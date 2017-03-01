This TTT affair infuriates me to no end. In the beginning, the girls loved him, the guys wanted to be him and everyone thought he would win. Then the news of his marriage hit the news and girls descended on him with all the vengeance, vitriol and vexation invoked by every guy who had ever broken their hearts. He became the personification of evil to them.

But let's be honest. TTT was doomed from the second he stepped into the house. Let's analyze 2 outcomes;‎

1- He tells the house he is married.‎ Due to his known married status, he can't frolic with the girls. He acts quiet and reserved in a house expected to be loud and sexually daring. This inevitably makes him the boring candidate. People will say 'wetin married man dey do for Big brother house. Make e dey go house jor'. No much votes for him. This leads to his eviction. No #25 million!

‎

2- He keeps his marriage a secret. He hopes no one finds out or even if they do, they will understand the 25m will make the lives of his family far better. His wife understands what's at stake and in a logical+machiavellian move (rare in women who mostly act based on emotions), she gives him the go ahead and supports him on social media.

He gets to the house, uses his appealing physical appearance to make the ladies love him enough to never nominate him for eviction. He acts friendly with the guys and coasts on till the final.

This way: There is a small, albiet, probable probability that he will win. There is actually a chance for 25 million. ‎

What option would anyone have taken? TTT totally deserves to win BIG Brother. It is not a church show where humility wins. It is not a moral affair where the one with the least blemish will win. It is a social experiment involving scheming, deviousness, manipulation and a willingness to do anything for money. That person is TTT. A man ready to go to any length for his family.‎

He is a true strategist. Such a shame that he was brought down by the hypocrisy, stupidity and illogicallity of most Nigerians. Congrats on the new addition to his family. ‎ 4 Likes