Bukola Saraki 4

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has spoken on the two major issues rocking the Senate at present.



The two issues are the rejection of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission based on a report of the Department of State Services, and the insistence of the Senate that the Director General of the Nigeria Customs Service must appear before it in his Customs uniform to explain the now suspended policy on payment of duty on old vehicles.



Highly authoritative The Punch newspaper quoted Saraki as having spoken with the TV Continental on the twin issues.



Saraki, said to have spoken in an interview with TVC News in Morocco, where he attended an African summit on climate change and food security, was reacting to a claim by a former Senate Majority Leader, Ali Ndume, that it was hypocritical of the Senate to allow Saraki to continue in office because he was in court to defend corruption allegations.



Ndume argued that the Senate should not have rejected Magu based on unproven allegations.

But Saraki told TVC: “You are jumping into conclusion that he (Magu) was rejected because of the accusation.

“I don’t think there was anywhere we said he was rejected based on accusations.



“We have nominees that come all the time with different issues.

“Two weeks ago, we screened the Chief Justice of Nigeria and he scaled through.

“Now the EFCC chairman came and he did not pass the screening.

“Someone else will come and may pass.

“This is our constitutional role and I don’t think we should personalise or politicise this.”



On Ali, Saraki said the executive arm of government must learn to consult with the legislature more often as this, according to him, is the best way to get things done.



He said: “I know that as the parliament, which represents the people, some of these far-reaching decisions have to be made and there is a need for a wider consultation and that is what democracy is about.

“If you don’t want democracy, you can sit in your office and announce anything.



“Nobody is saying we have a monopoly of what is right but there must be consultation.

“We get feelers from the people and at a time that the economy is biting, we have to be very sensitive to some of the issues we face.

“So, all we are saying is consult more.”







http://theeagleonline.com.ng/saraki-magu-not-rejected-over-dss-report-our-case-against-hameed-ali/

No Thief Would Welcome A Policeman To His House... 14 Likes 2 Shares

NgeneUkwenu! ! Why those pictures? 7 Likes 1 Share

APC doesn't need an opposition to fall into disarray. No enemy of Nigeria will survive 2017! 8 Likes 1 Share

omenkaLives:

NgeneUkwenu! ! Why those pictures?

Mami! As the occasion demands.... Mami! 1 Like

Buhari should go and look for a competent lawyer who understands the constitution 14 Likes 1 Share

Mugu should explain his source of wealth. 1 Like

krendo:

Ipob Yoot! Aka, Supporters Of Corruption! Ipob Yoot! Aka, Supporters Of Corruption! 14 Likes 3 Shares

krendo:

They love and celebrate sycophants SpottedThey love and celebrate sycophants 11 Likes 2 Shares

Must it be magu? Enough of this nonsense

Sir you have not tell us what actually the reason,you just parry, dodging and giving no reason....why you are claiming not DSS.. ?

DSS report read.



Magu lacks integrity and would constitute a liability to the war against corruption.





This statement is pregnant with issues. It would be silly for the Senate to have gone ahead with the confirmation.



Saraki does not have the power to stop Magu confirmation, majority of the senators voted against the guy.



The Magu guy can go to hell 2 Likes

They are all the same, I have nothing more to say

Why not the president nominate another person, must it be Magu only.



Honestly I blame the president, because the civil war happening among his appointees clearly shows he did not manage it well though from history Buhari is not good in conflict management, do you remember the various crises that rocked CPC.



Why did the president not send Magu's name immediately he appointed him as ag chairman but waited until he did t dirty work and step on toes, my advice to the president to send name of anyone he appoints to the national assembly as soon as such appointment are made not all this procrastination, though we are all getting used slow nature of PMB, can you imagine a year after the death of Ocholi h still has not sent replacement from Kogi state thereby shortchanging Kogi people.

nobody is indispensable , we should build efficient and capable institutions not just individuals. where is RIBADU, buhari would also become history someday.

the funniest thing is that the Senate do not have a cogent point for rejecting magu. the Senate spokesman said is because of DSS report and now Senate president is saying another thing.

Another Nigerian name for CONSULTATION. .......is "Ghana must go bags "

Copied from WhatsApp



Bukola Saraki who is heading the red chamber has cases with Magu-EFCC and CCT.

Danjuma Goje is in the senate he has a case with Magu_EFCC,

senatorAhmad Sani Yariman Bakura has case with Magu_EFCC

Stella Oduah case with Magu_EFCC,

Godswill Akpabio has case with Magu_EFCC,

Abdul Aziz Nyako and his father has cases with magu_EFCC,

Abdullahi Adamu has case with magu_EFCC,

Joshua Dariye has case with magu_EFCC,

Theodore Oji has case with magu_EFCC,

Ngilari just bagged five years jailed term courtesy of magu_EFCC

And you think they will want magu_EFCC ?

they will rather opt for Ibori_EFCC or better still Dino_EFCC.



Welcome to my country, where kwaruption(s) screen anti-kwaruption.Useless senators!



***Copied 3 Likes 1 Share

make Bubu change another person nah abi na by force .

I think the real issue here is why the DSS, an arm of the executive, would undermine an appointment made by the same executive. And the same executive keeps mum!



Something isn't right here. If the executive truly wanted Magu confirmed, they would have called the DSS to order. They didn't and this whole brouhaha seems to me like a script the executive has prepared for their own ends, whatever that is



I do not believe they truly wanted Magu confirmed and a larger conspiracy here seems beyond our understanding

I remember when Ibrahim Larmode was EFCC chairman and Saraki's wife was invited to the EFCC. The Senate immediately got one dubious Igbo man to write a petition alleging that Larmode was stealing and embezzling proceeds of EFCC recoveries

On the strength of these allegations, those criminals got the sheepish Buhari to remove Larmode and put Magu. Now that more than 30% of the Senators in the house are under investigation, they've gotten a close confidant of the sheepish and apparently foolish and clueless Buhari to again malign the EFCC chairman.

If Buhari allows these thieves to remove yet another EFCC chairman, I will personally lead a protest to Aso rock to organise for his impeachment. Buhari is just to sheepish for my liking. 1 Like 1 Share