₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,081 members, 3,891,286 topics. Date: Friday, 03 November 2017 at 06:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina (7950 Views)
Buhari’s Men, Magu At War Over Maina / Atiku Abubakar And Goodluck Jonathan Meet Over 2019 Presidency / Re: I No Longer Represent Buhari - Dambazau Pledges Allegiance To Osinbajo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by lightblazingnow(m): 6:32am
Buhari, Dambazau meet over Maina
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/buhari-dambazau-meet-maina/amp/
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by lightblazingnow(m): 6:32am
Most times folks think that Government decisions are taken on the pages of the newspapers, just because you are the president of a state doesn't give you the full power to do and undo. Investigation are carried out and different panels are constituted to unravel the root cause of the errors before finally pronouncements are made based on the fundings of the various committees.
Political party like PDP are used to rush in and rush out policy driven which led Nigeria into recession.
We must learn to do every proper thing to get to where we are going to.
God Almighty bless Nigerians and Nigeria.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by philcz(m): 6:36am
Another episode of MAINA season 1
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by dadalicious: 6:42am
Ok
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by aolawale025: 6:50am
They've settled. Nothing can be expected to be done on this matter
1 Like
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by IamPatriotic(m): 7:11am
EFCC should stop this lie that they're looking for Maina, if indeed they wanted to prosecute the man, they should ask all the top Northern politicians who have been shielding him all these years, he could be in the house of one of them in Abuja, Kaduna or Kano, so declaring Maina wanted on the pages of newspapers and social media sites is an affront to Nigerians who demanded some measure of transparency from the Buhari's government.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by Spylord48: 7:17am
Case closed as usual. Head of service really did a good job to save herself from the mess because their original plan was to make her the scapegoat.
Cunning man die cunning woman bury am
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by sdindan: 7:27am
Sefeni
Fin
The End.
Case closed
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by three: 8:12am
#CleansweepBuhari
Nigerians don't read. This is straight out of Jeffrey Archer's 12 Red Herrings (Cleansweep Ignatius) but Nigerians don't read and that is why Buhari surprises many.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by magoo10: 8:57am
Breeze don blow fowl yansh don open.
Thank you jare Mrs oyo ita.
Omo dada
Omo to jo baba e
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by lightblazingnow(m): 9:28am
Most times folks think that Government decisions are taken on the pages of the newspapers, just because you are the president of a state doesn't give you the full power to do and undo. Investigation are carried out and different panels are constituted to unravel the root cause of the errors before finally pronouncements are made based on the fundings of the various committees.
Political party like PDP are used to rush in and rush out policy driven which led Nigeria into recession.
We must learn to do every proper thing to get to where we are going to.
God Almighty bless Nigerians and Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by Paperwhite(m): 9:28am
The real culprits just deceiving and fooling themselves while embarrassing this country.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by Paperwhite(m): 9:30am
Spylord48:I'm telling you my dear.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by orisa37: 10:28am
Buhari doesn't know there is a Recession. And so, he must be impeached to get things in order.
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by lightblazingnow(m): 2:43pm
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by Crocky23: 3:39pm
Nothing would come off this meeting.
This is only to hoodwink their gullible zombie supporters that they're doing something about "Mainaldo"
Mainaldo is living large somewhere in Abuja where he is guarded by top echelons of the DSS.
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by Sirpaul(m): 3:39pm
meeting meeting meeting we no see result ooooooo
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by muller101(m): 3:39pm
The cabal
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by Keneking: 3:39pm
See seven mobile lines...only MTN
1 Like
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by modelmike7(m): 3:40pm
WELDONE MR PRESIDENT
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by Naijacost22: 3:41pm
How long will it take to fire Maina, Jonathan fired him sharp sharp.
Now you now north cabal no be here. Buhari is very corrupt.
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by free2ryhme: 3:41pm
what are they meeting for
cant the law take its full course
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by phemybof(m): 3:42pm
Is buhari trying to cover d mess
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by KidsNEXTdoor: 3:44pm
Corruption rubbing minds
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by fulaniHERDSman(m): 3:44pm
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by sukkot: 3:45pm
that name tho. dambazau ?
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by KidsNEXTdoor: 3:45pm
lightblazingnow:
The zombies of Nigeria like to defend corruption
But God pass them
8 Likes
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by Leez(m): 3:47pm
lightblazingnow:what is this one saying
1 Like
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by Crocky23: 3:47pm
modelmike7:You will even say well done when Bubu is able to poo successfully.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by danlight(m): 3:48pm
dadalicious:
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by bettercreature(m): 3:48pm
lightblazingnow:Those who are liking your post are jobless.You are one of the reasons we are backward
In a sane country,this shameless government ought to have been dissolved
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari, Dambazau Meet Over Maina by DutchBruh: 3:49pm
Spylord48:
Every Nigerian Wishes They Were Ghanaian / Southwest Vs Southeast Poverty Rates from UNDP: A Critical Analysis. / How Can I Revoke My Nigerian Citizenship?
Viewing this topic: ibromatic7, astana1, LastlyFREEDOM, positivetaught, Kog45(m), onyeogalu1(m), Zitere1, visiontech24(m), Onojanson(m), sadeek789(m), brewdave(m), tinsel, padre74, Swizdoe(m), Othybaba, rasojie and 42 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13