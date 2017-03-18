Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) (10753 Views)

As shared by a Facebook user "Kids of The Lion Zone of the indigenous people of Biafra had a peaceful rally today in igweocha seeking the immediate and unconditional release of our leader mazi NNAMDI KANU.



Biafran kids held a rally at Igweocha, Rivers state, today for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. As shared by a Facebook user "Kids of The Lion Zone of the indigenous people of Biafra had a peaceful rally today in igweocha seeking the immediate and unconditional release of our leader mazi NNAMDI KANU.

The parents/guardians of these innocent children are complete fools.





most of these kids don't even know who kanu is



most of these kids don't even know who kanu is

Please i beg my Ibo brodas, lets keep our children out of this Rubbish. I want kanu released but any parent who will allow his children listen to radio biafra is very irresponsible. Kanu is no role model, he had a right passion for a good fight but d words dat emanated from his mouth makes him a careless fellow.

Stupid children from silly parent

Innocent children.

Real Stupidity.







yorugba.I understand ur pains and fears.kpele

you are IBO but not Igbo.so keep ur advice to urself

stop crying already afonjazzy.

Next time, check my signature before you quote me. Dummy.

who cares?. even Nfcs doesn't

I mean, DAMN!!! THEY ARE JUST KIDS!



*sh!ts like this is what makes d world xoxo Fuςked up*



Same kids that were starved to death by wicked Awolowo? Give me a break you hypocritical Afonjas!

Anybody that had compelled these kids to go unto the street for something they didn't know about, is slipping a messed up juice from a gutter-cup. I mean, DAMN!!! THEY ARE JUST KIDS! *sh!ts like this is what makes d world xoxo Fuςked up*

Aww! Umu Chineke. Being brave from childhood is commendable. What is really the pains of Afonjas above me ?

I pray they won't be massacred by the blood thirsty nigerian army 3 Likes 1 Share

While you identify with the truths in the information and contents from this Moniker...don't forget the source is Igbobia.com...the Pan-Igbo forum that reveals real facts about and discusses the Igbo people.

A friend of mine introduced me to the site as soon as it was launched a month ago, and ever since, I fell in love with it for the unique knowledge and unknown facts it springs. Of course, anyone can register there...it is fast rising 7 Likes 2 Shares

Anybody that had compelled these kids to go unto the street for something they didn't know about, is slipping a messed up juice from a gutter-cup.



I mean, DAMN!!! THEY ARE JUST KIDS!



*sh!ts like this is what makes d world xoxo Fuςked up*

Same kids that were starved to death by wicked Awolowo? Give me a break you hypocritical Afonjas as if you care about us!

Dats ur problem. U can go and buy a shirt wit kanu's pics, with printed words of kanu calling nigeria a zoo dan put it on ur child(dat if u have one). One day he will grow up and ask u if u were a chimpanzee or a monkey in d zoo

I knew it won't take long for you to rear your Afonja self in here. Biafraa is your nightmare despite a far more existential issue of great significance...Hausa- Fulani slaughtering your people in Osun, you have kept quiet, instead convulsing as usual at Biafraanss who have done nothing to you but envy that runs deep in your blood like glucose. If only this biological mistake that quoted me can just check my signature. It's a pity though.

I pray they won't be massacred by the blood thirsty nigerian army

Amen Bro. Amen Bro. 3 Likes

yorubas seem to 'care' more about the kids than their parents. The same kids their Awolowo killed in the 1960s?

So much 'love' from yorubas. 9 Likes

Child abuse or should i say children abuse. I will not be surprised is a see " Little Children Rally In Support of Apostle Suleiman" with children carrying placards of the Pastor and Stephanie Otobo





first is jewish,now children??..



whats next??..



he will become chinese confusians or buddhist dalai biafra??..



and why are they kids kneeling on the dirty street??...



first is jewish,now children??.. whats next??.. he will become chinese confusians or buddhist dalai biafra??.. and why are they kids kneeling on the dirty street??... yea...kiss our nigerian butts!!!... nope...kanu can not be released...

Child abuse or should i say children abuse. I will not be surprised is a see " Little Children Rally In Support of Apostle Suleiman" with children carrying placards of the Pastor and Stephanie Otobo

Kids have rights to opinions too, just as they have rights to liberty. Shouting down Biafrans won't make them embrace you under one nigeria. Chart your own course, you can also call your blood thirsty army to come kill them as usual like the animals you one-nigerianists love to be.

. yorugba.I understand ur pains and fears.kpele

look the picture you are using..maybe this woman was a rape victim..do you people even think a tall?...

If only this biological mistake that quoted me can just check my signature. It's a pity though.











sorry...am not even igbo sef.. sorry...am not even igbo sef..

sorry...am not even igbo sef..



U are a cone head Afonja...