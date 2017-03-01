₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,604 members, 3,427,032 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 11:27 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) (14961 Views)
Thief Caught Stealing In A Church In Imo State. See What They Did To Him. Pics / Lady Caught Stealing Beverages In A Supermarket (Video) / Student-Cultist Caught Stealing In Uniport - Photos And Video (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by winkmart: 9:52pm On Mar 18
According to a video currently circulating on social media, a Nigerian lady simply identified as Victoria, was caught stealing in Malaysia. According to the video, she had gone to a shop inside a mall in Malaysia, and while pretending to shop.
Victoria picked up pieces of jewellery and tried to leave without paying for them. She was caught taken away for questioning by some of the mall’s security detail.
Photo Credit: InstaBlog
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/03/nigerian-girl-caught-stealing-in.html
1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by odiereke(m): 9:58pm On Mar 18
Why again?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by Localamos(m): 10:03pm On Mar 18
You spent a fortune buying your flight ticket only to go and shoplift
Shame on you
61 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by myfantasies(f): 10:25pm On Mar 18
Localamos:
Dis got me lol
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by noble71(m): 10:47pm On Mar 18
babe you fall my hand. make de nak you apako for jail. your toto go hear am.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by guy30stainless(m): 9:20am
That's bad
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by Champele(m): 9:20am
Na street. Na normal thing. Don't judge her.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by meskana212(m): 9:20am
.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 9:21am
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by Dahkogrin007(m): 9:21am
Localamos:
You are wrong.... She probably f**ked her way to get a ticket
13 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by Bede2u(m): 9:21am
Khd95:
ipobarecriminals:We would all be here when it is eventually confirmed that the woman is from Osun state. I'd like to hear your thoughts again by then!
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 9:21am
Ok
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by OKorowanta: 9:22am
If Punishment for drugs peddling and stealing is the same in Malaysia,
Naim be say her own don be.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by loomer: 9:22am
As na bad thing she do una go dey look for her tribe.
And there's no bleeping proof she's Nigerian
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by dhardline(m): 9:22am
Wats the point really? Just to show off what else
Humans really need to learn contentment cause all this things will pass away one day.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by dessz(m): 9:23am
afonjas at work.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by veekid(m): 9:23am
Flatingo
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 9:23am
she is only trying to arrange d things she needed
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by JustinSlayer69: 9:23am
Igbos right now....
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by joepentwo(m): 9:25am
someone should help me with her last name
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by jordyspices: 9:25am
I wonder wat her judgement will be
|Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by Abalado: 9:26am
Cleptomania,,dnt blame her abeg
Tope Kutiyi, ChannelsTV Correspondent Kidnapped In Owerri / SUG Pres. Of FUTA, Adeyemi & Sch. of Midwifery Involved In An Accident / Nigeria Court Jails Russians, Japenese, 10 Other Foreigners For Oil Smuggling
Viewing this topic: MMMscam, nonxo007(m), Softing(m), Kaymus(m), Kellydgreat(f), space007(m), LordCenturion(m), Mavanyreborn, zicocards(m), hollandis(f), jimbakey, sod09(m), unlaw(m), MrHenshaw, Rafob(m), Emmyemmy1, faceURfront(m), DeeCherry(f), arabiana(m), sosexy111, EgunMogaji(m), udmeme, vampire2020, beegs(m), onadana, shypo(m), passwelle, Abibus, divilele(m), mrkdata, YUNGLURD(m), Mrtesso, Bold11, Bede2u(m), shewa88(m), Hadecaller(m), countsparrow, aniyphil, sirwilson(m), sunnykalu125, solexxy, Godwin321(m), Everyday4(m), Emmieakon1(m), blueprint77(m), Ay4lyf(m), oobidike(f), Bj5all(m), Scatterscatter(m), ThinkSmarter(m), Yungwhy(m), jbhill(m), Emperorone(m) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15