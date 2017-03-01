Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin (22766 Views)

See list as compiled by World Health Organization :



Nigeria is number one on the list of African countries whose women bleach their skin.

See list as compiled by World Health Organization :

lol...na wa o 4 Likes 1 Share

Na true. 23 Likes

No be lie 13 Likes

Bleaching is our calling 35 Likes 1 Share

Nah their skin. Michael Jackson relatives Who caresNah their skin. Michael Jackson relatives 9 Likes

Blame the media for the over-glorification of light skinned ladies. They portray them as flawless, butter skinned godesses, but what they won't tell you is that most of these pictures are airbrushed to remove the dark patches and rainbow coloured zigzag veins.



They also won't tell you that their skins don't heal properly and moving in the sun is torment for them. 54 Likes 2 Shares

So that Bobrisky, abi kini won pe oruko e, too don turn woman? 17 Likes 1 Share

I was expecting 95% tho 2 Likes

Only Afonjas bleach especially the ones in Isale- Eko area of Lagos (ha..i jst remembered Jim Nwobodo and Willie-Willie Obiano) 42 Likes

#LOBATAN we can sabi carry first for useless things......................IBOP una dooooooo 4 Likes

What of android phone bleaching? 2 Likes 1 Share

MissEdified:

Bobrisky is now a woman Bobrisky is now a woman 8 Likes

cheaphost:

Bleaching is our calling Your meme is very dry. Like seriously 'Sahara Desert harmattan' dry. Your meme is very dry. Like seriously 'Sahara Desert harmattan' dry. 13 Likes 1 Share

Na Afonjaas



Like peak,it's in dem







Afonjass can bleach 4 Africa.





I knw ghana wil nt be in dt list





#Blackisourcolour



#Blackisbeautiful.





If u r an afonjaa,pls stay off my mention







So Ishilove,u too dey book space.





U r now an official member of n'land space bookers association. 24 Likes 1 Share

Even men like flavor 3 Likes

And they still look like ekwensu

Yoruba women 60% Other tribes 17% Total for Nigeria 77% 44 Likes 2 Shares

Fake news. What's your source? 4 Likes 1 Share





Listen up!!! All dem rass class bombo clat bleaching Queens....



A why unu fi bleach up unu skin? No body fi tell yuh... Yuh fi perfect in a di skin color jah fi put pon ya body?



Wise up! Cah cancer fi no respeck no bombo clat dat a bleach up fi look pretty yuh see... Bless!!!



Boy this weed is taking me to Jamaica now.... Not only my accent changed.... Even my comment too . Cake soap thing!!! Ita wyayyy we a fi no dem stink gyals dem and dem bati bwois dem...Listen up!!! All dem rass class bombo clat bleaching Queens....A why unu fi bleach up unu skin? No body fi tell yuh... Yuh fi perfect in a di skin color jah fi put pon ya body?Wise up! Cah cancer fi no respeck no bombo clat dat a bleach up fi look pretty yuh see... Bless!!!Boy this weed is taking me to Jamaica now.... Not only my accent changed.... Even my comment too 3 Likes

YES, WE FINALLY GETTING OUT OF RECESSION.



and Ghana is not on that list cos bleaching cream only turns them to chocolate complexion 19 Likes

Sacluxpaint:

What of android phone bleaching?



That one na first class That one na first class 2 Likes

Thank God we are finally number one in something. 3 Likes

I thank God say I no be Nigeria woman.



But come to think of it that this act is called impersonation which is punishable with ten year imprisonment.



Also skin toning is very bad as the host will have the top layer skin which shield us from direct xray be killed.



Finally if a guy is cut in this malady, such does not deserve to be called a reasonable & corporate guy and he should be called a sorogate buffon.



I always desire that a guy should be corporate and be clean and presentable instead of competing with our little ones i.e females in fashion terms. 3 Likes



They call it skin toning and most Igbo men do bleaching pass women this days LolThey call it skin toning and most Igbo men do bleaching pass women this days 2 Likes 1 Share

Ladies The day you will get up and start making your own money ......... You will realise that the ice cream & sharwama you open your legs for are very cheap 14 Likes