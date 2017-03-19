Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) (6479 Views)

The Senate President for the second time in one week toured the Minna International Airport to see the level of work done by Niger State Government.



Niger State Deputy Governor, Alh Ahmed Mohammad ketso, Secretary to the State Govt, Alh Ibrahim Isa Ladan and Director-General, Protocol Department of Govt House Haruna Mamman Vatsa, received the Senate President and his team on his unofficial visit to minna.The Senate President for the second time in one week toured the Minna International Airport to see the level of work done by Niger State Government.

Like joke like joke this man will be Senate president till 2019. A man who cannot allow irregularities to remove him out of office. But use irregularities to disqualify Magu 20 Likes

Saraki you messed up completely



2019 no room for any politician that will deceive us anymore



Read my lips wailers I mean any 6 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

Saraki you messed up completely



2019 no room for any politician that will deceive us anymore



Read my lips wailers I mean any q



I know you are speaking of Buhari with style I know you are speaking of Buhari with style 13 Likes 2 Shares

SalamRushdie:

q



I know you are speaking of Buhari with style



My country is more important to me than any individual



That's just the truth



I have respect for that seat



I love my president



2018 we judge all our political office holder My country is more important to me than any individualThat's just the truthI have respect for that seatI love my president2018 we judge all our political office holder 2 Likes

sarrki:





My country is more important to me than any individual



That's just the truth



I have respect for that seat



I love my president



2018 we judge all our political office holder

Correct guy ..Country first for me too Correct guy ..Country first for me too 3 Likes





new aviation minister..... Alfa sule no dey trend again . mynd44 how far na

Wearing Uniform is now more important that sanctity of life

That's all they know how to do







Go on useless tours and embezzlement 2 Likes

ok

So where is the airport?



Instead of taking photo of airport there are focusing on saraki like we don't know him before.



rubbish 2 Likes

Saraki, the slayer of Jagaban. 2yrs gone and thuefnubu & his puppets couldn't remove u.

who among the senators pass the integrity test .

example : Dino melaye, or sakaki

IBB and Abdulsalam are 2 ex presidents who don't like their own people.



The bad roads...irregular electricity (so-called Power State)...very scarce water. It's shocking the 2 of them are living in opulence amidst poverty.



You would be shocked at the level of development in the state. I learnt Abdulsalam got the Minna-Abuja road contract and messed it up. Am very surprised when they didn't lobby for the International Airport to be shifted to Minna temporarily. 2 Likes 1 Share

bunch of useless leaders all they know is travelling all around

Preparatory to this year's hajj pilgrimage. Abulolo is doing well, so far. Make him just liase with FG to fix the Bida-Minna road and Minna - Suleja roads.

SO NIGER HAVE INT AIRPORT,NIGER AND KADUNNA WHICH ONE DEY CLOSER TO ABJ?

Senator Bukola Saraki is the best senate president ever

Minna does not even need small airport not to talk of international airport.



I guess several govt officials and politicians will steal from the contracts including top thief Saraki.



African leaders indeed clueless.

So Minna now has an International Airport...and we that reside in the town are not aware of it? Continue lying

October1960:

Minna does not even need small airport not to talk of international airport.



I guess several govt officials and politicians will steal from the contracts including top thief Saraki.



African leaders indeed clueless.



What is this one saying? How retrogressive can you be? Do you know how many international airports are in Paris alone?

If every state has a functional airport, don't you know what level of development it would bring?

Or you think airports are only meant to serve big men?

Ilorin to Minna is 6hrs, Birnin kebbi to Minna is also about 5-6hrs, kaduna to minna is 5hrs, Lokoja to Minna is 5-6hrs, these are valuable man hours.

Pls quit your poverty mentality. What is this one saying? How retrogressive can you be? Do you know how many international airports are in Paris alone?If every state has a functional airport, don't you know what level of development it would bring?Or you think airports are only meant to serve big men?Ilorin to Minna is 6hrs, Birnin kebbi to Minna is also about 5-6hrs, kaduna to minna is 5hrs, Lokoja to Minna is 5-6hrs, these are valuable man hours.Pls quit your poverty mentality. 2 Likes

jbhill:

SO NIGER HAVE INT AIRPORT,NIGER AND KADUNNA WHICH ONE DEY CLOSER TO ABJ? Scam! We no get. Scam! We no get.

zicoraads:

So Minna now has an International Airport...and we that reside in the town are not aware of it? Continue lying Bros the shame is on you. Minna airport has been functional all along, even used to airlift pilgrims last year. Was closed down for repairs and expansion recently which is what Saraki came to inspect.

Large aircrafts don't land in Minna for obvious reasons, hence the upgrade.

Holla me and i'd take you to the airport. Bros the shame is on you. Minna airport has been functional all along, even used to airlift pilgrims last year. Was closed down for repairs and expansion recently which is what Saraki came to inspect.Large aircrafts don't land in Minna for obvious reasons, hence the upgrade.Holla me and i'd take you to the airport.

gsainttrinity:

So where is the airport?



Instead of taking photo of airport there are focusing on saraki like we don't know him before.



rubbish There is none. I live here. I go to Abuja whenever I want to travel by air. We don't have. There is none. I live here. I go to Abuja whenever I want to travel by air. We don't have. 1 Like

Airport in Minna. Osun airport

zicoraads:



There is none. I live here. I go to Abuja whenever I want to travel by air. We don't have.

I thought as much!!!...... bunch of idiots.



by the way....thank you for the info. I thought as much!!!...... bunch of idiots.by the way....thank you for the info.

Criminal now our boss