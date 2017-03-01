₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by SenseiVoyles: 8:45pm
PORT HAR-COURT— No fewer than 78 graduands of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, are to be conferred with First Class degrees at this year’s convocation of the institution.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/78-bag-first-class-uniport/
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by WhiteKettle: 8:55pm
Trying to picture ze dinner with ze firzt class graduates. Zeat them all, share rice, zay few words and that iz all.
Congrats to zem.
So becauze ze bezt graduatimg student iz from Plant science and biotech, they decide to plant a tree. If the student had graduated from Fisheries, what would they do to ze fish?
2 Likes
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by odiereke(m): 9:11pm
Congratulation to all the students passing out.
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by dessz(m): 9:16pm
hmm congrats to the graduates, I wonder when 2500 out of 5000 graduates will have first class
2 Likes
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by mazizitonene(m): 9:16pm
nice....proud alumni..
2 Likes
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by Japhet04(m): 9:16pm
What is the use of the first class when you would still struggle for a job as much as the person with a 3rd class
3 Likes
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by shams040(m): 9:16pm
B
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by mebad(m): 9:16pm
Uniport finally realized time has changed from when they intentionally mess up students result
7 Likes
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by shobxxy: 9:17pm
ok... You see the level of decay in the system
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by DixonKuntz: 9:17pm
Who furking cares!!!!!
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by tosyne2much(m): 9:17pm
Let's wait and see how those who graduated with third class will derail this thread.. The guy above me is a perfect example
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by dessz(m): 9:17pm
WhiteKettle:what sort of fuçkery is this,
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by pretee246(m): 9:18pm
Nice...but no work for 9ja
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by Benekruku(m): 9:18pm
Alfa marine
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by vizkiz: 9:18pm
Make una enter Labour market. Una go know say first class in school doesn't guarantee you a job in Nigeria
Congratulations though, I celebrate success
1 Like
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by Amarabae(f): 9:19pm
Nice one. Congrats
1 Like
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by olujastro: 9:19pm
What!
I am so shocked that my alma mater can produce this high number of first class graduates.
So they finally grew sense many years after I left; allowed us to suffer and sleep overnight in class uncountable number of times, yet only one first class in my set in the whole Engineering. The one first class sef na because sey petroleum department dey very nice.
My cousin that was on 4.8 from year 1, na so dem fall in hand to 4.38 in final year as best mechanical graduating student. What makes it worse is that they boldly told us they'll fall our hands before we reach final year, especially the younger lecturers cos they fell their hands too.
God pass una sha. Men don blow with or without first class.
2 Likes
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by chynie: 9:20pm
Uniport
Those cult guys wey go harrase lecturer and he will give them A in an exam they didn't write
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by oviejnr(m): 9:21pm
Thats motivating but little wonder if First Class is now a bonus in Uniport. Anyways Congrats, favor market await you all!!!
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by tmanny1: 9:21pm
na lazy people full school now adays
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by mazizitonene(m): 9:21pm
Amarabae:dey book space like e wan type better thing...
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by kenzysmith: 9:21pm
Money have exchange hands smh
1 Like
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by Tazdroid(m): 9:22pm
Oh that's great, congratulations to the celebrants, sorry graduates. I wish them an even bigger success story
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by EmmyChizkid(m): 9:23pm
First class no be child's play. Dem Try...
1 Like
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by Montaque(m): 9:23pm
The result of teaching one scheme of work year in year out. If u check for the past ten years, most of their curriculum are still the same topics and syllabus.
3 Likes
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by Libkid(m): 9:24pm
third class graduates oya una food don land. come and lament how first class did this and that
1 Like
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by fadkay: 9:25pm
Japhet04:Shallow mind
2 Likes
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:25pm
Congrat to them..welcome to the labour market.
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by VanBommel(m): 9:25pm
Good
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by JohnnyBling(m): 9:25pm
dessz:For naijawith all those sadist lecturers
|Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by oladipo322(m): 9:25pm
First Class? everybody bagging First Class like pass
1 Like
