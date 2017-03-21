Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / $6.9b Refund: Paris Club Loans Records Missing (3867 Views)

N500m Paris Club Cash Recovered From Governor / Fayose In Fresh Trouble For Alleged Diversion Of N8.877bn Paris Club Refund / 17 States To Benefit From Fed Govt’s $29.9b Loan (see The List) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Fed Govt committed to refund, says Adeosun



CONDITIONS FOR MORE refund



•Current and projected cash flow



•Outcome of monitoring of compliance

with terms of previous releases



Fed Govt committed to Paris Club refund, says Adeosun



The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to the Paris Club refund for states.



Minister of Finance Mrs Kemi Adeosun, in a statement yesterday, said “independent monitoring of compliance with the terms and conditions of funds released” would be “conducted in due course.”



The statement assured “the public that the Federal Government has consistently complied with all extant rules and regulations in the disbursement of the Paris Club refund to state governments.”



It added: ”The Federal Government’s disbursement process is transparent and targeted at the attainment of specific economic objectives.



“The inability of some sub-national governments to meet salary and other obligations was considered inconsonant with the Federal Government’s economic stimulus programme. Claims with regard to over deductions had been made to the Federal Government, consistently since 2005.



“The Debt Management Office (DMO) initially requested for a period of 22 months to complete the reconciliation and facilitate disbursement.



“However, President Muhammadu Buhari, considering the plight of salary earners and pensioners and the need to stimulate the economy, directed that the exercise be completed within 12 months.



”In addition, Mr. President gave an express Anticipatory Approval for the release of up to 50% of the claim of each state, pending final reconciliation.



“That reconciliation is undertaken by the DMO, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) and the relevant State Governments. Accordingly, the disbursements are staggered in batches and payments are only made when the claims of each state have been reconciled with the facts at the disposal of the Federal Government.



”Specifically, information was available that some states had been paid either in full or in part, under previous administrations. This necessitated a more detailed review for the states in question.



”The release of the first tranche, representing up to 25% of claims, being N522.7 billlion, commenced in December 2016. Disbursement was subject to an agreement by State Governments that 50% of any amount received would be earmarked for the payment of salaries and pensions.



“In addition, each governor gave an undertaking that excess payments would be recovered from the Federal Accounts Allocation (FAAC), if the final reconciliation found that the amount paid under the Anticipatory Approval exceeded that due.



” It is standard practice in the Ministry of Finance to undertake independent monitoring of compliance with the terms and conditions of funds released. This will be conducted in due course.



”To date, nine batches have been processed while some balances remain outstanding to the possible credit of a number of states. “Given the foregoing, complete and final figures can only be released and published after each state and the Federal Government have reconciled and agreed on the sums due.



”At the National Economic Council meeting on Thursday March 16, 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari instructed the Minister of Finance and Central Bank Governor to commence the process of resolving the balance of the approved amount.



“The overriding consideration for any further releases will be the current and projected cash flows of the Federation as well as the outcome of the independent monitoring of the compliance with terms and conditions attached to the previous releases.



”The Minister of Finance would like to reaffirm the commitment of the administration to publish all relevant information on the Paris Club refund.”





THERE are the original records of the Paris-London Club loans?

Some of the records are not traceable, as most of the states have none, The Nation learnt yesterday.



Besides, the Federal Government intervened in the rescheduling of some of the loans. Some of the states do not have details of such rearranged obligations, a source said yesterday.



But this will not stop the presidential order that states should have $6.9 billion refund to lessen their salary arrears burden.



The Federal Government is verifying the $6.9billion refund, which the states are claiming as over deductions from their allocations, for repayment of the loan.



That the records are missing has made the ongoing verification and reconciliation of the loans difficult.



It was also learnt that since the reconciliation started in 1990, the timeline has affected the exercise over the years. Some of the desk officers have either retired or resigned from office.



But the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Debt Management Office (DMO) and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) are working round the clock with the states and the creditors to collate the figures.



The loss of the original records of the loans was uncovered by the committee raised by President Muhammadu Buhari. The Committee on Over Deduction of Foreign Loan Obligations from States, which examined claims by the states for the refund of over deduction on the Paris Club and London Club debts recommended that states requests for refund should be considered.



“Accordingly, all State Governments which have claims for the refund of over deductions on Paris Club and London Club debts should submit applications for refund attaching all relevant documents in support of the claims to the office of the Honourable Minister of Finance, with a copy to the Debt Management Office (DMO) for appropriate action,” the committee said in its recommendation.



