Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 11:28 AM
|How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by Takeit2017(m): 2:29am
While acknowledging the ministers including the gospel musicians including Chioma Jesus, Monique, Edi Edwards Et al for their sterling contributions to the success of this year’s DOS convention, immediate past president of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor enjoined the womenfolk not to undermine any opportunity.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/gateman-helped-get-us-visa-oritsejafor/
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by abitex577(m): 4:58am
The ministry of angels is real!!!
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by sean1000x: 5:07am
Kai Kai Kai, Kai Nigerian Pastors!
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by Redman36: 6:38am
chai
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by Redman36: 6:38am
sean1000x:a beg teach me how to upload pics on nairaland
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by veekid(m): 8:50am
this one too Na for nairaland I read am o
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by apcmustwin: 8:50am
Lol
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by Franzinni: 8:50am
Another explanation
The gate man.... That is his hustle, he gives the ambassadors number to people who he thinks have been rejected but are financially glowing.
He sees the pastor and thinks.... See big fish.... He starts to smile at pastor who at this point is open to anything that can help.
He gives pastor a paper with the number as usual with the hope that when pastor is done good or bad he will get something for his effort...
Pastor gets his visa which is not a 5 min ordeal... By the time he is done, gate man done change shift.
Pastor asks the gate man he sees about one gate man that surely has no name tag so he can't really describe..
They don't know what he is talking about...
As a Christian looking for miracles in everyday events, he automatically tagged it to be.. . A miracle and the gate man was an angel...
This my way of looking at it.... You can believe what ever makes you sleep well... This is more logical to me.
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by adeadeyera(m): 8:51am
Legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti once said "Everybody get him power everywhere".
Everyone, no matter the height or stature, status or position, has one thing or another to offer at any and every given time. Just be courteous and nice all the time. It doesn't kill.
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by dessz(m): 8:51am
anyone else remembers this song:
"He will make a way, when there seems to be no way".
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by laurel03: 8:51am
super story..... why d Angel no stop them using ur jet to carry our dollars to SA...
I refuse to chop ds lie IJN.....
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by Evaberry(f): 8:52am
...
JAFOR
Jafor
ayo ayo
why the fucck you lying
why you always lying
stop fuc.king lying
Nigerians are not dumb okay
.
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by dammytosh: 8:52am
Nice blings
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by Zaheertyler(m): 8:52am
dunno what to believe no more
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by Lalas247(f): 8:53am
So that one na signs and wonders
Lol keep deceiving yet u travelling and half of the church are struggling .. didnt see Jesus take trips
Thats what he will use to collect his spending money for holiday ..
Im weak
Hold on didn't even see his hustle chain round his neck .. it is well
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by okonja(m): 8:53am
It's called; GRACE
*UPDATE*
I didn't read before posting ma comment BUT after reading the whole post again, I discovered it's normal swagger to ginger his sermon
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by Dottore: 8:53am
Ok
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by GavelSlam: 8:54am
Oritsejafor this is 2017 stop telling such analogue lies.
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by EgunMogaji(m): 8:54am
I almost forgot that it's Sunday, it's time for all the story story
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by evexx1(f): 8:54am
This is so true!
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by despi64(m): 8:55am
Possible true, but no be now wey you dey wear big gold chain for neck like musician, no be now wey your plane carry money go SA. No be now wey your then leadership at SAN was partisan to the government of the day
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by evexx1(f): 8:55am
EgunMogaji:
Words of a sinner. Smh!
Hell awaits you with arms opened wide
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by kkorop: 8:56am
anytime I give you lamba, kilo shele gan gan, kilo shele gan gan
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by devigblegble: 8:56am
Nollywood movie I just dey laugh jejely
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by SageTravels: 8:57am
laurel03:
Repent give ur life to Christ n see the wonders he will do with ur life.
I have heard similar testimonies in my local church. not from Pastor. ordinary member receiving help from an unknown person. His testimony is not new.
John 8:7 "All right, but let the one who has never sinned throw the first stone !
Are you Righteous?
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by tonymania(m): 8:57am
Una dey enjoy
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by IncredibleJoe(m): 8:57am
whether or not the story is real, the moral of the story is that "do not underrate anyone and always address people well and courteously regardless of your situation, problems and the status of the person"
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by laurel03: 8:57am
despi64:even terry G bling bling don reduce
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by bobbybrown007(m): 8:58am
there is nothing more to say, but how many people has or have he helped
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by laurel03: 8:58am
SageTravels:park well... 98% of Nigeria Christian dont think right... why most of us always believe any thing our pastors says...
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by blessme2019: 8:58am
Observing As Usual #TeamOaU No Comment
|Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by Kobicove(m): 8:58am
Bullshit story!
