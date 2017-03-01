Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) (5062 Views)

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/breakdown-of-69billion-paris-club.html?m=1 A breakdown of the $6.9billion Paris Club Refund to 36 States plus the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

You mean each state will get that or part of that?

An these Governors will still complain of not having money to pay workers and pensioneers. 4 Likes

Sunnymatey:

An these Governors will still complain of not having money to pay workers and pensioneers.

Most state governors have achieved more than FG.



Look at the achievements in every state and compare that to what FG has been able to achieve. If you consider thar FG collects double what states get, you will conclude the states have tried with their little Most state governors have achieved more than FG.Look at the achievements in every state and compare that to what FG has been able to achieve. If you consider thar FG collects double what states get, you will conclude the states have tried with their little 6 Likes 3 Shares

Money going into the wrong hands, majority of the Governors will soon embark on elephant projects,vacationing,and inflation of project sums...

@@OP name so you hate Benue reach ? 1 Like

Some governors will still squander this and come back to continue screaming bankruptcy.











But



Why did these people hate BENUE so much ? 1 Like

Kano is earning than Lagos

Chisos ! See money! 1 Like

They shld just utilize it.

some governors like Ajimobi and Okorocha are already calculating how much they will loot

Any Gov that does not pay workers salaries must be shot.



Thank you Mr President. If it was somebody and his bandits of 40thieves, they would have shared the money.

OP, who is supposed to monitor the way the governors will spend this money? Is it the hapless and famished man on the street or Buhari's partisan EFCC [and other related outfits] that sees nothing wrong in any crime committed by APC politicians? 1 Like



State government no wan paid Im not understand oooohState government no wan paid

When is this spoon feeding gonna stop? 1 Like

Hoping that Akeredolu will pay ondo workers

Rivers is the highest

i hope the states make good use of the Paris fund in propagating development.

And yet Governor Ayade is not spending this monies judiciously

Ahhhh our money!e DON finish,am ready to be a politician

Yet still, akwa ibom state governor will not come and pay compensation and demolish this our house. I taya for this kind government o