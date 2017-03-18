₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by Youngadvocate: 11:33am
Biafran kids held a rally at Igweocha, Rivers state, today for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
As shared by a Facebook user "Kids of The Lion Zone of the indigenous people of Biafra had a peaceful rally today in igweocha seeking the immediate and unconditional release of our leader mazi NNAMDI KANU.
: http://igbobia.com/?q=little-children-hold-rally-for-the-unconditional-release-of-nnamdi-kanu.html
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by Jayson1: 11:37am
Real Stupidity.
The parents/guardians of these innocent children are complete fools.
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by Epositive(m): 11:38am
op you mean "arranged little children",
most of these kids don't even know who kanu is
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by zionmade2: 11:43am
Please i beg my Ibo brodas, lets keep our children out of this Rubbish. I want kanu released but any parent who will allow his children listen to radio biafra is very irresponsible. Kanu is no role model, he had a right passion for a good fight but d words dat emanated from his mouth makes him a careless fellow.
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by Oladimejyy(m): 11:45am
Stupid children from silly parent
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by thuggCheetah(m): 11:47am
Ok
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by SurefireFashion: 11:52am
Innocent children.
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by GeneralAchuzia1: 11:53am
Jayson1:. yorugba.I understand ur pains and fears.kpele
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by GeneralAchuzia1: 11:55am
zionmade2:. you are IBO but not Igbo.so keep ur advice to urself
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by GeneralAchuzia1: 11:57am
Oladimejyy:. stop crying already afonjazzy.
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by Jayson1: 11:59am
GeneralAchuzia1:Next time, check my signature before you quote me. Dummy.
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by GeneralAchuzia1: 12:09pm
Jayson1:. who cares?. even Nfcs doesn't
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by OneNigerianist: 12:22pm
Touching
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by BlacSmit: 12:27pm
Anybody that had compelled these kids to go unto the street for something they didn't know about, is slipping a messed up juice from a gutter-cup.
I mean, DAMN!!! THEY ARE JUST KIDS!
*sh!ts like this is what makes d world xoxo Fuςked up*
uduak2016:
Nwanne, ábum onyé nké ghí!
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by ESDKING: 12:28pm
Aww! Umu Chineke. Being brave from childhood is commendable. What is really the pains of Afonjas above me ?
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by valicious1(m): 12:37pm
I pray they won't be massacred by the blood thirsty nigerian army
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by Youngadvocate: 12:40pm
While you identify with the truths in the information and contents from this Moniker...don't forget the source is Igbobia.com...the Pan-Igbo forum that reveals real facts about and discusses the Igbo people.
A friend of mine introduced me to the site as soon as it was launched a month ago, and ever since, I fell in love with it for the unique knowledge and unknown facts it springs. Of course, anyone can register there...it is fast rising
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by uduak2016: 12:41pm
BlacSmit:
Same kids that were starved to death by wicked Awolowo? Give me a break you hypocritical Afonjas as if you care about us!
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by zionmade2: 12:41pm
GeneralAchuzia1:Dats ur problem. U can go and buy a shirt wit kanu's pics, with printed words of kanu calling nigeria a zoo dan put it on ur child(dat if u have one). One day he will grow up and ask u if u were a chimpanzee or a monkey in d zoo
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by Jayson1: 12:45pm
uduak2016:If only this biological mistake that quoted me can just check my signature. It's a pity though.
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by Youngadvocate: 12:46pm
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by Youngadvocate: 1:19pm
valicious1:
Amen Bro.
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by skyman200(m): 2:08pm
Nice one
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by DocHMD: 2:18pm
yorubas seem to 'care' more about the kids than their parents. The same kids their Awolowo killed in the 1960s?
So much 'love' from yorubas.
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by wirinet(m): 2:19pm
Child abuse or should i say children abuse. I will not be surprised is a see " Little Children Rally In Support of Apostle Suleiman" with children carrying placards of the Pastor and Stephanie Otobo
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by bantudra: 2:23pm
nope...kanu can not be released...
first is jewish,now children??..
whats next??..
he will become chinese confusians or buddhist dalai biafra??..
and why are they kids kneeling on the dirty street??...
yea...kiss our nigerian butts!!!...
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by DocHMD: 2:24pm
wirinet:
Kids have rights to opinions too, just as they have rights to liberty. Shouting down Biafrans won't make them embrace you under one nigeria. Chart your own course, you can also call your blood thirsty army to come kill them as usual like the animals you one-nigerianists love to be.
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by bantudra: 2:25pm
GeneralAchuzia1:
look the picture you are using..maybe this woman was a rape victim..do you people even think a tall?...
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by bantudra: 2:27pm
Jayson1:
sorry...am not even igbo sef..
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by hammerF: 2:29pm
bantudra:
U are a cone head Afonja...
|Re: Children Hold Rally For Nnamdi Kanu's Release In Rivers (Photos) by bantudra: 2:30pm
hammerF:
wailer van eastside spotted.....
