₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,768,709 members, 3,433,359 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 March 2017 at 02:51 PM

Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) (1817 Views)

Betty Akeredolu: 'I Met My Hubby During NYSC, He's Broke, Couldn't Take Me Out' / Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu And Her 4 Children (Photos) / #RiversRerun: Betty Apiafi Emerges Winner (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by Specialspesh: 12:52pm
It was a joyful day for the Children in Ondo state Children’s home Oba-ile as their loving and caring mother, the Ondo state first lady Her Excellency, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu reached out to them with lots of gift items.

The items which includes, Beddings, Power generating set, Food stuff, Kitchen utensils, Gas cookers and cylinders, Industrial grinding machine, Cabinets, Clothes, toiletries, Books Etc were presented by Her Excellency to the Children's Home.

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/betty-akeredolu-donates-relief-items-to.html

Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by Specialspesh: 12:54pm
More Pics

Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by HiddenShadow: 12:56pm
Igbo woman helping the helpless Afonjas
Hope they won't insult her tomorrow.

2 Likes

Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by Nne5(f): 12:57pm
That's what's she's supposed to do.
Nyc one tho.
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by Modelsms6: 12:59pm
pls stop all these afonja stuff. abeg
nice one

2 Likes

Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by disumusa: 1:42pm
HiddenShadow:
Igbo woman helping the helpless Afonjas

Hope they won't insult her tomorrow.
as if the canibal flatino is using her money nonsense Igbo and stupid man who went to pregnat Igbo woman

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 2:42pm
Good woman of virtue , na only pepper afronjas sabi sell grin cheesy

Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by Jetleeee: 2:42pm
HiddenShadow:
Igbo woman helping the helpless Afonjas

Hope they won't insult her tomorrow.



5 Likes

Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by leksmediaweb: 2:43pm
This is lovely and a good gesture.
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 2:43pm
Even though there is no provision for first ladies in the law, precedents have shown what first ladies are expected to do and this is one of them

Eku sé (abi na how dem dey take talk am for Yoruba)
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by iamnicer: 2:43pm
cheesy cheesy grin grin

Jetleeee:




2 Likes

Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by tobtap: 2:43pm
cool cool
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by adesammy1(m): 2:44pm
HiddenShadow:
Igbo woman helping the helpless Afonjas

Hope they won't insult her tomorrow.

The afonja helped her by marrying her despite the expensive bride price which made the flatinos not to show interest in her

2 Likes

Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by iamtiredoflife: 2:44pm
A
HiddenShadow:
Igbo woman helping the helpless Afonjas

Hope they won't insult her tomorrow.

WELL DONE,
Agba oponu of the Century!!!
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by vickylincon(m): 2:44pm
cool. can't we have a conversation a day without tribal bashing?
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by superfelix: 2:44pm
Oow-Kay!
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 2:45pm
HiddenShadow:
Igbo woman helping the helpless Afonjas

Hope they won't insult her tomorrow.

Mumu - so Yoruba tax payers' money now belongs to a mere wife of governor?

1 Like

Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 2:46pm
Jetleeee:




grin

1 Like

Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by jerrykho(m): 2:46pm
yeyeboi:
Good woman of virtue , na only pepper afronjas sabi sell grin cheesy
#peperdem gang
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 2:46pm
[code][/code]
HiddenShadow:
Igbo woman helping the helpless Afonjas

Hope they won't insult her tomorrow.
Usually, the FTC opens the commentaries with nice posts.


You have severely violated the tradition and the punishment is that you should...

Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by Kpakorich(m): 2:46pm
She try small
Jah bless you
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 2:48pm
yeyeboi:
Good woman of virtue , na only pepper afronjas sabi sell grin cheesy
Must you bring tribalism into this??

Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by Ekakamba: 2:48pm
Gift? Naija kenan. grin grin grin grin grin grin grin cool
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by samuel900(m): 2:48pm
Animal.....she's no more an Igbo woman. she's married to a Yoruba man

HiddenShadow:
Igbo woman helping the helpless Afonjas

Hope they won't insult her tomorrow.
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 2:48pm
cool
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by toxxnoni(m): 2:49pm
m
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 2:50pm
What people love most


Hand outs
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by anambra111: 2:50pm
grin
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by davedy: 2:51pm
It is not gift we asked you and your husband to give us or our children. All we want is that ur husband should start working for the state now cos we ave not seen the impact of changing of govt...

(0) (Reply)

It Is Unnigerian To Kill Oneself Or Want To Kill Others. It's A Fact. / Ago Available In Port Harcourt / Senate Committee List Out Beneficiaries Of Removal Fuel Subsidy In Nigeria

Viewing this topic: Kemimarch16(f), musulumi(m), olajay86(m), temmytopsy1(f), bornmekus, gooResource, AbuHammaad, Damilare5882(m), peteredo, ShitHead, Treasurewamiri(f), ifyDean(m), iamtiredoflife, FastShipping, odd12, Khenfshore, moyinoluwabun(m), Graciousnaija, Clearer01, sw, Kaiser5000, abdul1976(m), armylord, Endykris, EXLOVER(m), inwangobio(m), awesomehighdee, Asagna1(m), oteikwu16, olida, Gbengard(m), inze(m), sango147(m), cygnus05(m), clemzzy(m), esbjaygmailco(m), yvesboss(m), idibuzo(m), AkinPhysicist, GeebeeM(m), abokidan4shege, mightydee, Dorcaslynk, Queenbalikees(f), richie9093(m), iamsuskay(m), kcddon, Danybest, Joguns(m), snazzy5050(m), Munzy14, onwards, bamidele89, Bakersfield, oluwaseun63, Bimpe29, impeccable0(m), NewestRivers, frankkad(m), yeyeboi(m), jpilata(m), samuel900(m), jerrykho(m), jaysan82(m), florixi, michysandra1, yosla, HOLAROCKDAY(m), omoplaycool(m), Kenshinmunac, AstuteJay, Dilish007(m), ifitistrue, GuyfawkesAB(m), itslordmoh, kriss27(m), harbdulrasaq88(m), maticanto(m), Specialspesh, raphealolami(m), Ushafaiza(m), Adewabdul, shaiba(f), fufuNegusi(m), Bwoodlt, temmylorlah(f), LawdOfNairaland, Lexcom20, Itoya1234(m), pepemendy(m), kehindeG(m), Elnino4ladies, skatesoft, Kpakorich(m), Harbodunerine(m), ChetaNwaeze, Odkosh, ALAYORMII, Cutealexio(m), babythug(f), ChubbychummyICE(f), silvermist(f), AutoReportNG, dessz(m), Dauraking, Olakunleola, blackprinx, StephenOluwatoy, Afrocandies(m), julibos, Jokent(m), toxxnoni(m), BrutalJab, anambra111, fgmay, kinnlive(m), Ekakamba, taheer88(m), Handsomecole(m), WaleEkun, oyb(m), ocheboy(m), alabijohn, oviejnr(m), Tazdroid(m) and 280 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.