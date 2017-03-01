Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway (4472 Views)

Well Nigerians are having none of it as they have taken to social media to slam him.



Read comments below:



Watch the video HERE



I hear say na Public Relations im study. I no blame the guyI hear say na Public Relations im study.



We don't do that here in Singapore





WHY WOULDN'T HE DO IT IN PUBLIC WHEN HE ATTENDED A PUBLIC SCHOOL AND STUDIED PUBLIC ADMIN WHY WOULDN'T HE DO IT IN PUBLIC WHEN HE ATTENDED A PUBLIC SCHOOL AND STUDIED PUBLIC ADMIN 20 Likes

Yung6ix got the 10k in 09,

So nigga enter lag and my nigga hit the gold mine

Deal.with stormz ,dropped a banger with the wizkid ,

Follow me go, for example with naetoc ,he been dey pick things



Billionaire ambition , Ferrari on the wishlist

Kktbm.don blow, yung6ix is a rich kid

So when u make am, o boy no forget ur roots

Cos before u turn general, u started from recruit



So u know one good turn deserves another

The beginning of wisdom, na the fear of thunder



Tho i agree, the 10k given openly was a publicity stunt

No sweet words my nigga I will be honestly blunt

But DAT was 4m , so the hating is reserved

He helped a nigga in need and getting paid what he deserved !! 13 Likes

King in the south....... Their fada

The guy was only trying to pass message across. How sure am I they are his fans sef ? because majority of Nig celebrities has more haters following them than fans 2 Likes 1 Share



These fans are just dumb



It's called showbiz for a reason, to show off



But Glo and MTN do give away gift cars to people in public, go tell them to do the giveaway indoors 6 Likes

Most of them talking have never seen/held $10,000 in their lifetime.

That's some money though

$10000 na 5million naira omo no be small money o

Onome dey f up big time, im even get reach $10k cos my mind still no believe

free the guy biko, how many pple fit dash 1k dis period 1 Like

publicity stunt naw.

Publicity stunt



He took the money back to the bureau de Change 1 Like

fake ass guy. he has not churned out any hit. yet claimed to be king of south. we don't know him in warri. all his childish media stunts wont save him. quit music and face your yahoo 1 Like

what is yungsix?





Who am I to judge? Some of the people slamming him there will do worse. Make them shut up jarey. Make Seun kuku change NL to reactionlandWho am I to judge? Some of the people slamming him there will do worse. Make them shut up jarey.

Wetin consign una....meanwhile

Sum ppl no get job atall

Anyhow he wants to spend his money!

u can nevver satisfy humans





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpkJSkj2DYQ Watch video

When sm1 gives u sth..... And u decide to pay back silently.... Dats ur way...... Will EFCC charge him 4 doing dis?...... NO..... Will a pastor or imam call dat a sin?..... NO...... Bad bellezzzz... C'mon Grow up..... Na turn by turn..... Wait 4 ur own turn.... Better still..... Keep mute.... Mtcheeew



