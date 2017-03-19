₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,674 members, 3,427,223 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 01:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President (5215 Views)
DSS Report That Got Magu Rejected Pictured / Senate Did Not Reject Magu’s Nomination – Ndume / DSS Report: Magu ‘lives’ In A N40m Mansion Paid For By ‘corrupt’ Businessman (1) (2) (3) (4)
|We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by NgeneUkwenu(f): 12:09pm
Bukola Saraki 4
http://theeagleonline.com.ng/saraki-magu-not-rejected-over-dss-report-our-case-against-hameed-ali/
2 Likes
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by NgeneUkwenu(f): 12:09pm
We all know, Mr. Crook!
No Thief Would Welcome A Policeman To His House...
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by omenkaLives: 12:10pm
NgeneUkwenu! ! Why those pictures?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by Sharming95(m): 12:12pm
we knw......na cuz of personal vendetta
1 Like
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by searchng4love: 12:15pm
APC doesn't need an opposition to fall into disarray. No enemy of Nigeria will survive 2017!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by NgeneUkwenu(f): 12:15pm
omenkaLives:
Mami! As the occasion demands....
1 Like
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by krendo: 12:19pm
Magu is incompetent
It appears Magu lacks capacity to do his job within the rule of law, he is always at loggerhead with the courts and yet EFCC can not convict anyone without the courts
Magu is an incompetent tyrant who must be stopped
Buhari should go and look for a competent lawyer who understands the constitution
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by TippyTop(m): 12:21pm
Mugu should explain his source of wealth.
1 Like
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by NgeneUkwenu(f): 12:23pm
krendo:
Ipob Yoot! Aka, Supporters Of Corruption!
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by sarrki(m): 12:27pm
krendo:
Spotted
They love and celebrate sycophants
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by madridguy(m): 12:43pm
Bunch of rogues.
1 Like
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by gratiaeo: 12:49pm
Must it be magu? Enough of this nonsense
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by Jabioro: 12:56pm
Sir you have not tell us what actually the reason,you just parry, dodging and giving no reason....why you are claiming not DSS.. ?
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by Icecomrade: 1:12pm
DSS report read.
Magu lacks integrity and would constitute a liability to the war against corruption.
This statement is pregnant with issues. It would be silly for the Senate to have gone ahead with the confirmation.
Saraki does not have the power to stop Magu confirmation, majority of the senators voted against the guy.
The Magu guy can go to hell
2 Likes
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by Moneyyy: 1:12pm
They are all the same, I have nothing more to say
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by mcquin(m): 1:14pm
krendo:Democracy and rule of law does not work for every country and person. A country where politicians use rule of law to scuttle the process. Since birds learnt fly without perching, hunters learnt to shoot without missing.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by dessz(m): 1:15pm
hmm
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by DEXTROVERT: 1:16pm
Thief
Thief
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by santity100: 1:19pm
Jokers
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by HAH: 1:19pm
Why not the president nominate another person, must it be Magu only.
Honestly I blame the president, because the civil war happening among his appointees clearly shows he did not manage it well though from history Buhari is not good in conflict management, do you remember the various crises that rocked CPC.
Why did the president not send Magu's name immediately he appointed him as ag chairman but waited until he did t dirty work and step on toes, my advice to the president to send name of anyone he appoints to the national assembly as soon as such appointment are made not all this procrastination, though we are all getting used slow nature of PMB, can you imagine a year after the death of Ocholi h still has not sent replacement from Kogi state thereby shortchanging Kogi people.
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by highrise07(m): 1:20pm
nobody is indispensable , we should build efficient and capable institutions not just individuals. where is RIBADU, buhari would also become history someday.
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by yeyeboi(m): 1:20pm
Ok
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by Abeyjide: 1:21pm
the funniest thing is that the Senate do not have a cogent point for rejecting magu. the Senate spokesman said is because of DSS report and now Senate president is saying another thing.
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by LAFO(f): 1:22pm
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by danigbo(m): 1:22pm
Another Nigerian name for CONSULTATION. .......is "Ghana must go bags "
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by baresywood(m): 1:22pm
Copied from WhatsApp
Bukola Saraki who is heading the red chamber has cases with Magu-EFCC and CCT.
