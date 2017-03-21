₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by Smallbaby: 4:05pm
Size matters in almost everything we do, you cut your coat according to your size right? What of your shoes? Should that of phone be different? I don’t think so.
Whenever I hear someone say a ‘big phone’ what comes to my mind is, screen size, battery and RAM/Storage. I was however impressed when I read about the Infinix Note 3 here and I was sold. The Infinix Note 3 have taught me the importance of using a big phone as it were. What makes the Infinix Note3 different or what makes any big phone different?
Firstly, the Infinix Note 3 solves one problem I have always faced with many smartphones—battery issue. The Infinix Note 3 comes packed with a 4500maH battery that gives me a 200 mins talk time with just 5mins charge. It is the ultimate dream of any smartphone user, to have a phone that stops you from carrying charger with you every time. Secondly the 6” screen is a dream come true for gamers like me, it makes both game playing and movie watching experience an unforgettable one.
Lastly, theInfinix Note 3 is everything to me, the 2/3GB RAM and the camera is something to be proud of. I have been enjoying the phone for almost two months now. I even heard that the prize have reduced, but am enjoying it and I have no single complain so far. So if you are a lady like me (or a guy) and you like it big, please go ahead and get the Infinix Note 3. That is my humble opinion about the Note 3.
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by Glory12345(f): 4:29pm
With the spec below i fell in love with this beautiful device especially the champagne gold
5.5-inch Touch Display, 1080 x 1920 pixels (367ppi)
1.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio X10 MT6753 CPU with 2GB RAM
Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
16GB Storage with support for memory card up to 128GB
13MP Rear Camera and 5MP Front Camera
3G and Wi-Fi
Fingerprint Sensor (Rear)
4500 mAh Battery with Fast Charging
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by EniolaO: 4:55pm
The 16GB Storage with support for memory card up to 128GB is much more than enough to house vitals and relieves one the stress of carring other storage devices around.
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by smithblink0052(f): 5:06pm
Smallbaby:the battery is what will make love this phone
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by osaenw3: 5:12pm
All this in a phone and very affordable, that's what I like most about infinix
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by Denchturbo: 5:18pm
Glory12345:
I love the fact that the screen is 367ppi, good screen size and visual quality
Support for 128GB too is a plus, I love my music and videos so
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by vickychris: 5:19pm
This is the phone I'm using, and one word for it, awesome.
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by Ola2Ola: 5:28pm
imagine that awesome moment when you are multi-tasking on your Infinix Note 3 and u gat no worries about d battery level.... #feelinglikaqueen
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by Ola2Ola: 5:30pm
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by Nwereonye(m): 5:34pm
The phone is amazing. 10% per hour
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by smithblink0052(f): 5:43pm
Denchturbo:its lovely cos I don't need glasses to read text messages
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by opeyemithought: 6:14pm
Glory12345:I think I will need to get one for my son, does anyone know the current prize of this phone
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by Bashspeaks(m): 6:17pm
EniolaO:You right about that, it will really help in the area of video recording and so on....
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by cadiz: 6:17pm
Smallbaby:is the 200 mins talk time with 5 mins charge if you use it for just calls alone?
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by yemzzy02(m): 6:18pm
For me, what I really appreciate is the battery life. its great. I love it.
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by creed266: 6:20pm
EniolaO:32GB internal memory wont be bad sha but 16GB is still reasonable
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by Lonan: 6:20pm
cadiz:http://www.gsmarena.com/glossary.php3?term=talk-time check the link for definition of talk time if you dont know
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by goldpeace: 6:21pm
I will like to reason like my grandmother on this one, how can you charge for 5mins and expect the battery to last?
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by cadiz: 6:23pm
Lonan:thanks, i get now. i should have just checked myself
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by cadiz: 6:23pm
goldpeace:me too thats what i was wondering o
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by Lonan: 6:25pm
goldpeace:i think it has a fast charge feature...im not too sure, you can still check
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by creed266: 6:26pm
smithblink0052:but you can just zoom in on the text if anything now
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by nynyola123: 6:28pm
opeyemithought:Last I checked it was between 54 and 58k depending on where you're staying
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by lilmisspenney: 6:29pm
goldpeace:That's why talktime was written there besides it is just an estimation
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by kingblack: 6:30pm
Nwereonye:so it can run for 10hpurs straight....amazing!!!!
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by cadiz: 6:34pm
nynyola123:the price is reasonable but me i want to know how old that son is, lol
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by lilmisspenney: 6:36pm
creed266:There's just something about having a larger screen with a good screen resolution.
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by creed266: 6:36pm
kingblack:at least if you work long hours, it would last till you get home later in the day
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by Lonan: 6:38pm
lilmisspenney:the problem is that most dont know the meaning of talktime
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by creed266: 6:39pm
lilmisspenney:well, i think that should count as a plus
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by cadiz: 6:40pm
Lonan:me i have learnt already so i hope its not because i asked you are saying this one o
|Re: My Experience With Infinix Note 3 by Bashspeaks(m): 6:42pm
Smallbaby:The screen size makes the phone look lovely and smart, it is the best option for the lovers of game especially pes 2010......