Such substantiated claims should be submitted with documents not later than August 31, 2016, it said, adding:

“Upon receipt of the claims, the DMO in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation will conduct an assessment, validation and reconstruction of the historic debt data of the claiming States, using evidence submitted by the State to match the data available in the DMO’s system, and advise Mr. President of the outcome for His further directives.



“In the past several attempts had been made by the Federal Government at determining the true position of State’s External Debt Obligations.



“We have on record the result of the various attempts at reconciliation starting with the reconciliation of Paris Club Debt in January 1990, Reconciliation of External Loan – on-Lent and Reschedule Loans in February 1995 and other efforts in 2001, 2005 and 2007.



“Over time the Bilateral Loans i.e. Paris Club and London Club Obligations have been renegotiated, rescheduled and re-arranged hence the original identities of these loans were lost in the process.

“These rescheduled loans were arranged by the Federal Government hence the States were not in the know of the details of the re-arranged obligations.”



A source involved in the reconciliation said: “Some of the records of these loans cannot be traced. Most states also did not keep proper records.



“This is why the DMO said it will need two years to do a proper reconciliation but the state governors said they cannot wait.



“We went deep to get the loan data from the CBN, OAGF, RMAFC, Funds Department and DMO. Every agency gave data which were conflicting.”



The source spoke of the anxiety of paying states more than they actually deserve. “We will all however learn from this on how to keep records,” he said, pleading not to be named because he is not allowed to talk on the matter.



A former Military Governor of Kaduna State, Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (retd.) yesterday urged President Buhari to suspend the refund to states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).



He said some governors contracted consultants with fees ranging from 10 to 30 per cent to secure the refund.



Umar gave the advice in a statement in Abuja against the backdrop of the controversy over loan refund to states.



States are demanding about $6.9billion deductions from the Federal Government.

Col. Umar said: “It is now revealed that some governors contracted consultants with fees ranging from 10 to 30 per cent to secure refund from the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN).



“With this shocking revelation, President Muhammadu Buhari should suspend his order to the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the release of the second tranche of the refund.



“It is also evident now that most of the earlier released funds were deployed for other purposes than payment of salaries and pension arrears as directed by Mr. President. This impunity has got to stop.”





http://thenationonlineng.net/6-9b-refund-paris-club-loans-records-missing/

okay

Corrupt Federal Government 2 Likes

Atiku2019:

Corrupt Federal Government I totally agree with you. However, Atiku and Kwankwso are nowhere near options come 2019. If the former likes, let him eat boil corn with coconut or even swim in the gutters, he has looted enough. It is high time he rested and enjoyed the proceeds of his corrupt practices. I totally agree with you. However, Atiku and Kwankwso are nowhere near options come 2019. If the former likes, let him eat boil corn with coconut or even swim in the gutters, he has looted enough. It is high time he rested and enjoyed the proceeds of his corrupt practices. 10 Likes

Sanchez01:



I totally agree with you. However, Atiku and Kwankwso are nowhere near options come 2019. If the former likes, let him eat boil corn with coconut or even swim in the gutters, he has looted enough. It is high time he rested and enjoyed the proceeds of his corrupt practices.







Lol Your opinion Boss and not Nigerians opinion



I did not vote for Buhari, but he's now the President of Nigeria... If you cannot dream big others do



Atiku 2019 LolYour opinion Bossand not Nigerians opinionI did not vote for Buhari, but he's now the President of Nigeria... If you cannot dream big others doAtiku 2019 6 Likes 1 Share

chai Nigeria my country

Even d devil dey fear this country now

Atiku2019:







Lol Your opinion Boss and not Nigerians opinion



I did not vote for Buhari, but he's now the President of Nigeria... If you cannot dream big others do



Atiku 2019 Dream big? Dream big? 6 Likes 1 Share

Baba d disgrace 1 Like

Atiku2019:







Lol Your opinion Boss and not Nigerians opinion



I did not vote for Buhari, but he's now the President of Nigeria... If you cannot dream big others do



Atiku 2019 Wait! Did you just say 'dream big'? Oghene biko o!



Well, now that you mentioned it, a dream is all Atiku would do. Just as Buhari, he is only interested in power. And never again shall we take the resilience of Nigerian politicians as dedication and true will to serve.



Please tell Atiku to manage his many enterprise. We are tired of recycling heads of states and Vice Presidents. Wait! Did you just say 'dream big'? Oghene biko o!Well, now that you mentioned it, a dream is all Atiku would do. Just as Buhari, he is only interested in power. And never again shall we take the resilience of Nigerian politicians as dedication and true will to serve.Please tell Atiku to manage his many enterprise. We are tired of recycling heads of states and Vice Presidents. 3 Likes

Pathetic!

