In a bid to inform the general public about the scarcity of NIGERIAN international Passport booklets , the Nigeria Immigration Service ( NIS) releases a statement. 2 Likes

Why won't da be shortage, on daily Base's do u know d number of Nigeria's dat are leavening to other country. In my area dis month alone 18 of my guys left Nigeria.

Everything is scarce

Its a different ridicule waiting to be unveiled everyday.







Everybody wan discharge

ur vex for naija alone dey show for ur spellings. If me sef get chance, I go comot

S for scarcity

Chaii, what a shame

Why won't da be shot age on daily bases do u know d number of Nigeria's dat are leavening to other country. In my area dis month only 18 of my guys lift Nigeria.

Hmmmmm. 18 of you guys you say??

To Morocco Abi Libya ?

#trash talk

Why won't da be shot age on daily bases do u know d number of Nigeria's dat are leavening to other country. In my area dis month only 18 of my guys lift Nigeria.

Where dem dey lift Nigeria go na?!





We know your scope? You wanna increase prices?



Yeah, we know, just go on



Same strategy used during forex, make it unavailable for 6 months and come back and sell at premium



Really, why are comments hidden?We know your scope? You wanna increase prices?Yeah, we know, just go onSame strategy used during forex, make it unavailable for 6 months and come back and sell at premiumMonth end is just next week

make we no hear say dem don go push hard drugs for Malaysia o cos dat one na express flight to grave!

same thing they keep telling us since january of this year. The comptroller general is not up to the task. They need to sack him. And those working at immigration production room (glass house) in abuja are the most corrupt being have ever seen.. They need to sack them all

6 Likes

Hmmm

Scarce dollar, scarce international passport booklets, scarce governance, scarce power, scarce everything.



God have mercy



Dem go say no money to print booklets

Na so recession dey everywhere in Buhari's Government

Same format, they just want to increase price, Meanwhile;



#Nawaoo!!!

I just came down at third mainland bridge in Lagos to admire the flowing waters and appreciate nature, suddenly everyone started shouting and pleading with me " pls dnt do it" "There's nothing the Lord cannot do"," If u need to talk to someone am here", "pls broda buhari will soon come down"

Shuuuuuuuuuuiiuuu... Bikokwa I dnt want to commit suicide o, am just admiring the view

Jump inside ocean when I never build my mansion for banana island.

Naija I hail thee

Lol.....Dem don carry am finish, everybody 1 commot.

Shey na gej cause this one too?

nothing works in this country..absolutely nothing..

Where is the statement pls