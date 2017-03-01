₦airaland Forum

Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by SenseiVoyles: 8:45pm
PORT HAR-COURT—  No fewer than 78 graduands of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, are to  be conferred with First Class degrees at this year’s convocation of the institution.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Ndowa Lale, disclosed this, weekend, at a media parley ahead of the convocation slated for Saturday next week.

He said the overall best graduating student of the university, Mr Uzoma Chinomso of the Department of Plant Science and Biotechnology, in the Faculty of Science, had a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.82, adding that he would plant the Convocation Tree at the University Park on Tuesday.

This is the first time the university will produce first class graduates in these numbers. Professor Lale said he would have a dinner with all the first class graduates and graduates with distinction  from the College of Health Sciences and the Faculty of Pharmaceutical  Sciences According to him,  a total of 5,473 would graduate from various programmes of the university, adding that he will  continue to drive the vision of a university where research results should solve practical problems and create wealth.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/78-bag-first-class-uniport/

Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by WhiteKettle: 8:55pm
Trying to picture ze dinner with ze firzt class graduates. Zeat them all, share rice, zay few words and that iz all.
Congrats to zem.
So becauze ze bezt graduatimg student iz from Plant science and biotech, they decide to plant a tree. If the student had graduated from Fisheries, what would they do to ze fish?

2 Likes

Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by odiereke(m): 9:11pm
Congratulation to all the students passing out.
Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by dessz(m): 9:16pm
hmm congrats to the graduates, I wonder when 2500 out of 5000 graduates will have first class

2 Likes

Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by mazizitonene(m): 9:16pm
nice....proud alumni..

2 Likes

Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by Japhet04(m): 9:16pm
What is the use of the first class when you would still struggle for a job as much as the person with a 3rd class undecided

3 Likes

Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by shams040(m): 9:16pm
B
Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by mebad(m): 9:16pm
Uniport finally realized time has changed from when they intentionally mess up students result

7 Likes

Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by shobxxy: 9:17pm
ok... You see the level of decay in the system
Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by DixonKuntz: 9:17pm
Who furking cares!!!!!
Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by tosyne2much(m): 9:17pm
Let's wait and see how those who graduated with third class will derail this thread.. The guy above me is a perfect example cheesy

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by dessz(m): 9:17pm
WhiteKettle:
Trying to picture ze dinner with ze firzt class graduates. Zeat them all, share rice, zay few words and that iz all.
Congrats to zem.
what sort of fuçkery is this,

Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by pretee246(m): 9:18pm
Nice...but no work for 9ja
Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by Benekruku(m): 9:18pm
Alfa marine
Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by vizkiz: 9:18pm
Make una enter Labour market. Una go know say first class in school doesn't guarantee you a job in Nigeria

Congratulations though, I celebrate success

1 Like

Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by Amarabae(f): 9:19pm
Nice one. Congrats

1 Like

Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by olujastro: 9:19pm
What!
I am so shocked that my alma mater can produce this high number of first class graduates.
So they finally grew sense many years after I left; allowed us to suffer and sleep overnight in class uncountable number of times, yet only one first class in my set in the whole Engineering. The one first class sef na because sey petroleum department dey very nice.
My cousin that was on 4.8 from year 1, na so dem fall in hand to 4.38 in final year as best mechanical graduating student. What makes it worse is that they boldly told us they'll fall our hands before we reach final year, especially the younger lecturers cos they fell their hands too.
God pass una sha. Men don blow with or without first class.

2 Likes

Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by chynie: 9:20pm
Uniport
cheesy cheesy cheesy grin cheesy cheesy
Those cult guys wey go harrase lecturer and he will give them A in an exam they didn't write
grin grin grin grin
Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by oviejnr(m): 9:21pm
Thats motivating but little wonder if First Class is now a bonus in Uniport. Anyways Congrats, favor market await you all!!!
Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by tmanny1: 9:21pm
na lazy people full school now adays
Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by mazizitonene(m): 9:21pm
Amarabae:
.
dey book space like e wan type better thing... tongue
Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by kenzysmith: 9:21pm
Money have exchange hands smh

1 Like

Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by Tazdroid(m): 9:22pm
Oh that's great, congratulations to the celebrants, sorry graduates. I wish them an even bigger success story
Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by EmmyChizkid(m): 9:23pm
First class no be child's play. Dem Try...

1 Like

Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by Montaque(m): 9:23pm
The result of teaching one scheme of work year in year out. If u check for the past ten years, most of their curriculum are still the same topics and syllabus.

3 Likes

Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by Libkid(m): 9:24pm
third class graduates oya una food don land. come and lament how first class did this and that

1 Like

Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by fadkay: 9:25pm
Japhet04:
What is the use of the first class when you would still struggle for a job as much as the person with a 3rd class undecided
Shallow mind

2 Likes

Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:25pm
Congrat to them..welcome to the labour market. grin grin angry
Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by VanBommel(m): 9:25pm
Good
Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by JohnnyBling(m): 9:25pm
dessz:
hmm congrats to the graduates, I wonder when 2500 out of 5000 graduates will have first class
For naijawith all those sadist lecturers angry
Re: Uniport Graduates 78 First Class Out Of 5473 Students by oladipo322(m): 9:25pm
First Class? everybody bagging First Class like pass

1 Like

