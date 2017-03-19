₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by ijustdey: 5:06pm
Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by softwerk(f): 5:07pm
BASIC RIGHTS UNDER THE 1999 CONSTITUTION OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA (CFRN) Chapter IV of the
1999 CFRN (Section 33-34)
Right to dignity of human person (S.34):
Every person is entitled to the dignity of his/her person and no one shall be subjected to torture, inhuman or degrading treatment. Flogging or beating of any person by another for any reason is unconstitutional. Any form of torture by any means is unlawful.
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by nkwuocha1: 5:10pm
stuupid igbo man.
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:18pm
If He can do this to his 'biological' son, imagine what he can do to a stranger?
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by Eddygourdo(m): 5:29pm
Hmmmmm, I wonder what goes through the mind and concience of wicked people. Do they assume there is no God ? Do they assume there are no repercussions for their actions on their fellow humans. Look at the suffering of a boy who had the misfortune to be birthed by this beast of a man. Well since he has been caught. I pray he is made to pay for the tiger stripes he adorned on that boy's yansh.
He is even a wife snatcher. Pastors wife indeed. Uwa mmebi
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by dyze: 7:03pm
Man's inhumanity against man
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by isaiahethan: 7:03pm
Lunatic
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by luciouscookie: 7:04pm
This man is sick!
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by PenisCaP: 7:04pm
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by OyiOtukpo: 7:05pm
I blame the mother who left the Boy behind. For whatever reason she may claim.
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 7:05pm
Wicked man!
Waiting for nairaland tribalist AKA name checkers!
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by GreenMavro: 7:05pm
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by eluquenson(m): 7:05pm
He needs a psychiatric evaluation
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 7:05pm
some people should not have children
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by nicelosh: 7:06pm
luciouscookie:
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by ojutiku1: 7:06pm
See what Buhari has caused now!
THAT MOD THAT IS DELETING MY POSTS BE CAREFUL O!
In other news i think with all this hate and killings in this kwantri, we should be splited, let the ibos have their biafra, yoruba's oduduwas republic and and other pesin that need spliting should talk
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by ajalawole(m): 7:07pm
unseless father.......... This man need to die this way
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by JustinSlayer69: 7:08pm
I can bet he beat his wife till she jilted...
Hang the animal!
Na wa for Pastor wife wey turn concubine
Pastor's rod no dey spread her seas again?
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by freddie82(m): 7:08pm
Jail pls... how can you be this wicked BHET WHY
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by herdekunley9ja: 7:09pm
this seriously bad....or his he nt d biological father
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by Ayoswit(f): 7:10pm
Good on
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by alignacademy(m): 7:11pm
ijustdey:
Sad
While people are out there begging to have children, a few who have them see them as their domestic animals to torture at will
So sad
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by Queenoma(f): 7:12pm
Wickedness
Man's inhumanity to man
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 7:12pm
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by NaWetinDey(m): 7:14pm
Evil!
People must do everything to make their marriages work. There's no way they won't turn the boy into an object of hate in such an unholy Union.
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by crackhouse(m): 7:17pm
Stupid father. If he sees his fellow men now he will go and hide like Ben Bruce in the Senate.
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by markbenny(m): 7:17pm
Is the Okeke related to Chidimma Cucumber Okeke?
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by Baroba(m): 7:19pm
What a sick animal, to think this happened in my neighborhood is even more disheartening; everyone seems normal, but you never know what evil lurks in people's houses.. I hope this psycho is locked away for a long time..
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by Mydazz(m): 7:19pm
softwerk:
What is unconstitutional is inflicting injury not flogging, even child rights acknowledge flogging
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by divicode: 7:21pm
Fflaties again, no respect for human lives
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by sisisioge: 7:21pm
Hian! It is well o...if he could do this to his own son then the rest of the world is unsafe with him. Lock him up pls!
|Re: Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) by Jabioro: 7:28pm
The man complained that devil is responsible for treatment he melted on the boy.. I would like devil to speak to him Another wicked man on loose.. Thank God is under the taming process and is now speaking in tongues. ...Let us hear what the small devil have to say more
