of those yoruba jokes... afonjas are the last people to dare confront the Ijaws grin

Except they want to leave their traditional ancestral profession of skull mining and head hunting and be recolonized this time not by the Edo's or the Dahomey sexy ladies, or the fulani's or the portuguese or the british but by Asari Dakubo himself grin afonja's nightmare angry

Afonja you better leave ijaw map o, ijaws are not fulani's oo, they take no slaves grin they only take heads of their enemies on a stake tongue

Afonja una don ear

But come o, Pliz can sombori pliz tells me who have not coronize afonjas before, even the heebo's they yaff coronize all the market in lagos o shocked

Why is everybody wicked to afonja head hunters like dis nau grin Wicked country people. cheesy

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by DieDieDieOmenka: 10:25pm On Mar 18
but where's TonyeBarcanista cheesy

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by afonjaheadhunt: 10:31pm On Mar 18
Afonja make i buy land for here shocked grin e cheap and e go appreciate, no omonile.

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by bantudra: 10:33pm On Mar 18
the same message goes to ipob biafrans too...

una think the delta is divided and can be played anyhow...we deltans have leaders and elders too...

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by ESDKING: 10:39pm On Mar 18
See how everbody is avoiding afonjas like ebola

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Oxtonguy: 10:46pm On Mar 18
Does ijaw people even own warri?

Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by ESDKING: 10:49pm On Mar 18
afonjaheadhunt:
Afonja the map mender's dey haff come again to draw ijaw map after drawing Ipob map grin oil, oil,oil...

i thought they have found oil in lagos, afonja no be so una talk am? cheesy

Uncle afonja you can lie o shocked
.

