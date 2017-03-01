Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos (6418 Views)

All the casualties were evacuated to Borno State specialist hospital by the NEMA ERT and SEMA . The remains of the three suicide bombers were also deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.



Yesterday 18 March 2017 at around 8.00 pm three suicide bombers, (two teenagers and an adult,)attacked Umarari village of Mulai community in Jere LG of Borno State. The attack led to the death of 4 people and one Civilian JTF and a woman with her two children , eight people were injured.All the casualties were evacuated to Borno State specialist hospital by the NEMA ERT and SEMA . The remains of the three suicide bombers were also deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.

This Boko Haram people no dey finish? 1 Like

Someone should press for the arrest of Lai Muhammed and his APC cohorts

They misled the people with lies



Now Boko is on killing spree again 18 Likes





What is Buhari doing What's wrong with these people now??What is Buhari doing 2 Likes

What's wrong with these people now??



What is Buhari doing He is drinking fura He is drinking fura 17 Likes

This Boko Haram people no dey finish? ah swear man dey more we killed den dey more d plenty self```dey re fvcking animal`s but sure we gonna finish den(Inshaa Allah)









#military ah swear man dey more we killed den dey more d plenty self```dey re fvcking animal`s but sure we gonna finish den(Inshaa Allah)#military 1 Like

sad news sad news

Someone should press for the arrest of Lai Muhammed and his APC cohorts

They misled the people with lies



Now Boko is on killing spree again

When boko haram was in control of major towns whose arrest did u realy press for mr presser? When boko haram was in control of major towns whose arrest did u realy press for mr presser? 2 Likes

These are not boko haram members. Ipob youths disguising as Boko Haram and killing soft targets in the northeast. Boko Haram has been technically defeated and dislodged from even sambisa forest. The northeast is save for all to live in and do business.

Lai Mohammed

Zombies 1 Like

I really pity borno state. This anomaly will stay with them for a long time. The north really messed up by not eradicating boko haram from it's infancy. 1 Like











What exactly do this people want ? What exactly do this people want ?

And buhari, lai mohamamed n burutai deceived them to returning to their homes, told us that borno is now safer than heaven only to be slaughtered like chickens everyday..



They should instantly be charged for genocide..

Rip to the deads thou.. 5 Likes

Na so we go dey leave for this country? All Nigerians are seen as terrorist because of this book harm stuff. I need a better identity and I don't think this country can provide that.

Their religion, their problem. 2 Likes

Lie Mohammed , I see you.

Soft target

This is bad though

Lai Mohammed has never lied nna



"What if your mission to kill others is an abomination before your god, are you ready for the punishment" I wish I can ask the suicide bombers a question."What if your mission to kill others is an abomination before your god, are you ready for the punishment" 1 Like

Why them no give their remains to vultures 1 Like









still searching for buharis achievements

''Boko Haram'' episode is an example of the horror that happens when people don't nick growing evil/violence in their locality.



Who would have thought that Boko Haram would be attacking and killing their own people



SMH! Thisepisode is an example of the horror that happensWho would have thought that Boko Haram would beSMH! 1 Like





We should call a spade a spade and agree that not only was Boko Haram used to give GEJ a headache, but it's being used to bring a jihad to Nigeria.



We all know that Chibok was mainly Christian, so Boko Haram was used to destroy the christian faith in the north.



Now we have our revered Adeboye of Redeemed is working to unite Islam & Christianity in this video.

"Listen to him say we can achieve more if we are united".

Please note that's not converting them to Jesus but uniting with the moslems.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDgnK2FFvr4



So we can all see that there is a move to wipe out Christianity and to my surprise Adeboye is at the forefront of it. These same Boko Haram that some how can move around Nigeria unmolested, when they get arrested they escape.We should call a spade a spade and agree that not only was Boko Haram used to give GEJ a headache, but it's being used to bring a jihad to Nigeria.We all know that Chibok was mainly Christian, so Boko Haram was used to destroy the christian faith in the north."Listen to him say we can achieve more if we are united".Please note that's not converting them to Jesus but uniting with the moslems.

technical defeated indeed 1 Like

I thought boko haram has been technically defeated 1 Like

Fg should legalize gun in those borno villages...

north and suicide bombers? na you sabi. RIP to the innocent 1 Like