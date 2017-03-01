₦airaland Forum

How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by Takeit2017(m): 2:29am
While acknowledging the ministers including the gospel musicians including Chioma Jesus, Monique, Edi Edwards Et al for their sterling contributions to the success of this year’s DOS convention, immediate past president of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor enjoined the womenfolk not to undermine any opportunity.

He narrated how God once used a gateman to help him get an American visa after he was denied. According to him, he had been denied the visa and was going back dejected when he was this gateman smiling towards him, and wondering why a uniformed gateman was smiling and approached he managed to force a smile through the rejection.

“He greeted me and pushed a piece of paper into my hand,” he said, wondering what the gateman wanted. “I opened it and discovered it was the direct line of the American ambassador. I dialed it and after exchange of greeting the man asked what he could do for me. I told him I am pastor and I have a preaching appointment in the US but I have been denied visa.


“‘I had to pick your call because my secretary had just stepped out. I am not supposed to pick the call. Did you say you are a pastor? Please come in.’ And when I got in the man said ‘I am always delighted to deal with pastors because my dad was a reverend,” he stated, adding that the man signed his visa immediately. “But when I came out and I asked after the gateman I was told there was no such person in the place. The person was an angel of God. So don’t underrate anybody.”

Assistant president of DOS, Mrs Tina Dittimi’s assessment of the convention is not different from the earlier testimonies, saying “2017 DOS convention has been of the truth, the best we have ever experienced and to cap it all, the wonderful presentation by our Mama today. You could see the thousands of persons receiving empowerment today…it’s awesome. The fact that God looks at us and give us our daily bread.”

In an interview, Mama Helen expressed delight for the huge success of the event, describing it as “amazing. You can see what is going on in Nigeria, the recession, and then we have the opportunity to empower some people and give them something. Not just for them to have received spiritual bread, but they got the physical bread that they can use to transform their lives. So we give God the glory.”

What informed the health and business talk?

When God decides to empower us, He doesn’t just empower us spiritually but physically and otherwise. If you have a health challenge, there are things we should be able to do to transform our health life. The aspect of business is something that is important because a lot of people are dying of hunger. There’s no food, inflation has eaten deep into our society because of the recession. So what we tried to do is to see how they can leverage and convert the challenges we are in into opportunities so that they can prosper.

What therefore will you advise women at the end of the day?

They should take every opportunity that comes their way. I know quite a number of people are grumbling and complaining deeply; some have not been paid for over 10 months. I don’t even know how husbands are coping right now. When the wife shows up demanding for money for upkeep and the man hasn’t been paid…? So what I tell our women is that they should begin to add value. For those who are beneficiaries today, they should live their lives with the opportunities created for them and the money given, let them now deploy a judicious use by engaging with trade and see how they can multiply so that they can add value to their homes and in turn add value to the society

And for the nation?

We must not give up. It’s really hard for a lot of people, but we must have the right attitude at this time. If you need to go into farming, do so. If you can have a little farm in your house with vegetables, tomatoes, okro and so on, and to a large extent, it’s taken care of the aspect of food on the table. And to all Nigerians, we must continue to pray. We cannot take God out of this, we need to turn back to God, if there’s any way we have missed it, God should have mercy on us as a nation. We must all take advantage of the present situation and see how we can draw out honey from this.

I’m also grateful to God for giving me a good husband who is always supporting, a man who will do everything within his capacity to put a smile on someone’s face. And that’s what we are witnessing here today. He’s a generous man, he has always been. In December, we gave out cars, tricycles, grinding machines to people to better their lives. Also we’ve given out scholarships to indigent students. Its one thing for a woman to have a family to reach out, it’s another thing for a woman to have a husband who is supportive.

You head several business enterprises owned by the church. How do you cope?

Before I married my husband, God specifically told me that He’s sending me forth to help him fulfill his vision. So my passion is derived from there, and it’s from Proverbs 31, which says I will do him good for the rest of my life. I am so happy that God will consider me worthy to back a laudable vision, a vision that keeps speaking, a vision that is very people oriented. So it gives me so much joy that I am part of the great man. Its one thing for God to instruct, it’s another thing for the man to allow you do it. God has given me a glorious and gracious man who is not intimidated by my skills. He’s ever encouraging me to do my best.


http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/gateman-helped-get-us-visa-oritsejafor/

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by abitex577(m): 4:58am
The ministry of angels is real!!!

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by sean1000x: 5:07am
Kai Kai Kai, Kai Nigerian Pastors!

