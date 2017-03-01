Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students (4262 Views)

PORT HAR-COURT— No fewer than 78 graduands of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, are to be conferred with First Class degrees at this year’s convocation of the institution.



Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Ndowa Lale, disclosed this, weekend, at a media parley ahead of the convocation slated for Saturday next week.



He said the overall best graduating student of the university, Mr Uzoma Chinomso of the Department of Plant Science and Biotechnology, in the Faculty of Science, had a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.82, adding that he would plant the Convocation Tree at the University Park on Tuesday.



This is the first time the university will produce first class graduates in these numbers. Professor Lale said he would have a dinner with all the first class graduates and graduates with distinction from the College of Health Sciences and the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences According to him, a total of 5,473 would graduate from various programmes of the university, adding that he will continue to drive the vision of a university where research results should solve practical problems and create wealth.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/78-bag-first-class-uniport/

Trying to picture ze dinner with ze firzt class graduates. Zeat them all, share rice, zay few words and that iz all.

Congrats to zem.

So becauze ze bezt graduatimg student iz from Plant science and biotech, they decide to plant a tree. If the student had graduated from Fisheries, what would they do to ze fish? 2 Likes

Congratulation to all the students passing out.

hmm congrats to the graduates, I wonder when 2500 out of 5000 graduates will have first class 2 Likes

nice....proud alumni.. 2 Likes

What is the use of the first class when you would still struggle for a job as much as the person with a 3rd class 3 Likes

Uniport finally realized time has changed from when they intentionally mess up students result 7 Likes

ok... You see the level of decay in the system

Who furking cares!!!!!

Let's wait and see how those who graduated with third class will derail this thread.. The guy above me is a perfect example 2 Likes 1 Share

Trying to picture ze dinner with ze firzt class graduates. Zeat them all, share rice, zay few words and that iz all.

Congrats to zem.

Congrats to zem. what sort of fuçkery is this, what sort of fuçkery is this,

Nice...but no work for 9ja

Alfa marine

Make una enter Labour market. Una go know say first class in school doesn't guarantee you a job in Nigeria



Congratulations though, I celebrate success 1 Like

Nice one. Congrats 1 Like

What!

I am so shocked that my alma mater can produce this high number of first class graduates.

So they finally grew sense many years after I left; allowed us to suffer and sleep overnight in class uncountable number of times, yet only one first class in my set in the whole Engineering. The one first class sef na because sey petroleum department dey very nice.

My cousin that was on 4.8 from year 1, na so dem fall in hand to 4.38 in final year as best mechanical graduating student. What makes it worse is that they boldly told us they'll fall our hands before we reach final year, especially the younger lecturers cos they fell their hands too.

God pass una sha. Men don blow with or without first class. 2 Likes





Those cult guys wey go harrase lecturer and he will give them A in an exam they didn't write

UniportThose cult guys wey go harrase lecturer and he will give them A in an exam they didn't write

Thats motivating but little wonder if First Class is now a bonus in Uniport. Anyways Congrats, favor market await you all!!!

na lazy people full school now adays

Money have exchange hands smh 1 Like

Oh that's great, congratulations to the celebrants, sorry graduates. I wish them an even bigger success story

First class no be child's play. Dem Try... 1 Like

The result of teaching one scheme of work year in year out. If u check for the past ten years, most of their curriculum are still the same topics and syllabus. 3 Likes

third class graduates oya una food don land. come and lament how first class did this and that 1 Like

Japhet04:

What is the use of the first class when you would still struggle for a job as much as the person with a 3rd class Shallow mind Shallow mind 2 Likes

Congrat to them..welcome to the labour market.

Good

dessz:

hmm congrats to the graduates, I wonder when 2500 out of 5000 graduates will have first class with all those sadist lecturers For naijawith all those sadist lecturers