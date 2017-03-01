Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / This Lady Says She's A 'semi Virgin' & Wants To Know If She Should Give Her Man (18536 Views)

"I Am Walking Into 2017 A Proud Virgin" - Nigerian Lady Says (Photos) / Lady Says Her Man Is Her "MMM" In Pre-Wedding Photo / This Lady Says Her Bum Is The Biggest In West Africa (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/this-lady-claims-to-be-semi-virgin.html An anonymous lady, who says she is 'half virgin, half open' sent in her question to Relationship consultant, Joro Olomofin. What advice do you have for her? 1 Like 2 Shares

hmm 2 Likes 2 Shares

You dumb hoes never still get sense. 96 Likes 5 Shares

CarolineOlawale:

You dumb hoes never still get sense.

9 Likes 2 Shares

Give him small too just measure the uncovered distance nd give him some inches from it....person pikin 170 Likes 6 Shares

If sex is all he's after don't make the mistake of losing it to him 8 Likes

If he truly loves you, he would wait, if you can keep it till now, you can still keep it till your wedding night, guys are cunny. 12 Likes

He would leave you after the sex. 9 Likes

Ten12:

Give him small too just measure the uncovered distance nd give him some inches from it....person pikin 3 Likes

Ten12:

Give him small too just measure the uncovered distance nd give him some inches from it....person pikin lol. OLOdo ni e o lol. OLOdo ni e o 4 Likes 1 Share

So she gave him half. who is she keeping the other half for? 3 Likes

Idiotic story. 3 Likes 1 Share

Shossie:

If he truly loves you, he would wait, if you can keep it till now, you can still keep it till your wedding night, guys are cunny. This is soo 20th century This is soo 20th century 3 Likes

Lmao madam der is nothing like semi virgin if u r a virgin u r nd if u r not u r not dont decive urslf abeg,about giving him ur virginity honestly dear if u love him nd u r sure he loves u too u can give him (u dont know d right person for u whatever happens it meant to happen) dont feel bad 2 Likes

which one be semi virgin?? nothing person no go see. Auntie, man don already enter you, you no be virgin again.



sex isn't a way to prove your love to him. don't let anybody force to do anything you don't want because of love. if you wanna have sex with him, do it because that's what you want not the other way round. 8 Likes



buh dindinrin ni girl yii sha...half-open??

if he fully opens u up and leaves u,u ll nw have low self-esteem?...so does dt mean what u have nw is HALF SELF-ESTEEM?

receive sense my sister....better give broda ur pussy lest he gets it sumwhr else... what does dt even mean?buh dindinrin ni girl yii sha...half-open??if he fully opens u up and leaves u,u ll nw have low self-esteem?...so does dt mean what u have nw is HALF SELF-ESTEEM?receive sense my sister....better give broda ur pussy lest he gets it sumwhr else... 15 Likes

Lols

The First Road to failure in relationship is to seek members øf public who Dont Care opinion on private issue that members øf The public did not start. 7 Likes

Did I just hear semi virgin?



Blood comes out the first time, hymen broken. You are no longer a virgin



Gerrarehere with that your half virgin lie 8 Likes 1 Share

Stupid questions. 4 Likes

This Joro just sits in his house ,formulates lies and let pple drool over it. nonsense 13 Likes

MANY ARE MAD FEW ARE ROAMING...which one be semi virgin again? 4 Likes

madam please do the needful.

am proud because my mum is still a virgin 2 Likes

bwahahaha

nothing wey my eyes no go see for this our generation 2 Likes 1 Share

IamLucy:

If sex is all he's after don't make the mistake of losing it to him What is she losing in the 1st place, because for me, she ain't a virgin anymore 5 Likes

CarolineOlawale:

You dumb hoes never still get sense.

Hian! Hian! 1 Like

ok

Ten12:

Give him small too just measure the uncovered distance nd give him some inches from it....person pikin

Hahahahahahahahaha Hahahahahahahahaha

Semi virgin... Am tired 2 Likes

Is her cup half full or half enter ? She should not deceive herself, the seal don comot (she don turn tokunbo)..........