Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by LatestAmebo: 1:28pm
A few hours ago, rapper Yung6ix, shared a video of himself handing out $10,000 to a friend he says helped him at the start of his career.
Well Nigerians are having none of it as they have taken to social media to slam him.
Read comments below:
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by LatestAmebo: 1:28pm
Watch the video HERE
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by marltech: 1:30pm
I no blame the guy
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by youngest85(m): 1:31pm
We don't do that here in Singapore
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by LatestAmebo: 1:32pm
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by GreenMavro: 1:33pm
WHY WOULDN'T HE DO IT IN PUBLIC WHEN HE ATTENDED A PUBLIC SCHOOL AND STUDIED PUBLIC ADMIN
20 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by ClassCaptain(m): 1:41pm
Yung6ix got the 10k in 09,
So nigga enter lag and my nigga hit the gold mine
Deal.with stormz ,dropped a banger with the wizkid ,
Follow me go, for example with naetoc ,he been dey pick things
Billionaire ambition , Ferrari on the wishlist
Kktbm.don blow, yung6ix is a rich kid
So when u make am, o boy no forget ur roots
Cos before u turn general, u started from recruit
So u know one good turn deserves another
The beginning of wisdom, na the fear of thunder
Tho i agree, the 10k given openly was a publicity stunt
No sweet words my nigga I will be honestly blunt
But DAT was 4m , so the hating is reserved
He helped a nigga in need and getting paid what he deserved !!
13 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by veekid(m): 2:15pm
King in the south....... Their fada
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by ESDKING: 2:16pm
The guy was only trying to pass message across. How sure am I they are his fans sef ? because majority of Nig celebrities has more haters following them than fans
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by SweetBoyFriend(m): 2:16pm
These fans are just dumb
It's called showbiz for a reason, to show off
But Glo and MTN do give away gift cars to people in public, go tell them to do the giveaway indoors
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by Papiikush: 2:16pm
Most of them talking have never seen/held $10,000 in their lifetime.
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by CharleyCharley: 2:17pm
That's some money though
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by Davidblen(m): 2:18pm
$10000 na 5million naira omo no be small money o
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by sEGXY2(m): 2:18pm
Onome dey f up big time, im even get reach $10k cos my mind still no believe
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by Idydarling(f): 2:19pm
free the guy biko, how many pple fit dash 1k dis period
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by Greatbeard(m): 2:19pm
publicity stunt naw.
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by Jengem: 2:20pm
Publicity stunt
He took the money back to the bureau de Change
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by Gloryfox: 2:20pm
fake ass guy. he has not churned out any hit. yet claimed to be king of south. we don't know him in warri. all his childish media stunts wont save him. quit music and face your yahoo
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by speezyWears: 2:21pm
what is yungsix?
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by Arsenalholic(m): 2:22pm
Make Seun kuku change NL to reactionland
Who am I to judge? Some of the people slamming him there will do worse. Make them shut up jarey.
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by kiddoiLL(m): 2:23pm
Wetin consign una....meanwhile
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by teemanbastos(m): 2:23pm
Sum ppl no get job atall
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by Flexherbal(m): 2:23pm
Anyhow he wants to spend his money!
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by CarolineOlawale(f): 2:24pm
SweetBoyFriend:
Dumb fellow calling other people dumb
Funny
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by oruma19: 2:24pm
LatestAmebo:nothing wrong in what this guy did. Appreciation should not be shown in the secret. It is help that shuld be done in d secret. Let all the noise makers keep quiet. Nonsense and jelos pple. If e pain una, make una bring out one dollar dash una enemy anuofia
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by mwenyi1: 2:24pm
u can nevver satisfy humans
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by timidapsin(m): 2:24pm
Watch video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpkJSkj2DYQ
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by alobright17(m): 2:25pm
Papiikush:So ?
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by SweetBoyFriend(m): 2:27pm
CarolineOlawale:
I'm not the one arguing with a dummy
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by dietsono: 2:27pm
When sm1 gives u sth..... And u decide to pay back silently.... Dats ur way...... Will EFCC charge him 4 doing dis?...... NO..... Will a pastor or imam call dat a sin?..... NO...... Bad bellezzzz... C'mon Grow up..... Na turn by turn..... Wait 4 ur own turn.... Better still..... Keep mute.... Mtcheeew
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by Ola2004: 2:31pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BhXsiLMXlc
Meanwhile Muslim girl with ijab dancing seductively with her teacher
|Re: Nigerians Come For Yung6ix Following His $10,000 Giveaway by INVESTORBNAIRA: 2:32pm
Money is relevant iyoooo money is relevant
Spending the money we don dey fat iyooooo money is relevant
Money is relevant iyooooo money is relevant spending the money we don dey fat iyoooo money is relevant....
