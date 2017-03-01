₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by Specialspesh: 12:52pm
It was a joyful day for the Children in Ondo state Children’s home Oba-ile as their loving and caring mother, the Ondo state first lady Her Excellency, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu reached out to them with lots of gift items.
The items which includes, Beddings, Power generating set, Food stuff, Kitchen utensils, Gas cookers and cylinders, Industrial grinding machine, Cabinets, Clothes, toiletries, Books Etc were presented by Her Excellency to the Children's Home.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/betty-akeredolu-donates-relief-items-to.html
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by Specialspesh: 12:54pm
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by HiddenShadow: 12:56pm
Igbo woman helping the helpless Afonjas
Hope they won't insult her tomorrow.
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by Nne5(f): 12:57pm
That's what's she's supposed to do.
Nyc one tho.
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by Modelsms6: 12:59pm
pls stop all these afonja stuff. abeg
nice one
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by disumusa: 1:42pm
HiddenShadow:as if the canibal flatino is using her money nonsense Igbo and stupid man who went to pregnat Igbo woman
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 2:42pm
Good woman of virtue , na only pepper afronjas sabi sell
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by Jetleeee: 2:42pm
HiddenShadow:
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by leksmediaweb: 2:43pm
This is lovely and a good gesture.
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 2:43pm
Even though there is no provision for first ladies in the law, precedents have shown what first ladies are expected to do and this is one of them
Eku sé (abi na how dem dey take talk am for Yoruba)
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by iamnicer: 2:43pm
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by tobtap: 2:43pm
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by adesammy1(m): 2:44pm
HiddenShadow:
The afonja helped her by marrying her despite the expensive bride price which made the flatinos not to show interest in her
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by iamtiredoflife: 2:44pm
HiddenShadow:
WELL DONE,
Agba oponu of the Century!!!
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by vickylincon(m): 2:44pm
cool. can't we have a conversation a day without tribal bashing?
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by superfelix: 2:44pm
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 2:45pm
HiddenShadow:
Mumu - so Yoruba tax payers' money now belongs to a mere wife of governor?
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 2:46pm
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by jerrykho(m): 2:46pm
yeyeboi:#peperdem gang
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 2:46pm
HiddenShadow:Usually, the FTC opens the commentaries with nice posts.
You have severely violated the tradition and the punishment is that you should...
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by Kpakorich(m): 2:46pm
She try small
Jah bless you
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 2:48pm
yeyeboi:Must you bring tribalism into this??
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by Ekakamba: 2:48pm
Gift? Naija kenan.
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by samuel900(m): 2:48pm
Animal.....she's no more an Igbo woman. she's married to a Yoruba man
HiddenShadow:
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 2:48pm
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by toxxnoni(m): 2:49pm
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 2:50pm
What people love most
Hand outs
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by anambra111: 2:50pm
Re: Betty Akeredolu's Gift To Children In Ondo State (Photos) by davedy: 2:51pm
It is not gift we asked you and your husband to give us or our children. All we want is that ur husband should start working for the state now cos we ave not seen the impact of changing of govt...
