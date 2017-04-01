Honestly Buhari should have just left the presidency to Osinbajo, have you noticed that since he came back he did not leave the villa. And since he came back all we see is fight between his men and the legislature, I think he needs to take care of his ailing health and leave politics, and so far he has shown that presidency is above his competence and capacity.



By the way Iam a disappointed Buharist 41 Likes 4 Shares