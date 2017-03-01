Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) (1817 Views)

Betty Akeredolu: 'I Met My Hubby During NYSC, He's Broke, Couldn't Take Me Out' / Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu And Her 4 Children (Photos) / #RiversRerun: Betty Apiafi Emerges Winner (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The items which includes, Beddings, Power generating set, Food stuff, Kitchen utensils, Gas cookers and cylinders, Industrial grinding machine, Cabinets, Clothes, toiletries, Books Etc were presented by Her Excellency to the Children's Home.



Source: It was a joyful day for the Children in Ondo state Children’s home Oba-ile as their loving and caring mother, the Ondo state first lady Her Excellency, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu reached out to them with lots of gift items.The items which includes, Beddings, Power generating set, Food stuff, Kitchen utensils, Gas cookers and cylinders, Industrial grinding machine, Cabinets, Clothes, toiletries, Books Etc were presented by Her Excellency to the Children's Home.Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/betty-akeredolu-donates-relief-items-to.html

More Pics

Igbo woman helping the helpless Afonjas

Hope they won't insult her tomorrow. 2 Likes

That's what's she's supposed to do.

Nyc one tho.

pls stop all these afonja stuff. abeg

nice one 2 Likes

HiddenShadow:

Igbo woman helping the helpless Afonjas



Hope they won't insult her tomorrow. as if the canibal flatino is using her money nonsense Igbo and stupid man who went to pregnat Igbo woman as if the canibal flatino is using her money nonsense Igbo and stupid man who went to pregnat Igbo woman 5 Likes 1 Share

Good woman of virtue , na only pepper afronjas sabi sell

HiddenShadow:

Igbo woman helping the helpless Afonjas



Hope they won't insult her tomorrow.





5 Likes

This is lovely and a good gesture.

Even though there is no provision for first ladies in the law, precedents have shown what first ladies are expected to do and this is one of them



Eku sé (abi na how dem dey take talk am for Yoruba)





Jetleeee:









2 Likes

HiddenShadow:

Igbo woman helping the helpless Afonjas



Hope they won't insult her tomorrow.

The afonja helped her by marrying her despite the expensive bride price which made the flatinos not to show interest in her The afonja helped her by marrying her despite the expensive bride price which made the flatinos not to show interest in her 2 Likes

HiddenShadow:

Igbo woman helping the helpless Afonjas



Hope they won't insult her tomorrow.

WELL DONE,

Agba oponu of the Century!!! WELL DONE,

cool. can't we have a conversation a day without tribal bashing?

Oow-Kay!

HiddenShadow:

Igbo woman helping the helpless Afonjas



Hope they won't insult her tomorrow.

Mumu - so Yoruba tax payers' money now belongs to a mere wife of governor?



1 Like

Jetleeee:









1 Like

yeyeboi:

Good woman of virtue , na only pepper afronjas sabi sell #peperdem gang #peperdem gang

HiddenShadow:

Igbo woman helping the helpless Afonjas



Hope they won't insult her tomorrow. Usually, the FTC opens the commentaries with nice posts.





You have severely violated the tradition and the punishment is that you should... [code][/code]

She try small

Jah bless you

yeyeboi:

Good woman of virtue , na only pepper afronjas sabi sell Must you bring tribalism into this?? Must you bring tribalism into this??

Gift? Naija kenan.





HiddenShadow:

Igbo woman helping the helpless Afonjas



Hope they won't insult her tomorrow. Animal.....she's no more an Igbo woman. she's married to a Yoruba man

m

What people love most





Hand outs