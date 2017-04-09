Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tiv And Fulani Crisis: A Personal Expedition (Photos) (5249 Views)

So today, in the heat of the Fulani killings in Buruku, my busy body took me into the deep of Gwer West. We all know the sorry state of the road from Makurdi to Naka (that one is story for another day). The road from Naka to Agagbe and a little beyond is very motor able due to on going constructions. Our expedition finally took us to a destination we could no longer drive. We parked and did the rest of the journey on foot.

I must confess I have never seen plain, arable land so vast (Benue is richly blessed), I could see as far as my eyes could take me, save for some few tractors that ploughed the soil and a pocket of young men and women who followed behind in search of “Gbaver” or “Akee” - a species of fish that cysts in the dry season . I also have never seen so many herds of cattle like I did today, white colors from far and near with dust from their movement renting the air, moving in different directions one wonders where they are headed. I completely lost count of how many times our vehicle had to park for the herds men to clear the way so we could pass.



To get the clear picture, we trekked to the border of Gwer West with Agatu, crossing a stream whose bridge was just a log of wood laid across. While we were contemplating whether to attempt crossing (I come dey wonder who send me), our guide was already at the middle of the log drinking still, murky water from the stream (these guys strong sha). They told us the Agatus have decided to fight a “cold war” with the fulanis, they’ve refused to sell food items, water, medicine, cigarettes, drinks and any other thing a Fulani man will need to survive, that in fact trade between the Agatus and fulanis is at absolute zero, leaving the fulanis no choice but to move towards Tyoshin. I also learnt from our guide that there are 3 different layers of Fulani: the big men who own the cattle, the nomadic herds men who move the cattle from one place to another in search of pasture and the militia wing which launch attacks when the need arises.



One thing that surprised me however was the level of peaceful cohabitation between the Tivs and the Fulanis. One of the men I talked to told me he left his village settlement to set up a makeshift camp so he could carry out hunting activities together with other hunters. He showed the” Kpiam” (Gazelle in English I guess) they killed yesterday smoking under charcoal. Right there beside these camps were herds of cattle littering the surroundings as can be seen in the video (I begin dey wonder which kain liver these men get). He told me the last time they (Tiv and Fulani) fought, there were lots of deaths, schools were burnt down and their kids could no longer go to school, worst of all; there was hunger and their means to livelihood was cut off since they could no longer farm, leaving them no choice than to live at peace with the fulanis.

Now as I’m back to the comfort of “City life”, typing while my feet aches from blisters, I can imagine those hunters in their make shift camps, exposed to the elements (I no see any mosquito net for there self), with unwanted neighbors (Fulanis) who have forced themselves on them. It makes me wonder if in the long run, this forced cohabitation is the panacea to peaceful coexistence or the Tivs there are just sitting on another time bomb waiting to explode. 3 Likes 1 Share

Nice write up Boss.



I am here actually for the pictures.



Do you have more pictures of nature like this?when you have lived in big cities all your life,you tend to appreciate pictures like this a lot thanks. 13 Likes 1 Share

Nice write up Boss.



I am here actually for the pictures.



Haba, taking a week holiday to a place like Obudu Cattle Ranch won't hurt na

Haba, taking a week holiday to a place like Obudu Cattle Ranch won't hurt na

The last time I visited home,I went to some remote hilly village in Akokoland in Ondo State and stayed 2 weeks there.



Did not know anybody there. Just showed up one evening and that was it.



For the Obudu thing. For about 3 years now,I have been trying to talk to somebody with the phone numbers I see on their website.



It's either not working or like one time,the guy I got on a cell phone promised to send me the vacation package price list by morning And it never came.



The last time I visited home,I went to some remote hilly village in Akokoland in Ondo State and stayed 2 weeks there.

Did not know anybody there. Just showed up one evening and that was it.

For the Obudu thing. For about 3 years now,I have been trying to talk to somebody with the phone numbers I see on their website.

It's either not working or like one time,the guy I got on a cell phone promised to send me the vacation package price list by morning And it never came.

If you know how to get in touch with the Obudu cattle ranch I will appreciate it.

I love word weavers and I am happy to say you are one. love the way you send those images into my head making me feel I was there myself.

.

if you have got more pics of the environ then let's feast on it.

The last time I visited home,I went to some remote hilly village in Akokoland in Ondo State and stayed 2 weeks there.



Did not know anybody there. Just showed up one evening and that was it.



For the Obudu thing. For about 3 years now,I have been trying to talk to somebody with the phone numbers I see on their website.



It's either not working or like one time,the guy I got on a cell phone promised to send me the vacation package price list by morning And it never came.



If you know how to get in touch with the Obudu cattle ranch I will appreciate it.









Ok, will try

I love word weavers and I am happy to say you are one. love the way you send those images into my head making me feel I was there myself.

