|Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by ogochukwu247(f): 4:43am
BBNaija housemate, Thin Tall Tony who recently got evicted from the house is expecting his third child with his wife, Laraba Audi Offiong. The couple already have two kids, a daughter, Emmanuella and a son, Mayson. Congrats to the couple!
source
http://www.reportnaija.com/2017/03/ex-bbnaija-housemate-thin-tall-tonys.html
cc lalasticlala
and someone should please tell bisola to back off ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by Saammiee(m): 4:55am
FTC.....!!!
any thread on TTT will be on front page through out this week.. ;DFTC.....!!!
..
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by dahunsy(m): 4:55am
Coughs**** clears throat# what do u expect?? D way dat guy go dey tear him wife.......hmmmm coughs***
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by anotherydz(m): 5:04am
Asokale anfaani. News no dey again I swear. Anybody we dey pregnant go born. mtchew.
9 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by Young03: 5:11am
na u hold light for them
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by youngest85(m): 5:17am
Another sharp guy has helped her when TTT was away
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by ichommy(m): 5:41am
youngest85:
So, She can't get Pregnant before TTT go to SA?
27 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by Negotiate: 6:04am
Na lie jhor
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by Nutase(f): 6:07am
Who get d belle?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by rawpadgin(m): 6:18am
stop rubbing this guy's new on our faces please
bloody desperado, denied ur family because of 25million
this kain guy fit use him entire family do money ritual sef
but then again.......
wetin concern me?
13 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by ibkgab001: 8:50am
Shar
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by johnjay4u2u(m): 8:50am
Ok, my mosquito is also pregnant.
Why do they call him thin sef?
Abi wetin be the meaning of thin?
Nkechi, bring ya dictionary.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by lifestyle1(m): 8:50am
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by Aburi001: 8:50am
OP, if I may ask, how this take become news again?
Person no fit get belle again?
And what's the big deal about TTT wife being pregnant?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by GreenMavro: 8:51am
IRONY OF LIFE : A CELESTIAL church member saying : --"IMAGINE IF YOU WERE IN MY SHOES''
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by slyd90(m): 8:52am
Bisola pls come lemme wash your head.........
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by martineverest(m): 8:52am
Bloggers at it.... Bloggers have successfully done pregnancy test on her.
But this woman is very foolish, tho.... That's why I live white women.they don't tolerate rubbish... Total dependency on her husband is what is keeping her in the Marriage
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by ANIEXTY(m): 8:52am
So this guy been don do keep, then come go BBnaija go collect headies award !!! Isoryte.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by Whoeppme: 8:53am
Akpos am having this feeling say TTT Don already put the bomb inside the womb before he come go our big Broda Africa go dey practice how to live like person wey never marry before.
Its seems to me that he must be practicing this lifestyle once a while.
On the other hand
TTT check well ooo, cos e fit be say as u bin dey rup ororo all over bisola body may be just maybe one smart guy been dey give ur wife efor chop ooo.
Am just saying
Akpos wetin u think?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by ofemigeorge(m): 8:53am
It would have been looking Good expecting and having to 25m price money. One thing killed him.. ...no two.. ..his tongue and his lust. But we are all human. .
4 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by Vickiweezy(m): 8:53am
Puxxy axx niqqa
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by xhir85(m): 8:53am
hmmmmmmm.....i reserve ma comment
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by osayuwamwen(m): 8:54am
wat da Bleep is bb naija?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by tayoxx(m): 8:56am
See as the guy and e wife make una look like mumu... ttt do this ttt do dat one.. ntor the woman no send . In fact she get belle join.. learn to mind ya business. No de poke nos for pple marriage
2 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by cerowo(f): 8:56am
What's special about she expecting d third child Na today
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by anitank(f): 8:57am
rawpadgin:
The irony is that this man may end up being one of the biggest celebrities in the entertainment industry soon, with the way his news has been trending. This is the kind of mediocre we like to celebrate in Nigeria and it's pathetic
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by maberry(m): 8:57am
He had to leave her something to be busy at while he was away
Bad guy
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by BabaAlabi: 8:58am
This TTT affair infuriates me to no end. In the beginning, the girls loved him, the guys wanted to be him and everyone thought he would win. Then the news of his marriage hit the news and girls descended on him with all the vengeance, vitriol and vexation invoked by every guy who had ever broken their hearts. He became the personification of evil to them.
But let's be honest. TTT was doomed from the second he stepped into the house. Let's analyze 2 outcomes;
1- He tells the house he is married. Due to his known married status, he can't frolic with the girls. He acts quiet and reserved in a house expected to be loud and sexually daring. This inevitably makes him the boring candidate. People will say 'wetin married man dey do for Big brother house. Make e dey go house jor'. No much votes for him. This leads to his eviction. No #25 million!
2- He keeps his marriage a secret. He hopes no one finds out or even if they do, they will understand the 25m will make the lives of his family far better. His wife understands what's at stake and in a logical+machiavellian move (rare in women who mostly act based on emotions), she gives him the go ahead and supports him on social media.
He gets to the house, uses his appealing physical appearance to make the ladies love him enough to never nominate him for eviction. He acts friendly with the guys and coasts on till the final.
This way: There is a small, albiet, probable probability that he will win. There is actually a chance for 25 million.
What option would anyone have taken? TTT totally deserves to win BIG Brother. It is not a church show where humility wins. It is not a moral affair where the one with the least blemish will win. It is a social experiment involving scheming, deviousness, manipulation and a willingness to do anything for money. That person is TTT. A man ready to go to any length for his family.
He is a true strategist. Such a shame that he was brought down by the hypocrisy, stupidity and illogicallity of most Nigerians. Congrats on the new addition to his family.
4 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by OMOTOWO(m): 8:59am
Oya today na my birthday..edakun e saanu mi pelu LIKES
2 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by Nickymezor(f): 8:59am
So?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Is Pregnant With Their Third Child by dadavivo: 9:00am
Tony my guy, ride on Brother. Nigerians are with you. We see deals coming your way
2 Likes
