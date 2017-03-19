₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Ugomba(m): 9:14pm On Mar 18
The Ijaws have denounced and rejected the alleged infusion and inclusion of the ethnic nationality into the proposed map of Yoruba’s Oduduwa Republic.
http://tribuneonlineng.com/not-part-oduduwa-republic-ijaws-reply-adebanjo/
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by IJOBA2: 9:17pm On Mar 18
THIS Z GONNA BE INTERESTING
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Ugomba(m): 9:19pm On Mar 18
IJOBA2:.
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by HiddenShadow: 9:20pm On Mar 18
Yorubas should be sure before including other ethnic groups into Oduduwa republic
They should review their map after consultations.
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by marltech: 9:20pm On Mar 18
Long lines!
Just say You're not part the Afonjawas republic
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Chiboyz40(m): 9:23pm On Mar 18
But come oooo, how will an "IJAW" man be in "ODUDUWA" Republic? What a wow!
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by koladebrainiac(m): 9:23pm On Mar 18
its a mAtter of choice now
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Ugomba(m): 9:25pm On Mar 18
Chiboyz40:ijaw lands are in ondo state.
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Ugomba(m): 9:27pm On Mar 18
HiddenShadow:they should consult other non-yorubas like Eguns,Ilajes, Ijebus etc
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Ugomba(m): 9:28pm On Mar 18
koladebrainiac:yes o
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by HiddenShadow: 9:29pm On Mar 18
Ugomba:
Yes
Yes
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by NormalCodes: 9:33pm On Mar 18
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Ugomba(m): 9:34pm On Mar 18
marltech:.
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Ugomba(m): 9:38pm On Mar 18
NormalCodes:y laughing
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Ugomba(m): 9:41pm On Mar 18
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by KINGOFTHEEAST: 9:45pm On Mar 18
this is a bad time to be an afonja
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by cheruv: 9:46pm On Mar 18
The name would be something like
ohaneze amaoha ala ofe mmanu (socialist republic of the oil soup land)
otuaku izoduwa (oduduwa commonwealth)
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by thuggCheetah(m): 9:51pm On Mar 18
I regret being yoruba
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by afonjaheadhunt: 10:13pm On Mar 18
Afonja the map mender's dey haff come again to draw ijaw map after drawing Ipob map oil, oil,oil...
i thought they have found oil in lagos, afonja no be so una talk am?
Uncle afonja you can lie o
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Guestlander: 10:14pm On Mar 18
Ugomba:
Ilaje and Ijebu are not Yorubas right? How come Awolowo, an Ijebu man founded the Egbe Omo Oduduwa?
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by afonjaheadhunt: 10:18pm On Mar 18
Well i know this is one of those yoruba jokes... afonjas are the last people to dare confront the Ijaws
Except they want to leave their traditional ancestral profession of skull mining and head hunting and be recolonized this time not by the Edo's or the Dahomey sexy ladies, or the fulani's or the portuguese or the british but by Asari Dakubo himself afonja's nightmare
Afonja you better leave ijaw map o, ijaws are not fulani's oo, they take no slaves they only take heads of their enemies on a stake
Afonja una don ear
But come o, Pliz can sombori pliz tells me who have not coronize afonjas before, even the heebo's they yaff coronize all the market in lagos o
Why is everybody wicked to afonja head hunters like dis nau Wicked country people.
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by DieDieDieOmenka: 10:25pm On Mar 18
but where's TonyeBarcanista
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by afonjaheadhunt: 10:31pm On Mar 18
Afonja make i buy land for here e cheap and e go appreciate, no omonile.
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by bantudra: 10:33pm On Mar 18
the same message goes to ipob biafrans too...
una think the delta is divided and can be played anyhow...we deltans have leaders and elders too...
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by ESDKING: 10:39pm On Mar 18
See how everbody is avoiding afonjas like ebola
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by Oxtonguy: 10:46pm On Mar 18
Does ijaw people even own warri?
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Oduduwa Republic - Ijaws Reply Adebanjo. by ESDKING: 10:49pm On Mar 18
afonjaheadhunt:.