And so if some states lost their payment documents, the fg who makes payments doesn't have any back up. Wonderful ineptitude

Sanchez01:



Wait! Did you just say 'dream big'? Oghene biko o!



Well, now that you mentioned it, a dream is all Atiku would do. Just as Buhari, he is only interested in power. And never again shall we take the resilience of Nigerian politicians as dedication and true will to serve.



Please tell Atiku to manage his many enterprise. We are tired of recycling heads of states and Vice Presidents.

okay okay

I'm not surprised because the government have not been good with record keeping right from time..



When the DMO head doesn't have at its fingertips the amount of debt Nigeria is currently in this will nevee come as a shocker



When the EFCC chairman doesn't know how much has been recovered by the EFCC under his very watch I'm not surprised at this



Nigeria we hail thee

I de wonder when our mumu go do 2 Likes

Atiku2019:

Corrupt Federal Government These are the ones campaigning for a rogue like Atiku. You see them, they spare not a second to read stories before jumping in to spit nonsense, because if they do, they would have realised this comment should be directed at the state governments who are custodians of the ORIGINAL RECORDS of what is owed their respective states.



In fact, if he had even taken a moment to at least read the sections highlighted by the op, which is meant to make the job of those who despise reading, or are too lazy to, alot easier, he would have realised the state governments were sloppy to have lost the original records making reconciliation of the claims a bit difficult.



Vote Atiku indeed. These are the ones campaigning for a rogue like Atiku. You see them, they spare not a second to read stories before jumping in to spit nonsense, because if they do, they would have realised this comment should be directed at the state governments who are custodians of the ORIGINAL RECORDS of what is owed their respective states.In fact, if he had even taken a moment to at least read the sections highlighted by the op, which is meant to make the job of those who despise reading, or are too lazy to, alot easier, he would have realised the state governments were sloppy to have lost the original records making reconciliation of the claims a bit difficult.Vote Atiku indeed. 4 Likes 1 Share

omenkaLives:

These are the ones campaigning for a rogue like Atiku. You see them, they spare not a second to read stories before jumping in to spit nonsense, because if they do, they would have realised this comment should be directed at the state governments who are custodians of the ORIGINAL RECORDS of what is owed their respective states.



In fact, if he had even taken a moment to at least read the sections highlighted by the op, to make the job of those who despise reading or are you lazy to, he would have realised the state governments were sloppy to have lost the original records making reconciliation of the claims a bit difficult.



Vote Atiku indeed.

Treasurer Buhari Media Centre

Buhari remains the worst President to ever rule Nigeria Treasurer Buhari Media CentreBuhari remains the worst President to ever rule Nigeria 3 Likes

GEJ should be blamed for this

“It is also evident now that most of the earlier released funds were deployed for other purposes than payment of salaries and pension arrears as directed by Mr. President. This impunity has got to stop" The FG does all she can to see us out of the woods in the shortest time possible while all the state governments so us sabotage her efforts because they know Nigerians might be too gullible to know the right place to point their fingers at when it comes to whom to blame for the hardship they are going through.



With the first disbursements, we really shouldn't be discussing salary arrears anymore, but when you have a clique of crooks like the governors we currently have, this is what you get.



God help us. The FG does all she can to see us out of the woods in the shortest time possible while all the state governments so us sabotage her efforts because they know Nigerians might be too gullible to know the right place to point their fingers at when it comes to whom to blame for the hardship they are going through.With the first disbursements, we really shouldn't be discussing salary arrears anymore, but when you have a clique of crooks like the governors we currently have, this is what you get.God help us. 1 Like

Atiku2019:





Treasurer Buhari Media Centre

Buhari remains the worst President to ever rule Nigeria You ate clueless jor. That was a stupid and ignorant comment you made up there.



Next time, at the very least, take a second to read highlighted portions of op before rushing to comment so you don't make a fool of yourself.



Bye. You ate clueless jor. That was a stupid and ignorant comment you made up there.Next time, at the very least, take a second to read highlighted portions of op before rushing to comment so you don't make a fool of yourself.Bye. 1 Like

omenkaLives:

These are the ones campaigning for a rogue like Atiku. You see them, they spare not a second to read stories before jumping in to spit nonsense, because if they do, they would have realised this comment should be directed at the state governments who are custodians of the ORIGINAL RECORDS of what is owed their respective states.



In fact, if he had even taken a moment to at least read the sections highlighted by the op, which is meant to make the job of those who despise reading, or are too lazy to, alot easier, he would have realised the state governments were sloppy to have lost the original records making reconciliation of the claims a bit difficult.



