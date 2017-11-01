Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina (7950 Views)

Buhari, Dambazau meet over Maina

ABUJA — President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, met with Interior Affairs Minister, Lt. General Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd), over the rumpus caused by the recall of former chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.





The Maina matter provoked the spat between the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.



Although details of what the President discussed with the minister remain shrouded in secrecy, sources told Vanguard, yesterday, that the President was obviously not happy about what transpired before he arrived the Council Chambers venue of Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



The source said the President was already addressing issues of the verbal exchange between the HoS and Chief of Staff.



Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said in an interview on Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, yesterday, that President Buhari never summoned the Chief of Staff and HoS, over the spat they had at FEC meeting.



Recall that the HoS had said in a leaked letter that the President was aware of the reinstatement of the former chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina and that she warned against it.



It would be recalled also that the Chief of Staff had, at the FEC meeting threatened to query the HoS and that she must attach to her reply, photographic evidence of her visit to the President, a declaration that was said to have infuriated the HoS who took the matter to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for intervention.



The Minister of Interior Affairs, Abdulrahman Dambazau, had blamed Mr. Maina’s recall on the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, HoS, and the Federal Civil Service Commission, while the HoS accused the Interior Minister of lying against her, following his earlier claim that her office posted Maina to his ministry as a director.



EFCC intensifies manhunt for Maina



Meanwhile, there were indications, yesterday, that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has intensified its search for the embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.



Maina, who disappeared into thin air since his secret reinstatement by powerful officials was exposed by the media, has made it impossible for security agencies to track him.



To avoid being tracked and arrested, Maina has carefully avoided using any of his known telephone lines either in Nigeria or the United Arab Emirates since he was sacked for the second time, last week, by President Muhammadu Buhari from his exalted post in the Ministry of Interior.



Findings by Vanguard indicated that of the eight numbers frequently used by Maina, all of them now report the same message: “The number you’re calling cannot receive calls at this time” or “The number you’re calling has been switched off.”



Maina’s numbers as released by the anti-graft agency include 08098887733, 08037872471, 08142277550, 07037900714, 08106842813, 08091501002, +971552717234 and +971526294678.



But multiple sources within the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, associates and security circles, suggested that the wanted man was still in hiding in Nigeria.



Additionally, checks with the NIS indicated that the man has not travelled through any of its facilities nationwide.



Although the Public Relations Officer of the NIS, Sunday James, an Assistant Controller of Immigration, declined to talk on the matter, an impeccable source in the agency told Vanguard that Maina was still in Nigeria.



The source said that checks at all airports and land outposts indicated that the suspect had not used any of the outlets to travel outside Nigeria since he was sacked last week. Armed with the intelligence that Maina had simply gone underground within the confines of Nigeria, EFCC had intensified its search for him.



Although the agency did not disclose the nature of its search, a knowledgeable source confirmed, last night, that the agency had widened its dragnet for the suspect.



“We will get him. We also encourage Nigerians with useful information about Maina’s movements to contact us,” a senior official of the anti-graft agency pleaded, last night.







https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/buhari-dambazau-meet-maina/amp/

Most times folks think that Government decisions are taken on the pages of the newspapers, just because you are the president of a state doesn't give you the full power to do and undo. Investigation are carried out and different panels are constituted to unravel the root cause of the errors before finally pronouncements are made based on the fundings of the various committees.



Political party like PDP are used to rush in and rush out policy driven which led Nigeria into recession.



We must learn to do every proper thing to get to where we are going to.



God Almighty bless Nigerians and Nigeria. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Another episode of MAINA season 1

Ok

They've settled. Nothing can be expected to be done on this matter 1 Like

EFCC should stop this lie that they're looking for Maina, if indeed they wanted to prosecute the man, they should ask all the top Northern politicians who have been shielding him all these years, he could be in the house of one of them in Abuja, Kaduna or Kano, so declaring Maina wanted on the pages of newspapers and social media sites is an affront to Nigerians who demanded some measure of transparency from the Buhari's government. 2 Likes 1 Share

Case closed as usual. Head of service really did a good job to save herself from the mess because their original plan was to make her the scapegoat.

Cunning man die cunning woman bury am 32 Likes 3 Shares

Sefeni

Fin



The End.



Case closed

#CleansweepBuhari



Nigerians don't read. This is straight out of Jeffrey Archer's 12 Red Herrings (Cleansweep Ignatius) but Nigerians don't read and that is why Buhari surprises many. 1 Like

Breeze don blow fowl yansh don open.

Thank you jare Mrs oyo ita.

Omo dada

Omo to jo baba e 5 Likes 2 Shares

God Almighty bless Nigerians and Nigeria. 1 Like

The real culprits just deceiving and fooling themselves while embarrassing this country. 2 Likes 1 Share

Cunning man die cunning woman bury am I'm telling you my dear. I'm telling you my dear. 5 Likes 1 Share

Buhari doesn't know there is a Recession. And so, he must be impeached to get things in order.

Cc lalasticlala

Nothing would come off this meeting.

This is only to hoodwink their gullible zombie supporters that they're doing something about "Mainaldo"



Mainaldo is living large somewhere in Abuja where he is guarded by top echelons of the DSS.

meeting meeting meeting we no see result ooooooo

The cabal

See seven mobile lines...only MTN 1 Like

WELDONE MR PRESIDENT

How long will it take to fire Maina, Jonathan fired him sharp sharp.



Now you now north cabal no be here. Buhari is very corrupt.

what are they meeting for



cant the law take its full course

Is buhari trying to cover d mess

Corruption rubbing minds

that name tho. dambazau ?

lightblazingnow:

God Almighty bless Nigerians and Nigeria.

The zombies of Nigeria like to defend corruption





But God pass them The zombies of Nigeria like to defend corruptionBut God pass them 8 Likes

lightblazingnow:

God Almighty bless Nigerians and Nigeria. what is this one saying what is this one saying 1 Like

God Almighty bless Nigerians and Nigeria. Those who are liking your post are jobless.You are one of the reasons we are backward

In a sane country,this shameless government ought to have been dissolved Those who are liking your post are jobless.You are one of the reasons we are backwardIn a sane country,this shameless government ought to have been dissolved 6 Likes