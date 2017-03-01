₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by Kolababe: 10:47am
An anonymous lady, who says she is 'half virgin, half open' sent in her question to Relationship consultant, Joro Olomofin. What advice do you have for her?
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by Kolababe: 10:48am
hmm
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by CarolineOlawale(f): 10:55am
You dumb hoes never still get sense.
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by SafeDavid(m): 10:58am
CarolineOlawale:
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by Ten12(m): 10:59am
Give him small too just measure the uncovered distance nd give him some inches from it....person pikin
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by IamLucy(f): 11:00am
If sex is all he's after don't make the mistake of losing it to him
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by Shossie(f): 11:01am
If he truly loves you, he would wait, if you can keep it till now, you can still keep it till your wedding night, guys are cunny.
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by Michellla(f): 11:11am
He would leave you after the sex.
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by joshysmartie: 11:25am
Ten12:
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by NevetsIbot: 11:39am
Ten12:lol. OLOdo ni e o
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by DozieInc(m): 11:46am
So she gave him half. who is she keeping the other half for?
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by CaroLyner(f): 12:03pm
Idiotic story.
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by Kaycee7(m): 12:30pm
Shossie:This is soo 20th century
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by olase22(m): 12:43pm
Lmao madam der is nothing like semi virgin if u r a virgin u r nd if u r not u r not dont decive urslf abeg,about giving him ur virginity honestly dear if u love him nd u r sure he loves u too u can give him (u dont know d right person for u whatever happens it meant to happen) dont feel bad
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by Shadowy: 12:57pm
which one be semi virgin?? nothing person no go see. Auntie, man don already enter you, you no be virgin again.
sex isn't a way to prove your love to him. don't let anybody force to do anything you don't want because of love. if you wanna have sex with him, do it because that's what you want not the other way round.
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by Deeypeey(m): 5:58pm
what does dt even mean?
buh dindinrin ni girl yii sha...half-open??
if he fully opens u up and leaves u,u ll nw have low self-esteem?...so does dt mean what u have nw is HALF SELF-ESTEEM?
receive sense my sister....better give broda ur pussy lest he gets it sumwhr else...
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by balancediet(m): 5:58pm
Lols
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by balancediet(m): 5:58pm
The First Road to failure in relationship is to seek members øf public who Dont Care opinion on private issue that members øf The public did not start.
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by slurryeye: 5:58pm
Did I just hear semi virgin?
Blood comes out the first time, hymen broken. You are no longer a virgin
Gerrarehere with that your half virgin lie
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by repogirl(f): 5:58pm
Stupid questions.
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by Gloryfox: 5:58pm
This Joro just sits in his house ,formulates lies and let pple drool over it. nonsense
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by hilaomo(m): 5:59pm
MANY ARE MAD FEW ARE ROAMING...which one be semi virgin again?
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by manchester1: 5:59pm
madam please do the needful.
am proud because my mum is still a virgin
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by jerrykho(m): 5:59pm
bwahahaha
nothing wey my eyes no go see for this our generation
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by Dyt(f): 5:59pm
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by Mrslimblack(m): 6:00pm
What is she losing in the 1st place, because for me, she ain't a virgin anymore
IamLucy:
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by MisterGrace: 6:00pm
CarolineOlawale:
Hian!
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by salabscholar01(m): 6:00pm
ok
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by Silverlight2014: 6:00pm
Ten12:
Hahahahahahahahaha
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by Cutehector(m): 6:00pm
Semi virgin... Am tired
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by Lexusgs430: 6:00pm
Is her cup half full or half enter ? She should not deceive herself, the seal don comot (she don turn tokunbo)..........
|Re: This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man by Tyche(m): 6:00pm
Ten12:
Chai!
