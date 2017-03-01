Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) (14961 Views)

Victoria picked up pieces of jewellery and tried to leave without paying for them. She was caught taken away for questioning by some of the mall’s security detail.



Photo Credit: InstaBlog



Why again?





Shame on you You spent a fortune buying your flight ticket only to go and shopliftShame on you 61 Likes 3 Shares

You spent a fortune buying your flight ticket only to go and shoplift



Shame on you

Dis got me lol Dis got me lol 7 Likes 3 Shares

babe you fall my hand. make de nak you apako for jail. your toto go hear am.

That's bad

Na street. Na normal thing. Don't judge her. 3 Likes 1 Share

You spent a fortune buying your flight ticket only to go and shoplift



Shame on you



You are wrong.... She probably f**ked her way to get a ticket You are wrong.... She probably f**ked her way to get a ticket 13 Likes

She be flatie,no doubt ipobarecriminals:

IPOBareTHIEVES :DIPOBareTHIEVES .ViCTORIA NNAMDI. We would all be here when it is eventually confirmed that the woman is from Osun state. I'd like to hear your thoughts again by then! We would all be here when it is eventually confirmed that the woman is from Osun state. I'd like to hear your thoughts again by then! 26 Likes 1 Share

Ok 2 Likes

If Punishment for drugs peddling and stealing is the same in Malaysia,

Naim be say her own don be.

As na bad thing she do una go dey look for her tribe.



And there's no bleeping proof she's Nigerian 2 Likes





Humans really need to learn contentment cause all this things will pass away one day. Wats the point really? Just to show off what elseHumans really need to learn contentment cause all this things will pass away one day. 1 Like

afonjas at work. 21 Likes 1 Share

Flatingo 2 Likes

she is only trying to arrange d things she needed

Igbos right now....



10 Likes 1 Share

someone should help me with her last name

I wonder wat her judgement will be