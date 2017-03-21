₦airaland Forum

Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by IamAirforce1: 4:37pm
It's the dream of every father to be alive and witness his child become so successful.

Davido's father is sure a very proud dad.

Wow


Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by SexyNairalander: 4:38pm
booked
Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by IamAirforce1: 4:41pm
May God keep us all alive to witness our children become more successful than we the parent

Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Manseydour(m): 4:43pm
Booked
Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Young03: 4:59pm
Make we dey dance?
Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by odiereke(m): 5:08pm
It is a celebration of joy for the father.

Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by IamAirforce1: 5:10pm
Lalasticlala thinks otherwise
Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by unclezuma: 6:34pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by vizkiz: 6:34pm
30 billion for the account oh, Versace and Gucci for their body cool

Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by londrina(f): 6:35pm
Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by ALAYORMII: 6:35pm
Person laff with him papa now dat one don be news for Nairaland

Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Vickiweezy(m): 6:35pm
30 billion for the account




But wait o, this pic is old nah. undecided
Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by DollarAngel(m): 6:35pm
Well Done OBO

Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by dayleke(m): 6:36pm
Afi OBO naa......
Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by mamatayour(f): 6:37pm
Good...very Good
Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by TinaAnita(f): 6:37pm
Mr. Adeleke and son. Well done
Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Alphyno: 6:37pm
Young03:
Make we dey dance?


Enemy of Progress

Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Negotiate: 6:37pm
Money
Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Dshocker(m): 6:38pm
I wish i was in his shoes...Of course,by the grace of God.I will be there.
Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by dayleke(m): 6:38pm
OKO nko?

Owo kun Owo.....
Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by omenkaLives: 6:38pm
If they simply write "Davido and his father", what is gonna happen to them?

What's with all this "billionaire" stuff with titles?

Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Augustusbest: 6:38pm
Davido success story with his father's wealth has been trending this days. Thumps up OBO
Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Tazdroid(m): 6:39pm
All smiles for the camera, that's good
Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Tazdroid(m): 6:40pm
DollarAngel:
Well Done OBO
grin
Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by ANIEXTY(m): 6:40pm
Life's good with LG !!!
Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Galacious1: 6:41pm
Money good o, some pple dey hide their parent photo
Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by opalu: 6:42pm
What line of business is this Billionaire father into?

Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by CallmeLucy(m): 6:44pm
I'm not gonna think about all these too rich people again, it's not worth it. I was in the library last week trying to get some of my Uni work done and I opened a link about Bill Gates Net worth, cars e.t.c.... I swear I just started thinking about my life and thought 'Am I doing something wrong?' I couldn't even continue with what I was doing in the library cause when you hear about a spread across more than 66, 000 sq, that's larger than the WHITE HOUSE. Don't ask me for the link if you no wan commit suicide.


We gon make this money..............

Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by Jodha(f): 6:45pm
I Don c am
Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by gurunlocker: 6:46pm
Anytime I see this guy head, I dey always remember turtle or tortoise...
Re: Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together by nijascammers: 6:47pm
CallmeLucy:
I'm not gonna think about all these too rich people again, it's not worth it. I was in the library last week trying to get some of my Uni work done and I opened a link about Bill Gates Net worth, cars e.t.c.... I swear I just started thinking about my life and thought 'Am I doing something wrong?' I couldn't even continue with what I was doing in the library cause when you hear about a spread across more than 66, 000 sq, that's larger than the WHITE HOUSE. Don't ask me for the link if you no wan commit suicide.


We gon make this money..............
I'm sorry for you, if this is the brain you carried to Liberia, for what kind of work?

(0) (1) (Reply)

