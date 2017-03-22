₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by obidevine(m): 6:51pm On Mar 22
In a bid to inform the general public about the scarcity of NIGERIAN international Passport booklets , the Nigeria Immigration Service ( NIS) releases a statement.
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by ozome15(m): 7:08pm On Mar 22
Why won't da be shortage, on daily Base's do u know d number of Nigeria's dat are leavening to other country. In my area dis month alone 18 of my guys left Nigeria.
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by obidevine(m): 2:59pm
Cc - lalasticlala
Cc - mynd44
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by Phonefanatic: 4:31pm
Everything is scarce
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by Amberon: 4:32pm
Its a different ridicule waiting to be unveiled everyday.
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by brunofarad(m): 4:32pm
Everybody wan discharge
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by moyinoluwabun(m): 4:32pm
ozome15:ur vex for naija alone dey show for ur spellings. If me sef get chance, I go comot
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by TINALETC3(f): 4:32pm
S for scarcity
Chrisozone:
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by Dexter247(m): 4:33pm
Chaii, what a shame
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by Sammypope4all(m): 4:33pm
ozome15:
Hmmmmm. 18 of you guys you say??
To Morocco Abi Libya ?
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by SexyNairalander: 4:33pm
booked
#trash talk
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by veinless(f): 4:33pm
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 4:33pm
ozome15:
Where dem dey lift Nigeria go na?!
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by Keneking: 4:33pm
Really, why are comments hidden?
We know your scope? You wanna increase prices?
Yeah, we know, just go on
Same strategy used during forex, make it unavailable for 6 months and come back and sell at premium
Month end is just next week
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by mailingdgreat: 4:33pm
ozome15:make we no hear say dem don go push hard drugs for Malaysia o cos dat one na express flight to grave!
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by W3xy1(m): 4:34pm
same thing they keep telling us since january of this year. The comptroller general is not up to the task. They need to sack him. And those working at immigration production room (glass house) in abuja are the most corrupt being have ever seen.. They need to sack them all
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by burkingx(f): 4:34pm
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by lammsohiman(m): 4:35pm
Hmmm
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by LAFO(f): 4:35pm
Scarce dollar, scarce international passport booklets, scarce governance, scarce power, scarce everything.
God have mercy
Dem go say no money to print booklets
Na so recession dey everywhere in Buhari's Government
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by harmless011: 4:35pm
Same format, they just want to increase price, Meanwhile;
#Nawaoo!!!
I just came down at third mainland bridge in Lagos to admire the flowing waters and appreciate nature, suddenly everyone started shouting and pleading with me " pls dnt do it" "There's nothing the Lord cannot do"," If u need to talk to someone am here", "pls broda buhari will soon come down"
Shuuuuuuuuuuiiuuu... Bikokwa I dnt want to commit suicide o, am just admiring the view
Jump inside ocean when I never build my mansion for banana island.
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by ayusco85(m): 4:35pm
Naija I hail thee
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by Explorers(m): 4:35pm
Lol.....Dem don carry am finish, everybody 1 commot.
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by tonio2wo: 4:36pm
Shey na gej cause this one too?
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by henrydadon(m): 4:36pm
nothing works in this country..absolutely nothing..
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by enshi(m): 4:36pm
Where is the statement pls
|Re: Scarcity Of International Passport Booklets At The Nigeria Immigration (Photo) by Sanchez01: 4:36pm
This is true. I was at the Enugu command yesterday and I was shocked to discover that the price has not only changed but delivery time of a new passport would take almost a month as there are shortages of booklets due to low production.
