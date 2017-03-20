₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by londonrivals: 8:44am
Despite the economic recession, Nigerians are Africa’s sixth happiest people, according to a new report released on Monday that called on nations to build social trust and equality to improve the wellbeing of their citizens.
Algeria leads the rest of Africa in happiness, followed by Mauritius. Strife-torn Libya is surprisingly ranked third, ahead of Morocco. And even a bigger surprise, another crisis-torn nation, Somalia is Africa’s fifth happiest country ahead of Nigeria and South Africa, ranked 7th. Tunisia is eighth and Egypt ninth, while Sierra Leone is tenth.
At the bottom ten are Benin, Madagascar, South Sudan, Liberia, Guinea, Togo, Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi and the worst of them, Central African Republic.
(Please read the full African Report here: Africa- ranking of Happiness
On the global stage, Norway displaced Denmark as the world’s happiest country
The Nordic nations are the most content, according to the World Happiness Report 2017 produced by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), a global initiative launched by the United Nations in 2012.
Countries in sub-Saharan Africa, along with Syria and Yemen, are the least happy of the 155 countries ranked in the fifth annual report released at the United Nations.
“Happy countries are the ones that have a healthy balance of prosperity, as conventionally measured, and social capital, meaning a high degree of trust in a society, low inequality and confidence in government,” Jeffrey Sachs, the director of the SDSN and a special advisor to the United Nations Secretary-General, said in an interview.
The aim of the report, he added, is to provide another tool for governments, business and civil society to help their countries find a better way to wellbeing.
Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, Finland, Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Sweden rounded out the top ten countries.
Germany was ranked 16, followed by the United Kingdom (19) and France (31). The United States dropped one spot to 14.
Sachs said the United States is falling in the ranking due to inequality, distrust and corruption. Economic measures that the administration of President Donald Trump is trying to pursue, he added, will make things worse.
“They are all aimed at increasing inequality – tax cuts at the top, throwing people off the healthcare rolls, cutting Meals on Wheels in order to raise military spending. I think everything that has been proposed goes in the wrong direction,” he explained.
The rankings are based on six factors — per capita gross domestic product, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, social support and absence of corruption in government or business.
“The lowest countries are typically marked by low values in all six variables,” said the report, produced with the support of the Ernesto Illy Foundation.
Sachs would like nations to follow United Arab Emirates and other countries that have appointed Ministers of Happiness.
“I want governments to measure this, discuss it, analyze it and understand when they have been off on the wrong direction,” he said.
According to the report, “the average ladder scores for over four in five African countries are below the mid-point of the scale. And only two African countries have made significant gains in happiness over the past decade . There are also considerable inequalities in life evaluations in African countries, and this inequality in happiness has increased over the past years” .
The report also shows that Africans are optimistic about the future, with Nigerians the leaders in this regard.
“The majority of African countries rate life at present below the mid-point of the Cantril ladder scale in the latest available Gallup World Poll.
“This is not the case for average future ratings. Projected ladder ratings in five years’ time are uniformly higher than present evaluations across all countries on the continent. In fact, the percentage increase in future expectations of life is often higher among some of the least contented nations.
“Nigeria’s track record of such positive expectations is well documented. Cantril’s 1960s study already reported a difference of 2.6 points between the country’s average present (4. and future (7.4) ladder ratings.
“Similarly, in 2016, there is a difference of 2.9 points between Nigeria’s present (5.3) and future (8.2) ratings in the Gallup World Poll. An international study of comparative ladder ratings in ten countries with large populations, including China, India and the United States, found Nigeria’s 2.6 point difference between present and future ratings to be by far the largest.83 Nigeria’s spirit of optimism may be exceptional by world standards, but not in Africa.”
http://www.nan.ng/news/nigerians-6th-happiest-africa-norway-worlds-best/
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by TrueHeart365(m): 9:15am
e be like sey craze dey worry the people wey compile this rubbish.
dem wan legitimize suffering and smiling.
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by Rockyrascal(m): 9:50am
Its a lie,we are not happy
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by theSpark(m): 9:52am
I'm not happy today. My colleagues at work don't look happy either. Ask the person below. Perhaps he's happy.
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by AuroraB(f): 10:41am
Rockyrascal:
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by Ogashub(m): 11:33am
Suffering and smiling
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by Fairgodwin(m): 11:33am
I agree to a large extent, because as bad as my condition is, I still see lots of people who are in more terrible conditions and still smiling and happy each day.
I think Nigerians are a happy people - otherwise I would be long gone by now.
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by hucienda: 11:33am
"Suffering and Shmiling."
Fela #Respect!
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by TippyTop(m): 11:34am
The poll was conducted among zombie Nigerians only.
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by IamAirforce1: 11:34am
Na only foodball dey make most Nigerians happy
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by emror4u(m): 11:35am
IF I HEAR
Omo people dey vex for my area
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by megareal(f): 11:35am
Na so we don fall reach? SMH. I thought we once was the happiest nation on earth
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by marltech: 11:35am
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by LoJ: 11:36am
I believe this report... to my dismay. It is true but unfortunate.
A normal human being, if you make him suffer, he would get angry and fight you until he overthrowns you or die. Africans when they are oppressed, they keep smiling, worship their oppressors, shouting "yes sir", "Twale Baba" and going to church/Mosque.
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by press005: 11:36am
hw was d survey taken.....hope they visited some remote areas.....abi na all dis online matter??
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by burkingx(f): 11:36am
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by moscobabs(m): 11:36am
yes we are happy people but our leaders are our problem, to be more happier we have to get rid of them
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by UnknownT: 11:36am
Reading this while listening to Fela's Suffering and Smiling
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by murphyibiam15(m): 11:36am
only fulanis are happy in Nigeria
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by GreatMahmud: 11:36am
Arrant NONSENSE..
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by anonimi: 11:36am
Truly, we are suffering & smiling country with our politicians robbing us while the religious
We are doomed to eternal suffering IF we do not change and get serious with ourselves.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y--5IlljO78
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by martineverest(m): 11:36am
we were the happiest in the world during obasanjo's era
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by hdrama: 11:36am
good or bad... life goes on
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by Genea(f): 11:36am
This result is fake, I am not happy biko
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by ednut1(m): 11:36am
all thanks to some certain men, who sell us hope.
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by sulley(m): 11:36am
Rockyrascal:;
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by ask4double(m): 11:36am
Does the average Nigerian know what true happiness is? Considering our deprived we are in respect to basic things of life? (Transportation, Power, Housing, etc....)
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by georginho10(m): 11:36am
the person that compile this list must be a loyalist of PMB and APC...... oyah wailers quote me wrong.
The poster below me have something to say
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by salt1: 11:37am
When a whole doctor committed suicide yesterday. They must have a different definition of happiness from mine
|Re: Nigerians 6th Happiest In Africa In World Happiness Report 2017 by smithsydny(m): 11:37am
Thunder fire unah... Me wah hunger wan kill
