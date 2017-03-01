₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,604 members, 3,427,032 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 11:27 AM

Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) (14961 Views)

Thief Caught Stealing In A Church In Imo State. See What They Did To Him. Pics / Lady Caught Stealing Beverages In A Supermarket (Video) / Student-Cultist Caught Stealing In Uniport - Photos And Video (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by winkmart: 9:52pm On Mar 18
According to a video currently circulating on social media, a Nigerian lady simply identified as Victoria, was caught stealing in Malaysia. According to the video, she had gone to a shop inside a mall in Malaysia, and while pretending to shop.

Victoria picked up pieces of jewellery and tried to leave without paying for them. She was caught taken away for questioning by some of the mall’s security detail.

Photo Credit: InstaBlog

http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/03/nigerian-girl-caught-stealing-in.html

1 Share

Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by odiereke(m): 9:58pm On Mar 18
Why again?
Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by Localamos(m): 10:03pm On Mar 18
You spent a fortune buying your flight ticket only to go and shoplift

Shame on you angry

61 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by myfantasies(f): 10:25pm On Mar 18
Localamos:
You spent a fortune buying your flight ticket only to go and shoplift

Shame on you angry

Dis got me lol grin grin grin

7 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by noble71(m): 10:47pm On Mar 18
babe you fall my hand. make de nak you apako for jail. your toto go hear am.
Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by guy30stainless(m): 9:20am
That's bad
Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by Champele(m): 9:20am
Na street. Na normal thing. Don't judge her.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by meskana212(m): 9:20am
.
Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 9:21am
angry
Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by Dahkogrin007(m): 9:21am
Localamos:
You spent a fortune buying your flight ticket only to go and shoplift

Shame on you angry


You are wrong.... She probably f**ked her way to get a ticket

13 Likes

Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by Bede2u(m): 9:21am
Khd95:
She be flatie,no doubtgrin
ipobarecriminals:
undecided sad lipsrsealed sad grin IPOBareTHIEVES :DIPOBareTHIEVES .ViCTORIA NNAMDI.
We would all be here when it is eventually confirmed that the woman is from Osun state. I'd like to hear your thoughts again by then!

26 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 9:21am
Ok

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by OKorowanta: 9:22am
If Punishment for drugs peddling and stealing is the same in Malaysia,
Naim be say her own don be.
Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by loomer: 9:22am
As na bad thing she do una go dey look for her tribe.

And there's no bleeping proof she's Nigerian

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by dhardline(m): 9:22am
Wats the point really? Just to show off what else undecided

Humans really need to learn contentment cause all this things will pass away one day.

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by dessz(m): 9:23am
afonjas at work. grin

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by veekid(m): 9:23am
Flatingo

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 9:23am
she is only trying to arrange d things she needed
Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by JustinSlayer69: 9:23am
Igbos right now.... grin

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by joepentwo(m): 9:25am
someone should help me with her last name
Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by jordyspices: 9:25am
I wonder wat her judgement will be
Re: Nigerian Lady Caught Stealing In A Malaysian Mall (Photos) by Abalado: 9:26am
Cleptomania,,dnt blame her abeg

(0) (1) (Reply)

Tope Kutiyi, ChannelsTV Correspondent Kidnapped In Owerri / SUG Pres. Of FUTA, Adeyemi & Sch. of Midwifery Involved In An Accident / Nigeria Court Jails Russians, Japenese, 10 Other Foreigners For Oil Smuggling

Viewing this topic: MMMscam, nonxo007(m), Softing(m), Kaymus(m), Kellydgreat(f), space007(m), LordCenturion(m), Mavanyreborn, zicocards(m), hollandis(f), jimbakey, sod09(m), unlaw(m), MrHenshaw, Rafob(m), Emmyemmy1, faceURfront(m), DeeCherry(f), arabiana(m), sosexy111, EgunMogaji(m), udmeme, vampire2020, beegs(m), onadana, shypo(m), passwelle, Abibus, divilele(m), mrkdata, YUNGLURD(m), Mrtesso, Bold11, Bede2u(m), shewa88(m), Hadecaller(m), countsparrow, aniyphil, sirwilson(m), sunnykalu125, solexxy, Godwin321(m), Everyday4(m), Emmieakon1(m), blueprint77(m), Ay4lyf(m), oobidike(f), Bj5all(m), Scatterscatter(m), ThinkSmarter(m), Yungwhy(m), jbhill(m), Emperorone(m) and 93 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.