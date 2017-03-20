Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) (8009 Views)

Protesting Residents In Benin Wore Red Outfits For Their March Today. Photos / Man Picks Boy Sent Out Of School In Awka And Decides To Train Him (Pics) / Female Students Sent By Jonathan To Philippines (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below







Source: School of Nursing UNTH students have been sent out of their hostels for protesting against the eyesore of an academic environment in Enugu.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/unth-nursing-students-sent-out-of.html?m=1





FTC...I dedicate this feat to MY WIFE and GIRLFRIEND they helped me in time of need especially when i was depressed and looking for a lagoon to jump into but as i see atlantic ocean water i con change my mind as i see say this ocean water fit kill person. FTC...I dedicate this feat to MY WIFE and GIRLFRIEND they helped me in time of need especially when i was depressed and looking for a lagoon to jump into but as i see atlantic ocean water i con change my mind as i see say this ocean water fit kill person. 2 Likes

Protesting for your own right in Nigeria is a crime...



Protest against your school,you get "rusticated"

Protest against your company,you get "fired"

Protest against the government,you get "killed" by the military.





And someone somewhere will come up with a wrong assumption that Nigerians are the 6th happiest in Africa. 13 Likes 2 Shares





I miss those days in Ekiti state University. If lecturer mess phem!



Na aluta straight up no time... A school that students don't have any rights. Is that one a schoolI miss those days in Ekiti state University. If lecturer mess phem!Na aluta straight up no time... 1 Like

Nigeria education system sha....ordinary protest them go send u packing from hostel I wonder what will happen if they had caught the students pants down bleeping one another

.................

Our educational system na die!



Hello all kindly help my team TomisTreats as best creative kids brand.

Follow link



Abeg i believe una Abeg nairaland help one of your own.Hello all kindly help my team TomisTreats as best creative kids brand.Follow link http://event.bellafricana.com/vote/ Abeg i believe una 1 Like

Where dem do stay now?later when the girls come back with bele dem do dey blame them...smh

secondary school

....

I don't know why Nigeria don't like the truth

vizkiz:





I miss those days in Ekiti state University. If lecturer mess phem!



Na aluta straight up no time... A school that students don't have any rights. Is that one a schoolI miss those days in Ekiti state University. If lecturer mess phem!Na aluta straight up no time...



vizkiz, are you Eksuite? vizkiz, are you Eksuite?

Funding is the issue.



You cannot spend less than 5 trillion on education and pay fees less than 50000 and expect things to work fine.

Adebowale89:







vizkiz, are you Eksuite?

Graduated from Eksu

9jakohai:

Funding is the issue.



You cannot spend less than 5 trillion on education and pay fees less than 50000 and expect things to work fine.

So what do you mean Mr Doctor, people cannot air their views again without being victimized? So what do you mean Mr Doctor, people cannot air their views again without being victimized? 1 Like

for renovations i suppose.....

abdulaz:





So what do you mean, people cannot air their views again without being victimized?

Not that.



The reason why the school cannot make things better is because of the funding issue.



So once students protest, school gets angry with students for not 'understanding' the situation Not that.The reason why the school cannot make things better is because of the funding issue.So once students protest, school gets angry with students for not 'understanding' the situation

They should go to governors office





check this out as jamb registration begins today:

IMPORTANT FOR YOU

.

JAMB 2017 New Recommended Book “InDependence” By Sarah Ladipo Manyika

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-2017-new-recommended-book-independence-sarah-ladipo-manyika/



JAMB 2017 Approved CBT Registration Centers Out [1st and 2nd Batch]

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-2017-approved-cbt-registration-centers-out-1st-and-2nd-batch/



View Complete 2017/2018 JAMB Syllabus

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/view-complete-20172018-jamb-syllabus/



Updated Jamb Subject Combination For All Courses 2017

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/02/updated-jamb-subject-combination-for-all-courses/



JAMB 2017/18 Examination Dates Announced

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-201718-examination-dates-announced/



JAMB Direct Entry[DE] 2017/18 Admission Form Is Out

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-direct-entryde-201718-admission-form-out/



2017 JAMB Mock Examination Date & Registration Details

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/2017-jamb-mock-examination-date-registration-details/



2017 Jamb- Registration Begins On 20th March Ends On 19th April

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/2017-jamb-registration-begins-20th-march-ends-19th-april/



JAMB Did Not Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 Registration UTME- Ignore Rumours

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/jamb-did-scrapped-awaiting-result-2017-registration-utme-ignore-rumours/



UTME 2017 Registration- Its Not Compulsory You choose A Private University

http://www.guru9ja.com.ng/2017/03/utme-2017-registration-its-not-compulsory-you-choose-private-university/ Registration is on-goingcheck this out as jamb registration begins today:IMPORTANT FOR YOUJAMB 2017 New Recommended Book “InDependence” By Sarah Ladipo ManyikaJAMB 2017 Approved CBT Registration Centers Out [1st and 2nd Batch]View Complete 2017/2018 JAMB SyllabusUpdated Jamb Subject Combination For All Courses 2017JAMB 2017/18 Examination Dates AnnouncedJAMB Direct Entry[DE] 2017/18 Admission Form Is Out2017 JAMB Mock Examination Date & Registration Details2017 Jamb- Registration Begins On 20th March Ends On 19th AprilJAMB Did Not Scrapped Awaiting Result For 2017 Registration UTME- Ignore RumoursUTME 2017 Registration- Its Not Compulsory You choose A Private University

vizkiz:





Graduated from Eksu





Eksu management don't joke with students protest. Eksu MENs are the best



good to knw that. I'm a product of Eksu too Eksu management don't joke with students protest. Eksu MENs are the bestgood to knw that. I'm a product of Eksu too

Waitng consin school with speaker

Adebowale89:









Eksu management don't joke with students protest. Eksu MENs are the best



good to knw that. I'm a product of Eksu too

Of the greatest gbogbo!

9jakohai:





Not that.



The reason why the school cannot make things better is because of the funding issue.



So once students protest, school gets angry with students for not 'understanding' the situation

misplaced priority. I think their anger should be directed to the government doing the funding and not the protesting students. protest is the right the students and its never a crime.

Nigeria is indeed a Funny country. misplaced priority. I think their anger should be directed to the government doing the funding and not the protesting students. protest is the right the students and its never a crime.Nigeria is indeed a Funny country.

.. She must be assnal and manchester fan. That h-aunty in red really gather something there.. She must be assnal and manchester fan.

Is there any student that dont like strike

Its just annoying when its more than one month

That one na talk, they'll still come back

Where is democracy? Been long I saw her, how do we grow when there is no longer freedom of expression, the house of Representatives in the state will keep quiet about this and other big goons in the state

Rather than see to the students needs and grievances, they would rather punish them.

Saying nurses don't protest. They should rather keep suffering, smiling and waiting for God to come down from heaven to change things.

Smh