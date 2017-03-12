I Received This Email From My Bank Yesterday

It's live in Abuja from April 1st.......watching

Better Also if Ipob welcome this idea It will drive economy for better They run the economy with business

Who will benefit from this excess charges govt or banks? Imagine apart from obnoxious bank charges banks to be charging for depositing and also withdrawal. Does the crises in the banking sector reach this level that not only government but even individuals should bail them out? Go to any bank to transact you will see the way bank officials would treat you like a trash and you expect the same people they look down on to pay their salaries? I have no sympathy for any bank staff

Dis is saddening i will pay #400k for withdrawing 5m. How many companies does cashless transaction those dat use pos complain of very bad nd unreliable network even bank transaction sef dey charge money. Infact let's just shutdown dis country

Would really love to fry yam with this.. But yam too expensive these days

Agree this policy for withdrawals but not for deposits

Is Nigeria really ready for this policy?

Right thing at the wrong time

USELESS PEOPLE! INSTEAD OF FORMULATING POLICIES THAT WILL STRENGTHEN THE NAIRA, THEY KEEP CHURNING OUT ANTI- POLICY...DUMB HEADS IN CBN...

Make una explain this cashless policy for me biko

So businesses dat make cash sales of more than 5million a day would hv to lose 100k to dis policy?Sometimes I wonder wether emeifele went to evenin school!!

Okay. let's every transaction be cashless sef even buying akara. Genius J

Use POS or transfer.Which one is 5million cash ?

Banks be looking for way to deduct your saved money by all means, tiff people.

This won't still work. For them to have reviewed it again means, low rate of withdrawal and deposit must have been recorded. People won't want to give bank such for whatever charges. This will still be reviewed.

After recovering so much from anti-corruption war, they still want to recover more from we ordinary citizens too. Okay o, watching in 3D

This cashless policy may not endure in the long run considering a large percentage of Nigerians who are uneducated and are cash-oriented. I may be wrong though

Very very bad policy! Banking with Strong Microfinance is the real deal for now!

It's the right policy but at the wrong time, well there will always be losing parties in any policy implementation. #killcorruption

So if my company wan withdraw 50m them go chop 5m? Jesus is Lord What sorta crap is this?? U put money them charge u, now come comot wetin u put them still de charge.....thank God me nor dey dia but this doesnt make sense according to my understanding Please somebody should explain this better for me o