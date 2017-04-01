₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by Specialspesh: 11:53am
The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo arrives for on-the-spot inspection of the ongoing work on the Abuja International Airport Runway. Photos below;
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by bowee4u: 11:56am
Man of the people
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by Specialspesh: 11:59am
More
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by Specialspesh: 12:00pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by profhezekiah: 12:01pm
The short guy just dey gather monumental achievement
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by HARDDON: 12:03pm
Where is the northern president? Has any1 seen or heard from him of late?
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by Keneking: 12:03pm
Where did he land?
- Kaduna?
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by HAH: 12:44pm
Honestly Buhari should have just left the presidency to Osinbajo, have you noticed that since he came back he did not leave the villa. And since he came back all we see is fight between his men and the legislature, I think he needs to take care of his ailing health and leave politics, and so far he has shown that presidency is above his competence and capacity.
By the way Iam a disappointed Buharist
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by sarrki(m): 12:47pm
Osinbajo omoluabi Dada
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by veekid(m): 1:37pm
Nothing to comment sef
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 1:37pm
Great things come in small packages
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by brainpulse: 1:37pm
Good one. The first very active and working VP Nigeria ever have. Even more active than the past ineffectual buffoon(GEJ) that two fighters nearly beat yesterday at one meeting.
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 1:37pm
I wee comment later... Make I quickly go shiit
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by dotmarvel(m): 1:38pm
Our Honourable and capable V. P
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by fufuNegusi(m): 1:38pm
You remember when you commit a crime? and you trying to explain why you did it...
That 4th picture tho...
Seems like that man is trying to kolobi the VP
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by Victornezzar(m): 1:38pm
Keneking:Illiteracy is a disease
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 1:38pm
Cool
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by xtivin(m): 1:39pm
Hmmn, FAAN directors una remember the last time this prof visited the toilet of an airport and what followed See them trying to convince him
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by AnuforoIK: 1:39pm
Fooling ApC man
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by cosmatika(m): 1:39pm
When is Buhari going for checkup pls? Let osibande take over
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by berrystunn(m): 1:39pm
Vp, this is not your job.
Busy for noting.
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by Yomit71: 1:40pm
President we deserve
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by Mr2kay3: 1:40pm
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by leokennedi(m): 1:41pm
Happy inspection bruuh
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by iamtiredoflife: 1:41pm
APC & THE MEDIA
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by HonabFaj(m): 1:42pm
Victornezzar:
God bless you sir
can you imagine the question he was asking
Nigeria what a country
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by Alasi20(m): 1:42pm
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by byrron(m): 1:43pm
Seems the works on this particular airport is endless, all past FG's have been working on this airport since the days of king nebuchardnezer
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by jneutron4000: 1:44pm
In the second picture, the police man will be like this short oga VP too like work, for this hot sun they carry me dey walka when I suppose dey office. God bless you VP. Our policemen and the government workers are so lazy that all they want is to sit one place and collect salary.
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by bengoodcreature: 1:44pm
Ride on sir, the Lord is ur strength
|Re: Osinbajo Visits Abuja International Airport (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 1:44pm
My pastor
