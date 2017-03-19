Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Who Enslaved & Tortured His Son In Enugu Arrested By Police (Photos) (9985 Views)

Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu



A man, Mr. Chinedu Okeke, has been arrested by the police in Enugu for enslaving and repeatedly torturing his son.



It was gathered that Okeke, who lives in the Trans Ekulu area of Enugu, constantly subjected the 14-year - old boy, Kelechi, to various forms of physical and emotional abuse.



The man cited Kelechi ’ s alleged ‘ stubbornness ’ as the reason for the inhuman treatment.



Kelechi was tied with a rope, and made to kneel on stones in a dark room, when the police, acting on intelligence informed, stormed the family house to arrest Okeke on March 15, 2017.



The Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Police Command, Mr . Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the development on Sunday, said several fresh wounds, inflicted by Okeke, were found on Kelechi’ s body when he was rescued.



It was learnt that Okeke habitually flogged the boy with wires and heavy sticks, purportedly in a bid to ‘beat the stubbornness out of him ’.



“ Okeke is always in the habit of subjecting the son to inhuman treatment, such as kneeling on stones with his hands tied together, and massive flogging with wires and other dangerous objects, thereby leaving his entire body scarred with injuries, ” Amaraizu said.



The police spokesman further revealed that Okeke was not living with Kelechi ’ s mother , who left him for undisclosed reasons.



But Amaraizu added that Okeke is currently living with the wife of a pastor, who left her husband to move in with him.



The said woman , who now lives with Okeke, already had four children for the pastor.



Amaraizu said Okeke and his concubine, the pastor’s wife , turned Kelechi to a slave.



“ Following the rescue of Kelechi with injuries and the arrest of Okeke, facts emerged that Kelechi ’s mother is not living with the father , although there appears to be unresolved marital issues which left the little boy in the hands of the father.



“ Further findings revealed that Kelechi’ s father is however living with a woman with four kids belonging to a certain pastor in Enugu.



“ The woman has abandoned the pastor over a yet to be established issue and now lives with Kelechi’s father, and in that process allegedly turned the little boy to a slave, ” Amaraizu said.



Kelechi, while narrating his ordeal to the police, disclosed that he was subjected to constant torture for about one month before he was rescued.



Meanwhile, Okeke, who is currently in police custody, has claimed that the devil was responsible for the inhuman treatment he subjected his son to.



But he insisted that the boy was stubborn, adding he only tortured Kelechi in a bid to discipline him.



BASIC RIGHTS UNDER THE 1999 CONSTITUTION OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA (CFRN) Chapter IV of the

1999 CFRN (Section 33-34)

Right to dignity of human person (S.34):

Every person is entitled to the dignity of his/her person and no one shall be subjected to torture, inhuman or degrading treatment. Flogging or beating of any person by another for any reason is unconstitutional. Any form of torture by any means is unlawful. 8 Likes 3 Shares







If He can do this to his 'biological' son, imagine what he can do to a stranger? 3 Likes

Hmmmmm, I wonder what goes through the mind and concience of wicked people. Do they assume there is no God ? Do they assume there are no repercussions for their actions on their fellow humans. Look at the suffering of a boy who had the misfortune to be birthed by this beast of a man. Well since he has been caught. I pray he is made to pay for the tiger stripes he adorned on that boy's yansh.



He is even a wife snatcher. Pastors wife indeed. Uwa mmebi 1 Like

Man's inhumanity against man

Lunatic 2 Likes

This man is sick!

I blame the mother who left the Boy behind. For whatever reason she may claim.



He needs a psychiatric evaluation

some people should not have children

luciouscookie:

This man is sick!

unseless father.......... This man need to die this way

I can bet he beat his wife till she jilted...



Hang the animal!



Na wa for Pastor wife wey turn concubine



this seriously bad....or his he nt d biological father

Good on

Sad



While people are out there begging to have children, a few who have them see them as their domestic animals to torture at will



So sad SadWhile people are out there begging to have children, a few who have them see them as their domestic animals to torture at willSo sad



Man's inhumanity to man WickednessMan's inhumanity to man

Evil!



People must do everything to make their marriages work. There's no way they won't turn the boy into an object of hate in such an unholy Union.

What a sick animal, to think this happened in my neighborhood is even more disheartening; everyone seems normal, but you never know what evil lurks in people's houses.. I hope this psycho is locked away for a long time..

What is unconstitutional is inflicting injury not flogging, even child rights acknowledge flogging What is unconstitutional is inflicting injury not flogging, even child rights acknowledge flogging

Hian! It is well o...if he could do this to his own son then the rest of the world is unsafe with him. Lock him up pls!