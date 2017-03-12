₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,046 members, 3,428,431 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 08:24 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy (4703 Views)
Cbn's Cashless Policy: An Insensitive Move At The Wrong Time! / Nationwide Implementation Of The Cashless Policy. Is This Fair On Nigerians? / ||SCAM ALERT!!! Don't Be A Victim||*UPDATE ON THE FIRST PAGE* (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by Sojebrand(m): 10:05pm On Mar 19
I Received This Email From My Bank Yesterday
1 Like
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by Alert(f): 11:04pm On Mar 19
It's live in Abuja from April 1st.......watching
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by Donald7610: 7:13am
Better
Also if Ipob welcome this idea
It will drive economy for better
They run the economy with business
1 Like
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by Ngasky(m): 7:14am
Who will benefit from this excess charges govt or banks?
Imagine apart from obnoxious bank charges banks to be charging for depositing and also withdrawal.
Does the crises in the banking sector reach this level that not only government but even individuals should bail them out?
Go to any bank to transact you will see the way bank officials would treat you like a trash and you expect the same people they look down on to pay their salaries?
I have no sympathy for any bank staff
1 Like
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by Benjamin1996: 7:14am
Well, thank God that my category (0-500,000) is free. ;DD
Meanwhile;Download and SHINE LIKE A STAR.
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/194829/by/0BP1MUDo~8
Drop your comments about the song here:http://www.nairaland.com/3685066/new-single-shine-like-star
1 Like
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by awoo47: 7:14am
Dis is saddening i will pay #400k for withdrawing 5m. How many companies does cashless transaction those dat use pos complain of very bad nd unreliable network even bank transaction sef dey charge money. Infact let's just shutdown dis country
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by yorex2011: 7:14am
Would really love to fry yam with this.. But yam too expensive these days
2 Likes
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by emmaelectelect(m): 7:14am
Agree this policy for withdrawals but not for deposits
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by Tintinnoty(m): 7:14am
Is Nigeria really ready for this policy?
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by stevenson007: 7:17am
RUBBISH
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by whela(m): 7:17am
Right thing at the wrong time
1 Like
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by BabaCommander: 7:18am
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by dhamstar(m): 7:18am
USELESS PEOPLE! INSTEAD OF FORMULATING POLICIES THAT WILL STRENGTHEN THE NAIRA, THEY KEEP CHURNING OUT ANTI- POLICY...DUMB HEADS IN CBN...
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by sakalisis(m): 7:19am
Okay
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by loomer: 7:19am
Make una explain this cashless policy for me biko
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by mccoy47(m): 7:20am
So businesses dat make cash sales of more than 5million a day would hv to lose 100k to dis policy?
Sometimes I wonder wether emeifele went to evenin school!!
2 Likes
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by Jerryojozy(m): 7:20am
Okay. let's every transaction be cashless sef even buying akara.
Genius J
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by emoch(m): 7:20am
Right move, wrong timing
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by dammytosh: 7:23am
mccoy47:
Use POS or transfer.
Which one is 5million cash ?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by Mojibola(m): 7:23am
Banks be looking for way to deduct your saved money by all means, tiff people.
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by itiswellandwell: 7:24am
This won't still work. For them to have reviewed it again means, low rate of withdrawal and deposit must have been recorded. People won't want to give bank such for whatever charges.
This will still be reviewed.
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by deeduke1: 7:25am
After recovering so much from anti-corruption war, they still want to recover more from we ordinary citizens too. Okay o, watching in 3D
1 Like
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by peekay007: 7:25am
na everything dey make front page?? i couldn't Mess (Fart) last Night, it will make front page. i don tire for this Nairaland self.
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by thepresence: 7:26am
Now, you can use your pressing iron on your generator.
Get Generator Power Booster for convenient ironing on generators, even on I Better Pass My Neighbour generator.
The booster can also be used to power heat gun (the device used for sealing nylon), boiling ring, electric kettle, dryers, etc.
Now you don't have to wear rumple clothes to work. Get today.
N4500 only
Lagos
08119387235
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by Tazdroid(m): 7:29am
This cashless policy may not endure in the long run considering a large percentage of Nigerians who are uneducated and are cash-oriented.
I may be wrong though
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by otitokoroleti: 7:30am
Very very bad policy!
Banking with Strong Microfinance is the real deal for now!
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by Dexema(m): 7:30am
It's the right policy but at the wrong time, well there will always be losing parties in any policy implementation.
#killcorruption
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by chiraqDemon(m): 7:32am
So if my company wan withdraw 50m them go chop 5m?
Jesus is Lord
What sorta crap is this??
U put money them charge u, now come comot wetin u put them still de charge.....thank God me nor dey dia but this doesnt make sense according to my understanding
Please somebody should explain this better for me o
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by 9jakohai(m): 7:33am
dhamstar:
chiraqDemon:
Well, it seems that the policy will not apply to internet transactions....
And it is better. I won't want to be carrying N50million on my person in these recession times! I would rather transfer via internet.
MODIFIED
From the CBN website...
Why the Cash Policy?
The new cash policy was introduced for a number of key reasons, including:
To drive development and modernization of our payment system in line with Nigeria�s vision 2020 goal of being amongst the top 20 economies by the year 2020. An efficient and modern payment system is positively correlated with economic development, and is a key enabler for economic growth.
To reduce the cost of banking services (including cost of credit) and drive financial inclusion by providing more efficient transaction options and greater reach.
To improve the effectiveness of monetary policy in managing inflation and driving economic growth.
In addition, the cash policy aims to curb some of the negative consequences associated with the high usage of physical cash in the economy, including:
[b]High cost of cash: There is a high cost of cash along the value chain - from the CBN & the banks, to corporations and traders; everyone bears the high costs associated with volume cash handling.
High risk of using cash: Cash encourages robberies and other cash-related crimes. It also can lead to financial loss in the case of fire and flooding incidents.
High subsidy: CBN analysis showed that only 10percent of daily banking transactions are above 150k, but the 10percent account for majority of the high value transactions. This suggests that the entire banking population subsidizes the costs that the tiny minority 10percent incur in terms of high cash usage.
Informal Economy: High cash usage results in a lot of money outside the formal economy, thus limiting the effectiveness of monetary policy in managing inflation and encouraging economic growth.
Inefficiency & Corruption: High cash usage enables corruption, leakages and money laundering, amongst other cash-related fraudulent activities.
[/b]
Source : https://www.cbn.gov.ng/cashless/
1 Like
|Re: Update On Nationwide Implementation Of Cashless Policy by 0955eb027(m): 7:37am
Welcome to Nigeria!
What Small Biz Can I Setup With N250,000 In Lagos / How To Order For Goods And Pay Online With Nigerian Bank Issued Credit Card Through Pay Pal Portal / Gino Tomatoe Distributorship
Viewing this topic: Nwakannaya1(m), gordii, zomoears, Blakjewelry(m), lumidey2013(m), godG, AngryArmani, fabiano09(m), terrymason(m), Equalizer(m), gabicon, fibofx, NoToPile, ahmstrng(m), torres89, darelar(m), meeky007(m), deltakonnectsme, kepal99(m), Yteflon(m), HOTsnow(m), fuke(m), optm(m), Arrow24, Valsaz20, murmee, tripleaa, omoyahaya(m), KillerBeauty(f), orangutan, Amehid2, Kjking(m), rilwan09 and 64 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16