Vote Atiku indeed. I guess you didn't take your time to read the article too for solely placing the blame on the state government



The federal government who's usually the guarantor too in such loans should have the records too but different agencies of theirs dishing out different figures relating to the same thing



Or you didn't read where the article said the federal government rescheduled some of the loans without the awareness of the state governments



Don't allow sentiment becloud your sense of reasoning please I guess you didn't take your time to read the article too for solely placing the blame on the state governmentThe federal government who's usually the guarantor too in such loans should have the records too but different agencies of theirs dishing out different figures relating to the same thingOr you didn't read where the article said the federal government rescheduled some of the loans without the awareness of the state governmentsDon't allow sentiment becloud your sense of reasoning please 2 Likes

sinistermind:

GEJ should be blamed for this except you're being sarcastic I'll rather advice before you comment read with sense except you're being sarcastic I'll rather advice before you comment read with sense 1 Like

kingphilip:

I guess you didn't take your time to read the article too for solely placing the blame on the state government



The federal government who's usually the guarantor too in such loans should have the records too but different agencies of theirs dishing out different figures relating to the same thing



Or you didn't read where the article said the federal government rescheduled some of the loans without the awareness of the state governments



Don't allow sentiment becloud your sense of reasoning please Shut up oga. Look who's advising someone about "sentiments"...



I guess you didn't read it to understand the difficulty lies in the fg reconciling the records she has with what the states have, and that is why they said "some of the states". Why did it go missing in some states if not for reason of sloppiness? Are we to blame the FG for the sloppiness of a state government?



Mtscheew.



Abeg carry your nonsense comot from my face jor. Shut up oga. Look who's advising someone about "sentiments"...I guess you didn't read it to understand the difficulty lies in the fg reconciling the records she has with what the states have, and that is why they said "some of the states". Why did it go missing in some states if not for reason of sloppiness? Are we to blame the FG for the sloppiness of a state government?Mtscheew.Abeg carry your nonsense comot from my face jor. 1 Like

Atiku2019:





Treasurer Buhari Media Centre

Buhari remains the worst President to ever rule Nigeria Atiku remains a thief that will never ever rule this useless country. Rubbish



This country is a very useless one. Imagine Atiku wants to contest for president. Why is our situation so bad like this? why is Nigeria so useless? Atiku remains a thief that will never ever rule this useless country. RubbishThis country is a very useless one. Imagine Atiku wants to contest for president. Why is our situation so bad like this? why is Nigeria so useless?

omenkaLives:

Shut up oga. Look who's advising someone about "sentiments"...



I guess you didn't read it to understand the difficulty lies in the fg reconciling the records she has with what the states have, and that is why they said "some of the states". Why did it go missing in some states if not for reason of sloppiness? Are we to blame the FG for the sloppiness of a state government?



Mtscheew.



Abeg carry your nonsense comot from my face jor. I guess you too didn't read where different departments of the government gave conflicting figures too.. Even if states brought their records and the Federal government's own are conflicting how will the matter be resolved



In case you forgot to read it the first time here's it below



“We went deep to get the loan data from the CBN, OAGF, RMAFC, Funds Department and DMO. Every agency gave data which were conflicting.” I guess you too didn't read where different departments of the government gave conflicting figures too.. Even if states brought their records and the Federal government's own are conflicting how will the matter be resolvedIn case you forgot to read it the first time here's it below“We went deep to get the loan data from the CBN, OAGF, RMAFC, Funds Department and DMO. Every agency gave data which were conflicting.” 2 Likes

kingphilip:

except you're being sarcastic I'll rather advice before you comment read with sense

U should recognise sarcasm when u see one U should recognise sarcasm when u see one 1 Like

RZArecta:

And so if some states lost their payment documents, the fg who makes payments doesn't have any back up. Wonderful ineptitude i know you dont read before commenting?

The wonderful ineptitude was under your ineffectual buffoon and corrupt pdp i know you dont read before commenting?The wonderful ineptitude was under your ineffectual buffoon and corrupt pdp 1 Like

Why dis ppl like blame blame like dis? U blame d states for not having their own records of d Paris Club loan, how about d records of d FG who negotiated and disbursed d loans? If it had been between 2007 and 2015 it would have been easy to blame GEJ and PDP as usual. It's only a terrible workman dat would kip blaming his tools and d state of his workshop..

Federal ridicule of Nigeria



why won't it miss.... govt of the saints by the saints and for the saints





still wondering how the BMC will change the story to blame Jonathan or my apostle Suleiman Federal ridicule of Nigeriawhy won't it miss.... govt of the saints by the saints and for the saintsstill wondering how the BMC will change the story to blame Jonathan or my apostle Suleiman

.

Buhari must wack....