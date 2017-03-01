₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by LivingHuman: 2:56pm
President Muhammadu Buhari today received a briefing from the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/buhari-receives-briefing-from-buratai.html
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by fiizznation(m): 3:02pm
The boss is always the boss. May God continue to protect and guide you, and may he give you the strength and the zeal to deliver Nigeria from the claws of corruption
35 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by SUPOL(m): 3:04pm
He's not kneeling Down y?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by DozieInc(m): 3:05pm
Good for them.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by Masculity(m): 3:26pm
Stop mentioning his name oo. Some people go fi take race.
10 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by madridguy(m): 3:27pm
Swagallicious General Tukur Buratai, the nightmare of terrorists, the Megida of the Nigeria Army, the fear of IPOB miscreants home and abroad
Long live Sai Baba, the headache of wailers
29 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by madridguy(m): 3:28pm
Where una dey get all this pictures? This dog picture always make me laugh seriously.
Masculity:
8 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by NextGovernor(m): 3:39pm
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by Olafashion(f): 3:39pm
Why is he not on his knees? Corruption!
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by yourexcellency: 3:39pm
Briefing Buhari how he fed Nnamdi Kanu with poo and urine in Kuje...and Kanu wept
How he silenced IPOB followers with Operation Python Dance and
How he force South East leaders to join APC...
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by EarlOfWarwick(m): 3:39pm
Story ..
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by manchester1: 3:39pm
buhari again. I hope something good comes out from the briefing
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by jaymejate(m): 3:40pm
Oga Buhari, nor believe anything o. He de give you lies ni
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by NNVanguard(m): 3:40pm
Its unfortunate that the killing spree of the Herdsmen on the people of Benue communities have remained unabated.
7 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by tlops(m): 3:40pm
What is d state of d union?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by LastSurvivor11: 3:41pm
Cluelessness and uselessness personified
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by alignacademy(m): 3:41pm
The Presidency's PR team seems to have launched a "Buhari is Working" media campaign.
Let's wait for the next installment...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by hucienda: 3:41pm
The décor of the office of the PFRN is splendid.
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by yeyeboi(m): 3:41pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by laurel03: 3:42pm
photo everytime...
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by JustinSlayer69: 3:42pm
madridguy:
The Cane Supplier of The IPOBs?
But make the guy answer Sahara Reporters ooo. Where did he get money for houses in Dubai?
In all honesty, PMB attacks only his enemies. When PDP takes power from APC, let them witch hunt them APC too.
Slowly but surely, all crooks would be weeded out
I support PMB by the way, he gets B3 for Anticorruption (highest ever for a president), D7 for Economy sha
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 3:42pm
I dnt like to insult pple but OP need cane; briefing on wat?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by basty: 3:43pm
Sugaban kassa
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by Nma27(f): 3:43pm
The army should move into Benue and protect d people there...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by Cybertext(m): 3:43pm
Please can someone tell me what the role of the CDS in Nigeria today is?
... he seems to be outrightly sidelined, any small thing Na COAS this, COAS that.... Na wa o, Na real wa
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by Larryfest(m): 3:43pm
Everything now na photo photo...nothing meaningful is going on with the administration..
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by dotcomnamename: 3:43pm
Wailers right now
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Receives Briefing From Buratai (Photo) by frenchwine(m): 3:46pm
Pls tell him Boko Haram have been technically depeated. Yet they are still bombing and killing soft targets .
2 Likes
