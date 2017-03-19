₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,840 members, 3,427,793 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 08:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) (6479 Views)
Amaechi Inspects Port-Harcourt International Airport (Photos) / Goodluck Jonathan Visits Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar In Minna (Photos) / Amaechi Inspects Port-Harcourt International Airport - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by 360metrosports: 5:39pm
Niger State Deputy Governor, Alh Ahmed Mohammad ketso, Secretary to the State Govt, Alh Ibrahim Isa Ladan and Director-General, Protocol Department of Govt House Haruna Mamman Vatsa, received the Senate President and his team on his unofficial visit to minna.
The Senate President for the second time in one week toured the Minna International Airport to see the level of work done by Niger State Government.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-saraki-tours-minna-international.html
1 Like
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by Aonkuuse: 5:44pm
Like joke like joke this man will be Senate president till 2019. A man who cannot allow irregularities to remove him out of office. But use irregularities to disqualify Magu
20 Likes
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:25pm
Saraki you messed up completely
2019 no room for any politician that will deceive us anymore
Read my lips wailers I mean any
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 6:30pm
sarrki:q
I know you are speaking of Buhari with style
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:34pm
SalamRushdie:
My country is more important to me than any individual
That's just the truth
I have respect for that seat
I love my president
2018 we judge all our political office holder
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 6:38pm
sarrki:
Correct guy ..Country first for me too
3 Likes
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by Capableben(m): 7:36pm
So Minna has an International airport, i am just knowing.
Meanwhile,
.Have you been down lately and lack the motivation to chase your dreams? MastaBen and LS Ecorest have come to give you a hundred and one reasons why you must stand up, push hard till your dreams come to fruition and SHINE LIKE A STAR. Download and SHINE LIKE A STAR
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/194829/by/0BP1MUDo~8
Drop your comments about the song here:http://www.nairaland.com/3685066/new-single-shine-like-star
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by highrise07(m): 7:36pm
new aviation minister..... Alfa sule no dey trend again . mynd44 how far na
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by blessme2019: 7:36pm
Wearing Uniform is now more important that sanctity of life
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 7:37pm
That's all they know how to do
Go on useless tours and embezzlement
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by dhamstar(m): 7:40pm
ok
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by gsainttrinity(m): 7:40pm
So where is the airport?
Instead of taking photo of airport there are focusing on saraki like we don't know him before.
rubbish
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by cosmatika(m): 7:41pm
Saraki, the slayer of Jagaban. 2yrs gone and thuefnubu & his puppets couldn't remove u.
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by grovec12(m): 7:41pm
who among the senators pass the integrity test .
example : Dino melaye, or sakaki
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by JustinSlayer69: 7:41pm
IBB and Abdulsalam are 2 ex presidents who don't like their own people.
The bad roads...irregular electricity (so-called Power State)...very scarce water. It's shocking the 2 of them are living in opulence amidst poverty.
You would be shocked at the level of development in the state. I learnt Abdulsalam got the Minna-Abuja road contract and messed it up. Am very surprised when they didn't lobby for the International Airport to be shifted to Minna temporarily.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by Holluwahsheyi(m): 7:41pm
bunch of useless leaders all they know is travelling all around
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 7:41pm
Preparatory to this year's hajj pilgrimage. Abulolo is doing well, so far. Make him just liase with FG to fix the Bida-Minna road and Minna - Suleja roads.
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by jbhill(m): 7:42pm
SO NIGER HAVE INT AIRPORT,NIGER AND KADUNNA WHICH ONE DEY CLOSER TO ABJ?
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by dhamstar(m): 7:42pm
Senator Bukola Saraki is the best senate president ever
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by keryj(f): 7:46pm
So TTT is out of BBN, can someone shut Bisola.
Rise on DebieRise
Tboss u r next to go
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by 247NaijaGist: 7:46pm
No comment...
Meanwhile;
Unbelievable! Man Forcefully Has S*x With His Wife's Younger Sister in Ogun...and This Happened to Him>>>https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/03/19/unbelievable-man-forcefully-has-sx-with-his-wifes-younger-sister-in-ogun-and-this-happened-to-him/
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by October1960: 7:49pm
Minna does not even need small airport not to talk of international airport.
I guess several govt officials and politicians will steal from the contracts including top thief Saraki.
African leaders indeed clueless.
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by zicoraads(m): 7:54pm
So Minna now has an International Airport...and we that reside in the town are not aware of it? Continue lying
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 7:54pm
October1960:What is this one saying? How retrogressive can you be? Do you know how many international airports are in Paris alone?
If every state has a functional airport, don't you know what level of development it would bring?
Or you think airports are only meant to serve big men?
Ilorin to Minna is 6hrs, Birnin kebbi to Minna is also about 5-6hrs, kaduna to minna is 5hrs, Lokoja to Minna is 5-6hrs, these are valuable man hours.
Pls quit your poverty mentality.
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by zicoraads(m): 7:55pm
jbhill:Scam! We no get.
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 7:56pm
zicoraads:Bros the shame is on you. Minna airport has been functional all along, even used to airlift pilgrims last year. Was closed down for repairs and expansion recently which is what Saraki came to inspect.
Large aircrafts don't land in Minna for obvious reasons, hence the upgrade.
Holla me and i'd take you to the airport.
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by zicoraads(m): 7:56pm
gsainttrinity:There is none. I live here. I go to Abuja whenever I want to travel by air. We don't have.
1 Like
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:57pm
It is noted.
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by AyombosiOsun2018(m): 7:59pm
Airport in Minna. Osun airport
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by gsainttrinity(m): 8:00pm
zicoraads:
I thought as much!!!...... bunch of idiots.
by the way....thank you for the info.
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 8:00pm
Criminal now our boss
|Re: Saraki Tours Minna International Airport, Niger (Photos) by zicoraads(m): 8:00pm
frenchwine:Keep kwayet! Stop displaying your ignorance. The only thing they do there is to airlift pilgrims to another state. The last time 'Overland' started business at the airport, it didn't take them a year to roll up and leave. We get functional airport na it I dey suffer go Abuja to go fly?
Muslim Congress Condemns Boko Haram Attacks / GEJ Celebrates Obj's Final Exit From PDP (Photo) / Oby Ezekwesili Reads Nairalanders' 'Abusive' Comments & Laughs Over It(Snapshot)
Viewing this topic: smithsydny(m), Dilinx(m), chosby(m), gleaf, vickzie(m), Richkid97, tillaman(m), sanya4good, jaybel(m), freezy(m), Raptureminded(m), hacmond(m), Kenistry(m), oluok123, samcomicz(m), djaybaba, otokx(m), GodblessNig247(m), fabulous80, Jabioro, casydigital(m), adamsfriday27, Ofirmee(m), Adenoladavid, RichieRex(m), Youngbarna(m), ayoolanr, SGANIVA, osita76(m), Nikuchi, piratez, jammyunn(m), Cuteamigo1(m), agugu(m), ruzell86, kayloyal87(m) and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9