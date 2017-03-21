Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paul Okoye Shows Support To Young6ix Over $10k Giveaway (11990 Views)

Young6ix had earlier posted a video of him handing ten thousand dollars ($10,000) to a man on his instagram account. This did not go down well with some Nigerians, whom suggested he was only "showing off"



However, the rapper has received support from an unlikely source.



Check out what Paul of P'square posted on his instagram page

I swear 9ja pple no sabi wetin dey want ooo... 19 Likes

Nigerians and bizzybody are 5 and 6 14 Likes

I tire for these useless Nigerians joor.



Seun Lalasticlala come and move this thing to motivate Nigerians jare 11 Likes

This is the era of social media. There's no way he'll get his massage across if not by posting it online. People need to always remember those that helped them when they had nothing, to encourage others to offer help, and to format this our mentality that everybody in Nigeria has bad mind 13 Likes

But we should be sincere yung6ix shouldnt have publicized it.

Its all abt tribalism but many dont know.



If the person dat did is from a PARTICULAR TRIBE then its ok and worth praises..AND BE HYPED... and those people sabi hype



But if from other regions "HE IS SHOWING OFF".

They will carry the trend so teeeeeeeeeeeeeey...







I'm the English teacher checking your grammer.... It's checking not cheking...

True Talk even Jesus was Crucified for doing good publicly and privately

Na so, dem plenty like mad for nairaland. People whose dream is to criticize and chastise others for living their dreams. It is well. 1 Like







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpkJSkj2DYQ If you missed the video 1 Like

This reminds me of the proverbial man and his wife who were journeying with their donkey.



When they both walked alongside the donkey, passersby said "What foolishness! They have a donkey but walk around. What use is the donkey then?"



When they both rode on the donkey, passersby screamed "What wickedness! Do you both want to break the donkey's back!"



When only the woman rode on the donkey with the man walking along, passers by said "What gross disrespect! How can the man of the house be walking while the woman enjoys herself on the donkey's back!"



When only the man rode on the donkey, passersby said "What a shameful man! He sits comfortably on the donkey's back, while the mother of his children walks alongside"



There is nothing one can do that wont attract negative opinions from the public. Just live a life void of offence before first before your God and second, before men.



MEanwhile, i got these beautiful loafers for sale 5 Likes 1 Share

is he saying he helps people privately

Nigerians bin taking paracetamol for another person's headache since 15th century 2 Likes

"Phase 1, i met her in Lekki"



Yung6ix remains one of the best rappers in nigeria. 1 Like

In the English teacher aspect. Not "Am sure as am". Is that one english? It's "I am sure as I am". Lol 1 Like



if only those "complainants" could spend as much time working on their future as they do hating..... 1 Like

I'm the English teacher checking your grammar.... It's checking not cheking...

If you are poor them go talk



If you are rich, them go talk



If you are sick, them go talk



If you are healthy them go talk.



If you give them go talk. If you no give na talk



If you worship God na talk, worship sango na talk



In this life just do your thing so far it does not cause harm to your fellow. No matter what you do people will still talk.If you are poor them go talkIf you are rich, them go talkIf you are sick, them go talkIf you are healthy them go talk.If you give them go talk. If you no give na talkIf you worship God na talk, worship sango na talk 1 Like

The comment below said it all What else can I sayThe comment below said it all 3 Likes

The truth: you cannot expect to live your life in line with "popular demand"



Reminds me of some old lines



"A lot of people just can't take it

When another brother makes it;

When he makes it,

That's when they want to take it"





Or something like that...

what he did is not wrong nigerians condemning him many can't do what yung6 did and are now looking for how to critisize his effort

he has a point, just dat Nigerians will always be Nigerians na our way be dat,am sure dy must have started yabbing him for this sef.

Young6ix has gotten what he wants.......ATTENTION! 1 Like

A country where everybody is sick