Size matters in almost everything we do, you cut your coat according to your size right? What of your shoes? Should that of phone be different? I don’t think so.

Whenever I hear someone say a ‘big phone’ what comes to my mind is, screen size, battery and RAM/Storage. I was however impressed when I read about the Infinix Note 3 here and I was sold. The Infinix Note 3 have taught me the importance of using a big phone as it were. What makes the Infinix Note3 different or what makes any big phone different?

Firstly, the Infinix Note 3 solves one problem I have always faced with many smartphones—battery issue. The Infinix Note 3 comes packed with a 4500maH battery that gives me a 200 mins talk time with just 5mins charge. It is the ultimate dream of any smartphone user, to have a phone that stops you from carrying charger with you every time. Secondly the 6” screen is a dream come true for gamers like me, it makes both game playing and movie watching experience an unforgettable one.

Lastly, theInfinix Note 3 is everything to me, the 2/3GB RAM and the camera is something to be proud of. I have been enjoying the phone for almost two months now. I even heard that the prize have reduced, but am enjoying it and I have no single complain so far. So if you are a lady like me (or a guy) and you like it big, please go ahead and get the Infinix Note 3. That is my humble opinion about the Note 3. 4 Likes 1 Share

With the spec below i fell in love with this beautiful device especially the champagne gold



5.5-inch Touch Display, 1080 x 1920 pixels (367ppi)

1.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio X10 MT6753 CPU with 2GB RAM

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

16GB Storage with support for memory card up to 128GB

13MP Rear Camera and 5MP Front Camera

3G and Wi-Fi

Fingerprint Sensor (Rear)

4500 mAh Battery with Fast Charging 1 Like

The 16GB Storage with support for memory card up to 128GB is much more than enough to house vitals and relieves one the stress of carring other storage devices around.

the battery is what will make love this phone

All this in a phone and very affordable, that's what I like most about infinix 1 Like

I love the fact that the screen is 367ppi, good screen size and visual quality

Support for 128GB too is a plus, I love my music and videos so

This is the phone I'm using, and one word for it, awesome.

imagine that awesome moment when you are multi-tasking on your Infinix Note 3 and u gat no worries about d battery level.... #feelinglikaqueen

imagine that awesome moment when you are multi-tasking on your Infinix Note 3 and u gat no worries about d battery level.... (feelinglikaqueen)

The phone is amazing. 10% per hour

I love the fact that the screen is 367ppi, good screen size and visual quality Support for 128GB too is a plus, I love my music and videos so its lovely cos I don't need glasses to read text messages

You right about that, it will really help in the area of video recording and so on....

is the 200 mins talk time with 5 mins charge if you use it for just calls alone?

For me, what I really appreciate is the battery life. its great. I love it.

32GB internal memory wont be bad sha but 16GB is still reasonable

check the link for definition of talk time if you dont know http://www.gsmarena.com/glossary.php3?term=talk-time

I will like to reason like my grandmother on this one, how can you charge for 5mins and expect the battery to last? 1 Like

thanks, i get now. i should have just checked myself

me too thats what i was wondering o

i think it has a fast charge feature...im not too sure, you can still check

but you can just zoom in on the text if anything now

Last I checked it was between 54 and 58k depending on where you're staying

That's why talktime was written there besides it is just an estimation

so it can run for 10hpurs straight....amazing!!!!

the price is reasonable but me i want to know how old that son is, lol

There's just something about having a larger screen with a good screen resolution.

at least if you work long hours, it would last till you get home later in the day

the problem is that most dont know the meaning of talktime

well, i think that should count as a plus

me i have learnt already so i hope its not because i asked you are saying this one o