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by Redman36: 6:38am
chai

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by Redman36: 6:38am
sean1000x:
Kai Kai Kai, Kai Nigerian Pastors!
a beg teach me how to upload pics on nairaland

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by veekid(m): 8:50am
this one too Na for nairaland I read am o

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by apcmustwin: 8:50am
Lol

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by Franzinni: 8:50am
Another explanation


The gate man.... That is his hustle, he gives the ambassadors number to people who he thinks have been rejected but are financially glowing.

He sees the pastor and thinks.... See big fish.... He starts to smile at pastor who at this point is open to anything that can help.

He gives pastor a paper with the number as usual with the hope that when pastor is done good or bad he will get something for his effort...

Pastor gets his visa which is not a 5 min ordeal... By the time he is done, gate man done change shift.

Pastor asks the gate man he sees about one gate man that surely has no name tag so he can't really describe..

They don't know what he is talking about...

As a Christian looking for miracles in everyday events, he automatically tagged it to be.. . A miracle and the gate man was an angel...


This my way of looking at it.... You can believe what ever makes you sleep well... This is more logical to me.

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by adeadeyera(m): 8:51am
Legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti once said "Everybody get him power everywhere".

Everyone, no matter the height or stature, status or position, has one thing or another to offer at any and every given time. Just be courteous and nice all the time. It doesn't kill.

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by dessz(m): 8:51am
anyone else remembers this song:
"He will make a way, when there seems to be no way".

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by laurel03: 8:51am
super story..... why d Angel no stop them using ur jet to carry our dollars to SA...
I refuse to chop ds lie IJN.....

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by Evaberry(f): 8:52am
...
JAFOR

Jafor

ayo ayo

why the fucck you lying

why you always lying

stop fuc.king lying

Nigerians are not dumb okay

.

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by dammytosh: 8:52am
Nice blings

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by Zaheertyler(m): 8:52am
dunno what to believe no more

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by Lalas247(f): 8:53am
So that one na signs and wonders
Lol keep deceiving yet u travelling and half of the church are struggling .. didnt see Jesus take trips undecided
Thats what he will use to collect his spending money for holiday .. undecided

Im weak


Hold on didn't even see his hustle chain round his neck .. shocked shocked shocked it is well

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by okonja(m): 8:53am
It's called; GRACE


*UPDATE*

I didn't read before posting ma comment BUT after reading the whole post again, I discovered it's normal swagger to ginger his sermon grin

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by Dottore: 8:53am
Ok
Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by GavelSlam: 8:54am
Oritsejafor this is 2017 stop telling such analogue lies.

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by EgunMogaji(m): 8:54am
I almost forgot that it's Sunday, it's time for all the story story cheesy

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by evexx1(f): 8:54am
This is so true!
Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by despi64(m): 8:55am
Possible true, but no be now wey you dey wear big gold chain for neck like musician, no be now wey your plane carry money go SA. No be now wey your then leadership at SAN was partisan to the government of the day

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by evexx1(f): 8:55am
EgunMogaji:
I almost forgot that it's Sunday, it's time for all the story story cheesy

Words of a sinner. Smh!
Hell awaits you with arms opened wide
Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by kkorop: 8:56am
anytime I give you lamba, kilo shele gan gan, kilo shele gan gan grin grin grin

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by devigblegble: 8:56am
Nollywood movie I just dey laugh jejely

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by SageTravels: 8:57am
laurel03:
super story..... why d Angel no stop them using ur jet to carry our dollars to SA...

Repent give ur life to Christ n see the wonders he will do with ur life.

I have heard similar testimonies in my local church. not from Pastor. ordinary member receiving help from an unknown person. His testimony is not new.


John 8:7 "All right, but let the one who has never sinned throw the first stone !

Are you Righteous?

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by tonymania(m): 8:57am
Una dey enjoy

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by IncredibleJoe(m): 8:57am
whether or not the story is real, the moral of the story is that "do not underrate anyone and always address people well and courteously regardless of your situation, problems and the status of the person"

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by laurel03: 8:57am
despi64:
Possible true, but no be now wey you dey wear big gold chain for neck like musician, no be now wey your plane carry money go SA. No be now wey your then leadership at SAN was partisan to the government of the day
even terry G bling bling don reduce

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by bobbybrown007(m): 8:58am
there is nothing more to say, but how many people has or have he helped

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by laurel03: 8:58am
SageTravels:


Repent give ur life to Christ n see the wonders he will do with ur life.
park well... 98% of Nigeria Christian dont think right... why most of us always believe any thing our pastors says...

Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by blessme2019: 8:58am
Observing As Usual #TeamOaU No Comment
Re: How A Gateman Helped Me To Get US Visa – Oritsejafor by Kobicove(m): 8:58am
Bullshit story!

