Source: Here are photos of some of his royal highnesses from all parts of Igboland praying for IPOB restoration & Nnamdi Kanu's release during Nnamdi Kanu's court case on 20th march 2017.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/igbo-traditional-rulers-on-their-knees.html?m=1 9 Likes 1 Share

He'll be released this year.





I'll keep on saying it because

It's a prophecy! 40 Likes 4 Shares

Hahahaha, Igbo unrecognised street kings, them go pray and cry blood 28 Likes 1 Share

Why are these guys wasting their time, this guy (Nnamdi kanu)can't be released as long as buhari is still in Aso rock.



B4 anyone qoutes me



Am an Igbo guy but I don't support BIAFRA. 37 Likes 1 Share

uche bu akpa, onye obula nya nke ya uche bu akpa, onye obula nya nke ya 63 Likes 5 Shares

Nna.. Abeg no start for here. Nna.. Abeg no start for here. 13 Likes

Nna.. Abeg no start for here. anuty ola anugom hav a nice day anuty ola anugom hav a nice day 12 Likes 3 Shares

who is the most influential Nigerian alive? I'm almost sure that Nnamdi Kanu would be listed by Forbes among the 100 most influential people on the earth for 2017. 19 Likes 2 Shares

Yet they call others "cowards"!!



Do these people have mirrors in their region at all? They need to be looking at their reflection from time to time before using such words to describe people. Yet they call others "cowards"!!Do these people have mirrors in their region at all? They need to be looking at their reflection from time to time before using such words to describe people. 27 Likes 4 Shares

Deity worshipping and religion don't blend, you can't be worshipping chuku okike obioma (or whatever you call it) and at the same time worship God Almighty.





Don't ever associated partner with God Almighty. 8 Likes

.Oga she is right jor

Chukwu okike abiama still means God.

Dnt defend blindly. EiyaaChukwu okike abiama still meansDnt defend blindly. 6 Likes

Creating Scene when they are already having the feelings that the guy might be released soon. 3 Likes

So, in whose name are they praying? Amadioha or who?



Traditionalists are generally not Christians nor Muslims. They are traditionalists.



Perhaps there may be any timeline or expectation of when the release would happen?



We can only remember that space and distance is not a barrier in the spirit world. They can hold the prayer in their closets without telling anyone about it. They don't have to visit Abuja. 1 Like

Na today ?

Hungry looking unknown IPoB traditional rulers. 2 Likes

Let Me Ask, And Know When His Realease Will Be Oh! Amadioha Said His Realease Will Be Next 50years 2 Likes





Useless Brown Roofers oshi But these useless Afonjas said Igbos aren't unitedUseless Brown Roofers oshi 10 Likes

How can you call these hungry looking mofos Igbo traditional rulers?. They are traditional herbalists hired to pray for Kanu's release 3 Likes

As usual



They Never Cease To Amaze Me 2 Likes

he will be hang he will be hang

Cheap public stunt

Hmm, the court knows the kind of judgement they should pass on Kalu. They should just go ahead with it and stop wasting our time. 2 Likes

Is it really from their hearts, can they reject $1m if offered to keep shut? 1 Like

sum pple will cone here to spew trash, but can one of dem just tell me d crime dis man committed? 8 Likes