.

if you have got more pics of the environ then let's feast on it.

more pics 1 Like

Nice one OP the crisis between Fulani herdsmen and farmers tends to always be exaggerated and misrepresented. Many wouldn't believe these people still inter marry and live peacefully together on most occasions for the better part of time. The crisis are only from time to time. But the way things are reported it makes it seem as if the moment a Fulani herdsmen sights a farmer the next thing is killing and vice versa. Like Boko Haram and JTF.

Again if I may ask, have you seen any herdsmen with an AK47 or any firearm? Because I have never seen one in my entire life! 2 Likes

Nice one OP the crisis between Fulani herdsmen and farmers tends to always be exaggerated and misrepresented. Many wouldn't believe these people still inter marry and live peacefully together on most occasions for the better part of time. The crisis are only from time to time. But the way things are reported it makes it seem as if the moment a Fulani herdsmen sights a farmer the next thing is killing and vice versa. Like Boko Haram and JTF.

Again if I may ask, have you seen any herdsmen with an AK47 or any firearm? Because I have never seen one in my entire life!

Again if I may ask, have you seen any herdsmen with an AK47 or any firearm? Because I have never seen one in my entire life!

Like I said in the post, there is a militia wing that launches attack when the need arises. The nomadic herds men don't wield guns.

OK have you seen any of the militia wing members?

OK have you seen any of the militia wing members?

I will need a life insurance policy to see them lol. That'll require me to be in the battle field when crisis start.

So you didn't see any of them in your expedition yet they are in your report. Continue.

So you didn't see any of them in your expedition yet they are in your report. Continue.

Did u read the post at all? Part of the report is what my guide told me and I quoted him accordingly. U might as well have asked if I saw the big men who own the cattle there.

So you didn't see any of them in your expedition yet they are in your report. Continue.

Will you carry your Fulani head out of this thread

Nixe one...I know the tiv and Fulani crises are exaggerated, but then everything in naija is like that..well done

Will you carry your Fulani head out of this thre

ad

LOL....

Vast Plane land

Nice one OP the crisis between Fulani herdsmen and farmers tends to always be exaggerated and misrepresented. Many wouldn't believe these people still inter marry and live peacefully together on most occasions for the better part of time. The crisis are only from time to time. But the way things are reported it makes it seem as if the moment a Fulani herdsmen sights a farmer the next thing is killing and vice versa. Like Boko Haram and JTF.

Again if I may ask, have you seen any herdsmen with an AK47 or any firearm? Because I have never seen one in my entire life!

My friend go and sleep! Those herds men re evil period!! The farmers have no choice, than to accommodate and and tolerate their evil activities and a matter of fact those villages re fools!!!!

Bros, na you give these foolanis idiots that opportunity to d interrogate you na.. How can he say that foolanis killing of farmers is exaggerated? Why allow the fool to play with your intelligence!!. Rubbish!

Toh, na to follow the guy jejeli until him back reach wall na.

Toh, na to follow the guy jejeli until him back reach wall na.

Shey he's already done with his questions

Today we took another trip to one of the occupied areas. The herd here is almost like double the one we earlier saw 2 Likes

My friend in a pose with one of the herdsmen 1 Like

A disturbing trend: cutting down of economic trees like he palm trees.

Since hay is hard to find now, herdsmen cut down tree branches for the cattle the feed. The palm trees are not spared.

"Gbaver" - a specie of fish that cysts in the dry season waiting for rains being smoked. 2 Likes

It takes patience to drive through these paths....

"Ifiam" - Frog in english. A serious delicacy in these parts

Frogs?? Like fish hmmmmmm

This is totally wrong, the Fulani have annex Benue and turn it to grass land to feed their cattle's. 3 Likes

Frogs?? Like fish hmmmmmm

Yea... Frogs, real Frogs.

Nice one OP the crisis between Fulani herdsmen and farmers tends to always be exaggerated and misrepresented. Many wouldn't believe these people still inter marry and live peacefully together on most occasions for the better part of time. The crisis are only from time to time. But the way things are reported it makes it seem as if the moment a Fulani herdsmen sights a farmer the next thing is killing and vice versa. Like Boko Haram and JTF.

Again if I may ask, have you seen any herdsmen with an AK47 or any firearm? Because I have never seen one in my entire life!

I personally hold lazy and often unprofessional reporting by a biased media responsible for much of this exaggeration; and also local political and religious champions who twist the crisis to whip up hatred and more divisions among Nigerians in order to remain relevant and for other selfish reasons - FFK, Suleiman etc come to mind. I personally hold lazy and often unprofessional reporting by a biased media responsible for much of this exaggeration; and also local political and religious champions who twist the crisis to whip up hatred and more divisions among Nigerians in order to remain relevant and for other selfish reasons - FFK, Suleiman etc come to mind. 1 Like