Source: President Muhammadu Buhari today received a briefing from the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/buhari-receives-briefing-from-buratai.html

The boss is always the boss. May God continue to protect and guide you, and may he give you the strength and the zeal to deliver Nigeria from the claws of corruption 35 Likes 5 Shares

He's not kneeling Down y? 1 Like

Good for them.

Stop mentioning his name oo. Some people go fi take race. 10 Likes





Long live Sai Baba, the headache of wailers Swagallicious General Tukur Buratai, the nightmare of terrorists, the Megida of the Nigeria Army, the fear of IPOB miscreants home and abroadLong live Sai Baba, the headache of wailers 29 Likes 6 Shares





Masculity:

Stop mentioning his name oo. Some people go fi take race. Where una dey get all this pictures? This dog picture always make me laugh seriously. 8 Likes

Why is he not on his knees? Corruption!

Briefing Buhari how he fed Nnamdi Kanu with poo and urine in Kuje...and Kanu wept



How he silenced IPOB followers with Operation Python Dance and



How he force South East leaders to join APC... 11 Likes 2 Shares

Story ..

buhari again. I hope something good comes out from the briefing

Oga Buhari, nor believe anything o. He de give you lies ni

Its unfortunate that the killing spree of the Herdsmen on the people of Benue communities have remained unabated. 7 Likes

What is d state of d union? 1 Like

Cluelessness and uselessness personified 5 Likes

The Presidency's PR team seems to have launched a "Buhari is Working" media campaign.



Let's wait for the next installment... 7 Likes 1 Share

The décor of the office of the PFRN is splendid.

Ok

photo everytime... 1 Like

madridguy:

Swagallicious General Tukur Buratai, the nightmare of terrorists, the Megida of the Nigeria Army, the fear of IPOB miscreants home and abroad



Long live Sai Baba, the headache of wailers

The Cane Supplier of The IPOBs?



But make the guy answer Sahara Reporters ooo. Where did he get money for houses in Dubai?



In all honesty, PMB attacks only his enemies. When PDP takes power from APC, let them witch hunt them APC too.



Slowly but surely, all crooks would be weeded out



I support PMB by the way, he gets B3 for Anticorruption (highest ever for a president), D7 for Economy sha





? I dnt like to insult pple but OP need cane; briefing on wat 1 Like

Sugaban kassa

The army should move into Benue and protect d people there... 2 Likes 1 Share

Please can someone tell me what the role of the CDS in Nigeria today is?

... he seems to be outrightly sidelined, any small thing Na COAS this, COAS that.... Na wa o, Na real wa 1 Like

Everything now na photo photo...nothing meaningful is going on with the administration.. 1 Like

Wailers right now 7 Likes 1 Share