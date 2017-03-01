₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by dainformant(m): 9:33am
Yesterday 18 March 2017 at around 8.00 pm three suicide bombers, (two teenagers and an adult,)attacked Umarari village of Mulai community in Jere LG of Borno State. The attack led to the death of 4 people and one Civilian JTF and a woman with her two children , eight people were injured.
All the casualties were evacuated to Borno State specialist hospital by the NEMA ERT and SEMA . The remains of the three suicide bombers were also deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/woman-and-her-children-killed-as-3.html
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by bigsmoke2(m): 9:40am
This Boko Haram people no dey finish?
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by ZombieTERROR: 9:54am
Someone should press for the arrest of Lai Muhammed and his APC cohorts
They misled the people with lies
Now Boko is on killing spree again
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by Jokerman(m): 9:57am
What's wrong with these people now??
What is Buhari doing
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by cummando(m): 10:09am
Jokerman:He is drinking fura
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by youngberry001(m): 10:47am
bigsmoke2:ah swear man dey more we killed den dey more d plenty self```dey re fvcking animal`s but sure we gonna finish den(Inshaa Allah)
#military
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:51am
sad news
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by kingsouthie: 11:20am
ZombieTERROR:When boko haram was in control of major towns whose arrest did u realy press for mr presser?
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by HisSexcellency(m): 11:22am
These are not boko haram members. Ipob youths disguising as Boko Haram and killing soft targets in the northeast. Boko Haram has been technically defeated and dislodged from even sambisa forest. The northeast is save for all to live in and do business.
Cc:
Lai Mohammed
Zombies
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by EricBloodAxe: 11:28am
I really pity borno state. This anomaly will stay with them for a long time. The north really messed up by not eradicating boko haram from it's infancy.
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by brunofarad(m): 2:54pm
What exactly do this people want ?
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by LastSurvivor11: 2:54pm
And buhari, lai mohamamed n burutai deceived them to returning to their homes, told us that borno is now safer than heaven only to be slaughtered like chickens everyday..
They should instantly be charged for genocide..
Rip to the deads thou..
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by Negotiate: 2:54pm
eyaaa
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by etebefia: 2:56pm
Na so we go dey leave for this country? All Nigerians are seen as terrorist because of this book harm stuff. I need a better identity and I don't think this country can provide that.
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by nkwuocha: 2:56pm
Their religion, their problem.
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by frenchwine(m): 2:57pm
Lie Mohammed , I see you.
Soft target
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by Peer2PeerBoss: 2:58pm
This is bad though
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by linkers: 2:58pm
Lai Mohammed has never lied nna
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by Exponental(m): 2:59pm
I wish I can ask the suicide bombers a question.
"What if your mission to kill others is an abomination before your god, are you ready for the punishment"
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by Oyind18: 3:00pm
Why them no give their remains to vultures
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by rozayx5(m): 3:01pm
still searching for buharis achievements
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by AyombosiOsun2018(m): 3:01pm
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by JohnXcel: 3:01pm
This ''Boko Haram'' episode is an example of the horror that happens when people don't nick growing evil/violence in their locality.
Who would have thought that Boko Haram would be attacking and killing their own people
SMH!
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by divide9ja: 3:01pm
These same Boko Haram that some how can move around Nigeria unmolested, when they get arrested they escape.
We should call a spade a spade and agree that not only was Boko Haram used to give GEJ a headache, but it's being used to bring a jihad to Nigeria.
We all know that Chibok was mainly Christian, so Boko Haram was used to destroy the christian faith in the north.
Now we have our revered Adeboye of Redeemed is working to unite Islam & Christianity in this video.
"Listen to him say we can achieve more if we are united".
Please note that's not converting them to Jesus but uniting with the moslems.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDgnK2FFvr4
So we can all see that there is a move to wipe out Christianity and to my surprise Adeboye is at the forefront of it.
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by anonymuz(m): 3:01pm
technical defeated indeed
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by emperorAY(m): 3:02pm
I thought boko haram has been technically defeated
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by paragon40(m): 3:03pm
Fg should legalize gun in those borno villages...
|Re: Woman And Her Children Killed As 3 Suicide Bombers Strike Again In Borno. Photos by dakuizi(m): 3:03pm
north and suicide bombers? na you sabi. RIP to the innocent
north and suicide bombers? na you sabi. RIP to the innocent
