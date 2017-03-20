Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Doris Aondoakaa's 40th Birthday: Nduka Obaigbena Throws Party For His Baby Mama (17784 Views)

Thisday Publisher, Nduka Obaigbena Threw Lavish Birthday Party For His Baby Mama



By Lasgidi Online



Chairman and publisher of Thisday Newspaper and Arise TV, Nduka Obaigbena over the weekend threw a lavish party for his baby mama Doris Aondoakaa who turned 40-year-old, she celebrated it with an exclusive dinner party at Villa Medici.



Doris has two kids for the Media Mogul, She lives in Ikoyi . The pictures were shared on social media by a blogger who was at the party.



See more photos below...























this baby mama,nonsense irritates me,down to my bones. 33 Likes 3 Shares

? Baby mama seems to be the trend nowadays....







Women and material things shaaaaaaaaaaa... Can you imagine? Baby mama seems to be the trend nowadays....Women and material things shaaaaaaaaaaa... 8 Likes

Ah.. Baby mama wey bi 40? Aigooo..



She even get muscle gan.. 11 Likes 1 Share

lol

this man made lot of millions during Jonathan government, well we will all meet in head quarters 1 Like

What the hell is baby mama? Just call her his wife already. Nigga is a polygamist. 5 Likes

Just imagine. Celebrating baby mama. In times soon to come marriage won't even be held at high esteem as it was in the days of our parents.







GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE! 2 Likes

With the increase in the rate of fornication, If i were God ,the next generation kids would receive their reproductive organs on their wedding night.. 7 Likes

His baby mama, his concern



































Nairaland is getting messier by the day.





The hustle for traffic is real. 1 Like

. A "Baby mama" @ 40 is a babymama for life....... 'Responsible' women will not like this thread....... A "Baby mama" @ 40 is a babymama for life....... 9 Likes

I'm not understanding,is he not married? Is that his mistress? I'm not understanding,is he not married? Is that his mistress? 1 Like

so, wetin consine me, 1 Like 2 Shares

Happy bathday

Baby mama is a norm now.

Forgive me mum, Looks like I'll be having two of em soon. 2 Likes

Baby Mama?

Oboi be like say na baby mama work dey pay!!!! Who get that olosho picture 1 Like

No grazie









I go for wife Baby Mama?...No grazie

Na who wanna tell me money isn't good.. abeg... make una pack well.... #nonsense

Baby mama 40 years 2 Likes

. Baby Mama is akin to outsourcing 4 Likes

BABY MAMA @ 40.....oga o

hmmm baby mama hmmm baby mamahmmm baby mama

[quote author=stephleena post=54779075]this baby mama,nonsense irritates me,down to my bones.[/quotel] are they not beta dan the likes of Tonto Dikeh and Tiwa savage

doctimonyeka:

Can you imagine ? Baby mama seems to be the trend nowadays....









Women and material things shaaaaaaaaaaa... Na this people spoil davido and wizi Na this people spoil davido and wizi

baby mamas rule

Baby mama? why not call her his wife. This is the reason why Africa and Nigeria is not a place to live in 1 Like

Baby mama at 40 celebrating birthday. This world is really something.