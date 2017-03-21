Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido And Billionaire Father All Smiles As They Take Photos Together (16519 Views)

Davido's father is sure a very proud dad.



Wow





booked

May God keep us all alive to witness our children become more successful than we the parent 33 Likes 1 Share

Booked

Make we dey dance?

It is a celebration of joy for the father. 1 Like

Lalasticlala thinks otherwise

30 billion for the account oh, Versace and Gucci for their body 6 Likes

But wait o, this pic is old nah. 30 billion for the accountBut wait o, this pic is old nah.

Well Done OBO 4 Likes

Afi OBO naa......

Good...very Good

Mr. Adeleke and son. Well done

Young03:

Make we dey dance?



with few million bucks you can build something like this Hmmm.....money is goodMeanwhile

Money

I wish i was in his shoes...Of course,by the grace of God.I will be there.

OKO nko?



Owo kun Owo.....

If they simply write "Davido and his father", what is gonna happen to them?



What's with all this "billionaire" stuff with titles? 1 Like

Davido success story with his father's wealth has been trending this days. Thumps up OBO

All smiles for the camera, that's good

DollarAngel:

Well Done OBO

Life's good with LG !!!

Money good o, some pple dey hide their parent photo

What line of business is this Billionaire father into? 1 Like

I'm not gonna think about all these too rich people again, it's not worth it. I was in the library last week trying to get some of my Uni work done and I opened a link about Bill Gates Net worth, cars e.t.c.... I swear I just started thinking about my life and thought 'Am I doing something wrong?' I couldn't even continue with what I was doing in the library cause when you hear about a spread across more than 66, 000 sq, that's larger than the WHITE HOUSE. Don't ask me for the link if you no wan commit suicide.





We gon make this money.............. 1 Like 1 Share

I Don c am

Anytime I see this guy head, I dey always remember turtle or tortoise...