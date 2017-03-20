₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by LasgidiOnline: 6:28pm
Thisday Publisher, Nduka Obaigbena Threw Lavish Birthday Party For His Baby Mama
By Lasgidi Online
Chairman and publisher of Thisday Newspaper and Arise TV, Nduka Obaigbena over the weekend threw a lavish party for his baby mama Doris Aondoakaa who turned 40-year-old, she celebrated it with an exclusive dinner party at Villa Medici.
Doris has two kids for the Media Mogul, She lives in Ikoyi . The pictures were shared on social media by a blogger who was at the party.
http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/03/thisday-publisher-nduka-obaigbena-threw.html
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by LasgidiOnline: 6:29pm
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by stephleena(f): 6:29pm
this baby mama,nonsense irritates me,down to my bones.
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by doctimonyeka(m): 7:16pm
Can you imagine? Baby mama seems to be the trend nowadays....
Women and material things shaaaaaaaaaaa...
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by idbami2(m): 8:28pm
Ah.. Baby mama wey bi 40? Aigooo..
She even get muscle gan..
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by seunlly(m): 8:29pm
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by mosbiod(m): 8:29pm
lol
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by ct2(m): 8:29pm
this man made lot of millions during Jonathan government, well we will all meet in head quarters
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by fidet1(m): 8:29pm
What the hell is baby mama? Just call her his wife already. Nigga is a polygamist.
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by 0menkadies: 8:29pm
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by Sharon6(f): 8:29pm
Just imagine. Celebrating baby mama. In times soon to come marriage won't even be held at high esteem as it was in the days of our parents.
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by Emmylyon(m): 8:30pm
With the increase in the rate of fornication, If i were God ,the next generation kids would receive their reproductive organs on their wedding night..
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by LAFO(f): 8:30pm
His baby mama, his concern
Nairaland is getting messier by the day.
The hustle for traffic is real.
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by soberdrunk(m): 8:30pm
'Responsible' women will not like this thread...... . A "Baby mama" @ 40 is a babymama for life.......
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by nic121: 8:30pm
LasgidiOnline:
I'm not understanding,is he not married? Is that his mistress?
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by dessz(m): 8:31pm
so, wetin consine me,
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by Ezedon(m): 8:31pm
Happy bathday
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by Polyphony(m): 8:31pm
Baby mama is a norm now.
Forgive me mum, Looks like I'll be having two of em soon.
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by obyrich(m): 8:31pm
Baby Mama?
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by cxsdayo: 8:32pm
Oboi be like say na baby mama work dey pay!!!! Who get that olosho picture
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by Daniel058(m): 8:32pm
Baby Mama?... No grazie
I go for wife
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by Inquisitor97(m): 8:32pm
Na who wanna tell me money isn't good.. abeg... make una pack well.... #nonsense
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by Hades2016(m): 8:33pm
Baby mama 40 years
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by obyrich(m): 8:33pm
Baby Mama is akin to outsourcing .
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by mayoor15(m): 8:33pm
BABY MAMA @ 40.....oga o
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by makay200(m): 8:33pm
hmmm baby mama hmmm baby mama
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by ednut1(m): 8:34pm
[quote author=stephleena post=54779075]this baby mama,nonsense irritates me,down to my bones.[/quotel] are they not beta dan the likes of Tonto Dikeh and Tiwa savage
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by able20(m): 8:34pm
doctimonyeka:Na this people spoil davido and wizi
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by naughtyDiana: 8:34pm
baby mamas rule
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by Redomi(m): 8:35pm
Baby mama? why not call her his wife. This is the reason why Africa and Nigeria is not a place to live in
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by tonylaw07(m): 8:35pm
Baby mama at 40 celebrating birthday. This world is really something.
|Re: Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama by izzy4shizzy(m): 8:36pm
See belle
