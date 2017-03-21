Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Sleeping In A Room Where A Dead Body Was Buried. (2129 Views)

Philip Mensah: I Have Been Sleeping In Graves For 30 Years To Get Powers / Dead Body Of Eunice Mojisola Olawale Killed In Abuja While Preaching. / How Can One Stop Sleeping In Church (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

My fellow nairalanders, I'm a Muslim corper from one of the states in the north central serving in a state in the east.



I'm have a conundrum right now, I was lucky to have the opportunity to change my ppa to a new one because of reasons. I have finally gotten a new ppa but the problem is the accommodation provided for me has a dead person buried in it and I do not feel comfortable at all with that(obviously).



The new ppa have claimed that there isn't any other accommodation left which I highly doubt, problem is they furnished the room and provided other miscellaneous just for me to make my stay very comfortable and I'd feel bad if I turn them down.





I decided to wait till when the next set of Corpers are passing out leaving vacancies abound but my cash situation is tight and I can't wait further.



Note: I could accept them and enjoy the place until I get a another new ppa which I'd have peace of mind but I have conscience and I can't do such.



OR



I should reject the new ppa and manage my current ppa with its damning conditions, exercise patience and suffer for a while till I get a better place?

Your choice brother,

Don't accept that. No.

Your fear already has given the negative forces powers over you and with that they can take forms in your mind and do their tricks.



Otherwise, you would have just gone in and sleep there.

I can only be concerned if you have already had an unnatural experience in the location.



Overcome your fears and see all negativity dissolve around you and the peace of mind which God has granted they that do his Will will overshadow you. 4 Likes 1 Share

babniyen:

Don't accept that. No. bro can you give me your reasons, I want to make a well informed decision bro can you give me your reasons, I want to make a well informed decision

ITbomb:

Your fear already has given the negative forces powers over you and with that they can take forms in your mind and do their tricks.



Otherwise, you would have just gone in and sleep there.

I can only be concerned if you have already had an unnatural experience in the location.



Overcome your fears and see all negativity dissolve around you and the peace of mind which God has granted they that do his Will will overshadow you.

Thank you for your insight, I'd definitely keep it mind Thank you for your insight, I'd definitely keep it mind

O boy, I slept in a room where someone was buried throughout my University, although without knowing. Wetin person no know no dey kill am. I was later told. I advice that you leave once you're aware.

Spooky 1 Like

The dead is dead ,no more power for em



Meanwhile look here 1 Like





Seriously speaking bro. That is plain bullshìt, why will you be sharing a room with a deadite? It's nothing different from sleeping on a grave. Do you believe in the Supernatural?



PS: Ignore these Niggas telling you to stay most of them wil shìt on their pants whenever she hear any movement in the room at midnight. Run bro, run! Of you have watched evil dead you will run away from that room, house, town and stateSeriously speaking bro. That is plain bullshìt, why will you be sharing a room with a deadite? It's nothing different from sleeping on a grave. Do you believe in the Supernatural?PS: Ignore these Niggas telling you to stay most of them wil shìt on their pants whenever she hear any movement in the room at midnight. Run bro, run!

To me o ...i rather sleep outside dan a room under lock n key wit a buried being insyd ...no b me.







Please lets try to have STANDARD in our daily living

and not just take up some poo that comes our way with the excuse we dont have any other choice

when we actually do.... FEAR or no FEAR i wouldnt advice even my enemy to do thatPlease lets try to have STANDARD in our daily livingand not just take up some poo that comes our way with the excuse we dont have any other choicewhen we actually do....

Horror movie things

So because dead body is there..so what?..na you kill am?......abeg stay there!!! 1 Like

for someone like me who doesn't believe in the supernatural I'd stay there, Afterall the dead is conscious of nothing, they don't hsve a mind of thier own therefore they can't harm you, you aren't the one who murdered the person and you have a goal, so don't let something as insignificant as that hold you back

RIP in advance bro

my dear you have started creating a negative image in your subconscious being.please clear such image from your mind and enjoy ur new PPA.you are a graduate ,some certain things should not come to your mind,abi na u kill d person?

Don't think I would be comfortable too

This is why i don't waste my time going to church.



You are a christian, why are you afraid? Isn't your God bigger than a dead somebody? Or didnt your bible tell you that the dead have no power?



If you are an atheist, why should you be afraid of the supernatural? Or are you a superstitious atheist??



Would it make a difference if you didn't know?



Now, what if you find out today that the house you've grown up in is the burial site of a million dinosaurs and cavemen and warriors?



Call me irreverent, but I'd shït on a grave and sleep in a coffin, don't mean shït to me.



Don't be afraid of your own imagination, your mind holds the power and key to EVERYTHING in life.

how did you get to know of the dead body?

whoever mentioned that no try at all.

Was it in the room or compound?

Why not kuku collect a shed in a cemetery?

ITbomb:

Your fear already has given the negative forces powers over you and with that they can take forms in your mind and do their tricks.



Otherwise, you would have just gone in and sleep there.

I can only be concerned if you have already had an unnatural experience in the location.



Overcome your fears and see all negativity dissolve around you and the peace of mind which God has granted they that do his Will will overshadow you.

smh nothing go do u

S

The dead can't harm you . eccl 9:5,10.



They are conscious of nothing at all

I beg you in the name of God, don't try that! How can you even think about it.



Ask yourself the question, why was a person buried in a room. Why?



If you have the answer, sleep there.



If you don't, move and move fast.