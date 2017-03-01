₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,768,709 members, 3,433,361 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 March 2017 at 02:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release (10196 Views)
Fayose & His Wife On Their Knees As They Pray With Kumuyi For Ekiti Teachers / IPOB Members Protest In The Streets Of Japan To Demand For Nnamdi Kanu's Release / Biafra: 5 Shot Dead Celebrating Kanu’s Release (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by Mztarstrechy(m): 9:02am
Here are photos of some of his royal highnesses from all parts of Igboland praying for IPOB restoration & Nnamdi Kanu's release during Nnamdi Kanu's court case on 20th march 2017.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/igbo-traditional-rulers-on-their-knees.html?m=1
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by Nne5(f): 9:12am
He'll be released this year.
I'll keep on saying it because
It's a prophecy!
40 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by victorvezx(m): 9:19am
Hahahaha, Igbo unrecognised street kings, them go pray and cry blood
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by Benevee: 9:20am
Why are these guys wasting their time, this guy (Nnamdi kanu)can't be released as long as buhari is still in Aso rock.
B4 anyone qoutes me
Am an Igbo guy but I don't support BIAFRA.
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by Mrjo(m): 9:24am
Benevee:uche bu akpa, onye obula nya nke ya
63 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by Olafashion(f): 9:27am
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by Olafashion(f): 9:27am
Mrjo:
Nna.. Abeg no start for here.
13 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by Mrjo(m): 9:36am
Olafashion:anuty ola anugom hav a nice day
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by abouzaid: 10:12am
who is the most influential Nigerian alive? I'm almost sure that Nnamdi Kanu would be listed by Forbes among the 100 most influential people on the earth for 2017.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by omenkaLives: 10:23am
Mztarstrechy:Yet they call others "cowards"!!
Do these people have mirrors in their region at all? They need to be looking at their reflection from time to time before using such words to describe people.
27 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by Spicycat(f): 10:35am
Deity worshipping and religion don't blend, you can't be worshipping chuku okike obioma (or whatever you call it) and at the same time worship God Almighty.
Don't ever associated partner with God Almighty.
8 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by Lekan1o1: 2:04pm
Eiyaa
Benevee:
Chukwu okike abiama still means God.
Dnt defend blindly.
6 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by championeh(m): 2:04pm
Creating Scene when they are already having the feelings that the guy might be released soon.
3 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by GreenMavro: 2:05pm
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by Abbeyme: 2:05pm
So, in whose name are they praying? Amadioha or who?
Traditionalists are generally not Christians nor Muslims. They are traditionalists.
Perhaps there may be any timeline or expectation of when the release would happen?
We can only remember that space and distance is not a barrier in the spirit world. They can hold the prayer in their closets without telling anyone about it. They don't have to visit Abuja.
1 Like
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by ealtutu: 2:05pm
Na today ?
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by michoim(m): 2:05pm
Hungry looking unknown IPoB traditional rulers.
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by jjbest123: 2:05pm
Let Me Ask, And Know When His Realease Will Be Oh! Amadioha Said His Realease Will Be Next 50years
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by BrutalJab: 2:06pm
But these useless Afonjas said Igbos aren't united
Useless Brown Roofers oshi
10 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by yourexcellency: 2:06pm
How can you call these hungry looking mofos Igbo traditional rulers?. They are traditional herbalists hired to pray for Kanu's release
3 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by Monogamy: 2:06pm
As usual
They Never Cease To Amaze Me
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by jakandeola(m): 2:06pm
Nne5:he will be hang
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by olaszydaruma(m): 2:06pm
Cheap public stunt
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by oviejnr(m): 2:06pm
Hmm, the court knows the kind of judgement they should pass on Kalu. They should just go ahead with it and stop wasting our time.
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by blaqroy: 2:07pm
Is it really from their hearts, can they reject $1m if offered to keep shut?
1 Like
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by Henrypraise: 2:07pm
sum pple will cone here to spew trash, but can one of dem just tell me d crime dis man committed?
8 Likes
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by xantin3: 2:07pm
|Re: Igbo Traditional Rulers Kneel Down In Abuja To Pray For Nnamdi Kanu's Release by Sammy07(m): 2:08pm
lol,,,,, you are just wasting your time...
mind you am not against biafras.....
1 Like
Katsina State After 8 Years Of Yar'adua. / The Cpc Campaign Rally In Benin - Images / Jos Church Attack:suicide Bomber,cocin Member -dfence Hq.
Viewing this topic: lizberry1, henryobinna(m), dacovajnr, blaKKy83(f), krixik(m), edunwosu(m), HonNze, ladywise, ossuofia1, Oladelson(m), adewumi713(m), bejick(m), nenkwa(m), andresia(m), meshi1990(m), Ekenev2(m), Nevee, osemoses1234(m), sosodat, ogologoamu, enedoboy(m), IISamuel, Abudu2000(m), unto(m), hoodmenconcept(m), oluwafemim(m), thugthang(m), Factfinder1(f), comos, hotmum, TimeManager(m), cc77(m), chukymoney(m), micky43, vigasimple(m), yhormite, drslimtommy, kingsleyjando(m), spadar4u, mizskyhigh, obinon(m), pallybrown(m), Allee90, bossvinqualad25(m), agbonkamen(f), franciskaine(m), OKTolu(m), Handsomecole(m), Lajet, leunseyis(m), jumpandpas(m), Lexcom20, onexile, SpecialAdviser(m), amahthelma(f), WaterDrunkard, frankkad(m), TundeCole(m), YeyeDeySmell1, sokul, tyson99(m), Chyjoval(m), Positivemind1, Dripy, Murphylink(m), themonk, Tomiwatosin(m), valemtech(m), jacobnel and 163 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14