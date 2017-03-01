₦airaland Forum

Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) - Politics

Politics / Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots)

Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by Naijahelm: 12:48pm
A breakdown of the $6.9billion Paris Club Refund to 36 States plus the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by Earth2Metahuman: 12:52pm
You mean each state will get that or part of that?
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by Sunnymatey(m): 1:00pm
An these Governors will still complain of not having money to pay workers and pensioneers.

Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by OreMI22: 1:53pm
Sunnymatey:
An these Governors will still complain of not having money to pay workers and pensioneers.

Most state governors have achieved more than FG.

Look at the achievements in every state and compare that to what FG has been able to achieve. If you consider thar FG collects double what states get, you will conclude the states have tried with their little

Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by Bishop000(m): 2:07pm
Money going into the wrong hands, majority of the Governors will soon embark on elephant projects,vacationing,and inflation of project sums...
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by JusticeSeeker: 3:49pm
@@OP name so you hate Benue reach ?

Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by brunofarad(m): 4:38pm
Some governors will still squander this and come back to continue screaming bankruptcy.





But

Why did these people hate BENUE so much ?

Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by Amberon: 4:38pm
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by TINALETC3(f): 4:38pm
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by Deivid10(m): 4:39pm
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by money121(m): 4:39pm
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by nairalandfreak: 4:39pm
Kano is earning than Lagos
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by last35: 4:39pm
Chisos ! See money!

Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by slurryeye: 4:39pm
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by Explorers(m): 4:40pm
They shld just utilize it.
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by oladimejiX: 4:40pm
Story for the gods
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by yourexcellency: 4:40pm
some governors like Ajimobi and Okorocha are already calculating how much they will loot
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by SuperS1Panther: 4:40pm
See money.

Any Gov that does not pay workers salaries must be shot.

Thank you Mr President. If it was somebody and his bandits of 40thieves, they would have shared the money.
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by hiidee(m): 4:40pm
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by waley007(m): 4:41pm
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by sankky: 4:41pm
OP, who is supposed to monitor the way the governors will spend this money? Is it the hapless and famished man on the street or Buhari's partisan EFCC [and other related outfits] that sees nothing wrong in any crime committed by APC politicians?

Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by seunny4lif(m): 4:41pm
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by SageTravels: 4:41pm
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by Vickiweezy(m): 4:41pm
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by herkeem: 4:41pm
When is this spoon feeding gonna stop?

Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by HateU2(f): 4:41pm
Hoping that Akeredolu will pay ondo workers
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by Oyind18: 4:41pm
Rivers is the highest
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by jasper359: 4:41pm
i hope the states make good use of the Paris fund in propagating development.

Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by smartty68(m): 4:42pm
And yet Governor Ayade is not spending this monies judiciously embarassed
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by zeusdgrt(m): 4:42pm
Ahhhh our money!e DON finish,am ready to be a politician
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by Nellybank(m): 4:42pm
Yet still, akwa ibom state governor will not come and pay compensation and demolish this our house. I taya for this kind government o
Re: Breakdown Of $6.9billion Paris Club Refund To 36 States, FCT (snapshots) by XaintJoel20(m): 4:42pm
