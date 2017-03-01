₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by MissEdified(f): 7:23pm
Nigeria is number one on the list of African countries whose women bleach their skin.
See list as compiled by World Health Organization :
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by auntysimbiat(f): 7:31pm
lol...na wa o
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by hisgrace090: 8:06pm
Na true.
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by Dottore: 8:21pm
No be lie
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by cheaphost: 8:21pm
Bleaching is our calling
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by madridguy(m): 8:21pm
[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by Pearly255(f): 8:21pm
Who cares Nah their skin. Michael Jackson relatives
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by Ishilove: 8:21pm
Blame the media for the over-glorification of light skinned ladies. They portray them as flawless, butter skinned godesses, but what they won't tell you is that most of these pictures are airbrushed to remove the dark patches and rainbow coloured zigzag veins.
They also won't tell you that their skins don't heal properly and moving in the sun is torment for them.
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by VickyRotex(f): 8:21pm
So that Bobrisky, abi kini won pe oruko e, too don turn woman?
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by meskana212(m): 8:21pm
I was expecting 95% tho
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by chapie95(m): 8:21pm
ok...
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by yourexcellency: 8:21pm
Only Afonjas bleach especially the ones in Isale- Eko area of Lagos (ha..i jst remembered Jim Nwobodo and Willie-Willie Obiano)
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by HARJANI9000(m): 8:21pm
#LOBATAN we can sabi carry first for useless things......................IBOP una dooooooo
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by Sacluxpaint(m): 8:22pm
What of android phone bleaching?
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by jeamie(m): 8:22pm
MissEdified:Bobrisky is now a woman
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by Ishilove: 8:22pm
cheaphost:Your meme is very dry. Like seriously 'Sahara Desert harmattan' dry.
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by Utchgirl(f): 8:22pm
Na Afonjaas
Like peak,it's in dem
Afonjass can bleach 4 Africa.
I knw ghana wil nt be in dt list
#Blackisourcolour
#Blackisbeautiful.
If u r an afonjaa,pls stay off my mention
So Ishilove,u too dey book space.
U r now an official member of n'land space bookers association.
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by Icecomrade: 8:22pm
Even men like flavor
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by blaqroy: 8:22pm
And they still look like ekwensu
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by ifeomafigure8(f): 8:22pm
Yoruba women 60% Other tribes 17% Total for Nigeria 77%
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by DarkRebel101: 8:22pm
Fake news. What's your source?
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by Franzinni: 8:22pm
Cake soap thing!!! Ita wyayyy we a fi no dem stink gyals dem and dem bati bwois dem...
Listen up!!! All dem rass class bombo clat bleaching Queens....
A why unu fi bleach up unu skin? No body fi tell yuh... Yuh fi perfect in a di skin color jah fi put pon ya body?
Wise up! Cah cancer fi no respeck no bombo clat dat a bleach up fi look pretty yuh see... Bless!!!
Boy this weed is taking me to Jamaica now.... Not only my accent changed.... Even my comment too .
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by ekanDamie: 8:22pm
YES, WE FINALLY GETTING OUT OF RECESSION.
and Ghana is not on that list cos bleaching cream only turns them to chocolate complexion
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by olutop(m): 8:22pm
chai...see where naija babes go take 1st
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by Sheuns(m): 8:22pm
Naija repping
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by VickyRotex(f): 8:22pm
Sacluxpaint:
That one na first class
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by Caliph69: 8:22pm
Finally!
Thank God we are finally number one in something.
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by reyscrub(m): 8:22pm
I thank God say I no be Nigeria woman.
But come to think of it that this act is called impersonation which is punishable with ten year imprisonment.
Also skin toning is very bad as the host will have the top layer skin which shield us from direct xray be killed.
Finally if a guy is cut in this malady, such does not deserve to be called a reasonable & corporate guy and he should be called a sorogate buffon.
I always desire that a guy should be corporate and be clean and presentable instead of competing with our little ones i.e females in fashion terms.
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by smartty68(m): 8:23pm
Lol
They call it skin toning and most Igbo men do bleaching pass women this days
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by Babangida70(m): 8:23pm
Ladies The day you will get up and start making your own money ......... You will realise that the ice cream & sharwama you open your legs for are very cheap
|Re: Bleaching: Nigeria Tops List Of African Countries Whose Women Bleach Their Skin by EmeeNaka: 8:23pm
Foolish Nigerians attach so much importance to fair complexion
