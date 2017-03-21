₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by IamAirforce1: 4:37pm
It's the dream of every father to be alive and witness his child become so successful.
Davido's father is sure a very proud dad.
Wow
https://www.instagram.com/p/BR5ss2clbIv/
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by SexyNairalander: 4:38pm
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by IamAirforce1: 4:41pm
May God keep us all alive to witness our children become more successful than we the parent
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Manseydour(m): 4:43pm
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Young03: 4:59pm
Make we dey dance?
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by odiereke(m): 5:08pm
It is a celebration of joy for the father.
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by IamAirforce1: 5:10pm
Lalasticlala thinks otherwise
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by unclezuma: 6:34pm
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by vizkiz: 6:34pm
30 billion for the account oh, Versace and Gucci for their body
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by londrina(f): 6:35pm
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by ALAYORMII: 6:35pm
Person laff with him papa now dat one don be news for Nairaland
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Vickiweezy(m): 6:35pm
30 billion for the account
But wait o, this pic is old nah.
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by DollarAngel(m): 6:35pm
Well Done OBO
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by dayleke(m): 6:36pm
Afi OBO naa......
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by mamatayour(f): 6:37pm
Good...very Good
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by TinaAnita(f): 6:37pm
Mr. Adeleke and son. Well done
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Alphyno: 6:37pm
Young03:
Enemy of Progress
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Negotiate: 6:37pm
Money
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Dshocker(m): 6:38pm
I wish i was in his shoes...Of course,by the grace of God.I will be there.
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by dayleke(m): 6:38pm
OKO nko?
Owo kun Owo.....
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by omenkaLives: 6:38pm
If they simply write "Davido and his father", what is gonna happen to them?
What's with all this "billionaire" stuff with titles?
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Augustusbest: 6:38pm
Davido success story with his father's wealth has been trending this days. Thumps up OBO
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Tazdroid(m): 6:39pm
All smiles for the camera, that's good
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Tazdroid(m): 6:40pm
DollarAngel:
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by ANIEXTY(m): 6:40pm
Life's good with LG !!!
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Galacious1: 6:41pm
Money good o, some pple dey hide their parent photo
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by opalu: 6:42pm
What line of business is this Billionaire father into?
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by CallmeLucy(m): 6:44pm
I'm not gonna think about all these too rich people again, it's not worth it. I was in the library last week trying to get some of my Uni work done and I opened a link about Bill Gates Net worth, cars e.t.c.... I swear I just started thinking about my life and thought 'Am I doing something wrong?' I couldn't even continue with what I was doing in the library cause when you hear about a spread across more than 66, 000 sq, that's larger than the WHITE HOUSE. Don't ask me for the link if you no wan commit suicide.
We gon make this money..............
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Jodha(f): 6:45pm
I Don c am
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by gurunlocker: 6:46pm
Anytime I see this guy head, I dey always remember turtle or tortoise...
|Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by nijascammers: 6:47pm
CallmeLucy:I'm sorry for you, if this is the brain you carried to Liberia, for what kind of work?
