|UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by chie8: 9:12am
School of Nursing UNTH students have been sent out of their hostels for protesting against the eyesore of an academic environment in Enugu.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/unth-nursing-students-sent-out-of.html?m=1
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by chie8: 9:12am
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by GreenMavro: 12:06pm
FTC...I dedicate this feat to MY WIFE and GIRLFRIEND they helped me in time of need especially when i was depressed and looking for a lagoon to jump into but as i see atlantic ocean water i con change my mind as i see say this ocean water fit kill person.
2 Likes
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by Dshocker(m): 12:06pm
Protesting for your own right in Nigeria is a crime...
Protest against your school,you get "rusticated"
Protest against your company,you get "fired"
Protest against the government,you get "killed" by the military.
And someone somewhere will come up with a wrong assumption that Nigerians are the 6th happiest in Africa.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by vizkiz: 12:06pm
A school that students don't have any rights. Is that one a school
I miss those days in Ekiti state University. If lecturer mess phem!
Na aluta straight up no time...
1 Like
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by Whoeppme: 12:06pm
Nigeria education system sha....ordinary protest them go send u packing from hostel I wonder what will happen if they had caught the students pants down bleeping one another
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by Pearly255(f): 12:06pm
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 12:07pm
Our educational system na die!
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by Sezua(m): 12:07pm
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by davidbanks(m): 12:08pm
Where dem do stay now?later when the girls come back with bele dem do dey blame them...smh
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by sugarbeesmith(m): 12:08pm
secondary school
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by Goldenheart(m): 12:09pm
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by Ezedon(m): 12:09pm
I don't know why Nigeria don't like the truth
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by Adebowale89(m): 12:10pm
vizkiz:
vizkiz, are you Eksuite?
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 12:11pm
Funding is the issue.
You cannot spend less than 5 trillion on education and pay fees less than 50000 and expect things to work fine.
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by vizkiz: 12:13pm
Adebowale89:
Graduated from Eksu
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by abdulaz: 12:14pm
9jakohai:
So what do you mean Mr Doctor, people cannot air their views again without being victimized?
1 Like
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by mazizitonene(m): 12:16pm
for renovations i suppose.....
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 12:17pm
abdulaz:
Not that.
The reason why the school cannot make things better is because of the funding issue.
So once students protest, school gets angry with students for not 'understanding' the situation
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by berrystunn(m): 12:18pm
They should go to governors office
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by Adebowale89(m): 12:22pm
vizkiz:
Eksu management don't joke with students protest. Eksu MENs are the best
good to knw that. I'm a product of Eksu too
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by lawalosky: 12:22pm
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by vizkiz: 12:24pm
Adebowale89:
Of the greatest gbogbo!
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by azaino: 12:27pm
9jakohai:
misplaced priority. I think their anger should be directed to the government doing the funding and not the protesting students. protest is the right the students and its never a crime.
Nigeria is indeed a Funny country.
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by Blurryface(m): 12:30pm
That h-aunty in red really gather something there .. She must be assnal and manchester fan.
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by HateU2(f): 12:32pm
Is there any student that dont like strike
Its just annoying when its more than one month
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by ugdavid62(m): 12:32pm
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by asatemple(f): 12:33pm
That one na talk, they'll still come back
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 12:39pm
Where is democracy? Been long I saw her, how do we grow when there is no longer freedom of expression, the house of Representatives in the state will keep quiet about this and other big goons in the state
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by HaneefahRN(f): 12:40pm
Rather than see to the students needs and grievances, they would rather punish them.
Saying nurses don't protest. They should rather keep suffering, smiling and waiting for God to come down from heaven to change things.
Smh
|Re: UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) by Clairvoyant(m): 12:40pm
Dshocker:That's the Zoo the Ipobs were talking about...A Contraption called Nigeria