Danjuma Goje is in the senate he has a case with Magu_EFCC,
senatorAhmad Sani Yariman Bakura has case with Magu_EFCC
Stella Oduah case with Magu_EFCC,
Godswill Akpabio has case with Magu_EFCC,
Abdul Aziz Nyako and his father has cases with magu_EFCC,
Abdullahi Adamu has case with magu_EFCC,
Joshua Dariye has case with magu_EFCC,
Theodore Oji has case with magu_EFCC,
Ngilari just bagged five years jailed term courtesy of magu_EFCC
And you think they will want magu_EFCC ?
they will rather opt for Ibori_EFCC or better still Dino_EFCC.
Welcome to my country, where kwaruption(s) screen anti-kwaruption.Useless senators!
***Copied
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by ambrosini593(m): 1:23pm
krendo:you nailed it
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by wazobaaa: 1:24pm
make Bubu change another person nah abi na by force .
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by victorazy(m): 1:26pm
krendo:Gbam!
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by dancewith: 1:26pm
I think the real issue here is why the DSS, an arm of the executive, would undermine an appointment made by the same executive. And the same executive keeps mum!
Something isn't right here. If the executive truly wanted Magu confirmed, they would have called the DSS to order. They didn't and this whole brouhaha seems to me like a script the executive has prepared for their own ends, whatever that is
I do not believe they truly wanted Magu confirmed and a larger conspiracy here seems beyond our understanding
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by duni04(m): 1:26pm
I remember when Ibrahim Larmode was EFCC chairman and Saraki's wife was invited to the EFCC. The Senate immediately got one dubious Igbo man to write a petition alleging that Larmode was stealing and embezzling proceeds of EFCC recoveries
On the strength of these allegations, those criminals got the sheepish Buhari to remove Larmode and put Magu. Now that more than 30% of the Senators in the house are under investigation, they've gotten a close confidant of the sheepish and apparently foolish and clueless Buhari to again malign the EFCC chairman.
If Buhari allows these thieves to remove yet another EFCC chairman, I will personally lead a protest to Aso rock to organise for his impeachment. Buhari is just to sheepish for my liking.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: We Did Not Reject Magu, Because Of DSS Report~Saraki, Senate President by zicoraads(m): 1:27pm
See all of them, masturbating and quoting themselves on a thread where they are supposed to hide their faces in utter shame.
Since Magu's rejection, it has become clear that the Executive didn't want him in the first place. But rather than condemn the crass incompetence of Buhari, his BMC minions would do everything possible to absolve him of all blames and push it to the Senate.
And who even said every nominee that is sent to the Senate must be confirmed? It is only in Nigeria that anyone who has been nominated for any position gets automatically confirmed.
A man who doesn't know the actual amount of loot his agency has recovered, in my opinion, isn't fit to head the EFCC. What he told us in essence is that any of his subordinates can take any of the stolen monies and he won't even know what's up.
He stands rejected. EOD!
The Bomb Blast Attacks Found By Fbi / Nnpc Indpendent Marketing Licence For Sale / “We Have President Jonathan Within Range” – Boko Haram Leader
Viewing this topic: fabiano09(m), QuitNotice(m), 180263, abraham1234, stieyven(m), rekeson, dexterinc2003, Eden007(m), AK6464(m), lamozaty(m), gustoA, ok01, Adekorya, Phils, pat1612(m), light193, sirmondex, NgeneUkwenu(f), emirsky(m), glight1, 7Alexander(m), Callmemike(m), jayjayjay, michoim(m), rayboy(f), lattychem, soulamanne(m), edaolaropin, JKisOK(m), vivalavida(m), kwyllancy, lanrayco(m), TheFreeOne, Candybob(m), cashcity, Dabigbroda(m), emorse(m), ShobayoEmma, cryingp, andreme(m), Justbeingreal(m), deji15, olaoreawofele, Abojupupa, damkin24, itsmayiela(m), Internetboy, chiefololade, vedaxcool(m), seniorgozman(m), druidvision, jieta, d7thcaller, Emekamex(m), Danbam(m), mbabahamzat(m), demoreon, biolaowo(m), phemflex90(m), Temas(m), knowyaself2(m), Lordsocrates, Mayor75(m), Tonerochido, mineANDurs(f), Hassan080196(m), Ijahkk(m), SageTravels, Zlatimi, Joefixy, BENZINA, Adonkia(m), eyeforeye, Olukokosir(m), Freeman147(m), bless2tom(m), Fessy09(m), Stylz69(m), Sallam01(m), Sleezwizz, bobby1988(m), Aliyeous(m), amourdivine, miqos02(m), kamuzu(m), harjala(m), janzguy, madridguy(m), IamaNigerianGuy, Gigateem(m), bigjoule(m), princechurchill(m) and 163 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17