|Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by felapikin(m): 12:53am
Young6ix had earlier posted a video of him handing ten thousand dollars ($10,000) to a man on his instagram account. This did not go down well with some Nigerians, whom suggested he was only "showing off"
However, the rapper has received support from an unlikely source.
Check out what Paul of P'square posted on his instagram page
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by alpacino2014(m): 1:02am
Its well wit Nigerians and dia mindset .
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by Harkindeylee(m): 1:07am
You've got a point...
I swear 9ja pple no sabi wetin dey want ooo...
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by babfet: 1:23am
Booked!!!!!!!
Not for sale please
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by kiddoiLL(m): 2:06am
Dat wan consign am
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by tyson99(m): 2:20am
se when youngsix dey come lagos wey d guy give am 8k se he video am then una dey mad
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by Rextayne: 5:35am
Nigerians and bizzybody are 5 and 6
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by BrutalJab: 9:13am
I tire for these useless Nigerians joor.
Seun Lalasticlala come and move this thing to motivate Nigerians jare
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by felapikin(m): 9:42am
This is the era of social media. There's no way he'll get his massage across if not by posting it online. People need to always remember those that helped them when they had nothing, to encourage others to offer help, and to format this our mentality that everybody in Nigeria has bad mind
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by GoggleB(m): 10:09am
But we should be sincere yung6ix shouldnt have publicized it.
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by Whoeppme: 12:10pm
See as I dey bother as if na me help person .....wetin coinsign me
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by LecciGucci: 12:10pm
TRUE DAT!!!
Its all abt tribalism but many dont know.
If the person dat did is from a PARTICULAR TRIBE then its ok and worth praises..AND BE HYPED... and those people sabi hype
But if from other regions "HE IS SHOWING OFF".
They will carry the trend so teeeeeeeeeeeeeey...
Pearly255:
It.is grammar not "grammer".. now who needs school
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by Goldenheart(m): 12:11pm
True Talk even Jesus was Crucified for doing good publicly and privately
in other news...
When you export osogbo weed to obodo oyinbo
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by teelaw4life(m): 12:11pm
Na so, dem plenty like mad for nairaland. People whose dream is to criticize and chastise others for living their dreams. It is well.
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by timidapsin(m): 12:11pm
If you missed the video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpkJSkj2DYQ
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by odimbannamdi(m): 12:12pm
This reminds me of the proverbial man and his wife who were journeying with their donkey.
When they both walked alongside the donkey, passersby said "What foolishness! They have a donkey but walk around. What use is the donkey then?"
When they both rode on the donkey, passersby screamed "What wickedness! Do you both want to break the donkey's back!"
When only the woman rode on the donkey with the man walking along, passers by said "What gross disrespect! How can the man of the house be walking while the woman enjoys herself on the donkey's back!"
When only the man rode on the donkey, passersby said "What a shameful man! He sits comfortably on the donkey's back, while the mother of his children walks alongside"
There is nothing one can do that wont attract negative opinions from the public. Just live a life void of offence before first before your God and second, before men.
MEanwhile, i got these beautiful loafers for sale
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by Logician: 12:12pm
is he saying he helps people privately
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by Mrvirgin: 12:13pm
Nigerians bin taking paracetamol for another person's headache since 15th century
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by Chiscomax(m): 12:13pm
"Phase 1, i met her in Lekki"
Yung6ix remains one of the best rappers in nigeria.
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by NextGovernor(m): 12:13pm
In the English teacher aspect. Not "Am sure as am". Is that one english? It's "I am sure as I am". Lol
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by Sezua(m): 12:13pm
Abeg nairaland help one of your own.
Hello all kindly help my team TomisTreats as best creative kids brand.
Follow link http://event.bellafricana.com/vote/
Abeg i believe una
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by mazizitonene(m): 12:13pm
if only those "complainants" could spend as much time working on their future as they do hating.....
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by Pearly255(f): 12:13pm
I'm the English teacher checking your grammar.... It's checking not cheking...
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by vizkiz: 12:15pm
Seun, when are you going to share money for us on nairaland
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by ilobasama(m): 12:15pm
In this life just do your thing so far it does not cause harm to your fellow. No matter what you do people will still talk.
If you are poor them go talk
If you are rich, them go talk
If you are sick, them go talk
If you are healthy them go talk.
If you give them go talk. If you no give na talk
If you worship God na talk, worship sango na talk
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:15pm
What else can I say The comment below said it all
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by alignacademy(m): 12:16pm
The truth: you cannot expect to live your life in line with "popular demand"
Reminds me of some old lines
"A lot of people just can't take it
When another brother makes it;
When he makes it,
That's when they want to take it"
Or something like that...
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by Rexhenrex(m): 12:16pm
what he did is not wrong nigerians condemning him many can't do what yung6 did and are now looking for how to critisize his effort
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by 4larhhh(f): 12:17pm
he has a point, just dat Nigerians will always be Nigerians na our way be dat,am sure dy must have started yabbing him for this sef.
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by soath(m): 12:17pm
Young6ix has gotten what he wants.......ATTENTION!
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by Memyselfu2009(m): 12:17pm
A country where everybody is sick
|Re: Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway by iDigitaL: 12:18pm
It looks like show off to me but then again, maybe I am wrong
